120 Google Play deals: free and heavily discounted apps and games for a short time

One more week, we search and collect the best offers from all of Google Play. Have 120 paid apps, games and icon packs you can get for free or at a much cheaper price than the official one. The offers last a limited time, but once you buy them, the apps and games stay in your account forever.
49 free Android apps
We start first, as always, with the paid applications and games that you can get totally free for a limited time. Some games on the list that may interest you are Monkey GO Happy, Slendarman RE, Shadow of Naught and My Little Star VIP.
Applications
Tea time! Speak! (18+) VIDEO-CHAT-LIVE
1.59 eurosfree
Audio Recorder
0.69 eurosfree
SkanApp Hands Free PDF Scanner
19.99 eurosfree
BabyBook – Baby diary and routine log
2.99 eurosfree
Games
Castle Defender Premium: Hero Idle Defense TD
€ 0.59free
D7: pack the colored Domino for 7. Casual game.
0.89 eurosfree
Monkey GO Happy
0.69 eurosfree
New math puzzles for geniuses 2021
0.69 eurosfree
Space Shooter: Attack on the Galaxy (Premium)
€ 0.59free
Chicken Tournament
€ 1.00free
2021 NEW Math puzzles
0.89 eurosfree
Glidey – Minimal puzzle game
0.99 eurosfree
[VIP] RPG missile
1.89 eurosfree
Timing Hero VIP: Retro Fighting Action RPG
3.59 eurosfree
Best U
0.89 eurosfree
Defense Warrior Premium: Castle Battle Offline
€ 0.59free
Empire Warriors TD Premium: Tower Defense Games
0.79 eurosfree
Heroes Defender Fantasy – Epic Tower Defense Game
€ 0.59free
Superhero Fruit Premium: Robot Wars Future Battles
€ 0.59free
Sword Warriors Premium: Heroes Fight – Epic Action
€ 0.59free
Tap Legend Premium: Hero Fight Offline
€ 0.59free
INFINITY THE BLOCK: HELL BOSS (OFFLINE IDLE)
0.89 eurosfree
Zane
0.79 eurosfree
Slenderman RE
€ 0.59free
Shadow of Naught: an interactive adventure
2.99 eurosfree
Speed Math 2018 – Pro
0.79 eurosfree
Superhero Robot Premium: Hero Fight – Offline RPG
€ 0.59free
Block Puzzle Classic (No Ads)
2.19 eurosfree
DungeonCorp. Q> An auto-earning game!
1.79 eurosfree
Hollow Earth – Hardcore Arcade Space Shooter
1.99 eurosfree
My Little Star VIP: Idol Maker
0.89 eurosfree
Perfect Fit Block Puzzle
2.19 eurosfree
Personalization
Lines Square – Neon icon Pack
0.99 eurosfree
Minka Light – Icon Pack
0.99 eurosfree
Alexis Icon Pack: Clean and Minimalistic
1.69 eurosfree
Black Army Ruby – Icon Pack – Fresh dashboard
1.49 eurosfree
Black & White HD – Icon Pack
1.09 eurosfree
Win10 Flat – Icon Pack
0.99 eurosfree
Blex UI – Icon Pack
1.19 eurosfree
Cuticon Square – Icon Pack
1.49 eurosfree
Diamond – Icon Pack
1.49 eurosfree
Win Metal – Icon Pack
1.09 eurosfree
Fence Pro
€ 0.59free
Cirgus – Icon Pack
1.09 eurosfree
One UI Icon Pack – Samsung Icons & Wallpapers
€ 0.59free
Win Circle – Icon Pack
1.09 eurosfree
XL Home Launcher
€ 0.59free
Color Lines – Icon Pack
1.29 eurosfree
Simple Clock Widget – Word Clock
0.69 eurosfree
71 discounted Android apps
We continue with paid apps, games and icon packs that are on exceptional sale for a limited time. From the list, the weather app YoWindow It is very popular, and you may also be interested in Aquarium Tycoon, Icewind dale Y Warhammer quest.
Applications
Day by day (organizer)
4.59 euros2.49 euros
Display Calibration Pro
5.49 euros2.69 euros
Rapid Notifications Blocker PRO
2.69 euros1.39 euros
Screen Repair and Calibrator Pro
5.49 euros2.69 euros
World Around Me – WAM Pro
9.99 euros6.99 euros
MEAM – The Meme Maker Pro
2.99 euros1.69 euros
Money Manager – Cost Accounting, Finance
3.69 euros2.39 euros
EvoWallet – Money Tracker [Premium]
1.59 euros0.99 euros
YoWindow Time – Unlimited
9.99 euros5.99 euros
Ba Financial Calculator plus
5.99 euros3.89 euros
Earth 3D – World Atlas
2.99 euros€ 0.59
FolderSync Pro
4.89 euros3.29 euros
Best English Idioms & Phrases (Pro)
3.49 euros0.99 euros
Glextor and Organizer and Manager
5.49 euros2.99 euros
IELTS Practice Pro (Band 9)
3.49 euros1.89 euros
Games
A Street Cat’s Tale: support edition
2.29 euros1.09 euros
Achikaps Pro
1.89 euros0.89 euros
Bleentoro Pro
1.89 euros0.89 euros
Codex of Victory – sci-fi strategy
3.99 euros1.59 euros
Animals adventure for toddlers
2.79 euros1.29 euros
Vodobanka Pro
1.89 euros0.89 euros
½ Halfway
2.29 euros0.99 euros
My so-called future girlfriend [Visual Novel]
2.49 euros1.49 euros
Civilization Path
1.49 euros€ 0.59
Cannon Conquest (ALL UNLOCKS)
2.39 euros1.19 euros
Mega Adventure – Retro Platform Adventure
2.39 euros€ 0.59
Mega Maker
4.09 euros€ 0.59
Age of History
1.99 euros1.19 euros
Aquarium Tycoon
2.39 euros0.89 euros
Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition
10.99 euros4.99 euros
ColEm Deluxe – Complete ColecoVision Emulator
4.99 euros2.99 euros
Mission Ammunition
2.89 euros0.79 euros
Word Search Super Pro (Ad Free)
2.99 euros0.99 euros
Dungeon Adventure: Heroic Ed.
2.59 euros1.29 euros
Despotism 3k (Despotism 3k)
3.79 euros1.99 euros
DISTRAINT: Deluxe Edition
4.59 euros0.99 euros
InfiniteCorp: Cyberpunk Decision-Based Card Game
3.19 euros1.59 euros
Mindcell
2.29 euros€ 0.59
QV – A puzzle action adventure
4.39 euros2.99 euros
Warhammer quest
3.99 euros1.09 euros
Angelo and Deemon: One Hell of a Quest (Full)
4.99 euros2.49 euros
Shattered Plane: Turn-Based Strategy Game
5.49 euros0.99 euros
Storm rush
2.29 euros0.79 euros
Personalization
Dark Pink – Icon Pack
1.49 euros€ 0.59
Dark Purple – Icon Pack
1.49 euros€ 0.59
Galaxy X – Icon Pack
1.99 euros0.99 euros
MiUX – Icon Pack
1.99 euros0.99 euros
Pixel Ring – Icon Pack
1.49 euros€ 0.59
Pixly Paint – Icon Pack
1.99 euros0.99 euros
Rubuk – Icon Pack
1.49 euros€ 0.59
Animated Photo Widget +
1.99 euros0.99 euros
Star Launcher Prime Customize, Fresh, Clean
2.29 euros0.69 euros
Oxigen Circle – Icon Pack
1.99 euros0.99 euros
Oxigen Circle 3D – Icon Pack
1.99 euros1.19 euros
Oxigen HD – Icon Pack
2.99 euros1.99 euros
Delux Black – Icon Pack
1.69 euros€ 0.59
Delux Black – Round Icon Pack
1.69 euros€ 0.59
Delux – Icon Pack
1.69 euros€ 0.59
Delux – Round Icon pack
1.69 euros€ 0.59
Grace UX – Icon Pack
1.69 euros€ 0.59
Grace UX – Round Icon Pack
1.69 euros€ 0.59
Horux Black – Icon Pack
1.69 euros€ 0.59
Horux Black – Round Icon Pack
1.69 euros€ 0.59
Horux White – Round Icon Pack
1.69 euros€ 0.59
Milky Launcher Pro Beautiful, Clean, Fresh
2.09 euros0.69 euros
MIU! 12 Carbon – Icon Pack
1.99 euros0.99 euros
MIU! 12 Circle – Icon Pack
1.99 euros0.99 euros
MIU! 12 Fluo – Icon Pack
1.99 euros0.99 euros
TouchWiz – Icon Pack
1.69 euros€ 0.59
Verticons Icon Pack
1.69 euros€ 0.59
Square Home Key – Launcher: Windows style
4.39 euros2.39 euros
More offers?
If after all these free applications our section on Fridays falls short, you can keep up to date with the main offers of all operating systems through our colleagues at Applesfera and EuroXliveMóvil. You can also see the best prices on mobiles and accessories in our Hunting Bargains today.
We remind you that the comments, as always, are open so you can add the Google Play offers that you find. And if you want more, see you next week. Good weekend to everyone!