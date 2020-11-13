117 Google Play Deals: Free and Deeply Discounted Games and Apps for a Short Time

Google may have taken the unlimited backup of Google Photos from us, but what it can never take away from you are the paid apps and games that you get for free or discounted, and that we list here. By now, sure you already know how it works, but just in case: these are limited-time offers in which you can get free apps, games and icon packs or at a much lower price than the lower one.





33 free Android apps

As always, we start the compilation with the paid applications, games and customization packages that you can take for free while the offer lasts. Among the games, you may be interested Freelance Simulator, Dungeon Shooter: The Forgotten Temple or Animal Forest: Fuzzy Seasons.

Applications

Identify dog ​​breeds 0.99 euros free

Calc Fast 0.69 euros free

Meeting Notes Taker – Recorder, memo and minutes 2.99 euros free

4K Camera – Film maker Pro Camera Recorder 4.69 euros free

Simpan – Notes various needs 1.39 euros free

Weather Live Pro 3.39 euros free

Games

A-2481 0.59 euros free

Color Link Deluxe VIP – Line puzzle Game 1.89 euros free

D7: Pack the colored Domino for 7. Casual game. 0.89 euros free

Freelancer Simulator Inc: Game Dev Money Clicker 0.99 euros free

The Lost Lands: Dinosaur Hunter 0.59 euros free

Up and Down: gems 2.19 euros free

[VIP] RPG missile 1.89 euros free

DungeonCorp.VIP An auto-earning game! 0.89 euros free

Dungeon Shooter: The Forgotten Temple 1.49 euros free

Mega adventure 1.69 euros free

Pixel Blade M Vip – Action rpg 0.89 euros free

Animal Forest: Fuzzy Seasons (Start Pack Edition) 4.09 euros free

Dash race 3D – Runny racing arcade game 1.29 euros free

Sudoku Pro – Ad Free 2.79 euros free

Even and Odd Premium 0.59 euros free

Hero Evolution2: SP 2.69 euros free

Emoji Match: A sliding puzzle 0.79 euros free

[VIP]Infinity Dungeon 2- Offline Defense RPG 0.99 euros free

[VIP] WeaponWar: Offline Idle Merge Game 0.99 euros free

Hero Evolution: SP 1.79 euros free

Mystery Tiles 0.89 euros free

Personalization

Arizona – Flat One UI Icon Pack 0.69 euros free

Cuticon Drop – Icon Pack 1.59 euros free

Ramka Frame – Icon pack 1.09 euros free

Black Army Ruby – Icon Pack – Fresh dashboard 0.99 euros free

Live 3D Parallax Wallpapers Pro: (No Ads) 1.19 euros free

Roundy Icon pack – round pixel icons 0.59 euros free

84 discounted Android apps

We continue with paid applications, games and customization packages that are on sale on Google Play for a limited time. You will find several Team 17 games like Flockers, The Escapists 1 and 2, Worms 2 and 3, in addition to IceWind Dale.

Applications

CashBox Mobile 1.39 euros 0.59 euros

EasyJoin Go TV – Send files to Android TV from PC 2.39 euros 1.59 euros

Bills Reminder, Payments Contacts Receipts tracker 1.89 euros 0.69 euros

Grand pianizator 5.49 euros 2.59 euros

Multiple qr barcode scanner Pro 3.09 euros 0.69 euros

YoWindow Time – Unlimited 9.99 euros 5.99 euros

3D + human brain 2.99 euros 1.19 euros

Foods Stimulate The Brain 1.99 euros 1.09 euros

The numbers E Pro 1.79 euros 1.09 euros

HDBrain Optical Illusions Plus 1.99 euros 1.09 euros

IMPROVE YOUR MEMORY PLUS 1.99 euros 1.09 euros

Map of Europy 1.99 euros 1.09 euros

Just Money manager, Budget Bills & Expense tracker 2.59 euros 0.69 euros

KReader PRO: kindle read all formats (no Ads) 3.19 euros 1.79 euros

Ottoman Empire Story Plus 1.99 euros 1.09 euros

Personal Finance – Expense Tracker 3.39 euros 1.79 euros

Pocket Note Pro – Handwriting 4.49 euros 1.89 euros

TXD Tool 2.09 euros 0.59 euros

Password Manager Pro 12.99 euros 4.79 euros

Multi-Screen Voice Calculator Pro 6.99 euros 0.99 euros

Games

Flockers 1.69 euros 0.69 euros

Hack, Slash, Loot 4.19 euros 1.99 euros

MONOPOLY Sudoku – Complete puzzles and win! 4.49 euros 0.99 euros

Mystic Pillars: A Story Based Puzzle Game 3.79 euros 0.99 euros

Penarium 2.29 euros 1.09 euros

Russian Car Driver ZIL 130 Premium 1.39 euros 0.59 euros

Sheltered 4.49 euros 1.09 euros

Super64Pro (N64 Emulator) 3.09 euros 1.49 euros

The Escapists: Prison Break 5.49 euros 1.29 euros

The Escapists 2: Pocket Breakout 7.99 euros 1.89 euros

Tunn – the smallest game in the world 1.39 euros 0.59 euros

Worms 2: Armageddon 4.49 euros 1.09 euros

Worms 3 4.49 euros 1.09 euros

Knife Club: Premium 3.09 euros 0.59 euros

Lumberjack 3.69 euros 0.59 euros

Stardash – Remastered 1.89 euros 0.69 euros

What Lies Underground – A Puzzle Adventure 3.89 euros 1.09 euros

112 Operator 6.49 euros 4.49 euros

Age of History 1.99 euros 1.09 euros

Dodge blast 2.29 euros 0.59 euros

Doodle Creatures HD 1.79 euros 0.79 euros

Lucid Dream Adventure 3: An Adventure Game 3.09 euros 1.29 euros

Assembly Tabletop Puzzle Card Game 3.99 euros 2.69 euros

Civilization Path 1.59 euros 0.59 euros

Despotism 3k (Despotism 3k) 3.79 euros 1.79 euros

Animals adventure for toddlers 2.79 euros 1.29 euros

Highway Game 2.59 euros 0.69 euros

Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition 10.99 euros 4.89 euros

Kemono Mahjong 3.19 euros 1.99 euros

Nimian Legends: Vandgels 2.69 euros 1.19 euros

Cooking trip: Back on the road 2.09 euros 0.99 euros

Gnomes Garden 5: Halloween 2.09 euros 0.99 euros

Gnomes Garden 6: The Lost King 2.09 euros 0.99 euros

Harvest Master: Farm Sim 2.49 euros 1.19 euros

Lost Artifacts 4: Time Machine 2.09 euros 0.99 euros

Solitaire Halloween Story 1.29 euros 0.69 euros

Tobrix 2.69 euros 0.59 euros

Perfect Fit Block Puzzle 2.19 euros 0.99 euros

AWAKENING HORROR 1-5 3.29 euros 0.99 euros

DISTRAINT: Deluxe Edition 4.59 euros 0.99 euros

Green Project 5.99 euros 4.19 euros

Johnny Bonasera 1 2.39 euros 1.19 euros

PowBall Renaissance 2.29 euros 1.09 euros

The Insider – interactive movie 1.79 euros 0.89 euros

Doom & Destiny 2.99 euros 1.19 euros

Doom & Destiny Advanced 2.99 euros 1.19 euros

Lemegeton Master Edition 8.99 euros 1.59 euros

Vengeance RPG 3.09 euros 1.49 euros

Weapon stripping NoAds 2.69 euros 0.59 euros

Personalization

One UI – Icon Pack 1.99 euros 1.19 euros

Vera Outline White – White linear icons 1.49 euros 0.99 euros

Autumn Leaves in HD Gyro 3D XL Parallax Wallpaper 2.99 euros 0.99 euros

Mars in HD Gyro 3D – XLVersion 2.49 euros 0.99 euros

Space – Stars & Clouds 3DXL Wallpaper + Cardboard 2.49 euros 0.99 euros

Venus in HD Gyro 3D XLVersion 2.49 euros 0.99 euros

Beautiful Live Wallpapers – Recommended 2020 2.49 euros 1.19 euros

Flamingo Icon Pack 1.69 euros 0.99 euros

Pix-Pie Icon Pack 1.79 euros 0.99 euros

Vera Outline Icon Pack – outline icons 1.69 euros 0.99 euros

Flat Circle – Icon Pack 1.99 euros 0.99 euros

RetrOxygen – Icon Pack 1.99 euros 0.99 euros

X Launcher Pro 1.99 euros 0.99 euros

Pixel One Ui – Icon Pack 1.99 euros 1.19 euros

Super Icon Pack 2.09 euros 0.99 euros

More offers?

If after all these free applications our section on Fridays falls short, you can keep up to date with the main offers of all operating systems through our colleagues from Applesfera and EuroXliveMóvil. You can also see the best prices on mobiles and accessories in our Hunting Bargains today.

We remind you that the comments, as always, are open so that you can add the Google Play offers that you find. And if you want more, see you next week. Good weekend to everyone!