103 Google Play deals: free and heavily discounted apps and games for a short time

By Brian Adam
Chessfinity
103 Google Play Deals: Free And Heavily Discounted Apps And

Google may have taken the unlimited backup of Google Photos from us, but what it can never take away from you are the paid applications and games that you get for free or discounted, and that we list here. By now, sure you know how it works, but just in case: they are limited-time offers in which you can get free paid apps, games and icon packs or at a much lower price than the lower one.


78 free Android apps

We start, as usual, with the apps and games whose price has fallen to the same floor. All free until it is back at its original price, and this week’s selection is worth taking a look at because we find in it to the magnificent Colonies Pro. You have to give it a try, it is wonderful and even more so being free. Hurry up.

Applications

  • US News Pro: US Breaking News, America, World News 1.09 euros free
  • Life Changing Books, Biographies, Self Help Books 1.39 euros free
  • Gym Pro Home Workouts (No Ad) 1.79 euros free
  • Touch Lock: Lock touch screen 0.69 euros free
  • Genetic Helper 0.79 euros free
  • Clean Equalizer & Bass Booster Pro 3.19 euros free
  • 90X Duplicate File Remover Pro 64.99 euros free
  • Single Origin 2 0.99 euros free
  • The Social Horoscope Community 1.99 euros free
  • 120X Game Booster Pro 5.49 euros free
  • Lecture Notes – Classroom Notes Made Simple 2.99 euros free
  • Fang Synth – Accelerometer control, arp, and seq 3.79 euros free
  • Spelling Right PRO 1.99 euros free
  • Business Calculator Pro 0.59 euros free
  • Decimal to fraction Pro 0.50 euros free
  • Happy together 1.09 euros free
  • Clock Yourself 2.39 euros free
  • Unit converter 0.79 euros free
  • Knobby volume control – Unique volume widget app 0.69 euros free
  • GeoPosition 0.89 euros free
  • Simple Nav Bar – Navigation Bar – Simple Control 0.79 euros free
  • Number to word converter offline 0.69 euros free
  • Spelling Book PRO 1.99 euros free
  • Whats Status Saver Pro (No Ads) 3.69 euros free
  • Ethical Hacking & Quiz: Beginner to Advance 2020 1.39 euros free

Games

  • Hero’s 2nd Memory: Offline Shooting RPG 0.99 euros free
  • Merge Monster VIP – Offline Idle Puzzle RPG 0.99 euros free
  • Impossible heist 3D – Hide and seek Adventure 1.29 euros free
  • Dead Bunker 2 HD 0.59 euros free
  • Dead Bunker 3: On a Surface 0.59 euros free
  • Superhero Armor: City War – Robot Fighting Premium 0.59 euros free
  • Live or Die: Survival Pro 1.19 euros free
  • Shadow of Death: Dark Knight – Stickman Fighting 0.89 euros free
  • Stickman Ghost: Ninja Warrior Action Offline Game 0.59 euros free
  • [VIP] +9 God Blessing Knight – Cash Knight 9.49 euros free
  • Defender Battle: Hero Kingdom Wars – Strategy Game 1.99 euros free
  • Frontier Wars: Defense Heroes – Tactical TD Game 0.59 euros free
  • Cyber ​​Fighters: League of Cyberpunk Stickman 2077 0.59 euros free
  • Chase Survival 2 – 3D surviving and running game 1.29 euros free
  • Fruit Pop Saga 1.69 euros free
  • Galaxy Attack: Alien Shooter (Premium) 0.99 euros free
  • Draw Lines: Pro 0.59 euros free
  • Dinosaur Hunter – Jurassic Monster World 2020 1.29 euros free
  • Push them all 3D – Smart block puzzle game 1.29 euros free
  • Agent Shot 3D – Police shooting and chasing 1.29 euros free
  • Zombie Masters VIP – Ultimate Action Game 1.09 euros free
  • WindWings: Space shooter, Galaxy attack (Premium) 1.89 euros free
  • Heroes Dot II: Top Summoner 0.89 euros free
  • Dot Heroes III – Keep the Castle VIP Edition 1.79 euros free
  • Theme Park Simulator: Amusement park! 0.99 euros free
  • Stone Of Souls HD 0.59 euros free
  • Colonies PRO 1.99 euros free
  • Numberwiz 0.79 euros free
  • Pirate Defender Premium: Captain Shooting Offline 1.99 euros free

Personalization

  • Fledermaus – Icon Pack 1.49 euros free
  • Krix Icon Pack 1.49 euros free
  • Eevee for ANeko (ANeko Skin) euros reuros
  • Jigglypuff for Aneko (Aneko Skin) euros reuros
  • Rugos Premium – Icon Pack 1.49 euros free
  • Aura – Icon Pack 1.49 euros free
  • Flax – Icon Pack 1.49 euros free
  • Mellow Dark – Icon Pack 1.49 euros free
  • Redox – Icon Pack 1.49 euros free
  • Mingo R – Icon Pack 1.49 euros free
  • Olmo – Premium Icon Pack 1.49 euros free
  • Graby – Icon Pack 1.49 euros free
  • Mingo Premium – Icon Pack 1.49 euros free
  • Yomira – Premium Icon Pack 1.49 euros free
  • Aurora Icon Pack 1.49 euros free
  • Graby Spin – Icon Pack 1.49 euros free
  • Gento – Q Icon Pack 1.49 euros free
  • Smoon UI – Squircle Icon Pack 1.49 euros free
  • The Lox Icon Pack (Light version) 0.99 euros free
  • Rentrox – Icon Pack 0.59 euros free

29 discounted Android apps

Chessfinity

And finally the offers in apps, games and icon packs arrive. The discounts, with notable entries such as Chessfinity in its premium version, or as the always great Quadropoly, which is presented here with its Pro version cut in half.

Applications

  • SUI File Explorer PRO 1.59 euros 0.59 euros
  • PREMIUM Super method. Irregular verbs in English 2.19 euros 0.79 euros
  • Premium English tongue twisters with pronunciation 2.19 euros 0.79 euros
  • My so-called future girlfriend [Visual Novel] 2.49 euros 1.39 euros
  • MEAM – The Meme Maker Pro 2.99 euros 1.99 euros
  • Word Tower PRO 1.99 euros 0.89 euros
  • Word Search Fun – PRO 1.99 euros 0.89 euros
  • Word Cage PRO 1.99 euros 0.89 euros
  • Word Mania PRO 1.99 euros 0.89 euros
  • ChessFinity PREMIUM 2.99 euros 1.49 euros

Games

  • Quadropoly Pro 14.99 euros 7.49 euros
  • Bronze Age 2.09 euros 0.89 euros
  • The last Roman people 2.19 euros 0.99 euros
  • Marble Age: Remastered 3.69 euros 2.09 euros
  • Gnomes Garden 7: Christmas story 2.09 euros 0.99 euros
  • DayD: Through time 2.09 euros 0.99 euros
  • Lost Artifacts: Golden Island 2.09 euros 0.99 euros
  • Cosmic Express 4.99 euros 1.99 euros
  • A Good Snowman 4.99 euros 1.99 euros
  • Arrog 2.99 euros 0.99 euros
  • Aquarium Tycoon 2.39 euros 0.89 euros
  • Dark Rage – Action RPG 1.89 euros 0.99 euros
  • Ninja Hero Cats Premium 2.99 euros 0.99 euros
  • 1941 Frozen Front Premium 2.99 euros 0.99 euros

Personalization

  • Crispy HD – Icon Pack 1.99 euros 0.99 euros
  • Emui Carbon – Icon Pack 1.99 euros 0.99 euros
  • MIU! 3D – Icon Pack 1.99 euros 1.19 euros
  • TruePick’s Prime – Premium Wallpapers & Home Setup 1.69 euros 0.59 euros
  • Daily Wallpapers Pro – Auto Change Wallpapers 2.19 euros 1.39 euros

More offers?

If after all these free applications our section on Fridays falls short, you can keep up to date with the main offers of all operating systems through our colleagues from Applesfera and EuroXliveMóvil. You can also see the best prices on mobiles and accessories in our Hunting Bargains today.

We remind you that the comments, as always, are open so that you can add the Google Play offers that you find. And if you want more, see you next week. Good weekend to everyone!

