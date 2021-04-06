11 million data from Spanish Facebook users leaked online: are you there?

- Advertisement -

Every year we encounter a serious security problem in companies that handle millions of user data, suffer any type of attack and, along the way, cybercriminals manage to get their hands on those places where our personal data is stored. The problem comes when a social network such as Facebook, which makes our data its business, is left to anyone who passes through the internet and decides to take a look. That is exactly what has happened, that more than 500 million personal data of Facebook users around the world have been compromised in a leak that has made all that information available to anyone who passes through a website that has them. shown as is, in plain text, in view of all those who would like to know what the phone number of a friend, acquaintance or relative is. Even Mark Zuckerberg’s phone This leak has seen how 533 million users from around the world appeared within a huge list accessible to many groups of cybercriminals on the dark web, and that could be used to carry out selective attacks based on all that information collected. Of this total, 11 million belong to profiles of our country, although it is the US that takes the cake with 32, followed by France with 19 and then the United Kingdom with a figure practically identical to ours. The danger that this information is freely circulating on pirate forums or similar sites is that cybercriminals can greatly adjust their attacks to impersonate anyone. Knowing your data and who are your friends and relationships in the social network, they could coordinate phishing attacks (identity theft) to ask for money from friends or acquaintances, or carry out procedures on your behalf, etc. So important has been the leak (the data had been circulating, according to the researchers, since January), that among the published information also appears the private phone number of Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook. Fact that, with almost total security, it is very possible that it forces you to change it to continue using it normally. Of course, although the first news of this fact did not begin to arrive until a few hours ago, from the social network they have not offered explanations of what may have been the origin of this security failure and what measures they are going to take to avoid them in the future . If you want to know if your number is one of those filtered, you only have to access this web page from the browser of your computer or smartphone.