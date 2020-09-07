The Department of Health confirmed in the evening that no deaths have been recorded with Covid-19 in the State for twenty-four hours but that there are 102 additional cases of the disease.

It has been reported earlier that the two-week infection rate in Ireland is higher than in Britain and Italy, according to research by the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control.

There were 34.7 cases per 100,000 people in the Republic of Ireland over the course of two weeks.

Figures from the Department of Health show that there are 50 patients with the disease in the country’s hospitals, six of them in intensive care units.

There are 61 people suspected of having the disease in the country’s hospitals, seven of them in intensive care units.

There have been 29,672 cases of the virus in Ireland so far this year.