The Health Service Executive has indicated that a quarter of those who do not have an appointment do not come to the Covid-19 test centers.

That’s about a thousand people a day, said the organization’s head Paul Reid.

Paul Reid said nearly 62,000 tests were processed in 46 labs last week, with 1.3% of those confirmed to have Covid-19.

It takes an average of 2.2 days from the time of the test to contact everyone who was in the vicinity of the sick person, he said.

Paul Reid also announced that workers in meat factories in Kildare, Laois and Offaly are being tested on an ongoing basis, and that it is intended to implement this approach in other food factories around the world. of the country.

From next Monday, members of the general public are to be recruited to take throat and nose samples from people.

The Health Service Executive says a few hundred extra people are needed to do this work.

This will allow the clinical team, they say, to return to the work they once did.