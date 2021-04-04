10 weird but useful apps that will help you with different things in your day to day

- Advertisement -

You would be surprised how many applications exist to solve different problems and things that are happening in our week.

And yes, although they may not be used at all times, they are there to help us when we need it and usually yes they provide valid help. These are 10 of the most outstanding that we have seen recently.

That said, below you can see up to 10 different apps that will help you solve those problems that appear in times of stress where you did not know who to turn to, well, now you will know what to do and where to find help.

Microsoft Math Solver

And yes, Microsoft has a special service that helps people correctly and easily, especially to solve mathematical and scientific problems.

SnoreClock – Do you snore?

Do you want to have information about your hours of sleep and know if you snore? Well for this we find SnoreClock, an app that allows know and control if you snore or if your partner does, if you talk while you sleep or if something really interrupts your sleep. Just put the mobile next to the bed with the app activated at bedtime and voila, see your results in the morning.

Detox lock

It has happened to all of us that we use the mobile phone for extra time in moments of concentration to study or work, which does not help us at all and only makes us delay. Well, Detox Lock is a timed lock app designed to keep us from being distracted.

Funimate

It was inevitable that in this ranking a video editor appeared, and the one we are presenting now is called Funimate, an application that has more than 10 million downloads in the Play Store and that has more than 15 video effects to choose from.

Remote Mouse

This is an application that may be interesting for the vast majority, and it is that with Remote Mouse we can convert our mobile on a keyboard and mouse for use on the computer. In addition to this, it has options such as Web Browsing Remote, which allows certain operations to be carried out more quickly.

Clap Phone Finder

What do I do if my mobile is lost inside my house and I can’t find it anywhere? Clap Phone Finder is undoubtedly the solution, and it is that with this app as its name indicates, we can just clap and find our phone, which will begin to sound, vibrate or even turn on the flashlight.

Brainly

Brainly is the app owned by the Polish company of the same name that focuses on the area of ​​education, providing a learning application for everyone to answer different answers, with the aim of helping those who need it.

Stremio

Nor could an app be needed that allows users to watch movies and series for free, and this time we give the award to Stremio, a service that includes movies, series, live TV and video channels.

Ultra Volume

The volume of the mobile is something that represents a conflict for many people, you want they are not satisfied with the maximum or minimum volume that come by default in Android. Now with Ultra Volume you can modify that, in addition to choosing between different themes and designs.

AutoZen

Last but not least, we find AutoZen, an app quite similar to Google Auto that helps you focus on the road with navigation step by step included. For this, it helps with reading notifications aloud and controlling itself by voice.