10 best Qi chargers to charge your iPhone & Android mobile phone wirelessly

Charge the empty cell phone battery without looking for the charging cable or having to untie it – not a dream, but a reality! Even if the Qi standard (spoken: Tschie) has been around for a number of years, the technology of induction chargers now seems to be establishing itself more and more. We have looked at countless Qi charger tests for you and evaluated the experiences of buyers to filter out the 10 best induction chargers for your Apple iPhone or Android mobile phone .
Wireless charging of smartphones through induction
Some induction devices have already fully arrived in our everyday lives. Many now have an induction cooker in the kitchen and even more people have an electric toothbrush in the bathroom – charged by induction. Now more and more smartphones, tablets & Co. are being used. Both the charger and our smartphone have built-in coils through which alternating current flows. For example, if you place your smartphone on the Qi charging station, direct current is generated and the battery is charged.
Induction chargers with the Qi standard are the most common
The first wirelessly chargeable smartphone “Palm Pre” was launched in 2009 . But not much happened back then. It was not until 2012 that Nokia took up the technology again with the Lumia 920 and brought a suitable Qi charger onto the market. In the last few years the range of induction chargers has risen sharply and now Apple has jumped on the Qi bandwagon.
You should pay attention to this when buying a Qi charger
In order for the wireless charging of the battery to work as well as possible, you should pay attention to a few things during the charging process and especially when purchasing the induction charger.
- Number of coils : The more coils the Qi charging station has, the less you have to pay attention to the exact alignment of the device on the charger and the faster the battery charges.
- Wattage : Most Qi chargers charge with 5 watts (5V / 1A). In comparison, the conventional charger from Apple transmits at 12 watts, so wireless charging is generally slower. When buying, it is therefore advisable to keep an eye on whether the charger enables fast charging, which can be charged with up to 15 watts.
- Support surface : Of course, it should be ensured during charging that the smartphone or tablet rests securely on the wireless charger and cannot slip away. Many manufacturers offer a non-slip surface for this, so that no damage can be caused by falling.
- LED display : An LED light in the Qi charger can be helpful to get information about the charging process. For example, if the smartphone is not correctly positioned on the surface, charging cannot start. If the LED does not light up or if it flashes, the user knows immediately. However, when charging is complete, this can also be indicated by the LED.
- Compatibility : It is of course important that the charger and the device to be charged both have the Qi standard, otherwise wireless charging is not possible.
The 10 best Qi chargers for iPhone & Android in comparison
Our price-performance test winner: Anker PowerPort Qi Wireless Charger
The Anker PowerPort Wireless Charger impresses with its good properties paired with an unbeatable price. A solid induction device that is compatible with all Qi-enabled devices is available for around € 16 . The charging station only has one coil , which requires a little more patience when charging, but similar to other devices it has a power output of 5V / 1A . The integrated LED display lights up red when the charger is ready for use and blue when charging. If both colors light up, charging has been completed successfully. At 59 grams , this Qi-Charger is a real lightweight and therefore recommended all in all!
The price includes a USB cable and operating instructions as well as an 18-month guarantee. The dimensions of the Qi charger are 6.8 * 6.8 * 2.2 cm .