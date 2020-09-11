115 Google Play offers: apps and games for free and with great discounts for a short time

Every week, we collect for you the best offers of the moment on Google Play, including paid applications, games and customization packages that you can get for free or at a much lower price than normal. This week, you can get 27 of them for free and 88 at a discounted price, as long as you do so before the offers expire.





27 free Android apps

As always, we begin our count with the paid apps, games and customization packages that you can get for free and forever for a limited time. There are not too many well-known names on the list, although they may interest you Raising the spaceship, Epic Heroes War, Neo Monsters and Monkey Go Happy.

Applications

Body Fit Calculator 1.39 euros free

Simple text widget – Text widget for android 0.79 euros free

Video Enhancer Pro 1.89 euros free

RubikCalcPRO: Programmable Calculator (PRO) 0.59 euros free

SnipBack – Smart PRO HD Voice Recorder 2.99 euros free

Automatic Rotation Control Pro 1.89 euros free

Blue Light Filter Pro 1.89 euros free

All Currency Converter Pro – Money Exchange Rates 1.39 euros free

Screen rotation control 1.89 euros free

Games

[VIP]Coin Princess: Tap Tap Retro RPG Quest 0.99 euros free

2048 – Puzzle Game 3.39 euros free

Ball Collect 3D – Best casual endless game 1.39 euros free

Raising the spaceship (Grow Spaceship) 0.89 euros free

Idle Poo Factory VIP 0.89 euros free

Race 3D – Cool Relaxing endless running game 1.39 euros free

Soul Warrior: Sword and Magic – RPG Adventure 1.99 euros free

2048 Puzzle Game 2.99 euros free

Epic Heroes War: Shadow Lord Stickman – Premium 0.59 euros free

Fear in hospital: survival PRO 1.19 euros free

House of Fear: Surviving Predator PRO 1.19 euros free

Mystic Guardian PV: Old School Action RPG 3.69 euros free

Neo Monsters 0.50 euros free

Monkey GO Happy 0.69 euros free

Personalization

Planets Live Wallpaper Plus 0.99 euros free

Cuticon Round – Icon Pack 1.59 euros free

Hexanet White – Icon Pack 1.09 euros free

Lines Square – White Icon Pack 1.09 euros free

88 discounted Android apps

We continue with other paid applications, games and customization packages that you can get at a much lower price than usual. Some titles that may be of interest to you are Gunslugs 2, Evoland 2, Flipomacy and Full Pipe.

Applications

EoEbooks 7.99 euros 4.09 euros

Insect Identifier 5.49 euros 2.19 euros

Back Pain Exercises (PRO) 3.39 euros 1.69 euros

Music Pro Player 1.49 euros 0.59 euros

Rhythm Engineer 2.49 euros 1.19 euros

Advanced Training Magazine 3.09 euros 0.99 euros

Childhood illnesses 3.29 euros 0.99 euros

Complete Guide for Learning React 16+ [Pro] 1.99 euros 0.89 euros

Complete Guide to Learn Angular Development [PRO] 1.99 euros 0.89 euros

Complete Guide to Learn PHP Programming [PRO] 1.99 euros 0.89 euros

List of diseases 3.29 euros 1.39 euros

Drugs Dictionary 3.29 euros 0.99 euros

Guide for Learning Python Programming [PRO] 1.99 euros 0.99 euros

Learn Javascript Programming [PRO] – Complete Path 1.99 euros 0.99 euros

Medical dictionary 3.29 euros 0.99 euros

Vitamins and minerals 3.29 euros 0.99 euros

Training 7 min PRO 3.29 euros 0.99 euros

drink water – Hydro Coach PRO 4.99 euros 2.49 euros

TV Cast Ultimate 8.49 euros 4.59 euros

BT / USB / TCP Bridge Pro 1.69 euros 1.09 euros

LayerPaint HD 7.99 euros 3.79 euros

Learn C # .NET Programming – PRO (NO ADS) 3.89 euros 1.39 euros

Learn C ++ Programming – PRO 3.89 euros 1.09 euros

Learn C Programming Tutorial PRO – (NO ADS) 3.00 euros 1.09 euros

Learn Java Programming Tutorial – PRO (NO ADS) 3.00 euros 1.39 euros

Learn Kotlin Programming – PRO 3.89 euros 1.09 euros

Learn Python Programming – Spanish (NO ADS) 3.89 euros 1.09 euros

Learn R Programming Tutorial PRO (NO ADS) 3.89 euros 1.09 euros

Web Development PRO (HTML, CSS) 3.89 euros 1.09 euros

English-Spanish Dictionary Premium 3.09 euros 1.09 euros

Secure Clips – Secure & private clipboard manager 1.89 euros 1.19 euros

Learn French from scratch full 4.49 euros 2.29 euros

Learn Spanish from scratch full 4.49 euros 2.29 euros

Games

Seven Mysteries 3.09 euros 1.29 euros

CRAZY CHICKEN strikes back 4.09 euros 0.99 euros

DRS Pro 6.99 euros 3.39 euros

ColEm Deluxe – Complete ColecoVision Emulator 5.49 euros 2.99 euros

Cooking trip 3.29 euros 1.59 euros

Full Pipe: Puzzle Adventure Premium Game 2.99 euros 1.79 euros

Hot Guns 1.69 euros 0.59 euros

Katy & Bob: Cake Café 2.09 euros 0.89 euros

Vestigium: Elf Footprints 2.19 euros 0.99 euros

Hexologic 1.79 euros 1.09 euros

Music Classes for Children: 10+ Instruments 3.59 euros 0.69 euros

Space marshals 4.59 euros 1.09 euros

Templar Battleforce RPG 10.99 euros 4.99 euros

The Angry Banana 2.19 euros 0.99 euros

Alice beyond wonderland 2.09 euros 0.99 euros

Chess Trainer Pro 9.49 euros 4.49 euros

One Deck Dungeon 6.99 euros 0.99 euros

Unwanted Gray 2.19 euros 0.99 euros

Gunslugs 2 2.99 euros 1.39 euros

Styledoll! – Decorate your 3D avatar 3.49 euros 1.69 euros

Fliplomacy 2.59 euros 0.59 euros

DuckDuck 1.89 euros 0.59 euros

Slaughter 2: Prison Assault 2.29 euros 0.59 euros

Sleep Attack TD 4.79 euros 2.39 euros

The Beggar’s Ride 3.79 euros 2.39 euros

Turn It On! 2.29 euros 1.09 euros

9th Dawn RPG 2.79 euros 1.29 euros

9th Dawn II 2 RPG 4.19 euros 1.99 euros

DayD: Through time 2.09 euros 0.99 euros

Fourth grade Math skills – Division 1.99 euros 0.59 euros

Lost Artifacts: Golden Island 2.09 euros 0.99 euros

Math Shot Add and Subtract within 100 1.99 euros 0.59 euros

Royal Roads 1 2.09 euros 0.99 euros

Throne Quest RPG 3.39 euros 1.29 euros

Unbroken Soul 1.99 euros 1.19 euros

Vestigium: Elf Footprints 2.19 euros 0.99 euros

Arrog 2.99 euros 1.99 euros

Cultist Simulator 6.99 euros 3.49 euros

DISTRAINT 2 7.49 euros 2.99 euros

Evoland 2 6.99 euros 1.99 euros

Mathematiqa – Math Brain Game Puzzles And Riddles 3.69 euros 1.79 euros

Teslagrad 6.99 euros 1.99 euros

The Almost Gone 6.99 euros 4.49 euros

The Moment: the Temple of Time 2.39 euros 1.29 euros

Personalization

Juno Icon Pack – Rounded Square Icons 1.39 euros 0.89 euros

AMETAL Analog Clock Widget 1.99 euros 0.99 euros

AMETAL Dark Icon Pack 1.59 euros 0.79 euros

AMETAL Dark Xperia Theme 2.39 euros 1.19 euros

AMETAL Next Launcher 3D Theme 1.79 euros 0.79 euros

Smart Launcher Theme AMETAL 1.79 euros 0.79 euros

Sewing – Icon Pack 1.99 euros 0.99 euros

GRADION – Icon Pack (SALE !!!) 2.19 euros 0.99 euros

MinMaCons Icon Pack 1.59 euros 0.59 euros

Pixel Limitless – Icon Pack 1.99 euros 1.19 euros

FluOxygen – Icon Pack 1.99 euros 1.19 euros

More offers?

We remind you that the comments, as always, are open so that you can add the Google Play offers that you find. And if you want more, see you next week. Good weekend to everyone!