Cases of the virus are now 100 times more prevalent than they were at the end of June

The Department of Health has confirmed 1,066 new cases of coronavirus this afternoon.

Three others who had the disease have died.

In the first three weeks of this month 60 people died as a result of the disease, and 24 of those deaths were related to nursing homes.

The latest figures have been announced at a time when it has been confirmed that almost everyone living in a nursing home in east Galway has contracted the Covid-19.

Today ‘s 104 cases involved Galway, 98 new cases in Cork and 92 new cases in Meath.

There were 56 cases in Donegal, 36 cases in Mayo, 25 cases in Waterford and 22 cases in Kerry.

302 fortnightly rate of the disease per 100,000 people, the first time it was over 300. The fortnightly rate we had at the end of June was three cases per 100,000.

The rate is now 659.9 in Meath, the second highest in the state, after county Cavan where the rate is 1,055 per 100,000 people.

The rate in Galway has gone up to 355.7, the rate in Cork is 339.7 and the rate in Donegal is 321.

The rate is 269.5 per 100,000 people in Kerry, 227.6 in Mayo and 173 in Waterford.

The spread of the disease is between 1.3-1.4, compared to 1.4 last week.

NPHET Chairman Professor Philip Nolan said the average number of cases had fallen in the last five days for the first time in several weeks, but also said it was too early to say it was a sign that things were becoming more stable. . The number of cases is doubling every 9-14 days.

There is also a 5% daily increase in hospital admissions and a 3% increase in intensive care units.

37 patients hit by the Covid-19 are in an intensive care unit, up from 34 yesterday.

A total of 313 people are hospitalized for the coronary virus.

Earlier today, the Department of Health in Stormont announced that 1,042 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed there today and that five others who had contracted the disease had died.

The Covid-19 north of the border has now killed 634 people. The coronavirus affects 291 people in hospital, 33 of them in intensive care units and 23 of them on a ventilator. 6,753 new cases of the Covid-19 north were announced in a week.

The Derry and Strabane area was the worst hit by the virus last week with the rate then at 617.2 cases per 100,000 people, compared to an average of 358.9 per 100,000 people.

Health Minister Robin Swann is self-isolating and has been told that one of his family members has contracted the disease.

To date, 85,780 cases of the disease have been confirmed in Ireland, 31,304 cases north of the border and 54,476 cases south of the border.

2,505 people who have contracted the disease have died since the start of the pandemic, 634 people in the north and 1,871 in the south.