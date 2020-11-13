117 Google Play Deals: Free and Deeply Discounted Games and Apps for a Short Time

Google may have taken the unlimited backup of Google Photos from us, but what it can never take away from you are the paid apps and games that you get for free or discounted, and that we list here. By now, sure you already know how it works, but just in case: these are limited-time offers in which you can get free apps, games and icon packs or at a much lower price than the lower one.
33 free Android apps
As always, we start the compilation with the paid applications, games and customization packages that you can take for free while the offer lasts. Among the games, you may be interested Freelance Simulator, Dungeon Shooter: The Forgotten Temple or Animal Forest: Fuzzy Seasons.
Applications
-
Identify dog breeds
0.99 eurosfree
-
Calc Fast
0.69 eurosfree
-
Meeting Notes Taker – Recorder, memo and minutes
2.99 eurosfree
-
4K Camera – Film maker Pro Camera Recorder
4.69 eurosfree
-
Simpan – Notes various needs
1.39 eurosfree
-
Weather Live Pro
3.39 eurosfree
Games
-
A-2481
0.59 eurosfree
-
Color Link Deluxe VIP – Line puzzle Game
1.89 eurosfree
-
D7: Pack the colored Domino for 7. Casual game.
0.89 eurosfree
-
Freelancer Simulator Inc: Game Dev Money Clicker
0.99 eurosfree
-
The Lost Lands: Dinosaur Hunter
0.59 eurosfree
-
Up and Down: gems
2.19 eurosfree
-
[VIP] RPG missile
1.89 eurosfree
-
DungeonCorp.VIP An auto-earning game!
0.89 eurosfree
-
Dungeon Shooter: The Forgotten Temple
1.49 eurosfree
-
Mega adventure
1.69 eurosfree
-
Pixel Blade M Vip – Action rpg
0.89 eurosfree
-
Animal Forest: Fuzzy Seasons (Start Pack Edition)
4.09 eurosfree
-
Dash race 3D – Runny racing arcade game
1.29 eurosfree
-
Sudoku Pro – Ad Free
2.79 eurosfree
-
Even and Odd Premium
0.59 eurosfree
-
Hero Evolution2: SP
2.69 eurosfree
-
Emoji Match: A sliding puzzle
0.79 eurosfree
-
[VIP]Infinity Dungeon 2- Offline Defense RPG
0.99 eurosfree
-
[VIP] WeaponWar: Offline Idle Merge Game
0.99 eurosfree
-
Hero Evolution: SP
1.79 eurosfree
-
Mystery Tiles
0.89 eurosfree
Personalization
-
Arizona – Flat One UI Icon Pack
0.69 eurosfree
-
Cuticon Drop – Icon Pack
1.59 eurosfree
-
Ramka Frame – Icon pack
1.09 eurosfree
-
Black Army Ruby – Icon Pack – Fresh dashboard
0.99 eurosfree
-
Live 3D Parallax Wallpapers Pro: (No Ads)
1.19 eurosfree
-
Roundy Icon pack – round pixel icons
0.59 eurosfree
84 discounted Android apps
We continue with paid applications, games and customization packages that are on sale on Google Play for a limited time. You will find several Team 17 games like Flockers, The Escapists 1 and 2, Worms 2 and 3, in addition to IceWind Dale.
Applications
-
CashBox Mobile
1.39 euros0.59 euros
-
EasyJoin Go TV – Send files to Android TV from PC
2.39 euros1.59 euros
-
Bills Reminder, Payments Contacts Receipts tracker
1.89 euros0.69 euros
-
Grand pianizator
5.49 euros2.59 euros
-
Multiple qr barcode scanner Pro
3.09 euros0.69 euros
-
YoWindow Time – Unlimited
9.99 euros5.99 euros
-
3D + human brain
2.99 euros1.19 euros
-
Foods Stimulate The Brain
1.99 euros1.09 euros
-
The numbers E Pro
1.79 euros1.09 euros
-
HDBrain Optical Illusions Plus
1.99 euros1.09 euros
-
IMPROVE YOUR MEMORY PLUS
1.99 euros1.09 euros
-
Map of Europy
1.99 euros1.09 euros
-
Just Money manager, Budget Bills & Expense tracker
2.59 euros0.69 euros
-
KReader PRO: kindle read all formats (no Ads)
3.19 euros1.79 euros
-
Ottoman Empire Story Plus
1.99 euros1.09 euros
-
Personal Finance – Expense Tracker
3.39 euros1.79 euros
-
Pocket Note Pro – Handwriting
4.49 euros1.89 euros
-
TXD Tool
2.09 euros0.59 euros
-
Password Manager Pro
12.99 euros4.79 euros
-
Multi-Screen Voice Calculator Pro
6.99 euros0.99 euros
Games
-
Flockers
1.69 euros0.69 euros
-
Hack, Slash, Loot
4.19 euros1.99 euros
-
MONOPOLY Sudoku – Complete puzzles and win!
4.49 euros0.99 euros
-
Mystic Pillars: A Story Based Puzzle Game
3.79 euros0.99 euros
-
Penarium
2.29 euros1.09 euros
-
Russian Car Driver ZIL 130 Premium
1.39 euros0.59 euros
-
Sheltered
4.49 euros1.09 euros
-
Super64Pro (N64 Emulator)
3.09 euros1.49 euros
-
The Escapists: Prison Break
5.49 euros1.29 euros
-
The Escapists 2: Pocket Breakout
7.99 euros1.89 euros
-
Tunn – the smallest game in the world
1.39 euros0.59 euros
-
Worms 2: Armageddon
4.49 euros1.09 euros
-
Worms 3
4.49 euros1.09 euros
-
Knife Club: Premium
3.09 euros0.59 euros
-
Lumberjack
3.69 euros0.59 euros
-
Stardash – Remastered
1.89 euros0.69 euros
-
What Lies Underground – A Puzzle Adventure
3.89 euros1.09 euros
-
112 Operator
6.49 euros4.49 euros
-
Age of History
1.99 euros1.09 euros
-
Dodge blast
2.29 euros0.59 euros
-
Doodle Creatures HD
1.79 euros0.79 euros
-
Lucid Dream Adventure 3: An Adventure Game
3.09 euros1.29 euros
-
Assembly Tabletop Puzzle Card Game
3.99 euros2.69 euros
-
Civilization Path
1.59 euros0.59 euros
-
Despotism 3k (Despotism 3k)
3.79 euros1.79 euros
-
Animals adventure for toddlers
2.79 euros1.29 euros
-
Highway Game
2.59 euros0.69 euros
-
Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition
10.99 euros4.89 euros
-
Kemono Mahjong
3.19 euros1.99 euros
-
Nimian Legends: Vandgels
2.69 euros1.19 euros
-
Cooking trip: Back on the road
2.09 euros0.99 euros
-
Gnomes Garden 5: Halloween
2.09 euros0.99 euros
-
Gnomes Garden 6: The Lost King
2.09 euros0.99 euros
-
Harvest Master: Farm Sim
2.49 euros1.19 euros
-
Lost Artifacts 4: Time Machine
2.09 euros0.99 euros
-
Solitaire Halloween Story
1.29 euros0.69 euros
-
Tobrix
2.69 euros0.59 euros
-
Perfect Fit Block Puzzle
2.19 euros0.99 euros
-
AWAKENING HORROR 1-5
3.29 euros0.99 euros
-
DISTRAINT: Deluxe Edition
4.59 euros0.99 euros
-
Green Project
5.99 euros4.19 euros
-
Johnny Bonasera 1
2.39 euros1.19 euros
-
PowBall Renaissance
2.29 euros1.09 euros
-
The Insider – interactive movie
1.79 euros0.89 euros
-
Doom & Destiny
2.99 euros1.19 euros
-
Doom & Destiny Advanced
2.99 euros1.19 euros
-
Lemegeton Master Edition
8.99 euros1.59 euros
-
Vengeance RPG
3.09 euros1.49 euros
-
Weapon stripping NoAds
2.69 euros0.59 euros
Personalization
-
One UI – Icon Pack
1.99 euros1.19 euros
-
Vera Outline White – White linear icons
1.49 euros0.99 euros
-
Autumn Leaves in HD Gyro 3D XL Parallax Wallpaper
2.99 euros0.99 euros
-
Mars in HD Gyro 3D – XLVersion
2.49 euros0.99 euros
-
Space – Stars & Clouds 3DXL Wallpaper + Cardboard
2.49 euros0.99 euros
-
Venus in HD Gyro 3D XLVersion
2.49 euros0.99 euros
-
Beautiful Live Wallpapers – Recommended 2020
2.49 euros1.19 euros
-
Flamingo Icon Pack
1.69 euros0.99 euros
-
Pix-Pie Icon Pack
1.79 euros0.99 euros
-
Vera Outline Icon Pack – outline icons
1.69 euros0.99 euros
-
Flat Circle – Icon Pack
1.99 euros0.99 euros
-
RetrOxygen – Icon Pack
1.99 euros0.99 euros
-
X Launcher Pro
1.99 euros0.99 euros
-
Pixel One Ui – Icon Pack
1.99 euros1.19 euros
-
Super Icon Pack
2.09 euros0.99 euros
More offers?
If after all these free applications our section on Fridays falls short, you can keep up to date with the main offers of all operating systems through our colleagues from Applesfera and EuroXliveMóvil. You can also see the best prices on mobiles and accessories in our Hunting Bargains today.
We remind you that the comments, as always, are open so that you can add the Google Play offers that you find. And if you want more, see you next week. Good weekend to everyone!