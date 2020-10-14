“12 Amazing Features” of the iPhone 12

Apple, the king of mobile technology, has announced the launch of 4 new iPhones of its new iPhone 12 series and this time Apple has introduced 5G technology in its phones. Let’s see what features Apple’s new phones have.

5G technology

Apple has announced that all iPhone 12 models support 5G technology. 5G technology will be a faster and more secure network than ever before, which is essential for your privacy.

Display

All iPhone 12 models have a Super Retina XDR display. The company claims that this phone will perform 4 times better than the previous phone. The display size of iPhone 12 Mini is 5.4 inches, the display size of iPhone 12 is 6.1 inches, the display size of iPhone 12 Pro is also 6.1 inches and the display size of iPhone 12 Promex is 6.7 inches.

Design

According to the company, the design of the iPhone 12 series models is better than all the previous models. According to Apple, it will be 11% thinner and 15% smaller than previous smartphones, while it will also be 16% lighter in weight.

Quiet

Apple is going to install the latest chip in all the models of iPhone 12 series. According to Apple, the fastest chip in the smartphone, called the A14 Bionic, consists of a 5nm process with 11.8 billion transistors, 38 percent more than the iPhone 11. The company also claims that the chip is 50% faster than previous generations.

Camera

The iPhone 12 Mini has a 12-megapixel main camera with an F1.6 aperture, which the company says is the fastest aperture of any iPhone.

The iPhone 12 also has a 12-megapixel wide camera, with an F1.6 aperture and another 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera. According to Apple, the device’s low-light photography capabilities have been improved. Both the phones have dual cameras.

The iPhone 12 Pro has a 12-megapixel wide camera, a 12-megapixel telephoto and a 12-megapixel ultraviolet camera with an F1.6 aperture.

The iPhone 12 Promex has a 12-megapixel wide camera, a 12-megapixel ultraviolet camera and a 12-megapixel telephoto camera. Both phones have three cameras.

Video camera

The iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12, 4 will be able to make videos at 60 fps (feet per second), while Pro and Promax will support HDR video recording.

LIDAR (leader) scanner

All models of the iPhone 12 series have an LEDAR scanner. In addition to being used to indicate images and background, this option will focus 6 times more in low light.

Colors

The iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 are available in 5 colors, Black, White, Green, Red and Blue, while the Pro and Promix 4 colors will be available in Silver, Graphite, Gold and Pacific Blue.

Battery

Although Apple has not announced any batteries for the new phones, it is expected that the battery of Promix will be 3700 mAh while other models will have 2800 mAh. In addition, the phones will support 15-watt wireless fast charging.

Price

IPhone 12 Money: 99 699 (114,583 Pakistani Rupees)

IPhone 12: 99 799 (one lakh 30 thousand 976 Pakistani rupees)

IPhone 12 Pro: 99 999 (PKR 1,63,761)

IPhone 12 Pro Max: 99 1099 (PKR 180,153)

Accessories

As everyone expected, Apple didn’t put any headphones or chargers in the box with any of the iPhone 12 series mobiles.

Storage

The iPhone 12 Mini and 12 will have 64GB, 128GB and 256GB of storage, respectively, while the Pro and Promix are available with 128GB, 256GB and 512GB options. Apple has not announced any fingerprints that have been removed from previous models.