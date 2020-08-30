110-year-old husband and 104-year-old wife, the world’s oldest couple

Cato: In Ecuador, 110-year-old husband Julio Mora and his wife 104-year-old Waldermina Cuteros have been married for 79 years and the couple has been recognized by the Guinness Book of World Records as the world’s oldest couple.

According to the Guinness Book of World Records, 79 years of marital intimacy have been observed before, but the couple’s total age of 214 years is unusual. The health of both of them is also enviable so they have been declared as the oldest couple in the world.

In February 1941, Julio Mora, then 31, married Waldermina Cuteros, then 25, against the wishes of her family. The couple’s 4 children are still alive, they have 11 children and then 11 of them have 21 children and all live together.

The elderly couple have been separated from their children since March this year due to the corona epidemic. The Guinness Book of World Records certified the couple as the oldest couple this month. Earlier, the award was given to an American couple with a total age of 212 years.