Gardaí say cell phones worth around € 5 million have been stolen in this country in 20 months.

11,488 mobile phones were reported stolen between January 2019 and August 2020, which equates to 135 phones per week.

Only 1,176 were ever recovered, or 10%.

Theft was most commonly reported in Dublin Garda departments during this period.

2,868 phones were stolen in one section – South Central Dublin. 1,869 phones stolen in the North Central Dublin Division.

Many were also stolen in Kildare, Cork, Galway and Limerick.

Gardaí are urging people to download a special app on their phone to help them find their phones again.