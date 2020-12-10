115 new emojis come to WhatsApp for Android

WhatsApp for Android has begun to roll out a new update, version 2.20.206.24, which will reach all mobile devices with this operating system, and which includes 115 new emojis, which have been adapted from the Unicode Consortium’s 13.0 Emojis library ( the body that regulates the launch and use of emojis in the world), launched earlier this year.

The new 115 WhatsApp emojis on Android will be available to all users in the coming days

Among the new emojis are men and women in groom🤵‍♂️ or bridal suits 👰‍♂️, man and woman giving a baby a bottle … as well as 12 new animal emojis (the black cat, the bottle, the mammoth, the polar bear…) and also 8 new food and drink emojis and up to 30 new emojis of different objects.

These are the new 115 emojis that come to WhatsApp for Android:

In WhatsApp there may be some differences in the design of some emojis, which are more like Apple emojis than those designed by Google, although in reality, they are all very similar, as can be seen in this example.

These new 115 emojis that are now coming to WhatsApp complement the 138 emojis that were already released in version 2.20.198.15 at the beginning of September and that included, among others, the person with red hair🧑‍🦰, with curly hair 🧑‍🦱 or with white hair 🧑‍🦳, as well as people in motorized wheelchairs🧑‍🦼 🧑‍🦽 among many other emojis that are already available on the mobile phones of WhatsApp users, use the operating system they use .

It should be noted that, due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the Unicode Consortium decided not to launch new emojis in 2021, postponing their launch to 2020. However, next year some versions and variations of current emojis will arrive, along with a few designs new. What is not known is when they will be available for each of the operating systems.

If you want to know the emojis that will reach mobile phones throughout 2021, you can do so in the following video:

.