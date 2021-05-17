108 Google Play Deals: Free and Deeply Discounted Games and Apps for a Short Time

One more week, we search and collect the best offers from all of Google Play. Have 108 paid apps, games and icon packs you can get for free or at a much cheaper price than the official one. Offers last a limited time, but once you buy them, the apps and games stay in your account forever.
42 free Android apps
As usual, we begin our count with paid applications, games and icon packs that you can get totally free for the duration of the promotion. From the list, some popular games that may interest you are Cartoon Craft, Live or Die, Tomb Hunter Pro and Zombie Age 3 Premium
Applications
-
Trueshot Swing Tempo
1.29 eurosfree
-
How much can I spend? Premium Expense Control
3.09 eurosfree
-
Booksonic – Audiobook Streamer
3.39 eurosfree
-
Shortcuts widget – Apps Folder Widget
0.79 eurosfree
-
Basic Weather App – weather widget and forecast
4.19 eurosfree
-
Dark screen filter – Blue light – Night mode
0.69 eurosfree
-
My scores: score viewer and scanner
2.99 eurosfree
-
Boundo: System Toolkit
0.99 eurosfree
-
One Swipe Notes – Floating Notes – Gesture Notes
0.69 eurosfree
Games
-
CARTOON CRAFT
1.49 eurosfree
-
Demon Warrior Premium – Stickman Shadow Action RPG
€ 0.59free
-
Merge Attack PvP: Attack on Legion
0.69 eurosfree
-
Superhero Fight: Sword Battle – Action RPG Premium
€ 0.59free
-
Surface Trimino: increase the area. Casual game.
0.89 eurosfree
-
Zombie Masters VIP – Ultimate Action Game
1.09 eurosfree
-
Travel Alchemist
2.09 eurosfree
-
Dark Soil
0.89 eurosfree
-
Dead Strive: Zombie Survival FPS Shooting
2.09 eurosfree
-
VIP pixel dungeons and heroes
1.79 eurosfree
-
Hero Shooter: Hunter Of Zombie World -Pro
0.99 eurosfree
-
Last Day Survival-Zombie Shooting 24H Dark Dungeon
€ 0.59free
-
League of Stickman – Best action game (Dreamsky)
€ 0.59free
-
League of Stickman 2020- Ninja Arena PVP (Dreamsky)
€ 0.59free
-
Zombie Avengers: (Dreamsky) Stickman War Z-zombie
€ 0.59free
-
Animal Round
1.09 eurosfree
-
Even and Odd Premium
€ 0.59free
-
Influence Puzzle
1.69 eurosfree
-
Live or Die: Survival Pro
1.19 eurosfree
-
Tomb Hunter Pro
0.99 eurosfree
-
Heroes Infinity Premium
€ 0.59free
-
League of Stickman 2-Sword Demon
€ 0.59free
-
Sudoku Challenge (No Ads)
2.19 eurosfree
-
Emoji Quiz – Combine emojis & guess words
0.79 eurosfree
-
Island Heist: 3D offline adventure game
0.99 eurosfree
-
Riddle Me 2020 – A Game of Riddles
0.79 eurosfree
-
Shadow Knight Premium: RPG Fighting Game
€ 0.59free
-
Sudoku Pro
2.40 eurosfree
-
Infinite The Block Premium: OFFLINE IDLE
1.79 eurosfree
-
Lophis Roguelike: Card RPG game, Darkest Dungeon
€ 0.59free
-
Stickman Warriors Dragon Legend Super Battle Fight
1.09 eurosfree
-
Zombie Age 3 Premium: Rules of Survival
0.99 eurosfree
Personalization
- Pixel Net White – Icon Pack
0.99 eurosfree
66 discounted Android apps
We continue with other paid customization apps, games and packages that are temporarily heavily discounted. Some popular titles are Kaori After Story, Kenshō, Doctor Who: The Lonely Assassins and The Eyes of Ara.
Applications
-
Musific Pro – Music Player
2.19 euros0.99 euros
-
Tequila Radio: слушать радио и музыку онлайн
1.49 euros0.79 euros
-
Notes from my location: Place +
2.99 euros1.99 euros
-
Rhythm Engineer
2.49 euros1.19 euros
-
Back Pain Exercises (PRO)
3.39 euros1.59 euros
-
The three Little Pigs
1.79 euros0.69 euros
-
Smart Notify Unlocker
3.89 euros2.59 euros
-
Badge Grabber
1.99 euros0.99 euros
-
Machine Saver J – Fuel & Service
2.79 euros1.39 euros
-
Stelios PRO Trainingstagebuch & Fitnesstracker
5.99 euros2.99 euros
-
Duplicate File Remover (No Ad)
2.09 euros0.99 euros
-
Grand pianizator
4.89 euros2.89 euros
-
Sniffer Wicap Pro
7.49 euros4.99 euros
-
Song Engineer
5.99 euros3.69 euros
Games
-
Doctor Who: The Lonely Assassins
4.49 euros2.99 euros
-
Harvest Master: Farm Sim
2.49 euros1.19 euros
-
Heal: Pocket Edition
5.49 euros2.39 euros
-
Roguelite 2: Dungeon Crawler RPG
2.09 euros0.99 euros
-
RPG Knight Bewitched
1.99 euros0.99 euros
-
Slaughter 2: Prison Assault
2.29 euros€ 0.59
-
RPG Knight Bewitched 2
3.99 euros1.99 euros
-
Sudoku PRO
1.99 euros1.09 euros
-
Vengeance RPG 2D
3.49 euros1.69 euros
-
Planescape: Torment: Enhanced Edition
10.99 euros4.99 euros
-
The Eyes of Ara
4.99 euros3.49 euros
-
ACE Academy
9.99 euros2.29 euros
-
Crown of the Empire 2: Around the World
2.09 euros0.99 euros
-
Crystalline
9.99 euros2.29 euros
-
Ethereal Enigma
9.99 euros2.29 euros
-
Gnomes Garden 7: Christmas story
2.09 euros0.99 euros
-
Kaiju Big Battel Fighto Fantasy
10.99 euros3.99 euros
-
Kaori after story
5.49 euros1.09 euros
-
Kenshō
4.19 euros0.89 euros
-
Lost Artifacts: Golden Island
2.09 euros0.99 euros
-
MasterGear – MasterSystem & GameGear Emulator
4.99 euros2.99 euros
-
SiNKR
3.19 euros1.49 euros
-
Three Kingdoms The Last Warlord
12.99 euros6.49 euros
-
Katy & Bob: Safari Café
2.99 euros0.99 euros
-
Redium Village
1.89 euros€ 0.59
-
Runic curse
1.99 euros€ 0.59
-
Quadropoly Pro
14.99 euros7.99 euros
-
Cook, Serve, Delicious!
4.39 euros1.99 euros
Personalization
-
Crispy 3D – Icon Pack
1.99 euros1.19 euros
-
Nova Icon Pack – Rounded Square Icons
1.79 euros0.99 euros
-
One4KWGT Pro – widgets for KWGT
1.69 euros0.99 euros
-
Knots Live Wallpaper
3.99 euros1.59 euros
-
Black Red – Icon Pack
1.69 euros€ 0.59
-
Cuticon Hexa – Icon Pack
1.69 euros€ 0.59
-
Dark Red – Icon Pack
1.69 euros€ 0.59
-
Game of Life Live Wallpaper
3.99 euros1.59 euros
-
Hexaring – Icon Pack
1.69 euros€ 0.59
-
Light Red – Icon Pack
1.69 euros€ 0.59
-
Norma – Icon Pack
1.69 euros€ 0.59
-
Sudus – Hexa Icon Pack
1.69 euros€ 0.59
-
Walak – Icon Pack
1.69 euros€ 0.59
-
CRiOS Fluo – Icon Pack
1.99 euros0.99 euros
-
Aline Black icon pack – linear black icons
1.79 euros0.99 euros
-
Aline Green Icon Pack – Linear White & Green Icons
1.79 euros0.99 euros
-
Crispy HD Vintage – Icon Pack
1.99 euros0.99 euros
-
Elegant Walls | UHD 4K Ad Free
1.79 euros0.79 euros
-
MIUl 12 – Icon Pack
1.99 euros0.99 euros
-
MIUl 12 Limitless – Icon Pack
1.99 euros0.99 euros
-
Oxigen 3D – Icon Pack
1.99 euros1.39 euros
-
Oxigen Square – Icon Pack
1.99 euros0.99 euros
-
Pixie R -Icon Pack
1.79 euros0.99 euros
-
Sunlight – Icon Pack
1.99 euros0.99 euros
