115 new emojis arrive in the beta of WhatsApp on Android

WhatsApp has included 115 new emojis in the latest beta version of the instant messaging application for Android, 2.20.206.11. These new emoticons are part of the Unicode 13.0 emoji pack update, which was released by the Unicode Consortium in January this year and has yet to reach Android devices.

New emojis include men and women in wedding dresses, characters feeding babies, others dressed as ninjas and countless more

At the moment these emojis cannot be used in WhatsApp for Android, since they have only been included in the trial version of the application. That is, they are not available to all Android users. However, the fact that they already appear indicates that WhatsApp may soon incorporate them officially.

Among the new emojis are very varied representations of men and women with different skin tones who appear in a wedding dress, dressed in tuxedos, as ninjas, feeding a baby with a bottle, grandmothers with Christmas hats … as well as objects such as a boomerang, a lung, an arepa, the pinched fingers that have different meanings in the world, among others.

These are the emojis that have been included in the beta of WhatsApp for Android, according to WABetaInfo:

These new 115 emojis that are being tested in the beta version of the Android application were included in the 117 presented by Unicode 13 in the month of March. While waiting for them to be officially launched for Android mobiles, they are now officially available on iOS. They can be accessed by updating to version 14.2 of the operating system.

