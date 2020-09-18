123 offers Google Play: applications and games free and with great discounts for a short time

Bored of the same old apps and games? Then take a look at our weekly selection with the best offers from Google Play, where you will find paid applications that you can get for free and others with a much lower price than normal. Don’t think about it too much, as some offers expire in a few hours.
42 free Android apps
We start as always with the offers that do not affect your portfolio: the paid applications and games that you can get totally free. There are not many known names, but some games that might interest you are A-2481, Food Cutter 3D, Merge Attack or Trigone
Applications
- MP3 Music Player Pro
4.39 eurosfree
- Segesta Green Tours
1.19 eurosfree
- Determinant of matrix Pro
0.50 eurosfree
- Motivate Me! Encourage Me!
0.59 eurosfree
- English for everyone! Pro
0.59 eurosfree
- Modality Keyboard 2.0
1.09 eurosfree
- Ethical Hacking & Quiz: Beginner to Advance 2020
1.39 eurosfree
- Automatic rotation control Pro
1.89 eurosfree
- Video Enhancer Pro
1.89 eurosfree
Games
- Heroes Infinity Premium
0.59 eurosfree
- A-2481
0.59 eurosfree
- Fill Deluxe VIP
1.89 eurosfree
- Food Cutter 3D – Cool Relaxing Cooking game
1.39 eurosfree
- Merge Attack: Attack on Legion
1.00 eurosfree
- cress pro
2.10 eurosfree
- New math puzzles for geniuses 2020
0.89 eurosfree
- Drop Boxes – Tower block
0.59 eurosfree
- Drop the Ball – Bucket challenge
1.39 eurosfree
- DungeonCorp. Q> An Auto Get Game!
1.89 eurosfree
- Raising the spaceship (Grow Spaceship)
0.89 eurosfree
- Let the Pharaoh FREE !!!
0.89 eurosfree
- Math Puzzles 2019
0.89 eurosfree
- Neo Monsters
0.50 eurosfree
- FeeSoeeD | Mysterious world
1.99 eurosfree
- Final Castle Defense: Idle RPG
1.29 eurosfree
- Modoku: Sudoku
4.19 eurosfree
- Trigono – geometric brain boiling adventure
2,09 eurosfree
- Deadly Traps Premium – Adventure of Hell
1.29 eurosfree
- Ball Collect 3D – Best casual endless game
1.39 eurosfree
- Galaxy Attack: Alien Shooter (Premium)
0.99 eurosfree
- Inferno VR Roller Coaster
0.99 eurosfree
- Parking: Revolution Car Zone Pro
0.99 eurosfree
- Race 3D – Cool Relaxing endless running game
1.39 eurosfree
Personalization
- Color Paper – Icon Pack
0.59 eurosfree
- Elopo – Icon Pack
0.59 eurosfree
- Odici – Icon Pack
0.59 eurosfree
- Blue Light Filter Pro
1.89 eurosfree
- Pix Dark Icon Pack
1.69 eurosfree
- Touch Block Pro – screen, touch, block
0.99 eurosfree
- Fixter Icon Pack
0.59 eurosfree
- Light X – Icon Pack
0.59 eurosfree
- Mangis Icon Pack
0.59 eurosfree
81 discounted Android apps
We follow the compilation with apps, games and customization packs that are temporarily discounted on Google Play. From the list it is worth looking at the interactive story She Sees Red, the turn-based game Braveland wizard and the puzzle game ½ Halfway.
Applications
- Creative Metronome
4.99 euros2.29 euros
- Diseases
3,29 euros0.79 euros
- Filter calculator (RC, RL, LC, RLC)
1.89 euros0.89 euros
- Music Pro Player
1.49 euros0.59 euros
- Before After Cam Pro
2.39 euros1.49 euros
- Learn Python Programming – Spanish (NO ADS)
3.89 euros0.69 euros
- Learn R Programming – PRO
3.89 euros1.09 euros
- Belly Fix – 12 days PRO
4.59 euros1.39 euros
- NoteLynX Pro Outliner Mindmap Wiki
2.79 euros1.79 euros
- Радио онлайн – Tequila Radio Плеер PRO
1.49 euros0.59 euros
- Cryptomator
9.99 euros5.99 euros
- Learn Spanish from scratch full
4.49 euros2.29 euros
- Notes
2.59 euros1.39 euros
- Ottoman Empire History Plus
1.99 euros1.29 euros
- Custom Formulas
2.19 euros1.09 euros
- Basketball NBA Live Scores & Schedule: PRO Edition
5.49 euros3.19 euros
- 3D EARTH PRO – local weather forecast & rain radar
10.99 euros0.99 euros
- Training 7 min PRO
3,29 euros0.99 euros
- All Currency Converter Pro – Money Exchange Rates
2.29 euros0.69 euros
- Web Development PRO (HTML, CSS)
3.89 euros1.29 euros
Games
- Blox
1.79 euros0.69 euros
- BonVoyage!
1.99 euros1.09 euros
- Codex of Victory – science fiction strategy
3.99 euros1.49 euros
- CRAZY CHICKEN strikes back
4.09 euros1.19 euros
- Jack in Space
2.89 euros1.79 euros
- Jungle Town: Game for Children
1.39 euros0.70 euros
- MACE Space Shooter
2.19 euros0.59 euros
- Mental Hospital III HD
1.69 euros0.59 euros
- Mental Hospital IV HD
1.79 euros0.59 euros
- She Sees Red – Interactive Mystery Movie
3.39 euros0.99 euros
- Spencer
4.19 euros1.79 euros
- Tap Blox Full
1.79 euros0.69 euros
- Tower UP DX
1.79 euros0.69 euros
- Ashworld
4.79 euros2.39 euros
- ForzaTune Pro
4.19 euros2,09 euros
- Legacy of Elaed: RPG
2.19 euros1.09 euros
- Pocket Rogues: Ultimate
1.89 euros0.99 euros
- SuperGBC Pro (GBC Emulator)
2,09 euros1.09 euros
- The Moment: the Temple of Time
2.39 euros1.19 euros
- Trials of H̶a̸r̶mo̷n̷y ~ A Lost Phone Visual Novel
4.73 euros1.73 euros
- Games Logo Quiz Pro
5.49 euros3,29 euros
- Mars Power
2,09 euros1.39 euros
- Mini-Games Pro
4.29 euros1.69 euros
- Planet Genesis 2 – solar systems simulator
3.99 euros1.19 euros
- Space battle
1.49 euros0.59 euros
- ½ Halfway
2.29 euros0.99 euros
- Braveland wizard
3.09 euros0.59 euros
- Bronze Age
2,09 euros1.19 euros
- ColEm Deluxe – Complete ColecoVision Emulator
5.49 euros3.19 euros
- Cooking Trip
3,29 euros1.69 euros
- DISTRAINT 2
7.49 euros2.99 euros
- Hot guns
1.69 euros0.59 euros
- Katy & Bob: Cake Café
2,09 euros0.99 euros
- Lost Artifacts: Golden Island
2,09 euros1.09 euros
- Marble Age
3.99 euros2.19 euros
- Muscle Princess
1.79 euros0.89 euros
- Planescape: Torment: Enhanced Edition
10.99 euros5.49 euros
- Predynastic Egypt
5.49 euros3.19 euros
- Royal Roads
2,09 euros1.09 euros
- Coordinate Master
3,29 euros2.19 euros
- Handy Surveying
2.99 euros1.89 euros
- Orisons of Fate: Indie Offline RPG
1.36 euros0.77 euros
- Green Project
5.99 euros4.19 euros
- Mathematiqa – Math Brain Game Puzzles And Riddles
3.69 euros1.79 euros
- Pictominoes
3,29 euros1.59 euros
- Storm rush
2.29 euros0.69 euros
- Teslagrad
6.99 euros0.59 euros
- Seven Mysteries
3.09 euros1.29 euros
- Slaughter 2: Assault in Prison
2.29 euros0.59 euros
Personalization
- Ares Launcher Prime, Box Office Themes
3.49 euros0.79 euros
- SkyLine Icon Pack: LineX Blue Edition
1.79 euros0.59 euros
- BeeLine Icon Pack
1.69 euros0.59 euros
- Flat Circle – Icon Pack
2.49 euros0.99 euros
- iPear 14 – Icon Pack
1.69 euros0.59 euros
- iPlum Black – Icon Pack
1.69 euros0.59 euros
- iPlum Black – Round Icon Pack
1.69 euros0.59 euros
- OneUI 2 Black – Icon Pack
1.69 euros0.59 euros
- OneUI 2 White – Icon Pack
1.69 euros0.59 euros
- CAVION – Icon Pack (SALE !!!)
1.69 euros0.99 euros
- Flat Evo – Icon Pack
1.99 euros0.99 euros
- Supercons Dark – The Superhero Icon Pack
1.69 euros0.59 euros