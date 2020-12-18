Tech GiantsGoogle

121 Google Play deals: apps for free and on sale for a very short time

By Brian Adam
121 Google Play Deals: Apps For Free And On Sale

But is it already Friday? Yes, and it was time to review the Google Play store in search of the best deals on apps. Free, discounted and on the verge of candy: all these apps and games will cost you much less money. Take advantage while you can!


58 free Android apps

Screen 0

We start with the games, apps and customization packs that will not cost you anything right now. Completely free and forever in your catalog from the moment you install them for the first time. Take advantage and do not delay, discounts can disappear in a matter of minutes or hours.

Applications

  • My English Grammar Test: Past Tenses PRO 2.19 euros free
  • Spelling Pro! (Premium) 2.19 euros free
  • BTC Cloud Mining – Earn BTC 6.49 euros free
  • Memorize: Learn Japanese Words with Flashcards 4.99 euros free
  • My English Grammar Test: Articles – PRO 2.19 euros free
  • Simply HDR 3.29 euros free
  • All Language-Camera Translator PRO 3.09 euros free
  • Meeting Notes Taker – Recorder, memo and minutes 2.99 euros free
  • QR / Barcode Scanner PRO 2.39 euros free
  • Mobile Doc Scanner (MDScan) + OCR 4.49 euros free
  • Multiplying Fractions Trainer 1.99 euros free
  • Addieren bis 10 1.99 euros free
  • Third grade Math skills – Fractions and Decimals 1.99 euros free
  • Crypto King – Crypto Cloud Mining 9.99 euros free
  • BitFunds – Crypto Cloud Mining 5.49 euros free
  • Ping Master X: Set Best DNS For Gaming [Pro] 0.59 euros free
  • Dog Training with Clicker, No Ads – Puppy Perfect 4.39 euros free
  • SM WiFi Router Setup Page Pro (Official) 2.39 euros free
  • Auto Qr & Barcode Scanner Pro 4.99 euros free

Games

  • Peppa Pig: Happy Chicken 3.49 euros free
  • Even and Odd Premium 0.59 euros free
  • Blossom Clicker VIP 0.89 euros free
  • Hidden Numbers PRO 2.09 euros free
  • Broken Words PRO 1.99 euros free
  • Numerico – Math Cross Game 2.19 euros free
  • Shadow Knight: Era of Legends – RPG Fighting Game 1.09 euros free
  • Zombie Age 3 Premium: Rules of Survival 0.99 euros free
  • Boxes Drop – Tower block 0.59 euros free
  • Crazy Halloween Puzzle 0.59 euros free
  • Hero Evolution2: SP 2.69 euros free
  • Heroes Defender Fantasy – Epic Tower Defense Game 2.09 euros free
  • Defense Warrior Premium: Castle Battle Offline 2.09 euros free
  • Puzzle Words PRO 1.89 euros free
  • Spelling Gaps PRO 2.19 euros free
  • Superhero Fruit Premium: Robot Wars Future Battles 2.09 euros free
  • Sword Warriors Premium: Heroes Fight – Epic Action 1.99 euros free
  • Message Quest – The Incredible Adventures of Feste 2.09 euros free
  • Hop dash 0.79 euros free
  • Carus Speedus 0.59 euros free
  • War 1944 VIP: World War II 3.39 euros free
  • New Math Puzzles For Geniuses 2020 0.69 euros free
  • Color Link Deluxe VIP – Line puzzle Game 1.89 euros free
  • My Celestial Tree VIP – Unique Beautiful Game 0.89 euros free
  • Castle Defender Premium: Hero Idle Defense TD 2.09 euros free
  • Requence 0.59 euros free
  • Cyber ​​Dead Premium: Modern Run and Gun game 2.19 euros free
  • The Lost Civilization 0.59 euros free
  • [VIP] RPG missile 1.89 euros free
  • i Live – Gold Edition 1.99 euros free
  • Isometric Squares – puzzle ² 1.49 euros free

Personalization

  • Minka Light – Icon Pack 0.99 euros free
  • Minka Dark – Icon Pack 0.99 euros free
  • Flamingo KWGT 1.59 euros free
  • Sagon Icon Pack: Dark UI 1.49 euros free
  • Net 0.69 euros free
  • Wallpapers Gallery – HD Wallpapers & Backgrounds 1.79 euros free
  • Symbon Icon Pack 0.69 euros free
  • Oranux – Icon Pack 0.69 euros free

63 discounted Android apps

https://www.youtube.com/watch?vsrc=w17vHsQz5oM

We track our compilation with other paid customization apps, games, and packs that are on sale for a limited time. You can get it for a much lower price than normal with games like Star Wars Kotor, Icewind Dale, or Cultist Simulator.

Applications

  • Learn Forex Trading [PRO] Guide – Learn To Trade 1.69 euros 0.89 euros

  • Gym Coach | Gym Trainer workout for Beginners Pro 3.39 euros 0.79 euros

  • Horoscope Vedic – A Jyotish App 8.49 euros 4.79 euros

  • KnowledgeBase Builder 11.99 euros 4.79 euros

  • 3D Graphics Pro 2.45 euros 0.99 euros

  • All Currency Converter Pro – Money Exchange Rates 1.79 euros 0.59 euros

  • Melody Engineer 4.29 euros 1.19 euros

  • PD Pupil Distance for Eyeglasses & VR Headset 5.99 euros 2.69 euros

  • Rhythm Engineer 2.49 euros 1.19 euros

  • Bluetooth Commander Pro 1.69 euros 1.09 euros

  • Bluetooth Splitter Pro 1.69 euros 1.09 euros

  • BT / USB / TCP Bridge Pro 1.69 euros 1.09 euros

  • Text Voice Pro Text-to-speech and Audio PDF Reader 4.79 euros 2.19 euros

  • Day by day (organizer) 4.59 euros 2.49 euros

  • Complete “Linguist” 2.59 euros 0.59 euros

  • Memorize: Learn French Words with Flashcards 4.99 euros 2.29 euros

  • Memorize: Learn Russian Words with Flashcards 4.99 euros 2.29 euros

  • Shopping list S 2.69 euros 1.49 euros

  • Easy Parental Control Pro 2.19 euros 0.59 euros

  • Simple Scan Pro – PDF Scanner 5.49 euros 3.19 euros

Games

  • Sir Questionnaire 5.99 euros 3.59 euros

  • ColEm Deluxe – Complete ColecoVision Emulator 5.49 euros 3.09 euros

  • 9th Dawn III RPG 9.49 euros 4.69 euros

  • Bloody Roller Coaster VR 18+ 2.89 euros 1.59 euros

  • BonVoyage! 1.99 euros 0.99 euros

  • Cultist Simulator 6.99 euros 3.99 euros

  • Rogue Master – The Seven Artifacts 1.79 euros 0.59 euros

  • Preposition Master Pro – Learn English 7.49 euros 3.59 euros

  • Star Wars ™: KOTOR 10.99 euros 4.99 euros

  • Super8Pro (NE $ / FC Emulator) 2.09 euros 0.99 euros

  • BuildFall 2 1.09 euros 0.69 euros

  • Fishing PRO 2020 (premium) – fishing simulator 2.29 euros 1.19 euros

  • N ° 752 Out of Isolation-Horror in the prison 2.89 euros 0.79 euros

  • OVIVO – Black and White Platformer Game 1.29 euros 0.69 euros

  • Party Pop: Party Balloon Popping Game 1.09 euros 0.69 euros

  • Mathematiqa – Math Brain Game Puzzles And Riddles 3.69 euros 1.79 euros

  • WitchSpring 2.29 euros 1.09 euros

  • WitchSpring2 4.19 euros 1.99 euros

  • 마녀 의 샘 3 4.39 euros 2.19 euros

  • Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition 10.99 euros 4.99 euros

  • The Dew 1.29 euros 0.89 euros

  • The last Roman people 2.19 euros 0.99 euros

  • Mission Ammunition 3.09 euros 0.59 euros

  • One Up – Lemonade Rush! 1.99 euros 0.59 euros

  • Roads of Time 1 2.09 euros 0.99 euros

  • RPG Knight Bewitched 2 4.09 euros 1.99 euros

  • Heal: Pocket Edition 5.49 euros 2.39 euros

  • Let’s Break Things! Cousin 2.41 euros 0.99 euros

  • Tallowmere 2.09 euros 0.99 euros

  • ZONE Shadow of Lemansk Post-apocalyptic shooter 1.69 euros 0.59 euros

Personalization

  • Bubbles Live Wallpaper 2.49 euros 1.09 euros

  • Chess Gyro 3D Parallax Live Wallpaper XLVersion 2.49 euros 0.59 euros

  • Cracked Screen Gyro 3D PRO Parallax Wallpaper HD 2.49 euros 0.59 euros

  • Earth & Moon in HD Gyro 3D PRO Parallax Wallpaper 3.99 euros 0.99 euros

  • Game of Life Live Wallpaper 2.49 euros 1.09 euros

  • Marble Maze Wallpaper Game XL 2.49 euros 0.59 euros

  • Retro Vintage Purple – Icon Pack 1.69 euros 0.99 euros

  • Flixy 3D – Icon Pack 1.99 euros 1.19 euros

  • WALLSY – HD WALLPAPERS 2.09 euros 0.59 euros

  • Pixel Fluo – Icon Pack 1.99 euros 0.99 euros

  • Emui – Icon Pack 1.99 euros 0.99 euros

  • Dark Pixel – Icon Pack 1.99 euros 0.99 euros

  • PushOn – Icon Pack 1.49 euros 0.59 euros

More offers?

If after all these free applications our section on Fridays falls short, you can keep up to date with the main offers of all operating systems through our colleagues from Applesfera and EuroXliveMóvil. You can also see the best prices on mobiles and accessories in our Hunting Bargains today.

We remind you that the comments, as always, are open so that you can add the Google Play offers that you find. And if you want more, see you next week. Good weekend to everyone!

Follow us on Google News

