123 offers Google Play: applications and games free and with great discounts for a short time

Google Play
Google Play

Bored of the same old apps and games? Then take a look at our weekly selection with the best offers from Google Play, where you will find paid applications that you can get for free and others with a much lower price than normal. Don’t think about it too much, as some offers expire in a few hours.

 

42 free Android apps

We start as always with the offers that do not affect your portfolio: the paid applications and games that you can get totally free. There are not many known names, but some games that might interest you are A-2481, Food Cutter 3D, Merge Attack or Trigone

Applications

  • MP3 Music Player Pro 4.39 euros free
  • Segesta Green Tours 1.19 euros free
  • Determinant of matrix Pro 0.50 euros free
  • Motivate Me! Encourage Me! 0.59 euros free
  • English for everyone! Pro 0.59 euros free
  • Modality Keyboard 2.0 1.09 euros free
  • Ethical Hacking & Quiz: Beginner to Advance 2020 1.39 euros free
  • Automatic rotation control Pro 1.89 euros free
  • Video Enhancer Pro 1.89 euros free

Games

  • Heroes Infinity Premium 0.59 euros free
  • A-2481 0.59 euros free
  • Fill Deluxe VIP 1.89 euros free
  • Food Cutter 3D – Cool Relaxing Cooking game 1.39 euros free
  • Merge Attack: Attack on Legion 1.00 euros free
  • cress pro 2.10 euros free
  • New math puzzles for geniuses 2020 0.89 euros free
  • Drop Boxes – Tower block 0.59 euros free
  • Drop the Ball – Bucket challenge 1.39 euros free
  • DungeonCorp. Q> An Auto Get Game! 1.89 euros free
  • Raising the spaceship (Grow Spaceship) 0.89 euros free
  • Let the Pharaoh FREE !!! 0.89 euros free
  • Math Puzzles 2019 0.89 euros free
  • Neo Monsters 0.50 euros free
  • FeeSoeeD | Mysterious world 1.99 euros free
  • Final Castle Defense: Idle RPG 1.29 euros free
  • Modoku: Sudoku 4.19 euros free
  • Trigono – geometric brain boiling adventure 2,09 euros free
  • Deadly Traps Premium – Adventure of Hell 1.29 euros free
  • Ball Collect 3D – Best casual endless game 1.39 euros free
  • Galaxy Attack: Alien Shooter (Premium) 0.99 euros free
  • Inferno VR Roller Coaster 0.99 euros free
  • Parking: Revolution Car Zone Pro 0.99 euros free
  • Race 3D – Cool Relaxing endless running game 1.39 euros free

Personalization

  • Color Paper – Icon Pack 0.59 euros free
  • Elopo – Icon Pack 0.59 euros free
  • Odici – Icon Pack 0.59 euros free
  • Blue Light Filter Pro 1.89 euros free
  • Pix Dark Icon Pack 1.69 euros free
  • Touch Block Pro – screen, touch, block 0.99 euros free
  • Fixter Icon Pack 0.59 euros free
  • Light X – Icon Pack 0.59 euros free
  • Mangis Icon Pack 0.59 euros free

81 discounted Android apps

We follow the compilation with apps, games and customization packs that are temporarily discounted on Google Play. From the list it is worth looking at the interactive story She Sees Red, the turn-based game Braveland wizard and the puzzle game ½ Halfway.

Sales Google
Sales Google

Applications

  • Creative Metronome 4.99 euros 2.29 euros
  • Diseases 3,29 euros 0.79 euros
  • Filter calculator (RC, RL, LC, RLC) 1.89 euros 0.89 euros
  • Music Pro Player 1.49 euros 0.59 euros
  • Before After Cam Pro 2.39 euros 1.49 euros
  • Learn Python Programming – Spanish (NO ADS) 3.89 euros 0.69 euros
  • Learn R Programming – PRO 3.89 euros 1.09 euros
  • Belly Fix – 12 days PRO 4.59 euros 1.39 euros
  • NoteLynX Pro Outliner Mindmap Wiki 2.79 euros 1.79 euros
  • Радио онлайн – Tequila Radio Плеер PRO 1.49 euros 0.59 euros
  • Cryptomator 9.99 euros 5.99 euros
  • Learn Spanish from scratch full 4.49 euros 2.29 euros
  • Notes 2.59 euros 1.39 euros
  • Ottoman Empire History Plus 1.99 euros 1.29 euros
  • Custom Formulas 2.19 euros 1.09 euros
  • Basketball NBA Live Scores & Schedule: PRO Edition 5.49 euros 3.19 euros
  • 3D EARTH PRO – local weather forecast & rain radar 10.99 euros 0.99 euros
  • Training 7 min PRO 3,29 euros 0.99 euros
  • All Currency Converter Pro – Money Exchange Rates 2.29 euros 0.69 euros
  • Web Development PRO (HTML, CSS) 3.89 euros 1.29 euros

Games

  • Blox 1.79 euros 0.69 euros
  • BonVoyage! 1.99 euros 1.09 euros
  • Codex of Victory – science fiction strategy 3.99 euros 1.49 euros
  • CRAZY CHICKEN strikes back 4.09 euros 1.19 euros
  • Jack in Space 2.89 euros 1.79 euros
  • Jungle Town: Game for Children 1.39 euros 0.70 euros
  • MACE Space Shooter 2.19 euros 0.59 euros
  • Mental Hospital III HD 1.69 euros 0.59 euros
  • Mental Hospital IV HD 1.79 euros 0.59 euros
  • She Sees Red – Interactive Mystery Movie 3.39 euros 0.99 euros
  • Spencer 4.19 euros 1.79 euros
  • Tap Blox Full 1.79 euros 0.69 euros
  • Tower UP DX 1.79 euros 0.69 euros
  • Ashworld 4.79 euros 2.39 euros
  • ForzaTune Pro 4.19 euros 2,09 euros
  • Legacy of Elaed: RPG 2.19 euros 1.09 euros
  • Pocket Rogues: Ultimate 1.89 euros 0.99 euros
  • SuperGBC Pro (GBC Emulator) 2,09 euros 1.09 euros
  • The Moment: the Temple of Time 2.39 euros 1.19 euros
  • Trials of H̶a̸r̶mo̷n̷y ~ A Lost Phone Visual Novel 4.73 euros 1.73 euros
  • Games Logo Quiz Pro 5.49 euros 3,29 euros
  • Mars Power 2,09 euros 1.39 euros
  • Mini-Games Pro 4.29 euros 1.69 euros
  • Planet Genesis 2 – solar systems simulator 3.99 euros 1.19 euros
  • Space battle 1.49 euros 0.59 euros
  • ½ Halfway 2.29 euros 0.99 euros
  • Braveland wizard 3.09 euros 0.59 euros
  • Bronze Age 2,09 euros 1.19 euros
  • ColEm Deluxe – Complete ColecoVision Emulator 5.49 euros 3.19 euros
  • Cooking Trip 3,29 euros 1.69 euros
  • DISTRAINT 2 7.49 euros 2.99 euros
  • Hot guns 1.69 euros 0.59 euros
  • Katy & Bob: Cake Café 2,09 euros 0.99 euros
  • Lost Artifacts: Golden Island 2,09 euros 1.09 euros
  • Marble Age 3.99 euros 2.19 euros
  • Muscle Princess 1.79 euros 0.89 euros
  • Planescape: Torment: Enhanced Edition 10.99 euros 5.49 euros
  • Predynastic Egypt 5.49 euros 3.19 euros
  • Royal Roads 2,09 euros 1.09 euros
  • Coordinate Master 3,29 euros 2.19 euros
  • Handy Surveying 2.99 euros 1.89 euros
  • Orisons of Fate: Indie Offline RPG 1.36 euros 0.77 euros
  • Green Project 5.99 euros 4.19 euros
  • Mathematiqa – Math Brain Game Puzzles And Riddles 3.69 euros 1.79 euros
  • Pictominoes 3,29 euros 1.59 euros
  • Storm rush 2.29 euros 0.69 euros
  • Teslagrad 6.99 euros 0.59 euros
  • Seven Mysteries 3.09 euros 1.29 euros
  • Slaughter 2: Assault in Prison 2.29 euros 0.59 euros

Personalization

  • Ares Launcher Prime, Box Office Themes 3.49 euros 0.79 euros
  • SkyLine Icon Pack: LineX Blue Edition 1.79 euros 0.59 euros
  • BeeLine Icon Pack 1.69 euros 0.59 euros
  • Flat Circle – Icon Pack 2.49 euros 0.99 euros
  • iPear 14 – Icon Pack 1.69 euros 0.59 euros
  • iPlum Black – Icon Pack 1.69 euros 0.59 euros
  • iPlum Black – Round Icon Pack 1.69 euros 0.59 euros
  • OneUI 2 Black – Icon Pack 1.69 euros 0.59 euros
  • OneUI 2 White – Icon Pack 1.69 euros 0.59 euros
  • CAVION – Icon Pack (SALE !!!) 1.69 euros 0.99 euros
  • Flat Evo – Icon Pack 1.99 euros 0.99 euros
  • Supercons Dark – The Superhero Icon Pack 1.69 euros 0.59 euros

 

