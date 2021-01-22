103 Google Play offers: free apps for a limited time and many more discounts to download

Tech NewsApps

By Brian Adam
The week is coming to an end, it is also time to dive into the Google Play store in search of the top software offers. And it is just what we have done, what a collection of apps and games we have reserved for you. Do you want to save money while equipping your Android to the maximum? Well, you know: to download.


44 free Android apps

https://www.youtube.com/watch?vsrc=79ZEu1fchYc

There is no doubt that free apps and games They are the most attractive of the Google Play offers, that is why they are in the first position of our compilation. You don’t want to spend anything? Try our selection and take advantage of it: you will have it forever in your library if you proceed to download it.

Applications

  • Dark screen filter – Blue light – Night mode 0.69 euros free
  • Calculator Locker – Photo, Video, Audio Hider Pro 9.49 euros free
  • CASH INOUT 1.99 euros free
  • Nanopool Worker Monitor 42.99 euros free
  • OnSite Checklist – Quality & Safety Inspector 5.99 euros free
  • Memorize: Learn Italian Words with Flashcards 4.99 euros free
  • GPS Speed ​​Pro 0.89 euros free
  • Kanji numerical keypad 0.50 euros free
  • Simple App Locker – Protect Apps – App Protector 0.69 euros free
  • NatureAi: Nature Identification – Nature Scanner euros reuros
  • Note Recognition – Convert Music into Sheet Music 2.99 euros free
  • All Currency Converter Pro – Money Exchange Rates 2.19 euros free
  • CPU Identifier Pro 4.09 euros free
  • Widgets – CPU | RAM | Battery 4.09 euros free
  • PowerAudio Pro € ̶4̶.̶4̶9̶ 4.09 euros free

Games

  • Word Flood PRO 1.99 euros free
  • Glidey – Minimal puzzle game 0.99 euros free
  • My English Grammar Test: Past Tenses PRO 2.19 euros free
  • My English Grammar Test: Articles – PRO 2.19 euros free
  • Spelling Pro! (Premium) 2.19 euros free
  • Word silent 0.59 euros free
  • Magnetic Balls HD 0.59 euros free
  • Magnet Balls: Match-Three Physics Puzzle 0.59 euros free
  • Magnet Balls 2 0.59 euros free
  • Magnet Balls PRO: Physics Puzzle 0.59 euros free
  • Lynn, drawn in puzzles 3.49 euros free
  • Project Alnilam 3.59 euros free

Personalization

  • Planets Live Wallpaper Plus 0.99 euros free
  • Neon-W Icon Pack 1.09 euros free
  • Lumbre – Icon Pack 1.29 euros free
  • Win Circle – Icon Pack 1.09 euros free
  • Win Circle – Icon Pack 1.09 euros free
  • Next Icon Pack Pro 1.09 euros free
  • Glass Black – Icon Pack 1.09 euros free
  • Rugo – Icon Pack 1.09 euros free
  • Blex UI – Icon Pack 1.19 euros free
  • Ramka Frame – Icon pack 0.99 euros free
  • X Back – Icon Pack 0.89 euros free
  • Cuticon Hexa – Icon Pack 1.49 euros free
  • Roui – Icon Pack 1.69 euros free
  • Win10 Flat – Icon Pack 1.19 euros free
  • Cirgus – Icon Pack 1.09 euros free
  • Glass Neon – Icon Pack 1.09 euros free
  • Plax – Icon Pack 1.29 euros free

59 discounted Android apps

https://www.youtube.com/watch?vsrc=8r3IyR1FdfQ

Let’s go with the apps and games on offer, a compilation with the best we have found with a discount. And there is very good software, especially games: surely you will not regret it if you buy it right now.

Applications

  • Fenix ​​2 for Twitter 5.99 euros 2.99 euros
  • Mobile Doc Scanner (MDScan) + OCR 4.09 euros 0.99 euros
  • WiFi Test (Ad-Free) – Who Uses My WiFi 2.09 euros 0.99 euros
  • Who Uses My WiFi (No Ad) – WiFi Scanner 2.09 euros 0.99 euros
  • WiFi Signal Meter (No Ad) – WiFi Scanner 2.09 euros 0.99 euros
  • HTTP Redirection trace 4.69 euros 1.79 euros
  • MetaTags parser 4.69 euros 1.99 euros
  • Duplicate File Remover (No Ad) 2.09 euros 0.99 euros
  • PD Pupil Distance for Eyeglasses & VR Headset 7.99 euros 3.89 euros
  • ColEm Deluxe – Complete ColecoVision Emulator 4.99 euros 2.99 euros

Games

  • The Almost Gone 3.99 euros 1.99 euros
  • The Escapists: Prison Break 5.49 euros 1.29 euros
  • The Escapists 2: Pocket Breakout 7.99 euros 1.89 euros
  • OVIVO – Black and White Platformer Game 1.29 euros 0.69 euros
  • AntVentor: Point and Click adventure 1.99 euros 0.99 euros
  • Muscle Princess 1.79 euros 0.89 euros
  • Sheltered 4.39 euros 1.09 euros
  • Penarium 2.29 euros 0.79 euros
  • Flockers 1.69 euros 0.69 euros
  • AntVentor: Point and Click adventure 1.99 euros 0.99 euros
  • Spitkiss 2.29 euros 1.19 euros
  • Dead In Bermuda 4.99 euros 2.99 euros
  • R-TYPE II 1.99 euros 0.79 euros
  • A Normal Lost Phone 2.99 euros 1.79 euros
  • Bury me my love 3.49 euros 1.99 euros
  • Another Lost Phone: Laura’s Story 2.99 euros 1.39 euros
  • Little big adventure 4.99 euros 1.99 euros
  • Raiden legacy 4.99 euros 1.99 euros
  • Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap 8.99 euros 4.69 euros
  • Ys Chronicles 1 4.99 euros 1.99 euros
  • Ys Chronicles II 4.99 euros 1.99 euros
  • Sanitarium 3.99 euros 1.69 euros
  • Pang Adventures 3.99 euros 1.69 euros
  • Double Dragon Trilogy 2.99 euros 1.19 euros
  • Another World 3.99 euros 1.59 euros
  • Binary Fun ™: Number System Pro 3.39 euros 0.99 euros
  • Space hobo 4.49 euros free
  • Slaughter 3: The Rebels 2.29 euros 0.59 euros
  • 9th Dawn III RPG 9.49 euros 5.49 euros
  • Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition 10.99 euros 4.59 euros
  • Door Kickers 3.69 euros 0.99 euros
  • Vodobanka Pro 1.89 euros 0.89 euros
  • Achikaps Pro 1.89 euros 0.89 euros
  • Bleentoro Pro 1.89 euros 0.89 euros
  • 7Days: Offline Mystery Puzzle Interactive Novel 4.09 euros 1.13 euros

Personalization

  • Vera Icon Pack 1.79 euros 0.99 euros
  • Alexis Icon Pack: Clean and Minimalistic 1.69 euros 0.59 euros
  • Pixly Sewing – Icon Pack 1.99 euros 0.99 euros
  • MIU! 12 Limitless – Icon Pack 1.99 euros 0.99 euros
  • FluOxigen – Icon Pack 1.99 euros 0.99 euros
  • Pixly Galaxy – Icon Pack 1.99 euros 0.99 euros
  • Pixly Square – Icon Pack 1.99 euros 0.99 euros
  • Dark Pixel – Icon Pack 1.99 euros 0.99 euros
  • BeeLine Icon Pack 1.89 euros 0.59 euros
  • PushOn – Icon Pack 1.59 euros 0.59 euros
  • Lineon Icon Pack: LineX 1.99 euros 0.69 euros
  • Galaxy X – Icon Pack 1.99 euros 0.99 euros
  • Oxigen Circle – Icon Pack 1.99 euros 0.99 euros
  • FluOxigen – Icon Pack 1.99 euros 0.99 euros

More offers?

If after all these free applications our section on Fridays falls short, you can keep up to date with the main offers of all operating systems through our colleagues from Applesfera and EuroXliveMóvil. You can also see the best prices on mobiles and accessories in our Hunting Bargains today.

We remind you that the comments, as always, are open so that you can add the Google Play offers that you find. And if you want more, see you next week. Good weekend to everyone!

