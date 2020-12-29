″ That doesn’t exist! ”: Tania Libertad assured that Armando Manzanero did not believe in COVID-19 and that is why he continued traveling

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

The news of the death of the emblematic Yucatecan singer-songwriter Armando Manzanero shocked the public, since a few days to date his health was severely deteriorated until the end of his life, a situation that took his loved ones by surprise, who although they were already aware of the advanced diabetes suffered by the composer, his contagion by coronavirus was an unexpected situation. Against this background, information has begun to emerge that sheds light on the last days of the iconic artist.

The singer Tania Libertad, who was a great friend of the deceased, not only deeply regretted the death of Manzanero, but also He also revealed that the Yucatecan “did not believe” in the existence of the coronaviruses that cause the COVID-19 disease, a condition that finally ended his life in a hospital in Mexico City.

And it is that the creator of successful songs like Nothing personal and This afternoon I saw it rain In recent months, he continued to make his usual trips, without sheltering or confining himself as have been the recommendations of the Ministry of Health and the World Health Organization since the global pandemic began.

It was through an interview for the radio show All for women where Tania Libertad revealed that during the last months of March and April, the late composer and she had a conversation in which he stated that he did not believe in the existence of the lethal virus that has already claimed the lives of millions in the world throughout 2020.

Libertad assured that the musician was incredulous at the scope of the pandemic and the very existence of the virus, which is why he continued to travel both for work and for “walking.”

“Manzanero did not believe in the coronavirus. When the pandemic started we spoke. Around March and April and he said ‘No, that doesn’t exist’ “, revealed the singer, who worked on multiple occasions with Armando and took as an example the most recent trips that the author made to the city of Oaxaca, to celebrate his 85th birthday on December 7, and his visit to Mérida to inaugurate the Museo Casa Manzanero, where he received a tribute to his career from local authorities.

“He didn’t believe in COVID-19, he didn’t believe it existed. Tan didn’t believe that when we talked in the last few days, his wife and son were telling him not to go out. And he went to Oaxaca and continued to lead his normal life, I think that also hurt a lot “ , admitted the artist.

And it is also the host of the radio program, Maxine Woodside, recalled a brief encounter she had with the composer in a mall in months past, in which he let her know that he was “fed up with being locked up,” and that his trips from Mexico City to Mérida continued to be recurring.

Days after celebrating your birthday, and before presenting the first symptoms related to COVID-19, Armando Manzanero appeared in his native Mérida where the Casa Manzanero Museum was inaugurated, venue dedicated to the artist’s career and where he was accompanied by his wife Laura Elena Villa and was honored by different authorities like the governor of the state, Mauricio Vila Dosal; the Secretary of Tourism, Miguel Torruco Marqués, and some personalities of Mexican entertainment, such as singers Carlos Cuevas and Coke Muñiz.

Some days after the event, Armando Manzanero started with a cough and some associated ailments that caused him to be transferred to a hospital in Mexico City on December 17.. Despite his confinement, the author’s family was hopeful because he was doing well and reacting to medical efforts. According to his daughter María Elena Manzanero, the musician was already joking that he wanted to go out and go to the beach with the whole family.

|