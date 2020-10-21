1,167 new cases of crown virus announced, three more killed

Nearly 2,500 people who have contracted the disease have died since the start of the pandemic, 629 people in the north and 1,868 in the south

The Department of Health has announced 1,167 new cases of the Covid-19 this afternoon.

Three others have died from the virus.

There were 142 cases today in Meath and 137 cases in Cork.

There were 71 new cases in Galway, 48 cases in Donegal, 36 cases in Mayo, 29 cases in Kerry and seven cases in Waterford.

There were 263 new cases in Dublin.

There are 314 people with Covid-19 in the hospitals and 34 of them in an intensive care unit.

291 per 100,000 people disease rate in the community. The rate is now 653 in Meath, the second highest rate in the state, after Cavan where the rate is 1013 per 100,000 people.

Cork is 335.6, Galway is 327.8 and Donegal is 320.4.

The rate is 264 per 100,000 people in Kerry, 207.7 in Mayo and 160.1 in Waterford.

The Department of Health’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr Tony Holohan, said there was hope that the virus would be suppressed again.

“We have a big challenge ahead of us, but we have already faced this challenge, so we know how to suppress this virus – strictly adhere to public health advice in everything we do.”

The Northern Department of Health announced earlier today that it had confirmed 1,039 new cases and that five more had died as a result of the Covid-19.

There are 289 people with the Covid-19 in the hospitals north of the border and 32 of them are in an intensive care unit.

To date, 82,248 cases of the disease have been confirmed in Ireland, 29,992 cases north of the border and 52,256 cases south of the border.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin told the Dáil today that he was not aware of the news that the HSE had decided to ask people who had tested positive for the Covid-19 test to conduct their own contact search.

The Taoiseach said that when a link was sent to that story Irish Times which he found out about. The HSE said it had no choice but to ask 2,000 people who were diagnosed with the disease at the weekend to contact their own immediate contacts to tell them to stay clear of others and talk to their doctor immediately about getting tested.

The HSE said this was due to the high number of cases confirmed over the weekend, the highest ever.

Decided not to do a contact search for those people and focus on those who got a positive result on Monday’s test.

That would not happen again, the HSE said. The Taoiseach said he was “dissatisfied” and “very disappointed” by the news that the system was under so much pressure that it had failed to deal with the number of cases.

He said the HSE was reforming its system so that 1,500 people a day could be searched for contacts. He said 400 contact seekers were employed and another 220 were to be hired next week.

Meanwhile, the number of Covid-19 cases across Europe is under pressure. In Poland 100,000 cases were confirmed by October 4 but now there are over 200,000.

In recent days, more cases of the disease have been discovered than in any other day in the Netherlands and the Czech Republic. 8,500 cases were confirmed in the Netherlands yesterday and 11,984 confirmed in the Czech Republic.

In Ukraine a further 141 deaths were reported, more deaths than any other day since the pandemic began. Covid-19 has killed almost 6,000 people in Ukraine where 300,000 cases of the disease have been confirmed to date.