103 Google Play offers: free apps for a limited time and many more discounts to download

The week is coming to an end, it is also time to dive into the Google Play store in search of the top software offers. And it is just what we have done, what a collection of apps and games we have reserved for you. Do you want to save money while equipping your Android to the maximum? Well, you know: to download.





44 free Android apps

There is no doubt that free apps and games They are the most attractive of the Google Play offers, that is why they are in the first position of our compilation. You don’t want to spend anything? Try our selection and take advantage of it: you will have it forever in your library if you proceed to download it.

Applications

Dark screen filter – Blue light – Night mode 0.69 euros free

free Calculator Locker – Photo, Video, Audio Hider Pro 9.49 euros free

free CASH INOUT 1.99 euros free

free Nanopool Worker Monitor 42.99 euros free

free OnSite Checklist – Quality & Safety Inspector 5.99 euros free

free Memorize: Learn Italian Words with Flashcards 4.99 euros free

free GPS Speed ​​Pro 0.89 euros free

free Kanji numerical keypad 0.50 euros free

free Simple App Locker – Protect Apps – App Protector 0.69 euros free

NatureAi: Nature Identification – Nature Scanner

Note Recognition – Convert Music into Sheet Music 2.99 euros free

free All Currency Converter Pro – Money Exchange Rates 2.19 euros free

free CPU Identifier Pro 4.09 euros free

free Widgets – CPU | RAM | Battery 4.09 euros free

free PowerAudio Pro € ̶4̶.̶4̶9̶ 4.09 euros free

Games

Word Flood PRO 1.99 euros free

free Glidey – Minimal puzzle game 0.99 euros free

free My English Grammar Test: Past Tenses PRO 2.19 euros free

free My English Grammar Test: Articles – PRO 2.19 euros free

free Spelling Pro! (Premium) 2.19 euros free

free Word silent 0.59 euros free

free Magnetic Balls HD 0.59 euros free

free Magnet Balls: Match-Three Physics Puzzle 0.59 euros free

free Magnet Balls 2 0.59 euros free

free Magnet Balls PRO: Physics Puzzle 0.59 euros free

free Lynn, drawn in puzzles 3.49 euros free

free Project Alnilam 3.59 euros free

Personalization

Planets Live Wallpaper Plus 0.99 euros free

free Neon-W Icon Pack 1.09 euros free

free Lumbre – Icon Pack 1.29 euros free

free Win Circle – Icon Pack 1.09 euros free

free Next Icon Pack Pro 1.09 euros free

free Glass Black – Icon Pack 1.09 euros free

free Rugo – Icon Pack 1.09 euros free

free Blex UI – Icon Pack 1.19 euros free

free Ramka Frame – Icon pack 0.99 euros free

free X Back – Icon Pack 0.89 euros free

free Cuticon Hexa – Icon Pack 1.49 euros free

free Roui – Icon Pack 1.69 euros free

free Win10 Flat – Icon Pack 1.19 euros free

free Cirgus – Icon Pack 1.09 euros free

free Glass Neon – Icon Pack 1.09 euros free

free Plax – Icon Pack 1.29 euros free

59 discounted Android apps

Let’s go with the apps and games on offer, a compilation with the best we have found with a discount. And there is very good software, especially games: surely you will not regret it if you buy it right now.

Applications

Fenix ​​2 for Twitter 5.99 euros 2.99 euros

2.99 euros Mobile Doc Scanner (MDScan) + OCR 4.09 euros 0.99 euros

0.99 euros WiFi Test (Ad-Free) – Who Uses My WiFi 2.09 euros 0.99 euros

0.99 euros Who Uses My WiFi (No Ad) – WiFi Scanner 2.09 euros 0.99 euros

0.99 euros WiFi Signal Meter (No Ad) – WiFi Scanner 2.09 euros 0.99 euros

0.99 euros HTTP Redirection trace 4.69 euros 1.79 euros

1.79 euros MetaTags parser 4.69 euros 1.99 euros

1.99 euros Duplicate File Remover (No Ad) 2.09 euros 0.99 euros

0.99 euros PD Pupil Distance for Eyeglasses & VR Headset 7.99 euros 3.89 euros

3.89 euros ColEm Deluxe – Complete ColecoVision Emulator 4.99 euros 2.99 euros

Games

The Almost Gone 3.99 euros 1.99 euros

1.99 euros The Escapists: Prison Break 5.49 euros 1.29 euros

1.29 euros The Escapists 2: Pocket Breakout 7.99 euros 1.89 euros

1.89 euros OVIVO – Black and White Platformer Game 1.29 euros 0.69 euros

0.69 euros AntVentor: Point and Click adventure 1.99 euros 0.99 euros

0.99 euros Muscle Princess 1.79 euros 0.89 euros

0.89 euros Sheltered 4.39 euros 1.09 euros

1.09 euros Penarium 2.29 euros 0.79 euros

0.79 euros Flockers 1.69 euros 0.69 euros

0.99 euros Spitkiss 2.29 euros 1.19 euros

1.19 euros Dead In Bermuda 4.99 euros 2.99 euros

2.99 euros R-TYPE II 1.99 euros 0.79 euros

0.79 euros A Normal Lost Phone 2.99 euros 1.79 euros

1.79 euros Bury me my love 3.49 euros 1.99 euros

1.99 euros Another Lost Phone: Laura’s Story 2.99 euros 1.39 euros

1.39 euros Little big adventure 4.99 euros 1.99 euros

1.99 euros Raiden legacy 4.99 euros 1.99 euros

1.99 euros Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap 8.99 euros 4.69 euros

4.69 euros Ys Chronicles 1 4.99 euros 1.99 euros

1.99 euros Ys Chronicles II 4.99 euros 1.99 euros

1.99 euros Sanitarium 3.99 euros 1.69 euros

1.69 euros Pang Adventures 3.99 euros 1.69 euros

1.69 euros Double Dragon Trilogy 2.99 euros 1.19 euros

1.19 euros Another World 3.99 euros 1.59 euros

1.59 euros Binary Fun ™: Number System Pro 3.39 euros 0.99 euros

0.99 euros Space hobo 4.49 euros free

free Slaughter 3: The Rebels 2.29 euros 0.59 euros

0.59 euros 9th Dawn III RPG 9.49 euros 5.49 euros

5.49 euros Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition 10.99 euros 4.59 euros

4.59 euros Door Kickers 3.69 euros 0.99 euros

0.99 euros Vodobanka Pro 1.89 euros 0.89 euros

0.89 euros Achikaps Pro 1.89 euros 0.89 euros

0.89 euros Bleentoro Pro 1.89 euros 0.89 euros

0.89 euros 7Days: Offline Mystery Puzzle Interactive Novel 4.09 euros 1.13 euros

Personalization

Vera Icon Pack 1.79 euros 0.99 euros

0.99 euros Alexis Icon Pack: Clean and Minimalistic 1.69 euros 0.59 euros

0.59 euros Pixly Sewing – Icon Pack 1.99 euros 0.99 euros

0.99 euros MIU! 12 Limitless – Icon Pack 1.99 euros 0.99 euros

0.99 euros FluOxigen – Icon Pack 1.99 euros 0.99 euros

0.99 euros Pixly Galaxy – Icon Pack 1.99 euros 0.99 euros

0.99 euros Pixly Square – Icon Pack 1.99 euros 0.99 euros

0.99 euros Dark Pixel – Icon Pack 1.99 euros 0.99 euros

0.99 euros BeeLine Icon Pack 1.89 euros 0.59 euros

0.59 euros PushOn – Icon Pack 1.59 euros 0.59 euros

0.59 euros Lineon Icon Pack: LineX 1.99 euros 0.69 euros

0.69 euros Galaxy X – Icon Pack 1.99 euros 0.99 euros

0.99 euros Oxigen Circle – Icon Pack 1.99 euros 0.99 euros

0.99 euros FluOxigen – Icon Pack 1.99 euros 0.99 euros

More offers?

If after all these free applications our section on Fridays falls short, you can keep up to date with the main offers of all operating systems through our colleagues from Applesfera and EuroXliveMóvil. You can also see the best prices on mobiles and accessories in our Hunting Bargains today.

We remind you that the comments, as always, are open so that you can add the Google Play offers that you find. And if you want more, see you next week. Good weekend to everyone!