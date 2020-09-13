MobileAndroidTech NewsAppsTech GiantsGoogleLatest news

102 offers on Google Play: free apps and games for a short time and many more discounts

By Brian Adam
0
14
Baldur
102 Offers On Google Play: Free Apps And Games For

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

One more week, we have searched every corner of Google Play in search of the best deals on games and applications. This time we bring you almost more than one hundred and ten games and paid apps that you can get for free or at a much lower price of the normal, including several well-known and fashionable games at the moment like Baldur’s Gate II, the classic of Bioware. Hurry before the discounts disappear.

68 free Android apps

We start with stocks whose prices plummet to the ground. Of course, temporarily. We have quite a few apps and games, and you can’t miss the icon packs and other accessories to personalize our mobile phone. Hurry they fly.

Free apps

  • Spelling Pro! (Premium) 2.19 euros free
  • Cleaner by Augustro (67% OFF) 2.69 euros free
  • Vape Toolbox 2.59 euros free
  • Knots 3D (Knots 3D) 4.39 euros free
  • Kosmos – Work Time Tracker, Job Timesheet 2.49 euros free
  • Augustro Music Player (67% OFF) 2.69 euros free
  • BrowserX4 (Paid) 2.19 euros free
  • Nostro Pomodoro Timer 0.59 euros free
  • Spelling Gaps PRO 2.19 euros free
  • Advanced Training Magazine 3.09 euros free
  • QR and barcode scanner PRO 2.29 euros free
  • Video Board 1.89 euros free
  • Mentors Electricity App 0.69 euros free
  • Quick Volume Control in notification bar 0.79 euros free
  • Contacts Widget – Quick Dial Widget – Speed ​​Dial 0.79 euros free

Free games

  • Superheroes Junior: Robo Fighting – Offline Game 1.99 euros free
  • Superhero Armor: City War – Robot Fighting Premium 2.09 euros free
  • Terra Fighter 2 Pro 0.89 euros free
  • Pirates Outlaws 1.09 euros free
  • Galaxxy Idols PV: Costume and Fashion Contest 0.89 euros free
  • The Pulse 1.49 euros free
  • Trig or Treat 0.69 euros free
  • The Weapon King VIP – Making Legendary Swords 1.09 euros free
  • Nail That Coin 1.09 euros free
  • WoodBox 1.09 euros free
  • Stickman Master: League Of Shadow – Ninja Fight 2.09 euros free
  • Defender Battle: Hero Kingdom Wars – Strategy Game 1.99 euros free
  • VIPInfinity Dungeon: RPG Adventure 0.99 euros free
  • Gemwars PRO 1.89 euros free
  • Destroyer 0.59 euros free
  • Puzzle Words PRO 1.89 euros free
  • CARTOON CRAFT 0.50 euros free
  • Broken Words PRO 1.79 euros free
  • Age of Civilizations Africa 1.49 euros free
  • Warriors’ Market Mayhem VIP 0.89 euros free
  • Riddle Me 2020 – A Game of Riddles 0.79 euros free
  • Live or Die: Survival Pro 1.19 euros free
  • Wonder Knights PV: Retro Shooter RPG 2.00 euros free
  • Empire Warriors TD Premium: Tower Defense Games 0.79 euros free
  • DungeonCorp. S> An auto-obtaining game! 1.09 euros free
  • Colorzzle 0.89 euros free
  • Ego Rigo 3.69 euros free
  • Xbar10n – Brain Card Game – New 2020 3.59 euros free
  • My Celestial Tree VIP – Unique Beautiful Game 0.89 euros free
  • Dungeon999 0.89 euros free

Free customization

  • Black Army Diamond – Icon Pack – Fresh dashboard 0.99 euros free
  • Olmo – Premium Icon Pack 1.59 euros free
  • Atlantis 3D Pro Live Wallpaper 1.19 euros free
  • Mingo Premium – Icon Pack 1.59 euros free
  • Flax – Icon Pack 1.59 euros free
  • Yomira – Premium Icon Pack (New) 1.59 euros free
  • Smoon UI – Squircle Icon Pack 1.59 euros free
  • Fence Pro 0.59 euros free
  • Graby – Icon Pack 1.59 euros free
  • Gento – Q Icon Pack 1.59 euros free
  • Aurora Icon Pack 1.59 euros free
  • Redox – Icon Pack 1.59 euros free
  • Krix Icon Pack 1.59 euros free
  • Graby Spin – Icon Pack 1.59 euros free
  • Still Life 3D Livewallpaper 1.19 euros free
  • Retro Vintage Purple – Icon Pack 1.69 euros free
  • Cuticon Round – Icon Pack 1.59 euros free
  • Fledermaus – Icon Pack 1.59 euros free
  • One UI Icon Pack – Samsung Icons & Wallpapers 0.59 euros free
  • Crumple – Icon Pack 0.59 euros free
  • Doodle Button – Icon Pack 0.69 euros free
  • Wallpapers Gallery – HD Wallpapers & Backgrounds 1.79 euros free
  • Bubbles Battery Indicator – Charging animation 0.59 euros free

34 discounted Android apps

Baldur

We come to the section of titles with a discount on their original price and here we come across the two real gems of this week, both in the games section. On the one hand we have Stardew valley and on the other the ineffable Baldur’s Gate II. Take advantage before they return to their original price as they are unrepeatable games.

Discounted apps

  • All Task Reminder Pro + Widget 1.99 euros 0.59 euros
  • PDF Editor & Creator, Tool, Merge, Watermark 1.59 euros 0.90 euros
  • WiFi Analyzer Premium 3.99 euros 1.99 euros
  • Network Speed ​​Meter Pro 27.99 euros 6.99 euros
  • Day by day (organizer) 4.69 euros 2.59 euros
  • Alle krankheiten 3.29 euros 1.39 euros
  • Droper – Notes in Status Bar 0.99 euros 0.59 euros
  • I vibrate. Profile Scheduler 1.69 euros 0.69 euros
  • Moon + Reader Pro 7.49 euros 3.59 euros
  • NetX Network Tools PRO 2.99 euros 0.99 euros
  • Hearing Training PRO 2.09 euros 0.89 euros

Discounted games

  • Whispering Willows 5.49 euros 2.09 euros
  • The Lion’s Song 5.49 euros 2.39 euros
  • Lovecraft’s Untold Stories 9.99 euros 4.39 euros
  • Chess Trainer Free – Repertoire Builder 4.29 euros 0.99 euros
  • Take 6! 1.79 euros 0.99 euros
  • Nelly Cootalot: The Fowl Fleet 4.99 euros 2.99 euros
  • Café International 3.99 euros 2.09 euros
  • Angry Neighbor 2.99 euros 0.79 euros
  • Stardew valley 8.99 euros 4.99 euros
  • Slaughter 3: The Rebels 2.29 euros 0.59 euros
  • OK Golf 2.99 euros 0.59 euros
  • Kenshō 4.19 euros 0.99 euros
  • Heroes of Steel RPG Elite 4.29 euros 2.09 euros
  • Baldur’s Gate II 10.99 euros 4.99 euros
  • Gunslugs 3 5.99 euros 2.99 euros
  • Rebuild 3.19 euros 1.09 euros
  • Rebuild 3: Gangs of Deadsville 5.49 euros 2.29 euros
  • Turn It On! 2.29 euros 1.09 euros

Discounted customization

  • Flat Square – Icon Pack 2.49 euros 0.99 euros
  • Pixel Vintage – Icon Pack 1.99 euros 1.19 euros
  • CRiOS X – Icon Pack 1.99 euros 1.19 euros
  • Crispy HD – Icon Pack 1.99 euros 1.19 euros
  • Minimalist – Icon Pack 1.79 euros 0.59 euros

