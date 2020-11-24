1 in 3 people have shared deepfake content on social media

A report from Nanyang Technological University, Singapore, notes that one in three people has shared deepfake content on social media.

When we talk about deepfake we refer to one of the branches of artificial intelligence that uses “deep learning” to create fake content. It often manifests itself in the form of realistic videos, where people are shown saying or doing false things.

Have you ever come across a video with these characteristics? Probably yes. Social platforms abound, mostly oriented to the world of entertainment, we have even laughed at them. However, some are made with another intention, to cause misinformation and therefore spread false news.

NTU surveys Singaporeans to study their behavior towards deepfakes

Often, the latter go from being perceived and we tend to repost them on the networks, creating chains of false information. Based on this, Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU Singapore) has applied “a survey of 1231 Singaporeans”.

After analyzing the results, Professor Saifuddin Ahmed found that 54% of respondents are aware of what deepfake content means. It even reveals that one in three people, after having shared the content on social networks, discovered that it was false.

Even, they often come across “online deepfakes”. In this regard, Professor Saifuddin expressed:

“Fake news refers to false information published under the guise of being authentic news to mislead people, and deepfakes are a much more insidious new form of fake news.”

He stressed that this type of content is used to create “non-consensual pornography, incite fear and violence,” which is why it is very dangerous. He points out that there will come a point where we will not be able to distinguish fact from fiction, since the scope of AI “behind the creation of deepfakes” is greater every day.

The survey on deepfake content was also applied in the United States

The results obtained by NTU Singapore were compared with “a similar number of respondents in the United States,” resulting in a higher percentage of awareness on the part of Americans. 61% said they know this type of content, compared to 54% in Singapore. However, 39% revealed having shared deepfakes on the networks, although they later identified them.

According to the representative samples of both nations, it is evident that a higher percentage of Americans have shared more deepfakes than Singaporeans. What do you think it owes? Let us know your opinion in the comments.

