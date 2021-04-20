10 apps to help you lead a more sustainable life

- Advertisement -

Sustainability is an important issue in today’s society and there are many innovative ways that many companies are helping the environment. What can we do? Fortunately, there are dozens of apps that you can use to help contribute to the environment.

Too good to go

Every year, a third of the food produced globally is thrown away. With this application, we will reduce the food that is wasted at all points in the food chain. Our impact on the environment can be less if we make sure that no food is thrown away when the end of the day comes. What does this app do? You can buy a “Magic Box” in supermarkets, hotels, shops and restaurants with a great discount. This box contains food that would otherwise have to be thrown away. This does not mean that they are not edible, only that they will spoil if they are not eaten that day. Remember that products such as bread, meat or fish, you can often freeze it and eat it at another time. Togoodtogo.es

Oroeco

It is a carbon footprint calculator. The app allows you to combat climate change by calculating your daily carbon footprint based on your electricity consumption, transport, food and leisure activities. What’s more, helps you easily reduce your carbon footprint by offering advice tailored to your needs and lifestyle. Oroeco.com

Tap

Plastic bottles are one of the biggest sources of plastic pollution in our oceans, and switching to a reusable water bottle is a simple way to reduce waste. Tap accesses our location and allows us to find nearby water refill stations so we can fill our reusable water bottle without creating plastic trash. Findtap.com

ThredUp

Clothing may not seem like a direct or obvious way to help the environment, but knowing where our clothing comes from is important, especially since the fashion industry as a whole has a lot of work to do to be more environmentally friendly. What is more responsible? Buy second-hand items. ThredUp is a thrift store that offers lower prices on high-end, new and used items and also has a Goody Box clothing delivery option. It does not require a subscription fee. ThredUp.com

Cozzo

Do you want to avoid food waste but find it difficult to prevent food from spoiling in the fridge or pantry? This free app helps you manage both, as well as functioning as a grocery shopping planner. It helps you keep track of what you already have at home and when it expires, so you can easily stay on top of everything. Cozzo.app

iRecycle

This app helps you identify the closest available recycling options for specific items. Just enter your current location, zip code, address or city, and the app generates a list of nearby available recycling facilities for each material you need to recycle, along with information such as the company’s website, phone number, hours of operation, and of course, directions.

Think dirty

Well, it’s not what you’re thinking … It is an app that allows you to shop cleanly when it comes to beauty products or find the ones you use and see how “clean” they are.. When we say “clean” we mean the ingredients they include. After all, who wants to use toxic products on skin or hair? Thinkdirtyapp.com

iHuerting

Do you want to build your own urban garden? Ihuerting is the app you need. You can start building an urban garden from scratch and become an urban farmer by planting either on your own terrace, patio, small field … The application will also help you take care of your garden in an intuitive, simple and fun way. It alone will remind you when to water, fertilize and prevent pests on your plants organically. iHuerting.com

JouleBug

This app combines the best parts of sustainable living with social interaction and saving money on our utility bill. The app allows users to track, rate their sustainable habits, and share them with friends. Also includes tips and advice for small changes that can help us lead a more sustainable lifestyle. JouleBug.com

PaperKarma

With the PaperKarma app, you can reduce the amount of paper junk that reaches your home. Use the app to take a photo of mail you no longer want to receive, such as catalogs, charitable donation requests, credit card offers, real estate, or mail from a previous resident. Select the name or address to remove it from the company mailing list and tap unsubscribe.