10 best Qi chargers to charge your iPhone & Android mobile phone wirelessly

In order for the wireless charging of the battery to work as well as possible, you should pay attention to a few things during the charging process and especially when purchasing the induction charger.

Number of coils : The more coils the Qi charging station has, the less you have to pay attention to the exact alignment of the device on the charger and the faster the battery charges.

Wattage : Most Qi chargers charge with 5 watts (5V / 1A). In comparison, the conventional charger from Apple transmits at 12 watts, so wireless charging is generally slower. When buying, it is therefore advisable to keep an eye on whether the charger enables fast charging, which can be charged with up to 15 watts.

Support surface : Of course, it should be ensured during charging that the smartphone or tablet rests securely on the wireless charger and cannot slip away. Many manufacturers offer a non-slip surface for this, so that no damage can be caused by falling.

LED display : An LED light in the Qi charger can be helpful to get information about the charging process. For example, if the smartphone is not correctly positioned on the surface, charging cannot start. If the LED does not light up or if it flashes, the user knows immediately. However, when charging is complete, this can also be indicated by the LED.