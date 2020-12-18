121 Google Play deals: apps for free and on sale for a very short time

- Advertisement -

But is it already Friday? Yes, and it was time to review the Google Play store in search of the best deals on apps. Free, discounted and on the verge of candy: all these apps and games will cost you much less money. Take advantage while you can!





58 free Android apps

We start with the games, apps and customization packs that will not cost you anything right now. Completely free and forever in your catalog from the moment you install them for the first time. Take advantage and do not delay, discounts can disappear in a matter of minutes or hours.

Applications

My English Grammar Test: Past Tenses PRO 2.19 euros free

free Spelling Pro! (Premium) 2.19 euros free

free BTC Cloud Mining – Earn BTC 6.49 euros free

free Memorize: Learn Japanese Words with Flashcards 4.99 euros free

free My English Grammar Test: Articles – PRO 2.19 euros free

free Simply HDR 3.29 euros free

free All Language-Camera Translator PRO 3.09 euros free

free Meeting Notes Taker – Recorder, memo and minutes 2.99 euros free

free QR / Barcode Scanner PRO 2.39 euros free

free Mobile Doc Scanner (MDScan) + OCR 4.49 euros free

free Multiplying Fractions Trainer 1.99 euros free

free Addieren bis 10 1.99 euros free

free Third grade Math skills – Fractions and Decimals 1.99 euros free

free Crypto King – Crypto Cloud Mining 9.99 euros free

free BitFunds – Crypto Cloud Mining 5.49 euros free

free Ping Master X: Set Best DNS For Gaming [Pro] 0.59 euros free

free Dog Training with Clicker, No Ads – Puppy Perfect 4.39 euros free

free SM WiFi Router Setup Page Pro (Official) 2.39 euros free

free Auto Qr & Barcode Scanner Pro 4.99 euros free

Games

Peppa Pig: Happy Chicken 3.49 euros free

free Even and Odd Premium 0.59 euros free

free Blossom Clicker VIP 0.89 euros free

free Hidden Numbers PRO 2.09 euros free

free Broken Words PRO 1.99 euros free

free Numerico – Math Cross Game 2.19 euros free

free Shadow Knight: Era of Legends – RPG Fighting Game 1.09 euros free

free Zombie Age 3 Premium: Rules of Survival 0.99 euros free

free Boxes Drop – Tower block 0.59 euros free

free Crazy Halloween Puzzle 0.59 euros free

free Hero Evolution2: SP 2.69 euros free

free Heroes Defender Fantasy – Epic Tower Defense Game 2.09 euros free

free Defense Warrior Premium: Castle Battle Offline 2.09 euros free

free Puzzle Words PRO 1.89 euros free

free Spelling Gaps PRO 2.19 euros free

free Superhero Fruit Premium: Robot Wars Future Battles 2.09 euros free

free Sword Warriors Premium: Heroes Fight – Epic Action 1.99 euros free

free Message Quest – The Incredible Adventures of Feste 2.09 euros free

Hop dash 0.79 euros free

free Carus Speedus 0.59 euros free

free War 1944 VIP: World War II 3.39 euros free

free New Math Puzzles For Geniuses 2020 0.69 euros free

free Color Link Deluxe VIP – Line puzzle Game 1.89 euros free

free My Celestial Tree VIP – Unique Beautiful Game 0.89 euros free

free Castle Defender Premium: Hero Idle Defense TD 2.09 euros free

free Requence 0.59 euros free

free Cyber ​​Dead Premium: Modern Run and Gun game 2.19 euros free

free The Lost Civilization 0.59 euros free

free [VIP] RPG missile 1.89 euros free

free i Live – Gold Edition 1.99 euros free

free Isometric Squares – puzzle ² 1.49 euros free

Personalization

Minka Light – Icon Pack 0.99 euros free

free Minka Dark – Icon Pack 0.99 euros free

free Flamingo KWGT 1.59 euros free

free Sagon Icon Pack: Dark UI 1.49 euros free

free Net 0.69 euros free

free Wallpapers Gallery – HD Wallpapers & Backgrounds 1.79 euros free

free Symbon Icon Pack 0.69 euros free

free Oranux – Icon Pack 0.69 euros free

63 discounted Android apps

We track our compilation with other paid customization apps, games, and packs that are on sale for a limited time. You can get it for a much lower price than normal with games like Star Wars Kotor, Icewind Dale, or Cultist Simulator.

Applications

Learn Forex Trading [PRO] Guide – Learn To Trade 1.69 euros 0.89 euros

Gym Coach | Gym Trainer workout for Beginners Pro 3.39 euros 0.79 euros

Horoscope Vedic – A Jyotish App 8.49 euros 4.79 euros

KnowledgeBase Builder 11.99 euros 4.79 euros

3D Graphics Pro 2.45 euros 0.99 euros

All Currency Converter Pro – Money Exchange Rates 1.79 euros 0.59 euros

Melody Engineer 4.29 euros 1.19 euros

PD Pupil Distance for Eyeglasses & VR Headset 5.99 euros 2.69 euros

Rhythm Engineer 2.49 euros 1.19 euros

Bluetooth Commander Pro 1.69 euros 1.09 euros

Bluetooth Splitter Pro 1.69 euros 1.09 euros

BT / USB / TCP Bridge Pro 1.69 euros 1.09 euros

Text Voice Pro Text-to-speech and Audio PDF Reader 4.79 euros 2.19 euros

Day by day (organizer) 4.59 euros 2.49 euros

Complete “Linguist” 2.59 euros 0.59 euros

Memorize: Learn French Words with Flashcards 4.99 euros 2.29 euros

Memorize: Learn Russian Words with Flashcards 4.99 euros 2.29 euros

Shopping list S 2.69 euros 1.49 euros

Easy Parental Control Pro 2.19 euros 0.59 euros

Simple Scan Pro – PDF Scanner 5.49 euros 3.19 euros

Games

Sir Questionnaire 5.99 euros 3.59 euros

ColEm Deluxe – Complete ColecoVision Emulator 5.49 euros 3.09 euros

9th Dawn III RPG 9.49 euros 4.69 euros

Bloody Roller Coaster VR 18+ 2.89 euros 1.59 euros

BonVoyage! 1.99 euros 0.99 euros

Cultist Simulator 6.99 euros 3.99 euros

Rogue Master – The Seven Artifacts 1.79 euros 0.59 euros

Preposition Master Pro – Learn English 7.49 euros 3.59 euros

Star Wars ™: KOTOR 10.99 euros 4.99 euros

Super8Pro (NE $ / FC Emulator) 2.09 euros 0.99 euros

BuildFall 2 1.09 euros 0.69 euros

Fishing PRO 2020 (premium) – fishing simulator 2.29 euros 1.19 euros

N ° 752 Out of Isolation-Horror in the prison 2.89 euros 0.79 euros

OVIVO – Black and White Platformer Game 1.29 euros 0.69 euros

Party Pop: Party Balloon Popping Game 1.09 euros 0.69 euros

Mathematiqa – Math Brain Game Puzzles And Riddles 3.69 euros 1.79 euros

WitchSpring 2.29 euros 1.09 euros

WitchSpring2 4.19 euros 1.99 euros

마녀 의 샘 3 4.39 euros 2.19 euros

Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition 10.99 euros 4.99 euros

The Dew 1.29 euros 0.89 euros

The last Roman people 2.19 euros 0.99 euros

Mission Ammunition 3.09 euros 0.59 euros

One Up – Lemonade Rush! 1.99 euros 0.59 euros

Roads of Time 1 2.09 euros 0.99 euros

RPG Knight Bewitched 2 4.09 euros 1.99 euros

Heal: Pocket Edition 5.49 euros 2.39 euros

Let’s Break Things! Cousin 2.41 euros 0.99 euros

Tallowmere 2.09 euros 0.99 euros

ZONE Shadow of Lemansk Post-apocalyptic shooter 1.69 euros 0.59 euros

Personalization

Bubbles Live Wallpaper 2.49 euros 1.09 euros

Chess Gyro 3D Parallax Live Wallpaper XLVersion 2.49 euros 0.59 euros

Cracked Screen Gyro 3D PRO Parallax Wallpaper HD 2.49 euros 0.59 euros

Earth & Moon in HD Gyro 3D PRO Parallax Wallpaper 3.99 euros 0.99 euros

Game of Life Live Wallpaper 2.49 euros 1.09 euros

Marble Maze Wallpaper Game XL 2.49 euros 0.59 euros

Retro Vintage Purple – Icon Pack 1.69 euros 0.99 euros

Flixy 3D – Icon Pack 1.99 euros 1.19 euros

WALLSY – HD WALLPAPERS 2.09 euros 0.59 euros

Pixel Fluo – Icon Pack 1.99 euros 0.99 euros

Emui – Icon Pack 1.99 euros 0.99 euros

Dark Pixel – Icon Pack 1.99 euros 0.99 euros

PushOn – Icon Pack 1.49 euros 0.59 euros

More offers?

If after all these free applications our section on Fridays falls short, you can keep up to date with the main offers of all operating systems through our colleagues from Applesfera and EuroXliveMóvil. You can also see the best prices on mobiles and accessories in our Hunting Bargains today.

We remind you that the comments, as always, are open so that you can add the Google Play offers that you find. And if you want more, see you next week. Good weekend to everyone!