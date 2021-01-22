103 Google Play offers: free apps for a limited time and many more discounts to download

The week is coming to an end, it is also time to dive into the Google Play store in search of the top software offers. And it is just what we have done, what a collection of apps and games we have reserved for you. Do you want to save money while equipping your Android to the maximum? Well, you know: to download.
44 free Android apps
There is no doubt that free apps and games They are the most attractive of the Google Play offers, that is why they are in the first position of our compilation. You don’t want to spend anything? Try our selection and take advantage of it: you will have it forever in your library if you proceed to download it.
Applications
- Dark screen filter – Blue light – Night mode
0.69 eurosfree
- Calculator Locker – Photo, Video, Audio Hider Pro
9.49 eurosfree
- CASH INOUT
1.99 eurosfree
- Nanopool Worker Monitor
42.99 eurosfree
- OnSite Checklist – Quality & Safety Inspector
5.99 eurosfree
- Memorize: Learn Italian Words with Flashcards
4.99 eurosfree
- GPS Speed Pro
0.89 eurosfree
- Kanji numerical keypad
0.50 eurosfree
- Simple App Locker – Protect Apps – App Protector
0.69 eurosfree
- NatureAi: Nature Identification – Nature Scanner
eurosreuros
- Note Recognition – Convert Music into Sheet Music
2.99 eurosfree
- All Currency Converter Pro – Money Exchange Rates
2.19 eurosfree
- CPU Identifier Pro
4.09 eurosfree
- Widgets – CPU | RAM | Battery
4.09 eurosfree
- PowerAudio Pro € ̶4̶.̶4̶9̶
4.09 eurosfree
Games
- Word Flood PRO
1.99 eurosfree
- Glidey – Minimal puzzle game
0.99 eurosfree
- My English Grammar Test: Past Tenses PRO
2.19 eurosfree
- My English Grammar Test: Articles – PRO
2.19 eurosfree
- Spelling Pro! (Premium)
2.19 eurosfree
- Word silent
0.59 eurosfree
- Magnetic Balls HD
0.59 eurosfree
- Magnet Balls: Match-Three Physics Puzzle
0.59 eurosfree
- Magnet Balls 2
0.59 eurosfree
- Magnet Balls PRO: Physics Puzzle
0.59 eurosfree
- Lynn, drawn in puzzles
3.49 eurosfree
- Project Alnilam
3.59 eurosfree
Personalization
- Planets Live Wallpaper Plus
0.99 eurosfree
- Neon-W Icon Pack
1.09 eurosfree
- Lumbre – Icon Pack
1.29 eurosfree
- Win Circle – Icon Pack
1.09 eurosfree
- Next Icon Pack Pro
1.09 eurosfree
- Glass Black – Icon Pack
1.09 eurosfree
- Rugo – Icon Pack
1.09 eurosfree
- Blex UI – Icon Pack
1.19 eurosfree
- Ramka Frame – Icon pack
0.99 eurosfree
- X Back – Icon Pack
0.89 eurosfree
- Cuticon Hexa – Icon Pack
1.49 eurosfree
- Roui – Icon Pack
1.69 eurosfree
- Win10 Flat – Icon Pack
1.19 eurosfree
- Cirgus – Icon Pack
1.09 eurosfree
- Glass Neon – Icon Pack
1.09 eurosfree
- Plax – Icon Pack
1.29 eurosfree
59 discounted Android apps
Let’s go with the apps and games on offer, a compilation with the best we have found with a discount. And there is very good software, especially games: surely you will not regret it if you buy it right now.
Applications
- Fenix 2 for Twitter
5.99 euros2.99 euros
- Mobile Doc Scanner (MDScan) + OCR
4.09 euros0.99 euros
- WiFi Test (Ad-Free) – Who Uses My WiFi
2.09 euros0.99 euros
- Who Uses My WiFi (No Ad) – WiFi Scanner
2.09 euros0.99 euros
- WiFi Signal Meter (No Ad) – WiFi Scanner
2.09 euros0.99 euros
- HTTP Redirection trace
4.69 euros1.79 euros
- MetaTags parser
4.69 euros1.99 euros
- Duplicate File Remover (No Ad)
2.09 euros0.99 euros
- PD Pupil Distance for Eyeglasses & VR Headset
7.99 euros3.89 euros
- ColEm Deluxe – Complete ColecoVision Emulator
4.99 euros2.99 euros
Games
- The Almost Gone
3.99 euros1.99 euros
- The Escapists: Prison Break
5.49 euros1.29 euros
- The Escapists 2: Pocket Breakout
7.99 euros1.89 euros
- OVIVO – Black and White Platformer Game
1.29 euros0.69 euros
- AntVentor: Point and Click adventure
1.99 euros0.99 euros
- Muscle Princess
1.79 euros0.89 euros
- Sheltered
4.39 euros1.09 euros
- Penarium
2.29 euros0.79 euros
- Flockers
1.69 euros0.69 euros
- Spitkiss
2.29 euros1.19 euros
- Dead In Bermuda
4.99 euros2.99 euros
- R-TYPE II
1.99 euros0.79 euros
- A Normal Lost Phone
2.99 euros1.79 euros
- Bury me my love
3.49 euros1.99 euros
- Another Lost Phone: Laura’s Story
2.99 euros1.39 euros
- Little big adventure
4.99 euros1.99 euros
- Raiden legacy
4.99 euros1.99 euros
- Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap
8.99 euros4.69 euros
- Ys Chronicles 1
4.99 euros1.99 euros
- Ys Chronicles II
4.99 euros1.99 euros
- Sanitarium
3.99 euros1.69 euros
- Pang Adventures
3.99 euros1.69 euros
- Double Dragon Trilogy
2.99 euros1.19 euros
- Another World
3.99 euros1.59 euros
- Binary Fun ™: Number System Pro
3.39 euros0.99 euros
- Space hobo
4.49 eurosfree
- Slaughter 3: The Rebels
2.29 euros0.59 euros
- 9th Dawn III RPG
9.49 euros5.49 euros
- Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition
10.99 euros4.59 euros
- Door Kickers
3.69 euros0.99 euros
- Vodobanka Pro
1.89 euros0.89 euros
- Achikaps Pro
1.89 euros0.89 euros
- Bleentoro Pro
1.89 euros0.89 euros
- 7Days: Offline Mystery Puzzle Interactive Novel
4.09 euros1.13 euros
Personalization
- Vera Icon Pack
1.79 euros0.99 euros
- Alexis Icon Pack: Clean and Minimalistic
1.69 euros0.59 euros
- Pixly Sewing – Icon Pack
1.99 euros0.99 euros
- MIU! 12 Limitless – Icon Pack
1.99 euros0.99 euros
- FluOxigen – Icon Pack
1.99 euros0.99 euros
- Pixly Galaxy – Icon Pack
1.99 euros0.99 euros
- Pixly Square – Icon Pack
1.99 euros0.99 euros
- Dark Pixel – Icon Pack
1.99 euros0.99 euros
- BeeLine Icon Pack
1.89 euros0.59 euros
- PushOn – Icon Pack
1.59 euros0.59 euros
- Lineon Icon Pack: LineX
1.99 euros0.69 euros
- Galaxy X – Icon Pack
1.99 euros0.99 euros
- Oxigen Circle – Icon Pack
1.99 euros0.99 euros
More offers?
If after all these free applications our section on Fridays falls short, you can keep up to date with the main offers of all operating systems through our colleagues from Applesfera and EuroXliveMóvil. You can also see the best prices on mobiles and accessories in our Hunting Bargains today.
We remind you that the comments, as always, are open so that you can add the Google Play offers that you find. And if you want more, see you next week. Good weekend to everyone!