10 year old girl “Black Out Challenge” by TikTok: hospitalized in a coma in Palermo

The list of the most absurd challenges on the web has been further extended in recent times with the “Black Out Challenge” by TikTok. The latest, absurd fashion involves people tightening a belt around their neck, but for a 10-year-old girl from Palermo it has turned into a tragedy.

The little one, that took the robe belt to participate in the “challenge”, if it can be labeled as such, she is in fact in a coma in the intensive care unit at the Intensive Care Unit of the Di Cristina Hospital.

According to local press reports, the conditions would be very serious and the police would have proceeded to seize the smartphone that he was filming the Black Out Challenge and where the moments in which he was struggling with the extreme suffocation test are portrayed.

Her parents found her unconscious in the bathroom: apparently the little girl’s heart would have stopped following prolonged asphyxiation, but she started beating again thanks to the intervention of a resuscitator.

The challenge is to film yourself with a tight rope around your neck to resist as much as possible. Yet another madness like others that in recent months have endangered the lives of many people who risked dying to follow the challenges of social media.