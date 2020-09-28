10 secrets and tricks of Google that you DEFINITELY did not know

Google is celebrating its 22nd anniversary and to join us, here are some secrets that you did not know.

The most famous search engine in the world, Google , is celebrating its 22nd birthday. Although practically all of us use the platform daily, the search engine still keeps one or another secret unknown to many. That is why we decided to share a complete list of them for you to try and join in the celebration.

Hidden secrets of Google

1. If you type in the search engine “do a barrel roll” your screen will rotate automatically, until it returns to its original position. Or if you type “askew”, the page will be crooked; a trick to better understand the English translation.

2. If you type “atari breakout” and search in images, Google will become the classic game, for when you are bored or want a break from work.

3. Obviously millions of people google “Super Mario Bros” daily, however few know that they can get coins like in the original game by clicking on the box with the question mark.

4. Every day you can learn something new and Google helps you with that. By typing “fun fact” or “I’m feeling curious”, the search engine will share a different curious fact every day.

5. Google Maps not only allows you to locate yourself between the streets of the city, but also in space! Just zoom in as little as possible and you will have an incredible view of the Earth; you can even see other planets and feel like you really are in space.

And the doodles?

6. Some time ago Google paid homage to Pac Man, the classic ghost game, but you can still play with it, searching for “pac man doodle”.

7. And speaking of doodles, if you thought that all of them had been forgotten, you were very wrong; there is a way to access the entire collection and play with them over and over again just by clicking on this link .

8. You can also change Google to any official (and unofficial) language. This means that it is possible to put the search engine in the Klingon language, the same as the elves in The Lord of the Rings.

9. If you are looking for something that relaxes you on the most stressful days, Google has the solution. Search for “breathing exercise” and you can do a 60 second breathing exercise to quickly release tension.

10. Another Google secret that has enchanted music fans is that from this link the search engine becomes a virtual piano to practice the best melodies.

xtra secret:

And for those moments when you need a toss to make important decisions, but you don’t have a coin on hand, Google search for “flip a coin” and voila, you will get your virtual currency.

There is much to thank Google for: important searches for tasks, the answer to millions of unknowns, information on our famous favorites, being able to quickly locate or translate something, among many other things.