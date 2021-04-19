10015.io, 7 categories full of free web tools

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Those who are dedicated to creating, editing or publishing content for the internet, always need tools and utilities to facilitate their work. This is how we have options available to resize images, check the SEO of the texts and even to work in development tasks. In that sense, we want to present you a site with 7 different categories of web tools.

Its name is 10015 and the interesting thing about its proposal, in addition to the tools, is that they are available in an extension for the browser.

Web tools for all your needs

Web tools have managed to climb many rungs and position themselves in user preferences, thanks to their complete availability. If you work for a service or site on the internet, it is clear that you have a connection and in that sense, you can use online utilities whenever you want. Many times, the needs we have can intersect with other areas. For example, you may not be in the business of designing or working with images, but you may need to resize some.

This type of situation is what makes the service that 10015 offers from its page and extension so attractive. Upon entering, you will have access to 7 different categories of web tools, with which you can cover any need. Also, if you use the browser extension, you won’t have to enter the site.

The 7 categories of web tools that 10015 offers are: text, images, CSS, programming, color, social media and miscellaneous. When entering each one, we will find the list of available tools and it will be enough to click to occupy it. The functions of these utilities range from eliminating white spaces in texts, applying filters to images and generating patterned backgrounds, to an HTML editor.

If your work focuses on creating or editing material for the internet, 10015 surely has tools that adapt to what you need. These are free, easy to use and you will have them just a click away in your browser.

To test them, follow this link.

.