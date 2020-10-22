A GP in County Galway has confirmed that almost everyone living in a nursing home has contracted the Covid-19.

The Department of Health in Stormont announced that 1,042 new cases of the Covid-19 have been confirmed there today and that five others who had contracted the disease had died.

The Covid-19 north of the border has now killed 634 people. The coronavirus affects 291 people in hospital, 33 of them in intensive care units and 23 of them on a ventilator. 6,753 new cases of the Covid-19 north were announced in a week.

The Derry and Strabane area was the worst hit by the virus last week with the rate then at 617.2 cases per 100,000 people, compared to an average of 358.9 per 100,000 people.

Health Minister Robin Swann is self-isolating and has been told that one of his family members has contracted the disease.

Meanwhile, a GP in east Galway has confirmed that almost everyone living in a nursing home has contracted the Covid-19.

Dr. Martin Daly is a patient at the Nightingale Nursing Center in Ballinasloe and said tests showed 26 of the 28 people living in the home had contracted the Covid-19.

One person was hospitalized yesterday and one died on Wednesday and Dr. Daly said “The virus is more likely to be the cause of death”.

The doctor said a nurse working at the center had contacted him to tell him that only four workers had been left there for three days to look after the 26 people staying there. The rest of the team had contracted the virus.

TD Michael Fitzmaurice spoke in the Dáil today and said that despite the Health Service Executive’s commitment to staff the center, “no one came” this morning.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said Health Minister Stephen Donnelly was investigating the matter.

Paul Reid, Chief Executive of the Health Service Executive, apologized as more than 2,000 people were asked to inform their own close contacts that a Covid-19 test had been tested.

He said the HSE had not been able to notify close contacts due to a major case outbreak over the past 10 days and no new recruits had yet been hired.

Reid said 70 people a week were being recruited to search for contacts and an additional 220 people had been engaged in that search for several weeks. He said he was responsible for informing the Government at the weekend and he did not.