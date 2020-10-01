10th Gen Intel i5, i7 and i9: A processor for every gamer

To the detriment of what is claimed by a part of users, the fundamental component as well as the starting point for building a good gaming PC is the CPU. The processor in fact conditions the choice of the motherboard, defines the type of RAM to use and allows the video card to express all its power avoiding annoying and problematic “bottlenecks”.

Despite the advent of chips equipped with multiple cores, most of the applications and video games available on the market today base their operation on single core performance: for this reason a sustained clock frequency is often synonymous with high performance.

The current range of desktop microprocessors 10th Generation Intel Core, codenamed Comet Lake-S, fully reflects this consideration and focuses on the efficiency of the high frequency cores, thanks to the further refinement of the production process to 14 nanometers which made it possible to achieve very high clock cycles in the face of lower latencies, features capable of satisfying the needs of even competitive gamers. Let’s then analyze the offer of the Californian giant trying to identify the most suitable models for each videogame genre.

Frequencies at the service of gaming

The 10th generation Intel Core i5, i7 and i9 range offers a range of products capable of covering the most varied areas of application, with a particular focus on the world of gaming. Among the most suitable models for playing without compromise, the new Intel Core i9-10900K stands out, flagship of the Comet Lake-S family, defined by the same company as “the fastest processor in the world“Equipped with 10 cores and 20 threads, this CPU can boast a base frequency of 3.7 GHz which in boost reaches a record peak of 5.3 GHz thanks to the precious support of three specific algorithms: Turbo Boost Technology 2.0, Turbo Boost Max Technology 3.0 and the Thermal Velocity Boost. Among the best high-end proposals we find theIntel Core i7-10700K, a processor with 8 cores and 16 threads with a base frequency of 3.8 GHz and a boost of 5.10 GHz, features capable of supporting any workload without problems whatsoever.

In the medium-high range we find instead theIntel Core i5-10600K, a chip accompanied by 6 cores and 12 threads for operating frequencies starting from 4.1 GHz to reach up to 4.8 GHz. In the mid-range it is noted for the quality / price ratio the processor Intel Core i5-10400, which also in this case comes with 6 cores and 12 threads, a base frequency 2.90 GHz with boost up to 4.30 GHz.

10th Generation Intel Core processors offer support for Hyper Threading on all cores with the ability to disable this feature for each core according to your needs. Thanks to the introduction of the Thin Die STIM Intel has managed to improve the thickness of the die by increasing the dissipation capacity with the consequent reduction of temperatures. Finally, keep in mind that the Come Lake-S range needs the new LGA1200 socket in the various declinations offered by the Z490, H470, H410, B460 and Q470 chipsets.

A letter changes your life

The various models of Intel processors, with the same nomenclature, are presented with different equipment and characteristics. To easily distinguish them, the company has long since introduced the use of specific abbreviations such as F, K and KF which indicate the fundamental peculiarities of the chip. The abbreviation F indicates the simple absence of the integrated GPU: to assemble a PC with these models it is therefore necessary to be accompanied by a dedicated graphics card.

The letter K indicates instead that the CPU is equipped with an unlocked multiplier and together with a compatible motherboard allows the complete management of clock frequencies: in a nutshell these processors have been designed to facilitate overclocking. Consequently, the presence of the KF pair indicates the processors enabled for overclocking but without the iGPU. Finally, the processors that do not have any final letters are standard models, with a locked multiplier and therefore do not offer support for overclocking.

To each his own processor

When it comes to video games, the fundamental components that can make a difference in terms of performance are the CPU and GPU. Often, however, we tend to consider the latter as preponderant for the achievement of high performance: although the GPU is responsible for managing the graphics sector and determines the quality of the models and textures as well as the lighting and post processing, everything else is controlled and managed by the CPU. It is up to the processor to process the game mechanics and inputs, to control the artificial intelligence and the behavior of the various characters / objects.

More importantly, the CPU – depending on the game and the technology used – performs more or less important parts of the physical calculations. Finally, the processor allows the GPU to express all its power: the right balance between the two hardware is therefore essential to assemble a performing gaming PC. However, every videogame genre requires more or less computing power and Intel offers a solution suitable for every need.

Tactical FPS, Battle Royale and MOBA: competitive games, benchmarks for the eSports community, often sacrifice graphics quality to maximize accessibility to the general public and to favor a high yield in terms of fps. Being multiplayer, the responsiveness and low latency of the processor can make the difference between a win and a defeat. In this case the best choice is theIntel Core i5-10400, a processor with an excellent quality / price ratio able to guarantee constant framerates even for the longest sessions. Games such as League of Legends, Fortnite, Valorant, Counter Strike, Rainbow Six Siege fall into this category.

First Person Shooter: Single player shooters are often characterized by excellent graphics quality and frenzy of action. Ever-expanding maps, large numbers of on-screen enemies, and spectacular particle effects require a high-end GPU and CPU, especially if you want to get a framerate that maximizes the experience. The most suitable processor is theIntel Core i7-10700K, a chip capable of handling physics, AI and delivering very high and constant fps. Games such as DOOM Eternal, Call of Duty Modern Warfare, Metro Exodus fall into this category.

Action RPG: also in this case the graphic quality of modern RPGs (whether they are in first or third person) reaches heights of excellence, especially in those titles that make the open world their fundamental characteristic. Although for this genre the number of elements on the screen is often higher than any other game, the more contained rhythms of the fights and the setting often based on the story and on the characterization of the characters allow you to sacrifice a few fps for greater graphic detail.

The recommended processor is therefore theIntel Core i5-10600K that thanks to the high frequencies and the possibility of overclocking can easily support any workload. Games such as The Witcher 3, Horizon Zero Dawn, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey fall into this genre.

Stream with all games: we know, it’s a bit too general a category. But streaming and content creation are increasingly present in the life of gamers. However, playing and doing live with the same PC requires a considerable amount of resources: in this case it is required to manage multiple applications, the game and video encoding, all at the same time. The processor Intel Core i9-10850K is able to handle such a large amount of work without the slightest problem.

What’s more, the high-end chip from Intel can provide a very high level gaming experience without sacrificing overall quality and performance thanks to the clock frequency of up to 5.20 GHz: this processor is in fact indicated to push each category to the maximum. of game without compromise whatsoever.

In short, the new 10th generation Intel Core processors find their natural dimension in gaming and are able to provide high performance for every type of need. If you want to learn more about Comet Lake-S CPUs you can take a look at our specific configurations based on Intel processors.