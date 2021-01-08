103 Google Play deals: free and heavily discounted apps and games for a short time

Google may have taken the unlimited backup of Google Photos from us, but what it can never take away from you are the paid applications and games that you get for free or discounted, and that we list here. By now, sure you know how it works, but just in case: they are limited-time offers in which you can get free paid apps, games and icon packs or at a much lower price than the lower one.
78 free Android apps
We start, as usual, with the apps and games whose price has fallen to the same floor. All free until it is back at its original price, and this week’s selection is worth taking a look at because we find in it to the magnificent Colonies Pro. You have to give it a try, it is wonderful and even more so being free. Hurry up.
Applications
- US News Pro: US Breaking News, America, World News
1.09 eurosfree
- Life Changing Books, Biographies, Self Help Books
1.39 eurosfree
- Gym Pro Home Workouts (No Ad)
1.79 eurosfree
- Touch Lock: Lock touch screen
0.69 eurosfree
- Genetic Helper
0.79 eurosfree
- Clean Equalizer & Bass Booster Pro
3.19 eurosfree
- 90X Duplicate File Remover Pro
64.99 eurosfree
- Single Origin 2
0.99 eurosfree
- The Social Horoscope Community
1.99 eurosfree
- 120X Game Booster Pro
5.49 eurosfree
- Lecture Notes – Classroom Notes Made Simple
2.99 eurosfree
- Fang Synth – Accelerometer control, arp, and seq
3.79 eurosfree
- Spelling Right PRO
1.99 eurosfree
- Business Calculator Pro
0.59 eurosfree
- Decimal to fraction Pro
0.50 eurosfree
- Happy together
1.09 eurosfree
- Clock Yourself
2.39 eurosfree
- Unit converter
0.79 eurosfree
- Knobby volume control – Unique volume widget app
0.69 eurosfree
- GeoPosition
0.89 eurosfree
- Simple Nav Bar – Navigation Bar – Simple Control
0.79 eurosfree
- Number to word converter offline
0.69 eurosfree
- Spelling Book PRO
1.99 eurosfree
- Whats Status Saver Pro (No Ads)
3.69 eurosfree
- Ethical Hacking & Quiz: Beginner to Advance 2020
1.39 eurosfree
Games
- Hero’s 2nd Memory: Offline Shooting RPG
0.99 eurosfree
- Merge Monster VIP – Offline Idle Puzzle RPG
0.99 eurosfree
- Impossible heist 3D – Hide and seek Adventure
1.29 eurosfree
- Dead Bunker 2 HD
0.59 eurosfree
- Dead Bunker 3: On a Surface
0.59 eurosfree
- Superhero Armor: City War – Robot Fighting Premium
0.59 eurosfree
- Live or Die: Survival Pro
1.19 eurosfree
- Shadow of Death: Dark Knight – Stickman Fighting
0.89 eurosfree
- Stickman Ghost: Ninja Warrior Action Offline Game
0.59 eurosfree
- [VIP] +9 God Blessing Knight – Cash Knight
9.49 eurosfree
- Defender Battle: Hero Kingdom Wars – Strategy Game
1.99 eurosfree
- Frontier Wars: Defense Heroes – Tactical TD Game
0.59 eurosfree
- Cyber Fighters: League of Cyberpunk Stickman 2077
0.59 eurosfree
- Chase Survival 2 – 3D surviving and running game
1.29 eurosfree
- Fruit Pop Saga
1.69 eurosfree
- Galaxy Attack: Alien Shooter (Premium)
0.99 eurosfree
- Draw Lines: Pro
0.59 eurosfree
- Dinosaur Hunter – Jurassic Monster World 2020
1.29 eurosfree
- Push them all 3D – Smart block puzzle game
1.29 eurosfree
- Agent Shot 3D – Police shooting and chasing
1.29 eurosfree
- Zombie Masters VIP – Ultimate Action Game
1.09 eurosfree
- WindWings: Space shooter, Galaxy attack (Premium)
1.89 eurosfree
- Heroes Dot II: Top Summoner
0.89 eurosfree
- Dot Heroes III – Keep the Castle VIP Edition
1.79 eurosfree
- Theme Park Simulator: Amusement park!
0.99 eurosfree
- Stone Of Souls HD
0.59 eurosfree
- Colonies PRO
1.99 eurosfree
- Numberwiz
0.79 eurosfree
- Pirate Defender Premium: Captain Shooting Offline
1.99 eurosfree
Personalization
- Fledermaus – Icon Pack
1.49 eurosfree
- Krix Icon Pack
1.49 eurosfree
- Eevee for ANeko (ANeko Skin)
eurosreuros
- Jigglypuff for Aneko (Aneko Skin)
eurosreuros
- Rugos Premium – Icon Pack
1.49 eurosfree
- Aura – Icon Pack
1.49 eurosfree
- Flax – Icon Pack
1.49 eurosfree
- Mellow Dark – Icon Pack
1.49 eurosfree
- Redox – Icon Pack
1.49 eurosfree
- Mingo R – Icon Pack
1.49 eurosfree
- Olmo – Premium Icon Pack
1.49 eurosfree
- Graby – Icon Pack
1.49 eurosfree
- Mingo Premium – Icon Pack
1.49 eurosfree
- Yomira – Premium Icon Pack
1.49 eurosfree
- Aurora Icon Pack
1.49 eurosfree
- Graby Spin – Icon Pack
1.49 eurosfree
- Gento – Q Icon Pack
1.49 eurosfree
- Smoon UI – Squircle Icon Pack
1.49 eurosfree
- The Lox Icon Pack (Light version)
0.99 eurosfree
- Rentrox – Icon Pack
0.59 eurosfree
29 discounted Android apps
And finally the offers in apps, games and icon packs arrive. The discounts, with notable entries such as Chessfinity in its premium version, or as the always great Quadropoly, which is presented here with its Pro version cut in half.
Applications
- SUI File Explorer PRO
1.59 euros0.59 euros
- PREMIUM Super method. Irregular verbs in English
2.19 euros0.79 euros
- Premium English tongue twisters with pronunciation
2.19 euros0.79 euros
- My so-called future girlfriend [Visual Novel]
2.49 euros1.39 euros
- MEAM – The Meme Maker Pro
2.99 euros1.99 euros
- Word Tower PRO
1.99 euros0.89 euros
- Word Search Fun – PRO
1.99 euros0.89 euros
- Word Cage PRO
1.99 euros0.89 euros
- Word Mania PRO
1.99 euros0.89 euros
- ChessFinity PREMIUM
2.99 euros1.49 euros
Games
- Quadropoly Pro
14.99 euros7.49 euros
- Bronze Age
2.09 euros0.89 euros
- The last Roman people
2.19 euros0.99 euros
- Marble Age: Remastered
3.69 euros2.09 euros
- Gnomes Garden 7: Christmas story
2.09 euros0.99 euros
- DayD: Through time
2.09 euros0.99 euros
- Lost Artifacts: Golden Island
2.09 euros0.99 euros
- Cosmic Express
4.99 euros1.99 euros
- A Good Snowman
4.99 euros1.99 euros
- Arrog
2.99 euros0.99 euros
- Aquarium Tycoon
2.39 euros0.89 euros
- Dark Rage – Action RPG
1.89 euros0.99 euros
- Ninja Hero Cats Premium
2.99 euros0.99 euros
- 1941 Frozen Front Premium
2.99 euros0.99 euros
Personalization
- Crispy HD – Icon Pack
1.99 euros0.99 euros
- Emui Carbon – Icon Pack
1.99 euros0.99 euros
- MIU! 3D – Icon Pack
1.99 euros1.19 euros
- TruePick’s Prime – Premium Wallpapers & Home Setup
1.69 euros0.59 euros
- Daily Wallpapers Pro – Auto Change Wallpapers
2.19 euros1.39 euros
More offers?
If after all these free applications our section on Fridays falls short, you can keep up to date with the main offers of all operating systems through our colleagues from Applesfera and EuroXliveMóvil. You can also see the best prices on mobiles and accessories in our Hunting Bargains today.
We remind you that the comments, as always, are open so that you can add the Google Play offers that you find. And if you want more, see you next week. Good weekend to everyone!