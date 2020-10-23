Tech NewsApps

109 deals on Google Play: download these free and discounted apps while they last

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
109 deals on Google Play: download these free and discounted apps while they last

Now is the time to review the Google Play store in search of the best deals on apps. Free, discounted and...
Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Now is the time to review the Google Play store in search of the best deals on apps. Free, discounted and on the verge of candy: all these apps and games will cost you much less money. Take advantage while you can!


55 free Android apps

https://www.youtube.com/watch?vsrc=TSRFtj_5rIE

You don’t want to spend anything at all? No problem: what you have below are the best free apps from Google Play Store. 0 euros and 0 worries.

Applications

  • ProCam X (HD Pro Camera) 5.29 euros free
  • Color Wheel 2.29 euros free
  • Lecture Notes – Classroom Notes Made Simple 2.99 euros free
  • Stickers Friends PRO – WAStickerApps 1.09 euros free
  • SUI File Explorer PRO 1.09 euros free
  • Crypto Helper 0.79 euros free
  • English-Spanish dictionary 10.99 euros free
  • English Synonyms Dictionary 3.29 euros free
  • 90X Duplicate File Remover Pro 7.99 euros free
  • Unit converter 0.79 euros free
  • Math Fractions Pro 0.61 euros free
  • Decimal to fraction Pro 0.50 euros free
  • Determinant of Matrix Pro 0.50 euros free
  • Business Calculator Pro 0.59 euros free
  • Kosmos – Work Time Tracker, Job Timesheet 2.49 euros free
  • Accumulator PDF creator 12.99 euros free

Games

  • Teach Your Monster to Read: Phonics & Reading Game 5.49 euros free
  • Influence Puzzle 1.39 euros free
  • The Lost Fountain 1.09 euros free
  • Evertale 0.50 euros free
  • Super Pajamas: Heroes on the Run 4.29 euros free
  • Peppa Pig: The Golden Boots 3.49 euros free
  • Unwanted Gray 2.19 euros free
  • Dead Bunker 3: On a Surface 0.59 euros free
  • Terra Fighter 2 Pro 0.89 euros free
  • Infinity Duels 2.89 euros free
  • Brothers 3 The Saga Continue 1.49 euros free
  • Word Search 400 PRO 1.99 euros free
  • Orisons of Fate: Indie Offline RPG 0.86 euros free
  • Empire Warriors TD Premium: Tower Defense Games 0.79 euros free
  • Magnet Balls PRO: Physics Puzzle 0.59 euros free
  • Neo Monsters 0.50 euros free
  • Tomb Hunter Pro 0.99 euros free

Personalization

  • Fimber – Icon Pack 0.59 euros free
  • Aono – Icon Pack 0.59 euros free
  • Doodle Button – Icon Pack 0.69 euros free
  • Darko – Icon Pack 1.59 euros free
  • Darko 2 – Icon Pack 1.19 euros free
  • Pixel Net White – Icon Pack 1.09 euros free
  • Pixel Cubic 3D – Icon Pack 1.59 euros free
  • Wooden Icons Blue 1.59 euros free
  • V60 Thinq Black – Icon Pack 1.39 euros free
  • V60 Thinq White – Icon Pack 1.39 euros free
  • V60 Thinq Dark – Icon Pack 1.39 euros free
  • Ascio – Icon Pack 0.59 euros free
  • Cycle – Icon Pack 0.99 euros free
  • Teardrop White – Icon Pack 1.39 euros free
  • Teardrop Dark – Icon Pack 1.39 euros free
  • Teardrop Black – Icon Pack 1.39 euros free
  • Square Dark – Icon Pack 1.39 euros free
  • Square White – Icon Pack 1.39 euros free
  • Square Black – Icon Pack 1.39 euros free
  • S20 One UI Black AMOLED – Icon Pack 1.39 euros free
  • S20 One UI Dark AMOLED – Icon Pack 1.39 euros free
  • S20 One UI White AMOLED – Icon Pack 1.39 euros free

54 discounted Android apps

https://www.youtube.com/watch?vsrc=Uy-knzhOTNQ

They may cost money, but now much less: top quality at a very low price. Do you want to spend much less? Well, you know: add the following applications to your library.

Applications

  • Arc Launcher Pro💎 HD Themes, Wallpapers, 3.49 euros 0.59 euros
  • Screen Lock: Pro screen off and lock app 2.29 euros 0.99 euros
  • Learn Korean – Grammar Pro 4.09 euros 2.19 euros
  • Learn Japanese Pro 3.59 euros 1.99 euros
  • Graphing Calculator | Solve | Derivatives 4.99 euros 0.79 euros
  • Photo Studio PRO 10.99 euros 3.99 euros
  • F-Stop Gallery Pro 4.59 euros 2.59 euros
  • My Device Pro 3.79 euros 0.79 euros
  • Web Development PRO (HTML, CSS) 3.89 euros 1.09 euros
  • Chess Trainer Pro 9.49 euros 4.49 euros
  • Countdown calendar 3.79 euros 1.49 euros
  • Learn Python Programming Tutorial – PRO (No Ads) 3.00 euros 1.59 euros
  • Learn Java Programming Tutorial – PRO (NO ADS) 3.00 euros 1.39 euros
  • Learn C Programming Tutorial PRO – (NO ADS) 3.00 euros 1.09 euros
  • Meteogram Pro Weather Widget 15.99 euros 7.99 euros
  • Chess Trainer Free – Repertoire Builder 4.19 euros 1.09 euros

Games

  • Kenshō 4.19 euros 0.89 euros
  • Enigmatis 2: Ravenwood’s Mist (Full) Buy for 1.69 euros € euros
  • Slenderman Origins 1 Full 3.19 euros 0.99 euros
  • CRAZY CHICKEN strikes back 4.09 euros 0.99 euros
  • Lovecraft’s Untold Stories 9.99 euros 3.99 euros
  • Lucid Dream Adventure 2: An Adventure Game 3.09 euros 1.29 euros
  • Rule with an Iron Fish: A Pirate Fishing RPG 4.19 euros 1.99 euros
  • The Last Dream (Full) 4.69 euros 1.99 euros
  • G30 – Memory Maze 3.99 euros 0.99 euros
  • Kahuna 3.49 euros 0.99 euros
  • Castles of Mad King Ludwig 8.49 euros 0.99 euros
  • Ubongo – The Wild Puzzle 3.49 euros free
  • SUBURBIA City Building Game 7.99 euros 0.99 euros
  • Death Worm ™ 3.19 euros 0.99 euros
  • Hot Air Balloon 3d Wallpaper 1.29 euros free
  • One Deck Dungeon Buy for 0.99 euros € euros
  • IMAGEine Premium 2.29 euros 0.89 euros
  • Slaughter 3: The Rebels 2.29 euros 0.59 euros
  • An Empire in 8 Minutes 5.49 euros 3.19 euros
  • 911 Operator 6.99 euros 1.59 euros
  • Space grunts 2 4.79 euros 2.69 euros
  • Templar Battleforce RPG 10.99 euros 4.99 euros
  • Planescape: Torment: Enhanced Edition 10.99 euros 4.89 euros
  • Kickass Commandos 3.19 euros 0.99 euros
  • Depressing Legends: The Abandoned Bride (Full) Buy for 1.69 euros € euros
  • PUSH Buy for 0.50 euros € euros
  • SimpleRockets 2 Buy for 5.49 euros € euros

Personalization

  • Lineon Icon Pack: LineX 1.79 euros 0.59 euros
  • NYON – Icon Pack (SALE !!!) 1.69 euros 0.89 euros
  • Flat Evo – Icon Pack 1.99 euros 0.99 euros
  • Linebit SE – Icon Pack 1.99 euros 0.79 euros
  • Linebit Light – Icon Pack 1.99 euros 0.79 euros
  • Linebit – Icon Pack 1.99 euros 0.79 euros
  • An Empire in 8 Minutes 5.49 euros 3.19 euros
  • Pixel Vintage – Icon Pack 1.99 euros 1.19 euros
  • Galaxy X – Icon Pack 1.99 euros 0.99 euros
  • Sewing – Icon Pack 1.99 euros 0.99 euros

More offers?

If after all these free applications our section on Fridays falls short, you can keep up to date with the main offers of all operating systems through our colleagues at Applesfera and EuroXliveMóvil. You can also see the best prices on mobiles and accessories in our Hunting Bargains today.

We remind you that the comments, as always, are open so that you can add the Google Play offers that you find. And if you want more, see you next week. Good weekend to everyone!

