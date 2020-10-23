109 deals on Google Play: download these free and discounted apps while they last

Now is the time to review the Google Play store in search of the best deals on apps. Free, discounted and on the verge of candy: all these apps and games will cost you much less money. Take advantage while you can!
55 free Android apps
You don’t want to spend anything at all? No problem: what you have below are the best free apps from Google Play Store. 0 euros and 0 worries.
Applications
- ProCam X (HD Pro Camera)
5.29 eurosfree
- Color Wheel
2.29 eurosfree
- Lecture Notes – Classroom Notes Made Simple
2.99 eurosfree
- Stickers Friends PRO – WAStickerApps
1.09 eurosfree
- SUI File Explorer PRO
1.09 eurosfree
- Crypto Helper
0.79 eurosfree
- English-Spanish dictionary
10.99 eurosfree
- English Synonyms Dictionary
3.29 eurosfree
- 90X Duplicate File Remover Pro
7.99 eurosfree
- Unit converter
0.79 eurosfree
- Math Fractions Pro
0.61 eurosfree
- Decimal to fraction Pro
0.50 eurosfree
- Determinant of Matrix Pro
0.50 eurosfree
- Business Calculator Pro
0.59 eurosfree
- Kosmos – Work Time Tracker, Job Timesheet
2.49 eurosfree
- Accumulator PDF creator
12.99 eurosfree
Games
- Teach Your Monster to Read: Phonics & Reading Game
5.49 eurosfree
- Influence Puzzle
1.39 eurosfree
- The Lost Fountain
1.09 eurosfree
- Evertale
0.50 eurosfree
- Super Pajamas: Heroes on the Run
4.29 eurosfree
- Peppa Pig: The Golden Boots
3.49 eurosfree
- Unwanted Gray
2.19 eurosfree
- Dead Bunker 3: On a Surface
0.59 eurosfree
- Terra Fighter 2 Pro
0.89 eurosfree
- Infinity Duels
2.89 eurosfree
- Brothers 3 The Saga Continue
1.49 eurosfree
- Word Search 400 PRO
1.99 eurosfree
- Orisons of Fate: Indie Offline RPG
0.86 eurosfree
- Empire Warriors TD Premium: Tower Defense Games
0.79 eurosfree
- Magnet Balls PRO: Physics Puzzle
0.59 eurosfree
- Neo Monsters
0.50 eurosfree
- Tomb Hunter Pro
0.99 eurosfree
Personalization
- Fimber – Icon Pack
0.59 eurosfree
- Aono – Icon Pack
0.59 eurosfree
- Doodle Button – Icon Pack
0.69 eurosfree
- Darko – Icon Pack
1.59 eurosfree
- Darko 2 – Icon Pack
1.19 eurosfree
- Pixel Net White – Icon Pack
1.09 eurosfree
- Pixel Cubic 3D – Icon Pack
1.59 eurosfree
- Wooden Icons Blue
1.59 eurosfree
- V60 Thinq Black – Icon Pack
1.39 eurosfree
- V60 Thinq White – Icon Pack
1.39 eurosfree
- V60 Thinq Dark – Icon Pack
1.39 eurosfree
- Ascio – Icon Pack
0.59 eurosfree
- Cycle – Icon Pack
0.99 eurosfree
- Teardrop White – Icon Pack
1.39 eurosfree
- Teardrop Dark – Icon Pack
1.39 eurosfree
- Teardrop Black – Icon Pack
1.39 eurosfree
- Square Dark – Icon Pack
1.39 eurosfree
- Square White – Icon Pack
1.39 eurosfree
- Square Black – Icon Pack
1.39 eurosfree
- S20 One UI Black AMOLED – Icon Pack
1.39 eurosfree
- S20 One UI Dark AMOLED – Icon Pack
1.39 eurosfree
- S20 One UI White AMOLED – Icon Pack
1.39 eurosfree
54 discounted Android apps
They may cost money, but now much less: top quality at a very low price. Do you want to spend much less? Well, you know: add the following applications to your library.
Applications
- Arc Launcher Pro💎 HD Themes, Wallpapers,
3.49 euros0.59 euros
- Screen Lock: Pro screen off and lock app
2.29 euros0.99 euros
- Learn Korean – Grammar Pro
4.09 euros2.19 euros
- Learn Japanese Pro
3.59 euros1.99 euros
- Graphing Calculator | Solve | Derivatives
4.99 euros0.79 euros
- Photo Studio PRO
10.99 euros3.99 euros
- F-Stop Gallery Pro
4.59 euros2.59 euros
- My Device Pro
3.79 euros0.79 euros
- Web Development PRO (HTML, CSS)
3.89 euros1.09 euros
- Chess Trainer Pro
9.49 euros4.49 euros
- Countdown calendar
3.79 euros1.49 euros
- Learn Python Programming Tutorial – PRO (No Ads)
3.00 euros1.59 euros
- Learn Java Programming Tutorial – PRO (NO ADS)
3.00 euros1.39 euros
- Learn C Programming Tutorial PRO – (NO ADS)
3.00 euros1.09 euros
- Meteogram Pro Weather Widget
15.99 euros7.99 euros
- Chess Trainer Free – Repertoire Builder
4.19 euros1.09 euros
Games
- Kenshō
4.19 euros0.89 euros
- Enigmatis 2: Ravenwood’s Mist (Full)
Buy for 1.69 euros€ euros
- Slenderman Origins 1 Full
3.19 euros0.99 euros
- CRAZY CHICKEN strikes back
4.09 euros0.99 euros
- Lovecraft’s Untold Stories
9.99 euros3.99 euros
- Lucid Dream Adventure 2: An Adventure Game
3.09 euros1.29 euros
- Rule with an Iron Fish: A Pirate Fishing RPG
4.19 euros1.99 euros
- The Last Dream (Full)
4.69 euros1.99 euros
- G30 – Memory Maze
3.99 euros0.99 euros
- Kahuna
3.49 euros0.99 euros
- Castles of Mad King Ludwig
8.49 euros0.99 euros
- Ubongo – The Wild Puzzle
3.49 eurosfree
- SUBURBIA City Building Game
7.99 euros0.99 euros
- Death Worm ™
3.19 euros0.99 euros
- Hot Air Balloon 3d Wallpaper
1.29 eurosfree
- One Deck Dungeon
Buy for 0.99 euros€ euros
- IMAGEine Premium
2.29 euros0.89 euros
- Slaughter 3: The Rebels
2.29 euros0.59 euros
- An Empire in 8 Minutes
5.49 euros3.19 euros
- 911 Operator
6.99 euros1.59 euros
- Space grunts 2
4.79 euros2.69 euros
- Templar Battleforce RPG
10.99 euros4.99 euros
- Planescape: Torment: Enhanced Edition
10.99 euros4.89 euros
- Kickass Commandos
3.19 euros0.99 euros
- Depressing Legends: The Abandoned Bride (Full)
Buy for 1.69 euros€ euros
- PUSH
Buy for 0.50 euros€ euros
- SimpleRockets 2
Buy for 5.49 euros€ euros
Personalization
- Lineon Icon Pack: LineX
1.79 euros0.59 euros
- NYON – Icon Pack (SALE !!!)
1.69 euros0.89 euros
- Flat Evo – Icon Pack
1.99 euros0.99 euros
- Linebit SE – Icon Pack
1.99 euros0.79 euros
- Linebit Light – Icon Pack
1.99 euros0.79 euros
- Linebit – Icon Pack
1.99 euros0.79 euros
- Pixel Vintage – Icon Pack
1.99 euros1.19 euros
- Galaxy X – Icon Pack
1.99 euros0.99 euros
- Sewing – Icon Pack
1.99 euros0.99 euros
