Tech NewsApps

117 Google Play Deals: Free and Deeply Discounted Games and Apps for a Short Time

By Brian Adam
0
0

Must Read

Apps

117 Google Play Deals: Free and Deeply Discounted Games and Apps for a Short Time

Brian Adam - 0
Google may have taken the unlimited backup of Google Photos from us, but what it can never take away from you are...
Read more
Seguridad

How to enable peer-to-peer encryption in Zoom

Brian Adam - 0
Zoom launched only a few weeks ago, for all users, the end-to-end encryption function, which implies that both the passwords to access video calls...
Read more
Smart Gadgets

Motorola Vervebuds 120: good sound, compact design and better price

Brian Adam - 0
Since the Apple Airpods arrived the market for wireless headphones has grown exponentially, with many companies that have opted for this type of...
Read more
Apps

Ventusky, a very colorful app to check the weather on your Android mobile

Brian Adam - 0
Most applications to see the weather on Android are more or less the same: a summary of minimum and maximum temperatures, whether...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Google may have taken the unlimited backup of Google Photos from us, but what it can never take away from you are the paid apps and games that you get for free or discounted, and that we list here. By now, sure you already know how it works, but just in case: these are limited-time offers in which you can get free apps, games and icon packs or at a much lower price than the lower one.


33 free Android apps

https://www.youtube.com/watch?vsrc=iUns-BD3XF8

As always, we start the compilation with the paid applications, games and customization packages that you can take for free while the offer lasts. Among the games, you may be interested Freelance Simulator, Dungeon Shooter: The Forgotten Temple or Animal Forest: Fuzzy Seasons.

Applications

  • Identify dog ​​breeds 0.99 euros free

  • Calc Fast 0.69 euros free

  • Meeting Notes Taker – Recorder, memo and minutes 2.99 euros free

  • 4K Camera – Film maker Pro Camera Recorder 4.69 euros free

  • Simpan – Notes various needs 1.39 euros free

  • Weather Live Pro 3.39 euros free

Games

  • A-2481 0.59 euros free

  • Color Link Deluxe VIP – Line puzzle Game 1.89 euros free

  • D7: Pack the colored Domino for 7. Casual game. 0.89 euros free

  • Freelancer Simulator Inc: Game Dev Money Clicker 0.99 euros free

  • The Lost Lands: Dinosaur Hunter 0.59 euros free

  • Up and Down: gems 2.19 euros free

  • [VIP] RPG missile 1.89 euros free

  • DungeonCorp.VIP An auto-earning game! 0.89 euros free

  • Dungeon Shooter: The Forgotten Temple 1.49 euros free

  • Mega adventure 1.69 euros free

  • Pixel Blade M Vip – Action rpg 0.89 euros free

  • Animal Forest: Fuzzy Seasons (Start Pack Edition) 4.09 euros free

  • Dash race 3D – Runny racing arcade game 1.29 euros free

  • Sudoku Pro – Ad Free 2.79 euros free

  • Even and Odd Premium 0.59 euros free

  • Hero Evolution2: SP 2.69 euros free

  • Emoji Match: A sliding puzzle 0.79 euros free

  • [VIP]Infinity Dungeon 2- Offline Defense RPG 0.99 euros free

  • [VIP] WeaponWar: Offline Idle Merge Game 0.99 euros free

  • Hero Evolution: SP 1.79 euros free

  • Mystery Tiles 0.89 euros free

Personalization

  • Arizona – Flat One UI Icon Pack 0.69 euros free

  • Cuticon Drop – Icon Pack 1.59 euros free

  • Ramka Frame – Icon pack 1.09 euros free

  • Black Army Ruby – Icon Pack – Fresh dashboard 0.99 euros free

  • Live 3D Parallax Wallpapers Pro: (No Ads) 1.19 euros free

  • Roundy Icon pack – round pixel icons 0.59 euros free

84 discounted Android apps

https://www.youtube.com/watch?vsrc=gZsP_1IwYyc

We continue with paid applications, games and customization packages that are on sale on Google Play for a limited time. You will find several Team 17 games like Flockers, The Escapists 1 and 2, Worms 2 and 3, in addition to IceWind Dale.

Applications

  • CashBox Mobile 1.39 euros 0.59 euros

  • EasyJoin Go TV – Send files to Android TV from PC 2.39 euros 1.59 euros

  • Bills Reminder, Payments Contacts Receipts tracker 1.89 euros 0.69 euros

  • Grand pianizator 5.49 euros 2.59 euros

  • Multiple qr barcode scanner Pro 3.09 euros 0.69 euros

  • YoWindow Time – Unlimited 9.99 euros 5.99 euros

  • 3D + human brain 2.99 euros 1.19 euros

  • Foods Stimulate The Brain 1.99 euros 1.09 euros

  • The numbers E Pro 1.79 euros 1.09 euros

  • HDBrain Optical Illusions Plus 1.99 euros 1.09 euros

  • IMPROVE YOUR MEMORY PLUS 1.99 euros 1.09 euros

  • Map of Europy 1.99 euros 1.09 euros

  • Just Money manager, Budget Bills & Expense tracker 2.59 euros 0.69 euros

  • KReader PRO: kindle read all formats (no Ads) 3.19 euros 1.79 euros

  • Ottoman Empire Story Plus 1.99 euros 1.09 euros

  • Personal Finance – Expense Tracker 3.39 euros 1.79 euros

  • Pocket Note Pro – Handwriting 4.49 euros 1.89 euros

  • TXD Tool 2.09 euros 0.59 euros

  • Password Manager Pro 12.99 euros 4.79 euros

  • Multi-Screen Voice Calculator Pro 6.99 euros 0.99 euros

Games

  • Flockers 1.69 euros 0.69 euros

  • Hack, Slash, Loot 4.19 euros 1.99 euros

  • MONOPOLY Sudoku – Complete puzzles and win! 4.49 euros 0.99 euros

  • Mystic Pillars: A Story Based Puzzle Game 3.79 euros 0.99 euros

  • Penarium 2.29 euros 1.09 euros

  • Russian Car Driver ZIL 130 Premium 1.39 euros 0.59 euros

  • Sheltered 4.49 euros 1.09 euros

  • Super64Pro (N64 Emulator) 3.09 euros 1.49 euros

  • The Escapists: Prison Break 5.49 euros 1.29 euros

  • The Escapists 2: Pocket Breakout 7.99 euros 1.89 euros

  • Tunn – the smallest game in the world 1.39 euros 0.59 euros

  • Worms 2: Armageddon 4.49 euros 1.09 euros

  • Worms 3 4.49 euros 1.09 euros

  • Knife Club: Premium 3.09 euros 0.59 euros

  • Lumberjack 3.69 euros 0.59 euros

  • Stardash – Remastered 1.89 euros 0.69 euros

  • What Lies Underground – A Puzzle Adventure 3.89 euros 1.09 euros

  • 112 Operator 6.49 euros 4.49 euros

  • Age of History 1.99 euros 1.09 euros

  • Dodge blast 2.29 euros 0.59 euros

  • Doodle Creatures HD 1.79 euros 0.79 euros

  • Lucid Dream Adventure 3: An Adventure Game 3.09 euros 1.29 euros

  • Assembly Tabletop Puzzle Card Game 3.99 euros 2.69 euros

  • Civilization Path 1.59 euros 0.59 euros

  • Despotism 3k (Despotism 3k) 3.79 euros 1.79 euros

  • Animals adventure for toddlers 2.79 euros 1.29 euros

  • Highway Game 2.59 euros 0.69 euros

  • Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition 10.99 euros 4.89 euros

  • Kemono Mahjong 3.19 euros 1.99 euros

  • Nimian Legends: Vandgels 2.69 euros 1.19 euros

  • Cooking trip: Back on the road 2.09 euros 0.99 euros

  • Gnomes Garden 5: Halloween 2.09 euros 0.99 euros

  • Gnomes Garden 6: The Lost King 2.09 euros 0.99 euros

  • Harvest Master: Farm Sim 2.49 euros 1.19 euros

  • Lost Artifacts 4: Time Machine 2.09 euros 0.99 euros

  • Solitaire Halloween Story 1.29 euros 0.69 euros

  • Tobrix 2.69 euros 0.59 euros

  • Perfect Fit Block Puzzle 2.19 euros 0.99 euros

  • AWAKENING HORROR 1-5 3.29 euros 0.99 euros

  • DISTRAINT: Deluxe Edition 4.59 euros 0.99 euros

  • Green Project 5.99 euros 4.19 euros

  • Johnny Bonasera 1 2.39 euros 1.19 euros

  • PowBall Renaissance 2.29 euros 1.09 euros

  • The Insider – interactive movie 1.79 euros 0.89 euros

  • Doom & Destiny 2.99 euros 1.19 euros

  • Doom & Destiny Advanced 2.99 euros 1.19 euros

  • Lemegeton Master Edition 8.99 euros 1.59 euros

  • Vengeance RPG 3.09 euros 1.49 euros

  • Weapon stripping NoAds 2.69 euros 0.59 euros

Personalization

  • One UI – Icon Pack 1.99 euros 1.19 euros

  • Vera Outline White – White linear icons 1.49 euros 0.99 euros

  • Autumn Leaves in HD Gyro 3D XL Parallax Wallpaper 2.99 euros 0.99 euros

  • Mars in HD Gyro 3D – XLVersion 2.49 euros 0.99 euros

  • Space – Stars & Clouds 3DXL Wallpaper + Cardboard 2.49 euros 0.99 euros

  • Venus in HD Gyro 3D XLVersion 2.49 euros 0.99 euros

  • Beautiful Live Wallpapers – Recommended 2020 2.49 euros 1.19 euros

  • Flamingo Icon Pack 1.69 euros 0.99 euros

  • Pix-Pie Icon Pack 1.79 euros 0.99 euros

  • Vera Outline Icon Pack – outline icons 1.69 euros 0.99 euros

  • Flat Circle – Icon Pack 1.99 euros 0.99 euros

  • RetrOxygen – Icon Pack 1.99 euros 0.99 euros

  • X Launcher Pro 1.99 euros 0.99 euros

  • Pixel One Ui – Icon Pack 1.99 euros 1.19 euros

  • Super Icon Pack 2.09 euros 0.99 euros

More offers?

If after all these free applications our section on Fridays falls short, you can keep up to date with the main offers of all operating systems through our colleagues from Applesfera and EuroXliveMóvil. You can also see the best prices on mobiles and accessories in our Hunting Bargains today.

We remind you that the comments, as always, are open so that you can add the Google Play offers that you find. And if you want more, see you next week. Good weekend to everyone!

Related Articles

Seguridad

How to enable peer-to-peer encryption in Zoom

Brian Adam - 0
Zoom launched only a few weeks ago, for all users, the end-to-end encryption function, which implies that both the passwords to access video calls...
Read more
Smart Gadgets

Motorola Vervebuds 120: good sound, compact design and better price

Brian Adam - 0
Since the Apple Airpods arrived the market for wireless headphones has grown exponentially, with many companies that have opted for this type of...
Read more
Apps

Ventusky, a very colorful app to check the weather on your Android mobile

Brian Adam - 0
Most applications to see the weather on Android are more or less the same: a summary of minimum and maximum temperatures, whether...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©