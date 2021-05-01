10 years without news from Satoshi Nakamoto, the creator of Bitcoin

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Bitcoin is, without a doubt, the most popular cryptocurrency that exists, and after more than a decade of existence, it is no longer something dark only known to an Internet niche. However, the popularity and recognition of the quintessential cryptocurrency is not shared by Satoshi Nakamoto, the person (or group of people) who created Bitcoin in 2009.

Satoshi Nakamoto, the developer of the Bitcoin code, has not shown any signs of life for ten years

And what about Satoshi Nakamoto? Well, very little, and not only because I am a teacher of anonymity, but because they have been fulfilled 10 years of his last message. In April 2011, Satoshi Nakamoto addressed his fellow developers, who together with him formed the spearhead of blockchain technology of the day.

It was a goodbye message for the developers who were working with him at the time. Basically, Satoshi handed over a cryptographic key that he used to send alerts within the network, and claimed that it was time to work on other projects.

Upon leaving, Satoshi removed his name from the copyright of Bitcoin, which he left in the hands of “all developers” who worked on the cryptocurrency. Since then, he has not been heard from again, which undoubtedly feeds its legend.

Currently, Bitcoin has reached over $ 60,000 per unit, and it is something that everyone has heard about. Governments and companies are not indifferent to this and other cryptocurrencies. and it is a sector that moves thousands and billions of dollars.

Whether Satoshi was able to foresee any of this while developing the Bitcoin code is a mystery, but his silence and anonymity, even after creating a true technological revolution, are still fascinating.

