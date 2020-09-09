11th Gen Intel Core: CPU improves with Tiger Lake, but it’s the debut of Intel Xe GPUs that poses a generational shift

We finally have with us the new Intel microarchitecture. Is called Tiger lake, and will be the absolute protagonist in the also renewed processors 11th Gen Intel Core for Laptops.

Although Intel already outlined some of its characteristics last January at CES in Las Vegas, it is now when we finally meet the first members of a family that improves in many areas, but above all marks the debut of new Intel Iris Xe graphics chips.

The CPU improves, but it is almost the least important

At Intel – which by the way, inaugurates a logo – they spoke during the presentation of how they have refined their 10-nanometer lithography and have applied Intel SuperFin technology to improve the performance and efficiency of these transistors that are the basis of their new SoCs.

The redesign also allows it to operate at lower voltages and allows integrating a good set of new functions, integrating features that we will talk more about in depth such as Thunderbolt 4, Wi-Fi 6 or PCIe 4.0 support, in addition to performance improvements that according to Intel are 20% better on CPU but they are 2 times (100%) those of the previous graphics cores.

Performance in the realm of artificial intelligence multiply by five, and is applied in various areas that, among other things, allow each nucleus to be used optically at all times.

This is the new Intel logo – the background is a variable component – with the dot of the "i" in blue. The traditional "ring" that surrounded the brand disappears.

That is precisely one of the surprises of this release: CPU performance improves, no doubt, but is overshadowed by the rest of the improvements that Intel brings to this platform.

The great protagonist is its new graphic architecture, accompanied by the new multiplied performance in artificial intelligence tasks and that set of connectivity and portability options that come together under the so-called Project Athena.

Precisely the Project Athena defines a series of components and technologies that come together in these new teams in which Intel wants to guarantee certain key sections for the usability of these teams. For example, the ability to wake up in one second from sleep states.

It will also be possible to enjoy (at least) 9 hours of autonomy in equipment with Full HD screens and a more or less normal use of the laptop, and with these devices support for fast charging is offered that, for example, allows another 4 hours of autonomy (again in devices with Full HD screens) in just 30 minutes of charging.

The era of Intel Iris Xe graphics begins

We have been waiting a long time for a qualitative leap from Intel in the graphics field, and although some “huge” product destined for data centers and high-performance computing environments has already been envisioned, the proposal for end users had not crystallized at the moment.

It does so now for the first time in the form of integrated graphics chips for laptops. To the traditional Intel HD Graphics and Intel Iris, solutions based on Intel’s Gen11 Graphics architecture from the Ice Lake family, Intel Iris Xe now replaces them, the implementation for this type of equipment of the new graphic architecture of this company.

There are many promises of these chips and this architecture, and in fact months ago you could already see like a prototype of a laptop with these chips was able to run ‘Battlefield V’ in 1080p and high detail level with surprising smoothness.

It is still early to be able to confirm if we are facing the chips that will turn any laptop into a modest gaming equipment without the need for dedicated graphics, but of course Intel seems to propose here a very ambitious solution That will give much more room for maneuver even for more casual players or not so ambitious in this section.

The tests that Intel showed during the presentation were very striking, of course. To begin with, they indicated that with Intel Iris Xe they achieved graphic performance better than 90% of laptops with dedicated graphics (not integrated, beware) that were sold last year.

In their comparisons with various games they showed a computer with an AMD Ryzen 7 4800U versus one of its 11th generation processors (unspecified) and at least in those internal tests it was clear that the performance of these new Intel microphones and their chips Iris Xe graphics it was notably superior to graphics chips integrated of those Intel chips.

Although those tests are certainly surprising, it will be especially interesting to check if the expectations generated today by the company come true when we have access to teams with which to analyze that performance independently.

Wi-Fi 6 and Thunderbolt 4 in the bedroom

Intel has always tried to offer complete solutions for OEMs and laptop manufacturers by launching new generations of CPUs for this segment. They invented the category of Ultrabooks that ended up being blurred, and now they will promote the so-called Project Athena that groups teams with certain types of processors and certain connectivity options or battery life, for example.

With the new generation of processors with Tiger Lake micro-architecture something similar happens: Intel combines them with two striking and important characteristics that will allow us to score points in the aforementioned sections. To start with is Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax), connectivity to next-generation wireless networks that is gradually spreading and that over time will almost completely replace Wi-Fi 5 connections, much better known as 802.11ac until now.

Having this Wi-Fi 6 connectivity as standard is interesting because allows to achieve transfer rates of 600 Mbps per stream (433 on Wi-Fi 5) and a total maximum of 10,000 Mbps (7,000 on Wi-Fi 5). Range and coverage are improved even in crowded spaces, making this standard especially interesting with the increasing number of devices connecting to these networks.

The other novelty of the ‘pack’ is Thunderbolt 4 connectivity, which despite increasing the numbering does not bring especially revolutionary changes. Transfer speeds remain unchanged over Thunderbolt 3, so we will have a maximum of 40 Gbps. That will make it even superior to the USB 3.2 Gen 2 standard that achieves transfers of up to 20 Gbps.

Even so, there are internal changes that could make the operation of these devices a little better. Intel requires Thunderbolt 4 32 Gbps bandwidth support, which is twice the amount supported in TB3.

This will mean that in many scenarios, even if the maximum speed is not higher, the transfers can benefit from that bandwidth. In fact it will allow for example to connect not a 4K monitor, as in Thunderbolt 3, but two of these 4K screens and even an 8K screen.

The standard also makes it possible for them to go on the market docks (base stations) with up to four ports, and it will fix a TB3 defect that did not allow a PC to “wake up” from a keyboard or mouse connected to one of these docks.