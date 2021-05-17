108 Google Play Deals: Free and Deeply Discounted Games and Apps for a Short Time

Games
One more week, we search and collect the best offers from all of Google Play. Have 108 paid apps, games and icon packs you can get for free or at a much cheaper price than the official one. Offers last a limited time, but once you buy them, the apps and games stay in your account forever.


42 free Android apps

As usual, we begin our count with paid applications, games and icon packs that you can get totally free for the duration of the promotion. From the list, some popular games that may interest you are Cartoon Craft, Live or Die, Tomb Hunter Pro and Zombie Age 3 Premium

Applications

  • Trueshot Swing Tempo 1.29 euros free

  • How much can I spend? Premium Expense Control 3.09 euros free

  • Booksonic – Audiobook Streamer 3.39 euros free

  • Shortcuts widget – Apps Folder Widget 0.79 euros free

  • Basic Weather App – weather widget and forecast 4.19 euros free

  • Dark screen filter – Blue light – Night mode 0.69 euros free

  • My scores: score viewer and scanner 2.99 euros free

  • Boundo: System Toolkit 0.99 euros free

  • One Swipe Notes – Floating Notes – Gesture Notes 0.69 euros free

Games

  • CARTOON CRAFT 1.49 euros free

  • Demon Warrior Premium – Stickman Shadow Action RPG € 0.59 free

  • Merge Attack PvP: Attack on Legion 0.69 euros free

  • Superhero Fight: Sword Battle – Action RPG Premium € 0.59 free

  • Surface Trimino: increase the area. Casual game. 0.89 euros free

  • Zombie Masters VIP – Ultimate Action Game 1.09 euros free

  • Travel Alchemist 2.09 euros free

  • Dark Soil 0.89 euros free

  • Dead Strive: Zombie Survival FPS Shooting 2.09 euros free

  • VIP pixel dungeons and heroes 1.79 euros free

  • Hero Shooter: Hunter Of Zombie World -Pro 0.99 euros free

  • Last Day Survival-Zombie Shooting 24H Dark Dungeon € 0.59 free

  • League of Stickman – Best action game (Dreamsky) € 0.59 free

  • League of Stickman 2020- Ninja Arena PVP (Dreamsky) € 0.59 free

  • Zombie Avengers: (Dreamsky) Stickman War Z-zombie € 0.59 free

  • Animal Round 1.09 euros free

  • Even and Odd Premium € 0.59 free

  • Influence Puzzle 1.69 euros free

  • Live or Die: Survival Pro 1.19 euros free

  • Tomb Hunter Pro 0.99 euros free

  • Heroes Infinity Premium € 0.59 free

  • League of Stickman 2-Sword Demon € 0.59 free

  • Sudoku Challenge (No Ads) 2.19 euros free

  • Emoji Quiz – Combine emojis & guess words 0.79 euros free

  • Island Heist: 3D offline adventure game 0.99 euros free

  • Riddle Me 2020 – A Game of Riddles 0.79 euros free

  • Shadow Knight Premium: RPG Fighting Game € 0.59 free

  • Sudoku Pro 2.40 euros free

  • Infinite The Block Premium: OFFLINE IDLE 1.79 euros free

  • Lophis Roguelike: Card RPG game, Darkest Dungeon € 0.59 free

  • Stickman Warriors Dragon Legend Super Battle Fight 1.09 euros free

  • Zombie Age 3 Premium: Rules of Survival 0.99 euros free

Personalization

  • Pixel Net White – Icon Pack 0.99 euros free

66 discounted Android apps

Games Ara’s eyes

We continue with other paid customization apps, games and packages that are temporarily heavily discounted. Some popular titles are Kaori After Story, Kenshō, Doctor Who: The Lonely Assassins and The Eyes of Ara.

Applications

  • Musific Pro – Music Player 2.19 euros 0.99 euros

  • Tequila Radio: слушать радио и музыку онлайн 1.49 euros 0.79 euros

  • Notes from my location: Place + 2.99 euros 1.99 euros

  • Rhythm Engineer 2.49 euros 1.19 euros

  • Back Pain Exercises (PRO) 3.39 euros 1.59 euros

  • The three Little Pigs 1.79 euros 0.69 euros

  • Smart Notify Unlocker 3.89 euros 2.59 euros

  • Badge Grabber 1.99 euros 0.99 euros

  • Machine Saver J – Fuel & Service 2.79 euros 1.39 euros

  • Stelios PRO Trainingstagebuch & Fitnesstracker 5.99 euros 2.99 euros

  • Duplicate File Remover (No Ad) 2.09 euros 0.99 euros

  • Grand pianizator 4.89 euros 2.89 euros

  • Sniffer Wicap Pro 7.49 euros 4.99 euros

  • Song Engineer 5.99 euros 3.69 euros

Games

  • Doctor Who: The Lonely Assassins 4.49 euros 2.99 euros

  • Harvest Master: Farm Sim 2.49 euros 1.19 euros

  • Heal: Pocket Edition 5.49 euros 2.39 euros

  • Roguelite 2: Dungeon Crawler RPG 2.09 euros 0.99 euros

  • RPG Knight Bewitched 1.99 euros 0.99 euros

  • Slaughter 2: Prison Assault 2.29 euros € 0.59

  • RPG Knight Bewitched 2 3.99 euros 1.99 euros

  • Sudoku PRO 1.99 euros 1.09 euros

  • Vengeance RPG 2D 3.49 euros 1.69 euros

  • Planescape: Torment: Enhanced Edition 10.99 euros 4.99 euros

  • The Eyes of Ara 4.99 euros 3.49 euros

  • ACE Academy 9.99 euros 2.29 euros

  • Crown of the Empire 2: Around the World 2.09 euros 0.99 euros

  • Crystalline 9.99 euros 2.29 euros

  • Ethereal Enigma 9.99 euros 2.29 euros

  • Gnomes Garden 7: Christmas story 2.09 euros 0.99 euros

  • Kaiju Big Battel Fighto Fantasy 10.99 euros 3.99 euros

  • Kaori after story 5.49 euros 1.09 euros

  • Kenshō 4.19 euros 0.89 euros

  • Lost Artifacts: Golden Island 2.09 euros 0.99 euros

  • MasterGear – MasterSystem & GameGear Emulator 4.99 euros 2.99 euros

  • SiNKR 3.19 euros 1.49 euros

  • Three Kingdoms The Last Warlord 12.99 euros 6.49 euros

  • Katy & Bob: Safari Café 2.99 euros 0.99 euros

  • Redium Village 1.89 euros € 0.59

  • Runic curse 1.99 euros € 0.59

  • Quadropoly Pro 14.99 euros 7.99 euros

  • Cook, Serve, Delicious! 4.39 euros 1.99 euros

Personalization

  • Crispy 3D – Icon Pack 1.99 euros 1.19 euros

  • Nova Icon Pack – Rounded Square Icons 1.79 euros 0.99 euros

  • One4KWGT Pro – widgets for KWGT 1.69 euros 0.99 euros

  • Knots Live Wallpaper 3.99 euros 1.59 euros

  • Black Red – Icon Pack 1.69 euros € 0.59

  • Cuticon Hexa – Icon Pack 1.69 euros € 0.59

  • Dark Red – Icon Pack 1.69 euros € 0.59

  • Game of Life Live Wallpaper 3.99 euros 1.59 euros

  • Hexaring – Icon Pack 1.69 euros € 0.59

  • Light Red – Icon Pack 1.69 euros € 0.59

  • Norma – Icon Pack 1.69 euros € 0.59

  • Sudus – Hexa Icon Pack 1.69 euros € 0.59

  • Walak – Icon Pack 1.69 euros € 0.59

  • CRiOS Fluo – Icon Pack 1.99 euros 0.99 euros

  • Aline Black icon pack – linear black icons 1.79 euros 0.99 euros

  • Aline Green Icon Pack – Linear White & Green Icons 1.79 euros 0.99 euros

  • Crispy HD Vintage – Icon Pack 1.99 euros 0.99 euros

  • Elegant Walls | UHD 4K Ad Free 1.79 euros 0.79 euros

  • MIUl 12 – Icon Pack 1.99 euros 0.99 euros

  • MIUl 12 Limitless – Icon Pack 1.99 euros 0.99 euros

  • Oxigen 3D – Icon Pack 1.99 euros 1.39 euros

  • Oxigen Square – Icon Pack 1.99 euros 0.99 euros

  • Pixie R -Icon Pack 1.79 euros 0.99 euros

  • Sunlight – Icon Pack 1.99 euros 0.99 euros

More offers?

If after all these free applications our section on Fridays falls short, you can keep up to date with the main offers of all operating systems through our colleagues at Applesfera and EuroXliveMóvil. You can also see the best prices on mobiles and accessories in our Hunting Bargains today.

We remind you that the comments, as always, are open so you can add the Google Play offers that you find. And if you want more, see you next week. Good weekend to everyone!

