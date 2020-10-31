10 marriages for an American woman in search of a ‘perfect life partner’

Washington: A woman in America got married 10 times in a row in search of the best and perfect life partner but still she did not find the intention and she is looking for the eleventh groom.

According to the international news agency, a 56-year-old woman named Casey has gotten married 10 times in an attempt to find a perfect life partner, but so far she has not been able to find a partner after which she is preparing for her eleventh marriage.

Speaking to the American Broadcasting Corporation, Cassie said that she does not know where the search ended, but she will continue to get married until she finds a perfect life partner of her quality.

Casey revealed that her second marriage, which lasted only seven years, ended because her husband had stopped saying “I love you” while she had a son. Similarly, the first marriage ended after 8 years by mutual consent.