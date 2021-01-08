103 Google Play deals: free and heavily discounted apps and games for a short time

- Advertisement -

Google may have taken the unlimited backup of Google Photos from us, but what it can never take away from you are the paid applications and games that you get for free or discounted, and that we list here. By now, sure you know how it works, but just in case: they are limited-time offers in which you can get free paid apps, games and icon packs or at a much lower price than the lower one.





78 free Android apps

We start, as usual, with the apps and games whose price has fallen to the same floor. All free until it is back at its original price, and this week’s selection is worth taking a look at because we find in it to the magnificent Colonies Pro. You have to give it a try, it is wonderful and even more so being free. Hurry up.

Applications

US News Pro: US Breaking News, America, World News 1.09 euros free

free Life Changing Books, Biographies, Self Help Books 1.39 euros free

free Gym Pro Home Workouts (No Ad) 1.79 euros free

free Touch Lock: Lock touch screen 0.69 euros free

free Genetic Helper 0.79 euros free

free Clean Equalizer & Bass Booster Pro 3.19 euros free

free 90X Duplicate File Remover Pro 64.99 euros free

free Single Origin 2 0.99 euros free

free The Social Horoscope Community 1.99 euros free

free 120X Game Booster Pro 5.49 euros free

free Lecture Notes – Classroom Notes Made Simple 2.99 euros free

free Fang Synth – Accelerometer control, arp, and seq 3.79 euros free

free Spelling Right PRO 1.99 euros free

free Business Calculator Pro 0.59 euros free

free Decimal to fraction Pro 0.50 euros free

free Happy together 1.09 euros free

free Clock Yourself 2.39 euros free

free Unit converter 0.79 euros free

free Knobby volume control – Unique volume widget app 0.69 euros free

free GeoPosition 0.89 euros free

free Simple Nav Bar – Navigation Bar – Simple Control 0.79 euros free

free Number to word converter offline 0.69 euros free

free Spelling Book PRO 1.99 euros free

free Whats Status Saver Pro (No Ads) 3.69 euros free

free Ethical Hacking & Quiz: Beginner to Advance 2020 1.39 euros free

Games

Hero’s 2nd Memory: Offline Shooting RPG 0.99 euros free

free Merge Monster VIP – Offline Idle Puzzle RPG 0.99 euros free

free Impossible heist 3D – Hide and seek Adventure 1.29 euros free

free Dead Bunker 2 HD 0.59 euros free

free Dead Bunker 3: On a Surface 0.59 euros free

free Superhero Armor: City War – Robot Fighting Premium 0.59 euros free

free Live or Die: Survival Pro 1.19 euros free

free Shadow of Death: Dark Knight – Stickman Fighting 0.89 euros free

free Stickman Ghost: Ninja Warrior Action Offline Game 0.59 euros free

free [VIP] +9 God Blessing Knight – Cash Knight 9.49 euros free

Defender Battle: Hero Kingdom Wars – Strategy Game 1.99 euros free

free Frontier Wars: Defense Heroes – Tactical TD Game 0.59 euros free

free Cyber ​​Fighters: League of Cyberpunk Stickman 2077 0.59 euros free

free Chase Survival 2 – 3D surviving and running game 1.29 euros free

free Fruit Pop Saga 1.69 euros free

free Galaxy Attack: Alien Shooter (Premium) 0.99 euros free

free Draw Lines: Pro 0.59 euros free

free Dinosaur Hunter – Jurassic Monster World 2020 1.29 euros free

free Push them all 3D – Smart block puzzle game 1.29 euros free

free Agent Shot 3D – Police shooting and chasing 1.29 euros free

free Zombie Masters VIP – Ultimate Action Game 1.09 euros free

free WindWings: Space shooter, Galaxy attack (Premium) 1.89 euros free

free Heroes Dot II: Top Summoner 0.89 euros free

free Dot Heroes III – Keep the Castle VIP Edition 1.79 euros free

free Theme Park Simulator: Amusement park! 0.99 euros free

free Stone Of Souls HD 0.59 euros free

free Colonies PRO 1.99 euros free

free Numberwiz 0.79 euros free

free Pirate Defender Premium: Captain Shooting Offline 1.99 euros free

Personalization

Fledermaus – Icon Pack 1.49 euros free

free Krix Icon Pack 1.49 euros free

free Eevee for ANeko (ANeko Skin) euros reuros

reuros Jigglypuff for Aneko (Aneko Skin) euros reuros

reuros Rugos Premium – Icon Pack 1.49 euros free

free Aura – Icon Pack 1.49 euros free

free Flax – Icon Pack 1.49 euros free

free Mellow Dark – Icon Pack 1.49 euros free

free Redox – Icon Pack 1.49 euros free

free Mingo R – Icon Pack 1.49 euros free

free Olmo – Premium Icon Pack 1.49 euros free

free Graby – Icon Pack 1.49 euros free

free Mingo Premium – Icon Pack 1.49 euros free

free Yomira – Premium Icon Pack 1.49 euros free

free Aurora Icon Pack 1.49 euros free

free Graby Spin – Icon Pack 1.49 euros free

free Gento – Q Icon Pack 1.49 euros free

free Smoon UI – Squircle Icon Pack 1.49 euros free

free The Lox Icon Pack (Light version) 0.99 euros free

free Rentrox – Icon Pack 0.59 euros free

29 discounted Android apps

And finally the offers in apps, games and icon packs arrive. The discounts, with notable entries such as Chessfinity in its premium version, or as the always great Quadropoly, which is presented here with its Pro version cut in half.

Applications

SUI File Explorer PRO 1.59 euros 0.59 euros

0.59 euros PREMIUM Super method. Irregular verbs in English 2.19 euros 0.79 euros

0.79 euros Premium English tongue twisters with pronunciation 2.19 euros 0.79 euros

0.79 euros My so-called future girlfriend [Visual Novel] 2.49 euros 1.39 euros

1.39 euros MEAM – The Meme Maker Pro 2.99 euros 1.99 euros

1.99 euros Word Tower PRO 1.99 euros 0.89 euros

0.89 euros Word Search Fun – PRO 1.99 euros 0.89 euros

0.89 euros Word Cage PRO 1.99 euros 0.89 euros

0.89 euros Word Mania PRO 1.99 euros 0.89 euros

0.89 euros ChessFinity PREMIUM 2.99 euros 1.49 euros

Games

Quadropoly Pro 14.99 euros 7.49 euros

7.49 euros Bronze Age 2.09 euros 0.89 euros

0.89 euros The last Roman people 2.19 euros 0.99 euros

0.99 euros Marble Age: Remastered 3.69 euros 2.09 euros

2.09 euros Gnomes Garden 7: Christmas story 2.09 euros 0.99 euros

0.99 euros DayD: Through time 2.09 euros 0.99 euros

0.99 euros Lost Artifacts: Golden Island 2.09 euros 0.99 euros

0.99 euros Cosmic Express 4.99 euros 1.99 euros

1.99 euros A Good Snowman 4.99 euros 1.99 euros

1.99 euros Arrog 2.99 euros 0.99 euros

0.99 euros Aquarium Tycoon 2.39 euros 0.89 euros

0.89 euros Dark Rage – Action RPG 1.89 euros 0.99 euros

0.99 euros Ninja Hero Cats Premium 2.99 euros 0.99 euros

0.99 euros 1941 Frozen Front Premium 2.99 euros 0.99 euros

Personalization

Crispy HD – Icon Pack 1.99 euros 0.99 euros

0.99 euros Emui Carbon – Icon Pack 1.99 euros 0.99 euros

0.99 euros MIU! 3D – Icon Pack 1.99 euros 1.19 euros

1.19 euros TruePick’s Prime – Premium Wallpapers & Home Setup 1.69 euros 0.59 euros

0.59 euros Daily Wallpapers Pro – Auto Change Wallpapers 2.19 euros 1.39 euros

More offers?

If after all these free applications our section on Fridays falls short, you can keep up to date with the main offers of all operating systems through our colleagues from Applesfera and EuroXliveMóvil. You can also see the best prices on mobiles and accessories in our Hunting Bargains today.

We remind you that the comments, as always, are open so that you can add the Google Play offers that you find. And if you want more, see you next week. Good weekend to everyone!