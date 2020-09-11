115 Google Play offers: apps and games for free and with great discounts for a short time

Tech GiantsGoogle

Every week, we collect for you the best offers of the moment on Google Play, including paid applications, games and customization packages that you can get for free or at a much lower price than normal. This week, you can get 27 of them for free and 88 at a discounted price, as long as you do so before the offers expire.


27 free Android apps

https://www.youtube.com/watch?vsrc=3MZgGmJYN0c

As always, we begin our count with the paid apps, games and customization packages that you can get for free and forever for a limited time. There are not too many well-known names on the list, although they may interest you Raising the spaceship, Epic Heroes War, Neo Monsters and Monkey Go Happy.

Applications

  • Body Fit Calculator 1.39 euros free

  • Simple text widget – Text widget for android 0.79 euros free

  • Video Enhancer Pro 1.89 euros free

  • RubikCalcPRO: Programmable Calculator (PRO) 0.59 euros free

  • SnipBack – Smart PRO HD Voice Recorder 2.99 euros free

  • Automatic Rotation Control Pro 1.89 euros free

  • Blue Light Filter Pro 1.89 euros free

  • All Currency Converter Pro – Money Exchange Rates 1.39 euros free

  • Screen rotation control 1.89 euros free

Games

  • [VIP]Coin Princess: Tap Tap Retro RPG Quest 0.99 euros free

  • 2048 – Puzzle Game 3.39 euros free

  • Ball Collect 3D – Best casual endless game 1.39 euros free

  • Raising the spaceship (Grow Spaceship) 0.89 euros free

  • Idle Poo Factory VIP 0.89 euros free

  • Race 3D – Cool Relaxing endless running game 1.39 euros free

  • Soul Warrior: Sword and Magic – RPG Adventure 1.99 euros free

  • 2048 Puzzle Game 2.99 euros free

  • Epic Heroes War: Shadow Lord Stickman – Premium 0.59 euros free

  • Fear in hospital: survival PRO 1.19 euros free

  • House of Fear: Surviving Predator PRO 1.19 euros free

  • Mystic Guardian PV: Old School Action RPG 3.69 euros free

  • Neo Monsters 0.50 euros free

  • Monkey GO Happy 0.69 euros free

Personalization

  • Planets Live Wallpaper Plus 0.99 euros free

  • Cuticon Round – Icon Pack 1.59 euros free

  • Hexanet White – Icon Pack 1.09 euros free

  • Lines Square – White Icon Pack 1.09 euros free

88 discounted Android apps

https://www.youtube.com/watch?vsrc=pYKoexQVX5U

We continue with other paid applications, games and customization packages that you can get at a much lower price than usual. Some titles that may be of interest to you are Gunslugs 2, Evoland 2, Flipomacy and Full Pipe.

Applications

  • EoEbooks 7.99 euros 4.09 euros

  • Insect Identifier 5.49 euros 2.19 euros

  • Back Pain Exercises (PRO) 3.39 euros 1.69 euros

  • Music Pro Player 1.49 euros 0.59 euros

  • Rhythm Engineer 2.49 euros 1.19 euros

  • Advanced Training Magazine 3.09 euros 0.99 euros

  • Childhood illnesses 3.29 euros 0.99 euros

  • Complete Guide for Learning React 16+ [Pro] 1.99 euros 0.89 euros

  • Complete Guide to Learn Angular Development [PRO] 1.99 euros 0.89 euros

  • Complete Guide to Learn PHP Programming [PRO] 1.99 euros 0.89 euros

  • List of diseases 3.29 euros 1.39 euros

  • Drugs Dictionary 3.29 euros 0.99 euros

  • Guide for Learning Python Programming [PRO] 1.99 euros 0.99 euros

  • Learn Javascript Programming [PRO] – Complete Path 1.99 euros 0.99 euros

  • Medical dictionary 3.29 euros 0.99 euros

  • Vitamins and minerals 3.29 euros 0.99 euros

  • Training 7 min PRO 3.29 euros 0.99 euros

  • drink water – Hydro Coach PRO 4.99 euros 2.49 euros

  • TV Cast Ultimate 8.49 euros 4.59 euros

  • BT / USB / TCP Bridge Pro 1.69 euros 1.09 euros

  • LayerPaint HD 7.99 euros 3.79 euros

  • Learn C # .NET Programming – PRO (NO ADS) 3.89 euros 1.39 euros

  • Learn C ++ Programming – PRO 3.89 euros 1.09 euros

  • Learn C Programming Tutorial PRO – (NO ADS) 3.00 euros 1.09 euros

  • Learn Java Programming Tutorial – PRO (NO ADS) 3.00 euros 1.39 euros

  • Learn Kotlin Programming – PRO 3.89 euros 1.09 euros

  • Learn Python Programming – Spanish (NO ADS) 3.89 euros 1.09 euros

  • Learn R Programming Tutorial PRO (NO ADS) 3.89 euros 1.09 euros

  • Web Development PRO (HTML, CSS) 3.89 euros 1.09 euros

  • English-Spanish Dictionary Premium 3.09 euros 1.09 euros

  • Secure Clips – Secure & private clipboard manager 1.89 euros 1.19 euros

  • Learn French from scratch full 4.49 euros 2.29 euros

  • Learn Spanish from scratch full 4.49 euros 2.29 euros

Games

  • Seven Mysteries 3.09 euros 1.29 euros

  • CRAZY CHICKEN strikes back 4.09 euros 0.99 euros

  • DRS Pro 6.99 euros 3.39 euros

  • ColEm Deluxe – Complete ColecoVision Emulator 5.49 euros 2.99 euros

  • Cooking trip 3.29 euros 1.59 euros

  • Full Pipe: Puzzle Adventure Premium Game 2.99 euros 1.79 euros

  • Hot Guns 1.69 euros 0.59 euros

  • Katy & Bob: Cake Café 2.09 euros 0.89 euros

  • Vestigium: Elf Footprints 2.19 euros 0.99 euros

  • Hexologic 1.79 euros 1.09 euros

  • Music Classes for Children: 10+ Instruments 3.59 euros 0.69 euros

  • Space marshals 4.59 euros 1.09 euros

  • Templar Battleforce RPG 10.99 euros 4.99 euros

  • The Angry Banana 2.19 euros 0.99 euros

  • Alice beyond wonderland 2.09 euros 0.99 euros

  • Chess Trainer Pro 9.49 euros 4.49 euros

  • One Deck Dungeon 6.99 euros 0.99 euros

  • Unwanted Gray 2.19 euros 0.99 euros

  • Gunslugs 2 2.99 euros 1.39 euros

  • Styledoll! – Decorate your 3D avatar 3.49 euros 1.69 euros

  • Fliplomacy 2.59 euros 0.59 euros

  • DuckDuck 1.89 euros 0.59 euros

  • Slaughter 2: Prison Assault 2.29 euros 0.59 euros

  • Sleep Attack TD 4.79 euros 2.39 euros

  • The Beggar’s Ride 3.79 euros 2.39 euros

  • Turn It On! 2.29 euros 1.09 euros

  • 9th Dawn RPG 2.79 euros 1.29 euros

  • 9th Dawn II 2 RPG 4.19 euros 1.99 euros

  • DayD: Through time 2.09 euros 0.99 euros

  • Fourth grade Math skills – Division 1.99 euros 0.59 euros

  • Lost Artifacts: Golden Island 2.09 euros 0.99 euros

  • Math Shot Add and Subtract within 100 1.99 euros 0.59 euros

  • Royal Roads 1 2.09 euros 0.99 euros

  • Throne Quest RPG 3.39 euros 1.29 euros

  • Unbroken Soul 1.99 euros 1.19 euros

  • Vestigium: Elf Footprints 2.19 euros 0.99 euros

  • Arrog 2.99 euros 1.99 euros

  • Cultist Simulator 6.99 euros 3.49 euros

  • DISTRAINT 2 7.49 euros 2.99 euros

  • Evoland 2 6.99 euros 1.99 euros

  • Mathematiqa – Math Brain Game Puzzles And Riddles 3.69 euros 1.79 euros

  • Teslagrad 6.99 euros 1.99 euros

  • The Almost Gone 6.99 euros 4.49 euros

  • The Moment: the Temple of Time 2.39 euros 1.29 euros

Personalization

  • Juno Icon Pack – Rounded Square Icons 1.39 euros 0.89 euros

  • AMETAL Analog Clock Widget 1.99 euros 0.99 euros

  • AMETAL Dark Icon Pack 1.59 euros 0.79 euros

  • AMETAL Dark Xperia Theme 2.39 euros 1.19 euros

  • AMETAL Next Launcher 3D Theme 1.79 euros 0.79 euros

  • Smart Launcher Theme AMETAL 1.79 euros 0.79 euros

  • Sewing – Icon Pack 1.99 euros 0.99 euros

  • GRADION – Icon Pack (SALE !!!) 2.19 euros 0.99 euros

  • MinMaCons Icon Pack 1.59 euros 0.59 euros

  • Pixel Limitless – Icon Pack 1.99 euros 1.19 euros

  • FluOxygen – Icon Pack 1.99 euros 1.19 euros

More offers?

If after all these free applications our section on Fridays falls short, you can keep up to date with the main offers of all operating systems through our colleagues at Applesfera and EuroXliveMóvil. You can also see the best prices on mobiles and accessories in our Hunting Bargains today.

We remind you that the comments, as always, are open so that you can add the Google Play offers that you find. And if you want more, see you next week. Good weekend to everyone!

