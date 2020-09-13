102 offers on Google Play: free apps and games for a short time and many more discounts

One more week, we have searched every corner of Google Play in search of the best deals on games and applications. This time we bring you almost more than one hundred and ten games and paid apps that you can get for free or at a much lower price of the normal, including several well-known and fashionable games at the moment like Baldur’s Gate II, the classic of Bioware. Hurry before the discounts disappear.
68 free Android apps
We start with stocks whose prices plummet to the ground. Of course, temporarily. We have quite a few apps and games, and you can’t miss the icon packs and other accessories to personalize our mobile phone. Hurry they fly.
Free apps
- Spelling Pro! (Premium)
2.19 eurosfree
- Cleaner by Augustro (67% OFF)
2.69 eurosfree
- Vape Toolbox
2.59 eurosfree
- Knots 3D (Knots 3D)
4.39 eurosfree
- Kosmos – Work Time Tracker, Job Timesheet
2.49 eurosfree
- Augustro Music Player (67% OFF)
2.69 eurosfree
- BrowserX4 (Paid)
2.19 eurosfree
- Nostro Pomodoro Timer
0.59 eurosfree
- Spelling Gaps PRO
2.19 eurosfree
- Advanced Training Magazine
3.09 eurosfree
- QR and barcode scanner PRO
2.29 eurosfree
- Video Board
1.89 eurosfree
- Mentors Electricity App
0.69 eurosfree
- Quick Volume Control in notification bar
0.79 eurosfree
- Contacts Widget – Quick Dial Widget – Speed Dial
0.79 eurosfree
Free games
- Superheroes Junior: Robo Fighting – Offline Game
1.99 eurosfree
- Superhero Armor: City War – Robot Fighting Premium
2.09 eurosfree
- Terra Fighter 2 Pro
0.89 eurosfree
- Pirates Outlaws
1.09 eurosfree
- Galaxxy Idols PV: Costume and Fashion Contest
0.89 eurosfree
- The Pulse
1.49 eurosfree
- Trig or Treat
0.69 eurosfree
- The Weapon King VIP – Making Legendary Swords
1.09 eurosfree
- Nail That Coin
1.09 eurosfree
- WoodBox
1.09 eurosfree
- Stickman Master: League Of Shadow – Ninja Fight
2.09 eurosfree
- Defender Battle: Hero Kingdom Wars – Strategy Game
1.99 eurosfree
- VIPInfinity Dungeon: RPG Adventure
0.99 eurosfree
- Gemwars PRO
1.89 eurosfree
- Destroyer
0.59 eurosfree
- Puzzle Words PRO
1.89 eurosfree
- CARTOON CRAFT
0.50 eurosfree
- Broken Words PRO
1.79 eurosfree
- Age of Civilizations Africa
1.49 eurosfree
- Warriors’ Market Mayhem VIP
0.89 eurosfree
- Riddle Me 2020 – A Game of Riddles
0.79 eurosfree
- Live or Die: Survival Pro
1.19 eurosfree
- Wonder Knights PV: Retro Shooter RPG
2.00 eurosfree
- Empire Warriors TD Premium: Tower Defense Games
0.79 eurosfree
- DungeonCorp. S> An auto-obtaining game!
1.09 eurosfree
- Colorzzle
0.89 eurosfree
- Ego Rigo
3.69 eurosfree
- Xbar10n – Brain Card Game – New 2020
3.59 eurosfree
- My Celestial Tree VIP – Unique Beautiful Game
0.89 eurosfree
- Dungeon999
0.89 eurosfree
Free customization
- Black Army Diamond – Icon Pack – Fresh dashboard
0.99 eurosfree
- Olmo – Premium Icon Pack
1.59 eurosfree
- Atlantis 3D Pro Live Wallpaper
1.19 eurosfree
- Mingo Premium – Icon Pack
1.59 eurosfree
- Flax – Icon Pack
1.59 eurosfree
- Yomira – Premium Icon Pack (New)
1.59 eurosfree
- Smoon UI – Squircle Icon Pack
1.59 eurosfree
- Fence Pro
0.59 eurosfree
- Graby – Icon Pack
1.59 eurosfree
- Gento – Q Icon Pack
1.59 eurosfree
- Aurora Icon Pack
1.59 eurosfree
- Redox – Icon Pack
1.59 eurosfree
- Krix Icon Pack
1.59 eurosfree
- Graby Spin – Icon Pack
1.59 eurosfree
- Still Life 3D Livewallpaper
1.19 eurosfree
- Retro Vintage Purple – Icon Pack
1.69 eurosfree
- Cuticon Round – Icon Pack
1.59 eurosfree
- Fledermaus – Icon Pack
1.59 eurosfree
- One UI Icon Pack – Samsung Icons & Wallpapers
0.59 eurosfree
- Crumple – Icon Pack
0.59 eurosfree
- Doodle Button – Icon Pack
0.69 eurosfree
- Wallpapers Gallery – HD Wallpapers & Backgrounds
1.79 eurosfree
- Bubbles Battery Indicator – Charging animation
0.59 eurosfree
34 discounted Android apps
We come to the section of titles with a discount on their original price and here we come across the two real gems of this week, both in the games section. On the one hand we have Stardew valley and on the other the ineffable Baldur’s Gate II. Take advantage before they return to their original price as they are unrepeatable games.
Discounted apps
- All Task Reminder Pro + Widget
1.99 euros0.59 euros
- PDF Editor & Creator, Tool, Merge, Watermark
1.59 euros0.90 euros
- WiFi Analyzer Premium
3.99 euros1.99 euros
- Network Speed Meter Pro
27.99 euros6.99 euros
- Day by day (organizer)
4.69 euros2.59 euros
- Alle krankheiten
3.29 euros1.39 euros
- Droper – Notes in Status Bar
0.99 euros0.59 euros
- I vibrate. Profile Scheduler
1.69 euros0.69 euros
- Moon + Reader Pro
7.49 euros3.59 euros
- NetX Network Tools PRO
2.99 euros0.99 euros
- Hearing Training PRO
2.09 euros0.89 euros
Discounted games
- Whispering Willows
5.49 euros2.09 euros
- The Lion’s Song
5.49 euros2.39 euros
- Lovecraft’s Untold Stories
9.99 euros4.39 euros
- Chess Trainer Free – Repertoire Builder
4.29 euros0.99 euros
- Take 6!
1.79 euros0.99 euros
- Nelly Cootalot: The Fowl Fleet
4.99 euros2.99 euros
- Café International
3.99 euros2.09 euros
- Angry Neighbor
2.99 euros0.79 euros
- Stardew valley
8.99 euros4.99 euros
- Slaughter 3: The Rebels
2.29 euros0.59 euros
- OK Golf
2.99 euros0.59 euros
- Kenshō
4.19 euros0.99 euros
- Heroes of Steel RPG Elite
4.29 euros2.09 euros
- Baldur’s Gate II
10.99 euros4.99 euros
- Gunslugs 3
5.99 euros2.99 euros
- Rebuild
3.19 euros1.09 euros
- Rebuild 3: Gangs of Deadsville
5.49 euros2.29 euros
- Turn It On!
2.29 euros1.09 euros
Discounted customization
- Flat Square – Icon Pack
2.49 euros0.99 euros
- Pixel Vintage – Icon Pack
1.99 euros1.19 euros
- CRiOS X – Icon Pack
1.99 euros1.19 euros
- Crispy HD – Icon Pack
1.99 euros1.19 euros
- Minimalist – Icon Pack
1.79 euros0.59 euros