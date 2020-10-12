AndroidHuaweiLatest newsTech NewsMobile

100W wireless charging could be right around the corner

By Abraham
Abraham

Many smartphone manufacturers such as Huawei and Xiaomi have launched new fast charging technologies in recent years. We’ve seen smartphones capable of fast charging at 120W in recent months, but wireless charging solutions are still a long way from reaching this figure. A new leak claims that various manufacturers are aiming to reach 100W wireless charging for smartphones launching in 2021. This would be a huge leap from current wireless charging standards. We have seen 40W wireless charging on the Oppo Ace 2 and Huawei P40 Pro Plus models. Oppo has also announced 65W wireless charging technology earlier this year, although we haven’t seen it on a commercial device yet. What we don’t know is how this charging speed will affect battery degradation. Another question about this technology is the compatibility with other charging bases, since it probably only reaches fast speeds with the manufacturer’s own base.

