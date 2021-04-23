111 Google Play Deals: Free and Reduced Apps That Will Last for a Very Short Time

Do you want to enjoy the weekend releasing applications and games? And spending as little as possible, what a Downgraded Android software collection we bring you today. Everything is in Google Play and at the download stroke: take advantage while the discounts are maintained.
56 free Android apps
Applications
- ProCam X (Pro HD Camera)
5.29 eurosfree
- Speed camera radar (PRO)
2.09 eurosfree
- Screen On – Keep Screen awake – Keep Screen ON
0.69 eurosfree
- Unit Converter (Pega Pro) – Premium
7.99 eurosfree
- OnSite Checklist – Quality & Safety Inspector
5.99 eurosfree
- MetaTags parser
1.89 eurosfree
- Relaxing Sleep Sounds PRO
€ 0.59free
- SnipBack – Smart PRO HD Voice Recorder
2.99 eurosfree
- Kamikazee Dice Score Card
€ 0.59free
- CASH INOUT
1.99 eurosfree
Games
- Neo Monsters
0.50 eurosfree
- Sudoku {Premium Pro}
4.59 eurosfree
- iLinear ⭐ Passe-Temps ⭐ Dessine ta ligne
0.79 eurosfree
- Spaxe | Procedural Survival Space Alien Shooter
€ 0.59free
- Colonies PRO
1.99 eurosfree
- Spelling Games PRO – 8 in 1
2.79 eurosfree
- Learn Vegetables PRO (Learning English)
1.79 eurosfree
- Over The Bridge PRO
1.99 eurosfree
- Age of History Africa
1.49 eurosfree
- Word Fill Crosswords PRO
2.09 eurosfree
- Amusement Park PRO
1.79 eurosfree
- Fairy Tales Cards PRO
1.79 eurosfree
- Universe Astronomy For Kids
1.99 eurosfree
- Pandemic: Virus Outbreak
3.39 eurosfree
- Lazy Sweet Tycoon Premium Idle Strategy Clicker
3.49 eurosfree
- The House: Action-horror
€ 0.59free
- Dead Bunker 4 Apocalypse: Zombie Action-Horror
€ 0.59free
- Hills Legend: Action-horror
€ 0.59free
- G’Luck! 🍩 Jeu de plateforme 2D
0.79 eurosfree
Personalization
- Odici – Icon Pack
€ 0.59free
- Aron Icon Pack
0.89 eurosfree
- Aolix – Icon Pack
€ 0.59free
- Genpo – Icon Pack
€ 0.59free
- Marix – Icon Pack
1.09 eurosfree
- OS Round – Icon Pack
1.59 eurosfree
- Next Icon Pack Pro
1.09 eurosfree
- Metal Circle – Icon Pack
1.09 eurosfree
- Fledermaus – Icon Pack
1.49 eurosfree
- Luwix – Icon Pack
0.79 eurosfree
- Pixel Pie 3D – Icon Pack
2.19 eurosfree
- Lumbre – Icon Pack
1.29 eurosfree
- Nolum – Icon Pack
0.69 eurosfree
- Plax – Icon Pack
1.29 eurosfree
- Glass Neon – Icon Pack
1.09 eurosfree
- Fresy – Icon Pack
0.89 eurosfree
- Stony Icon Pack
0.99 eurosfree
- Roui – Icon Pack
1.69 eurosfree
- Glass HD – Icon Pack
1.59 eurosfree
- Mavon – Icon Pack
0.89 eurosfree
- Flat Dark – Icon Pack
0.69 eurosfree
- Famver – Icon Pack
€ 0.59free
- Rugo – Icon Pack
1.09 eurosfree
- Glass Black – Icon Pack
1.09 eurosfree
- Treasure Mechanism Live Wallpaper
€ 0.59free
- 3D Sun Watch Live Wallpaper
€ 0.59free
- Golden Clock 2
€ 0.59free
55 discounted Android apps
As always, the quality of discounted apps is much higher than those at zero euros. And this week the difference is noticeable, also the size of the reduction: there it is Monster Hunter Stories, for example. Get it while it’s on sale, it’s an excellent recommendation.
Applications
- Cartogram – Live Maps Wallpapers
2.50 euros1.19 euros
- Default application manager
3.89 euros1.89 euros
- PD Pupil Distance for Eyeglasses & VR Headset
7.99 euros3.99 euros
- Medical dictionary
3.29 euros1.29 euros
- Vitamins and minerals
3.29 euros1.29 euros
- List of diseases
3.29 euros1.29 euros
- Drugs Dictionary
3.29 euros1.29 euros
- Diseases
3.29 euros0.69 euros
- Screen Lock Pro – Fingerprint, Smart lock, IRIS
1.89 euros0.99 euros
- AlmostTI – TI Calc Emulator
4.99 euros2.99 euros
- KReader PRO: kindle read all formats (no Ads)
3.19 euros1.79 euros
Games
- Monster Hunter Stories
21.99 euros3.99 euros
- Hidden Through Time
2.99 euros0.99 euros
- She Sees Red – Interactive Mystery Movie
3.39 euros0.89 euros
- Braveland pirate
4.79 euros€ 0.59
- Battle Chasers: Nightwar
9.99 euros3.99 euros
- The Lion’s Song
5.49 euros2.69 euros
- Galaxy Trader
2.49 euros1.39 euros
- The House of Da Vinci
5.49 euros2.39 euros
- BE-A Walker
5.49 euros1.59 euros
- 911 Operator
6.99 euros1.89 euros
- 112 Operator
6.49 euros3.49 euros
- Flockers
1.69 euros0.69 euros
- The Escapists: Prison Break
5.49 euros1.39 euros
- Penarium
2.29 euros0.69 euros
- The Escapists 2: Pocket Breakout
7.99 euros1.99 euros
- iLovecraft Collection Vol. 1 “Immersive Reading”
3.99 euros0.99 euros
- iLovecraft 2 immersive reading
3.99 euros0.99 euros
- iPoe Collection Vol. 1 – Edgar Allan Poe
3.99 euros0.99 euros
- iPoe Collection Vol. 3 – Edgar Allan Poe
3.99 euros0.99 euros
- iPoe Collection Vol. 2 – Edgar Allan Poe
3.99 euros0.99 euros
- The interactive adventures of Sherlock Holmes
3.99 euros0.99 euros
- iWilde Collection (An Immersive Experience)
3.99 euros0.99 euros
- iLondon: An Immersive Experience with Jack London
3.99 euros0.99 euros
- IMAGEine Premium
2.39 euros0.99 euros
- Mortal Crusade: Sword of Knight
4.19 euros1.99 euros
- Who Are You, Mr. Cooper?
1.39 euros€ 0.59
- Templar Battleforce RPG
9.99 euros5.99 euros
- Johnny Bonasera 1
2.39 euros1.19 euros
- Johnny Bonasera 2
2.39 euros1.19 euros
- Dungeon warfare
3.09 euros0.99 euros
- Dungeon Warfare 2
4.99 euros1.69 euros
- Ashworld
4.79 euros2.39 euros
- Baldur’s Gate Enhanced Edition
10.99 euros5.49 euros
- Potion Explosion
3.49 euros1.89 euros
- Earthlings Beware!
1.49 euros€ 0.59
Personalization
- Pixly Sewing – Icon Pack
1.99 euros0.99 euros
- Aline Icon Pack – linear gradient icons
1.79 euros0.99 euros
- Rugo – Icon Pack
1.59 euros€ 0.59
- Cubic Dark Mode – 3D Icon pack
1.69 euros€ 0.59
- Shimu – Icon Pack
1.69 euros€ 0.59
- Oxigen McLaren – Icon Pack
1.99 euros0.99 euros
More offers?
