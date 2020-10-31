Latest newsTop Stories

10 marriages for an American woman in search of a ‘perfect life partner’

By Brian Adam
0
3
Cassie's longest marriage lasted 8 years and at least 6 months, photo: file
10 Marriages For An American Woman In Search Of A

Must Read

Tech News

Intel Iris Xe MAX is Intel’s first dedicated graphics since 1998: they’re going for laptops for now, PCs will have to wait

Brian Adam - 0
More than two decades have passed since Intel released the Intel740. That was the last dedicated graphic from a company that tried...
Read more
Tech News

Realme 7 Pro Recensione: ricarica ultra rapida e display AMOLED

Brian Adam - 0
La recensione di Realme 7 Pro mostra uno smartphone attento al design e alla ricarica, ma dalle prestazioni non sempre ottimali. Il mercato degli smartphone...
Read more
Game Reviews

Castlevania 64, retro analysis

Brian Adam - 0
Read more
Android

How to activate the notification history of Android 11

Brian Adam - 0
Among all the novelties of Android 11 there is a feature that it is disabled by default and that I recommend activating...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Cassie's longest marriage lasted 8 years and at least 6 months, photo: file

Washington: A woman in America got married 10 times in a row in search of the best and perfect life partner but still she did not find the intention and she is looking for the eleventh groom.

According to the international news agency, a 56-year-old woman named Casey has gotten married 10 times in an attempt to find a perfect life partner, but so far she has not been able to find a partner after which she is preparing for her eleventh marriage.

Speaking to the American Broadcasting Corporation, Cassie said that she does not know where the search ended, but she will continue to get married until she finds a perfect life partner of her quality.

Casey revealed that her second marriage, which lasted only seven years, ended because her husband had stopped saying “I love you” while she had a son. Similarly, the first marriage ended after 8 years by mutual consent.

Related Articles

Top Stories

NASA has released a playlist of “mysterious space voices”

Brian Adam - 0
Pasadena, California: The US space agency NASA has released a selection of various space sounds recorded from its spacecraft in the form of a...
Read more
Top Stories

Saturn’s moon also discovered an important chemical compound of life

Brian Adam - 0
Houston, Texas: U.S. astronomers have discovered an organic molecule on Saturn's largest moon, Titan, which is important for life, but they have made it...
Read more
Top Stories

The largest and clearest zoomable image of the Milky Way galaxy

Brian Adam - 0
Chile: After conducting a detailed survey of the bulge of the main highway, astronomers have presented a picture of it that can be viewed...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©