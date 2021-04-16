120 Google Play deals: free and heavily discounted apps and games for a short time

- Advertisement -

One more week, we search and collect the best offers from all of Google Play. Have 120 paid apps, games and icon packs you can get for free or at a much cheaper price than the official one. The offers last a limited time, but once you buy them, the apps and games stay in your account forever.





49 free Android apps

Slendarman RE

We start first, as always, with the paid applications and games that you can get totally free for a limited time. Some games on the list that may interest you are Monkey GO Happy, Slendarman RE, Shadow of Naught and My Little Star VIP.

Applications

Tea time! Speak! (18+) VIDEO-CHAT-LIVE 1.59 euros free

Audio Recorder 0.69 euros free

SkanApp Hands Free PDF Scanner 19.99 euros free

BabyBook – Baby diary and routine log 2.99 euros free

Games

Castle Defender Premium: Hero Idle Defense TD € 0.59 free

D7: pack the colored Domino for 7. Casual game. 0.89 euros free

Monkey GO Happy 0.69 euros free

New math puzzles for geniuses 2021 0.69 euros free

Space Shooter: Attack on the Galaxy (Premium) € 0.59 free

Chicken Tournament € 1.00 free

2021 NEW Math puzzles 0.89 euros free

Glidey – Minimal puzzle game 0.99 euros free

[VIP] RPG missile 1.89 euros free

Timing Hero VIP: Retro Fighting Action RPG 3.59 euros free

Best U 0.89 euros free

Defense Warrior Premium: Castle Battle Offline € 0.59 free

Empire Warriors TD Premium: Tower Defense Games 0.79 euros free

Heroes Defender Fantasy – Epic Tower Defense Game € 0.59 free

Superhero Fruit Premium: Robot Wars Future Battles € 0.59 free

Sword Warriors Premium: Heroes Fight – Epic Action € 0.59 free

Tap Legend Premium: Hero Fight Offline € 0.59 free

INFINITY THE BLOCK: HELL BOSS (OFFLINE IDLE) 0.89 euros free

Zane 0.79 euros free

Slenderman RE € 0.59 free

Shadow of Naught: an interactive adventure 2.99 euros free

Speed ​​Math 2018 – Pro 0.79 euros free

Superhero Robot Premium: Hero Fight – Offline RPG € 0.59 free

Block Puzzle Classic (No Ads) 2.19 euros free

DungeonCorp. Q> An auto-earning game! 1.79 euros free

Hollow Earth – Hardcore Arcade Space Shooter 1.99 euros free

My Little Star VIP: Idol Maker 0.89 euros free

Perfect Fit Block Puzzle 2.19 euros free

Personalization

Lines Square – Neon icon Pack 0.99 euros free

Minka Light – Icon Pack 0.99 euros free

Alexis Icon Pack: Clean and Minimalistic 1.69 euros free

Black Army Ruby – Icon Pack – Fresh dashboard 1.49 euros free

Black & White HD – Icon Pack 1.09 euros free

Win10 Flat – Icon Pack 0.99 euros free

Blex UI – Icon Pack 1.19 euros free

Cuticon Square – Icon Pack 1.49 euros free

Diamond – Icon Pack 1.49 euros free

Win Metal – Icon Pack 1.09 euros free

Fence Pro € 0.59 free

Cirgus – Icon Pack 1.09 euros free

One UI Icon Pack – Samsung Icons & Wallpapers € 0.59 free

Win Circle – Icon Pack 1.09 euros free

XL Home Launcher € 0.59 free

Color Lines – Icon Pack 1.29 euros free

Simple Clock Widget – Word Clock 0.69 euros free

71 discounted Android apps

We continue with paid apps, games and icon packs that are on exceptional sale for a limited time. From the list, the weather app YoWindow It is very popular, and you may also be interested in Aquarium Tycoon, Icewind dale Y Warhammer quest.

Applications

Day by day (organizer) 4.59 euros 2.49 euros

Display Calibration Pro 5.49 euros 2.69 euros

Rapid Notifications Blocker PRO 2.69 euros 1.39 euros

Screen Repair and Calibrator Pro 5.49 euros 2.69 euros

World Around Me – WAM Pro 9.99 euros 6.99 euros

MEAM – The Meme Maker Pro 2.99 euros 1.69 euros

Money Manager – Cost Accounting, Finance 3.69 euros 2.39 euros

EvoWallet – Money Tracker [Premium] 1.59 euros 0.99 euros

YoWindow Time – Unlimited 9.99 euros 5.99 euros

Ba Financial Calculator plus 5.99 euros 3.89 euros

Earth 3D – World Atlas 2.99 euros € 0.59

FolderSync Pro 4.89 euros 3.29 euros

Best English Idioms & Phrases (Pro) 3.49 euros 0.99 euros

Glextor and Organizer and Manager 5.49 euros 2.99 euros

IELTS Practice Pro (Band 9) 3.49 euros 1.89 euros

Games

A Street Cat’s Tale: support edition 2.29 euros 1.09 euros

Achikaps Pro 1.89 euros 0.89 euros

Bleentoro Pro 1.89 euros 0.89 euros

Codex of Victory – sci-fi strategy 3.99 euros 1.59 euros

Animals adventure for toddlers 2.79 euros 1.29 euros

Vodobanka Pro 1.89 euros 0.89 euros

½ Halfway 2.29 euros 0.99 euros

My so-called future girlfriend [Visual Novel] 2.49 euros 1.49 euros

Civilization Path 1.49 euros € 0.59

Cannon Conquest (ALL UNLOCKS) 2.39 euros 1.19 euros

Mega Adventure – Retro Platform Adventure 2.39 euros € 0.59

Mega Maker 4.09 euros € 0.59

Age of History 1.99 euros 1.19 euros

Aquarium Tycoon 2.39 euros 0.89 euros

Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition 10.99 euros 4.99 euros

ColEm Deluxe – Complete ColecoVision Emulator 4.99 euros 2.99 euros

Mission Ammunition 2.89 euros 0.79 euros

Word Search Super Pro (Ad Free) 2.99 euros 0.99 euros

Dungeon Adventure: Heroic Ed. 2.59 euros 1.29 euros

Despotism 3k (Despotism 3k) 3.79 euros 1.99 euros

DISTRAINT: Deluxe Edition 4.59 euros 0.99 euros

InfiniteCorp: Cyberpunk Decision-Based Card Game 3.19 euros 1.59 euros

Mindcell 2.29 euros € 0.59

QV – A puzzle action adventure 4.39 euros 2.99 euros

Warhammer quest 3.99 euros 1.09 euros

Angelo and Deemon: One Hell of a Quest (Full) 4.99 euros 2.49 euros

Shattered Plane: Turn-Based Strategy Game 5.49 euros 0.99 euros

Storm rush 2.29 euros 0.79 euros

Personalization

Dark Pink – Icon Pack 1.49 euros € 0.59

Dark Purple – Icon Pack 1.49 euros € 0.59

Galaxy X – Icon Pack 1.99 euros 0.99 euros

MiUX – Icon Pack 1.99 euros 0.99 euros

Pixel Ring – Icon Pack 1.49 euros € 0.59

Pixly Paint – Icon Pack 1.99 euros 0.99 euros

Rubuk – Icon Pack 1.49 euros € 0.59

Animated Photo Widget + 1.99 euros 0.99 euros

Star Launcher Prime Customize, Fresh, Clean 2.29 euros 0.69 euros

Oxigen Circle – Icon Pack 1.99 euros 0.99 euros

Oxigen Circle 3D – Icon Pack 1.99 euros 1.19 euros

Oxigen HD – Icon Pack 2.99 euros 1.99 euros

Delux Black – Icon Pack 1.69 euros € 0.59

Delux Black – Round Icon Pack 1.69 euros € 0.59

Delux – Icon Pack 1.69 euros € 0.59

Delux – Round Icon pack 1.69 euros € 0.59

Grace UX – Icon Pack 1.69 euros € 0.59

Grace UX – Round Icon Pack 1.69 euros € 0.59

Horux Black – Icon Pack 1.69 euros € 0.59

Horux Black – Round Icon Pack 1.69 euros € 0.59

Horux White – Round Icon Pack 1.69 euros € 0.59

Milky Launcher Pro Beautiful, Clean, Fresh 2.09 euros 0.69 euros

MIU! 12 Carbon – Icon Pack 1.99 euros 0.99 euros

MIU! 12 Circle – Icon Pack 1.99 euros 0.99 euros

MIU! 12 Fluo – Icon Pack 1.99 euros 0.99 euros

TouchWiz – Icon Pack 1.69 euros € 0.59

Verticons Icon Pack 1.69 euros € 0.59

Square Home Key – Launcher: Windows style 4.39 euros 2.39 euros

More offers?

If after all these free applications our section on Fridays falls short, you can keep up to date with the main offers of all operating systems through our colleagues at Applesfera and EuroXliveMóvil. You can also see the best prices on mobiles and accessories in our Hunting Bargains today.

We remind you that the comments, as always, are open so you can add the Google Play offers that you find. And if you want more, see you next week. Good weekend to everyone!