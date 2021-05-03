​Spin-off Game of Thrones heet House of the Dragon: komt in 2022

There are now rumors of as many as six Game of Thrones spin-offs, but which ones are really coming? In any case, the spin-off House of the Dragon, because it has now been officially announced with its own Twitter account and a release schedule for 2022.

HBO Max

We’ve said it a few times already: we hope that HBO Max will come to the Netherlands soon. Or rather: that the Netherlands is among the European countries where the streaming service will land in the second half of 2021. Especially since the spin-off of Game of Thrones can be seen there from next year.

Now, after the hugely poorly received final season of the hugely popular HBO series, you can decide to leave everything Game of Thrones behind. Some strange jumps were indeed made and who eventually ended up on that throne is debatable. However, the makers of the last season did not have it easy either, after so much hype, so much build-up and a slightly less diligent author, which resulted in a lack of source material.

House of the Dragon

In short, it was not made easy for the makers. A spin-off like this new one, House of the Dragon, is probably more consistent in that regard. After all, no own source material is available in the form of books by George RR Martin, although Fire & Blood is mentioned as an inspiration for the series. In any case, you can really leave the end of Game of Thrones behind, because House of the Dragon is a prequel. That is, it tells the story before all the events of Game of Thrones took place.

The series revolves around the Targaryen family, of which we especially know Daenerys (the dragon mother) very well. We probably don’t see it in the series, because it probably takes place about 300 years before her time . House of the Dragon is all about Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy), King Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine), Prince Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith), The Sea Snake (Steve Toussaint, Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cook) and Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans) The creators of the series are Ryan Condal (Rampage) and Miguel Sapochnik (Game of Thrones), who will initially make ten episodes.