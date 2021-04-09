10 tricks to get the most out of Microsoft Edge Chromium

- Advertisement -

The new Chromium-based Microsoft Edge is the best web browser in the software giant’s history. In addition to turning the Internet Explorer page, Microsoft has improved the original Edge that debuted with Windows 10 on all grounds: performance; standards compatibility; stability; security and privacy; increased number of features and ability to take advantage of the hundreds of extensions available for Chrome.

Another advantage of Microsoft Edge is its independent development as standard Win32 application. Microsoft has had to forget about absurd exclusivities and the failed strategy of putting universal apps in the Microsoft Store and pushing Windows 10 at the cost of anything (penalizing its Windows 7 customers). In this way, the browser is available on other systems beyond Windows 10 as an independent development and can be updated more frequently outside the operating system calendar.

Microsoft Edge: if you can’t beat your enemy, join him

The revolution was mandatory. The market share of Microsoft’s web browsers was in free fall, threatening to place the company in a residual position and penalizing its business on the Internet taking into account that these applications allow access to a multitude of Internet services, to the great market of the electronic commerce, to searches and as a consequence to the multimillion-dollar online advertising pie. Although reaching the figures of Google Chrome is still unattainable today, with Microsoft Edge the situation is redirected at least in software quality.

Of course, not everything has been positive. Microsoft’s resignation of its own EdgeHTML rendering engine to use that of its rival, is a recognition of Google and at the same time shows the inability of the world’s leading software producer to offer its own alternatives. In addition, it leaves the navigation market (and the consequent software development) “in the hands of Google” as warned by Mozilla, since half a dozen developments use the same base. Really all the important ones except Firefox that can be relegated by the developers.

10 tricks to take advantage of Microsoft Edge

Entering the subject, it must be concluded that the ‘Chromium treatment’ is an excellent basis for the development of web browsers. And Microsoft has taken a great advantage of it to its advantages and the work done so far by Google and others, in addition to providing its own characteristics that other providers may use, because we remember that Chromium is a project promoted by Google, but collaborative and developed under open code.

If a year ago when we published the first look we talked about some shortcomings of a project in development, the truth is that a year later the situation has improved substantially and today Microsoft Edge has little to envy of the rest. We have been using it in Windows 10 as the main browser for a few months and the conclusion is that it is a great browser. If you are using it or are going to do it regularly, we leave you some tips or tricks to take advantage of it.

1. Use Microsoft Edge on all devices. It may sound like a truism, but unlike the Internet Explorer and the legacy Edge (both in extinction phase) the new browser is cross-platform and you can use it anywhere, since it has versions for Windows 7, Windows 8, macOS, Linux and iOS and Android mobile platforms, with precise synchronization between all of them as we will see later.

2. Optimize memory usage and performance. Despite being based on the same engine as Chrome, Microsoft Edge is not as ‘greedy’ in RAM and CPU. And some parameters can be configured to save resources by typing edge: // settings / system in the address bar or in Settings. Some of the functions to configure are the tabs on standby that will put them in a suspended state when they are not used or the start of the browser in the background.

3. Take control of privacy. Without getting to the controversy generated by Facebook or Google in this matter, neither Microsoft can boast of it after the violations and lack of transparency of Windows 10 or Office 365. Microsoft promised that the new browser would offer more transparency and that the controls would be “more robust ». The result has been positive. Microsoft Edge includes features like erasing browsing data; the activation of DNT and the use of private sessions with InPrivate, and three general privacy controls that we can enable: basic, balanced and strict. You can manage it at edge: // settings / privacy or on the settings page.

4. Use Microsoft Authenticator to generate passwords. Edge has an excellent password manager of its own. It is managed in edge: // settings / passwords and if you check the ‘suggest passwords’ lever every time you visit a new page that requires registration, the function will suggest a secure password for you to use. If you sign in to Edge with a Microsoft account, all passwords will be saved to the account. You can use the Microsoft Authenticator app on iOS or Android to view and manage these passwords at any time, even when your browser is not open.

5. Synchronize your history. The multiplatform support of Microsoft Edge allows you to synchronize information between devices. This makes it easier to pick up where we left off and access web pages more quickly on different devices. Writes edge: // settings / profiles / sync in the address bar or access this function from the browser Settings.

6. Use vertical tabs. If you have a lot of tabs open in your browser, you can try using Edge’s vertical tab system. For some users it is more useful than keeping them horizontally above the address bar. It makes it easier to drag them and take a quick look at some of them. You can switch to the vertical tabs at any time by clicking on the icon in the upper left of the browser.

7. Collections and purchases. Microsoft has tried to address “The information overload that customers feel today with the web” with a function where users can collect, organize and share content from all over the web. Collections in Edge allow you to track ideas and save web pages with access at the top of the browser. Pages saved in collections are They sync with all the devices you sign in to. Edge also has a built-in shopping tool, offering information, price list, retailers, deals, and coupons.

8. Take screenshots. There are many ways to take screenshots on a computer, but Microsoft Edge also has its own tool, If you click on the keyboard shortcut CTRL + SHIFT + S (or access the menu by Web Capture) you will access a selection tool that Allows full page capture or selection. and a place to store the screenshot. Once the capture is done you can add notes and other edits. When you’re done, you can click Save to save it as a file.

9. Use multiple profiles. As in Google Chrome, in Microsoft Edge it is possible to add multiple profiles to the browser. This allows you to separate web browsing sessions if you are sharing your PC with other people, separate work and personal profiles, and in general avoid the use of several web browsers. You can set it in edge: // settings / profiles or by clicking on the profiles.

10. Immersive reader and PDF reader.

Edge has a feature known as an immersive reader, which removes added content on a web page to display only text and images. You can use this reader by clicking on the book icon that you will see in the address bar. Another of the integrated readers is the one dedicated to PDF files. And it’s pretty good. It allows you to open local PDF files, PDF files online or those embedded in web pages and can be edited with ink and highlighting. There are better dedicated applications, but this one is one of the best integrated ones and works on all the desktop platforms that the browser supports.

Give it a chance because -this time- you may be surprised by its characteristics and performance, the good game taken from Chromium, but with its own user interface and replacing Google services and all the functions that we asked for from a modern web browser, extensions, private mode , dark mode, IE mode in case it is essential and others like the ones we have seen in the article. Have you tried the new Microsoft Edge? What is your experience?