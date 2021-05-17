108 Google Play Deals: Free and Deeply Discounted Games and Apps for a Short Time

One more week, we search and collect the best offers from all of Google Play. Have 108 paid apps, games and icon packs you can get for free or at a much cheaper price than the official one. Offers last a limited time, but once you buy them, the apps and games stay in your account forever.





42 free Android apps

As usual, we begin our count with paid applications, games and icon packs that you can get totally free for the duration of the promotion. From the list, some popular games that may interest you are Cartoon Craft, Live or Die, Tomb Hunter Pro and Zombie Age 3 Premium

Applications

Trueshot Swing Tempo 1.29 euros free

How much can I spend? Premium Expense Control 3.09 euros free

Booksonic – Audiobook Streamer 3.39 euros free

Shortcuts widget – Apps Folder Widget 0.79 euros free

Basic Weather App – weather widget and forecast 4.19 euros free

Dark screen filter – Blue light – Night mode 0.69 euros free

My scores: score viewer and scanner 2.99 euros free

Boundo: System Toolkit 0.99 euros free

One Swipe Notes – Floating Notes – Gesture Notes 0.69 euros free

Games

CARTOON CRAFT 1.49 euros free

Demon Warrior Premium – Stickman Shadow Action RPG € 0.59 free

Merge Attack PvP: Attack on Legion 0.69 euros free

Superhero Fight: Sword Battle – Action RPG Premium € 0.59 free

Surface Trimino: increase the area. Casual game. 0.89 euros free

Zombie Masters VIP – Ultimate Action Game 1.09 euros free

Travel Alchemist 2.09 euros free

Dark Soil 0.89 euros free

Dead Strive: Zombie Survival FPS Shooting 2.09 euros free

VIP pixel dungeons and heroes 1.79 euros free

Hero Shooter: Hunter Of Zombie World -Pro 0.99 euros free

Last Day Survival-Zombie Shooting 24H Dark Dungeon € 0.59 free

League of Stickman – Best action game (Dreamsky) € 0.59 free

League of Stickman 2020- Ninja Arena PVP (Dreamsky) € 0.59 free

Zombie Avengers: (Dreamsky) Stickman War Z-zombie € 0.59 free

Animal Round 1.09 euros free

Even and Odd Premium € 0.59 free

Influence Puzzle 1.69 euros free

Live or Die: Survival Pro 1.19 euros free

Tomb Hunter Pro 0.99 euros free

Heroes Infinity Premium € 0.59 free

League of Stickman 2-Sword Demon € 0.59 free

Sudoku Challenge (No Ads) 2.19 euros free

Emoji Quiz – Combine emojis & guess words 0.79 euros free

Island Heist: 3D offline adventure game 0.99 euros free

Riddle Me 2020 – A Game of Riddles 0.79 euros free

Shadow Knight Premium: RPG Fighting Game € 0.59 free

Sudoku Pro 2.40 euros free

Infinite The Block Premium: OFFLINE IDLE 1.79 euros free

Lophis Roguelike: Card RPG game, Darkest Dungeon € 0.59 free

Stickman Warriors Dragon Legend Super Battle Fight 1.09 euros free

Zombie Age 3 Premium: Rules of Survival 0.99 euros free

Personalization

Pixel Net White – Icon Pack 0.99 euros free

66 discounted Android apps

Ara’s eyes

We continue with other paid customization apps, games and packages that are temporarily heavily discounted. Some popular titles are Kaori After Story, Kenshō, Doctor Who: The Lonely Assassins and The Eyes of Ara.

Applications

Musific Pro – Music Player 2.19 euros 0.99 euros

Tequila Radio: слушать радио и музыку онлайн 1.49 euros 0.79 euros

Notes from my location: Place + 2.99 euros 1.99 euros

Rhythm Engineer 2.49 euros 1.19 euros

Back Pain Exercises (PRO) 3.39 euros 1.59 euros

The three Little Pigs 1.79 euros 0.69 euros

Smart Notify Unlocker 3.89 euros 2.59 euros

Badge Grabber 1.99 euros 0.99 euros

Machine Saver J – Fuel & Service 2.79 euros 1.39 euros

Stelios PRO Trainingstagebuch & Fitnesstracker 5.99 euros 2.99 euros

Duplicate File Remover (No Ad) 2.09 euros 0.99 euros

Grand pianizator 4.89 euros 2.89 euros

Sniffer Wicap Pro 7.49 euros 4.99 euros

Song Engineer 5.99 euros 3.69 euros

Games

Doctor Who: The Lonely Assassins 4.49 euros 2.99 euros

Harvest Master: Farm Sim 2.49 euros 1.19 euros

Heal: Pocket Edition 5.49 euros 2.39 euros

Roguelite 2: Dungeon Crawler RPG 2.09 euros 0.99 euros

RPG Knight Bewitched 1.99 euros 0.99 euros

Slaughter 2: Prison Assault 2.29 euros € 0.59

RPG Knight Bewitched 2 3.99 euros 1.99 euros

Sudoku PRO 1.99 euros 1.09 euros

Vengeance RPG 2D 3.49 euros 1.69 euros

Planescape: Torment: Enhanced Edition 10.99 euros 4.99 euros

The Eyes of Ara 4.99 euros 3.49 euros

ACE Academy 9.99 euros 2.29 euros

Crown of the Empire 2: Around the World 2.09 euros 0.99 euros

Crystalline 9.99 euros 2.29 euros

Ethereal Enigma 9.99 euros 2.29 euros

Gnomes Garden 7: Christmas story 2.09 euros 0.99 euros

Kaiju Big Battel Fighto Fantasy 10.99 euros 3.99 euros

Kaori after story 5.49 euros 1.09 euros

Kenshō 4.19 euros 0.89 euros

Lost Artifacts: Golden Island 2.09 euros 0.99 euros

MasterGear – MasterSystem & GameGear Emulator 4.99 euros 2.99 euros

SiNKR 3.19 euros 1.49 euros

Three Kingdoms The Last Warlord 12.99 euros 6.49 euros

Katy & Bob: Safari Café 2.99 euros 0.99 euros

Redium Village 1.89 euros € 0.59

Runic curse 1.99 euros € 0.59

Quadropoly Pro 14.99 euros 7.99 euros

Cook, Serve, Delicious! 4.39 euros 1.99 euros

Personalization

Crispy 3D – Icon Pack 1.99 euros 1.19 euros

Nova Icon Pack – Rounded Square Icons 1.79 euros 0.99 euros

One4KWGT Pro – widgets for KWGT 1.69 euros 0.99 euros

Knots Live Wallpaper 3.99 euros 1.59 euros

Black Red – Icon Pack 1.69 euros € 0.59

Cuticon Hexa – Icon Pack 1.69 euros € 0.59

Dark Red – Icon Pack 1.69 euros € 0.59

Game of Life Live Wallpaper 3.99 euros 1.59 euros

Hexaring – Icon Pack 1.69 euros € 0.59

Light Red – Icon Pack 1.69 euros € 0.59

Norma – Icon Pack 1.69 euros € 0.59

Sudus – Hexa Icon Pack 1.69 euros € 0.59

Walak – Icon Pack 1.69 euros € 0.59

CRiOS Fluo – Icon Pack 1.99 euros 0.99 euros

Aline Black icon pack – linear black icons 1.79 euros 0.99 euros

Aline Green Icon Pack – Linear White & Green Icons 1.79 euros 0.99 euros

Crispy HD Vintage – Icon Pack 1.99 euros 0.99 euros

Elegant Walls | UHD 4K Ad Free 1.79 euros 0.79 euros

MIUl 12 – Icon Pack 1.99 euros 0.99 euros

MIUl 12 Limitless – Icon Pack 1.99 euros 0.99 euros

Oxigen 3D – Icon Pack 1.99 euros 1.39 euros

Oxigen Square – Icon Pack 1.99 euros 0.99 euros

Pixie R -Icon Pack 1.79 euros 0.99 euros

Sunlight – Icon Pack 1.99 euros 0.99 euros

More offers?

If after all these free applications our section on Fridays falls short, you can keep up to date with the main offers of all operating systems through our colleagues at Applesfera and EuroXliveMóvil. You can also see the best prices on mobiles and accessories in our Hunting Bargains today.

We remind you that the comments, as always, are open so you can add the Google Play offers that you find. And if you want more, see you next week. Good weekend to everyone!