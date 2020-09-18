123 offers Google Play: applications and games free and with great discounts for a short time

Bored of the same old apps and games? Then take a look at our weekly selection with the best offers from Google Play, where you will find paid applications that you can get for free and others with a much lower price than normal. Don’t think about it too much, as some offers expire in a few hours.

42 free Android apps

We start as always with the offers that do not affect your portfolio: the paid applications and games that you can get totally free. There are not many known names, but some games that might interest you are A-2481, Food Cutter 3D, Merge Attack or Trigone

Applications

MP3 Music Player Pro 4.39 euros free

free Segesta Green Tours 1.19 euros free

free Determinant of matrix Pro 0.50 euros free

free Motivate Me! Encourage Me! 0.59 euros free

free English for everyone! Pro 0.59 euros free

free Modality Keyboard 2.0 1.09 euros free

free Ethical Hacking & Quiz: Beginner to Advance 2020 1.39 euros free

free Automatic rotation control Pro 1.89 euros free

free Video Enhancer Pro 1.89 euros free

Games

Heroes Infinity Premium 0.59 euros free

free A-2481 0.59 euros free

free Fill Deluxe VIP 1.89 euros free

free Food Cutter 3D – Cool Relaxing Cooking game 1.39 euros free

free Merge Attack: Attack on Legion 1.00 euros free

free cress pro 2.10 euros free

free New math puzzles for geniuses 2020 0.89 euros free

free Drop Boxes – Tower block 0.59 euros free

free Drop the Ball – Bucket challenge 1.39 euros free

free DungeonCorp. Q> An Auto Get Game! 1.89 euros free

free Raising the spaceship (Grow Spaceship) 0.89 euros free

free Let the Pharaoh FREE !!! 0.89 euros free

free Math Puzzles 2019 0.89 euros free

free Neo Monsters 0.50 euros free

free FeeSoeeD | Mysterious world 1.99 euros free

Final Castle Defense: Idle RPG 1.29 euros free

free Modoku: Sudoku 4.19 euros free

free Trigono – geometric brain boiling adventure 2,09 euros free

free Deadly Traps Premium – Adventure of Hell 1.29 euros free

free Ball Collect 3D – Best casual endless game 1.39 euros free

free Galaxy Attack: Alien Shooter (Premium) 0.99 euros free

free Inferno VR Roller Coaster 0.99 euros free

free Parking: Revolution Car Zone Pro 0.99 euros free

free Race 3D – Cool Relaxing endless running game 1.39 euros free

Personalization

Color Paper – Icon Pack 0.59 euros free

free Elopo – Icon Pack 0.59 euros free

free Odici – Icon Pack 0.59 euros free

free Blue Light Filter Pro 1.89 euros free

free Pix Dark Icon Pack 1.69 euros free

free Touch Block Pro – screen, touch, block 0.99 euros free

free Fixter Icon Pack 0.59 euros free

free Light X – Icon Pack 0.59 euros free

free Mangis Icon Pack 0.59 euros free

81 discounted Android apps

We follow the compilation with apps, games and customization packs that are temporarily discounted on Google Play. From the list it is worth looking at the interactive story She Sees Red, the turn-based game Braveland wizard and the puzzle game ½ Halfway.

Applications

Creative Metronome 4.99 euros 2.29 euros

2.29 euros Diseases 3,29 euros 0.79 euros

0.79 euros Filter calculator (RC, RL, LC, RLC) 1.89 euros 0.89 euros

0.89 euros Music Pro Player 1.49 euros 0.59 euros

0.59 euros Before After Cam Pro 2.39 euros 1.49 euros

1.49 euros Learn Python Programming – Spanish (NO ADS) 3.89 euros 0.69 euros

0.69 euros Learn R Programming – PRO 3.89 euros 1.09 euros

1.09 euros Belly Fix – 12 days PRO 4.59 euros 1.39 euros

1.39 euros NoteLynX Pro Outliner Mindmap Wiki 2.79 euros 1.79 euros

1.79 euros Радио онлайн – Tequila Radio Плеер PRO 1.49 euros 0.59 euros

0.59 euros Cryptomator 9.99 euros 5.99 euros

5.99 euros Learn Spanish from scratch full 4.49 euros 2.29 euros

2.29 euros Notes 2.59 euros 1.39 euros

1.39 euros Ottoman Empire History Plus 1.99 euros 1.29 euros

1.29 euros Custom Formulas 2.19 euros 1.09 euros

1.09 euros Basketball NBA Live Scores & Schedule: PRO Edition 5.49 euros 3.19 euros

3.19 euros 3D EARTH PRO – local weather forecast & rain radar 10.99 euros 0.99 euros

0.99 euros Training 7 min PRO 3,29 euros 0.99 euros

0.99 euros All Currency Converter Pro – Money Exchange Rates 2.29 euros 0.69 euros

0.69 euros Web Development PRO (HTML, CSS) 3.89 euros 1.29 euros

Games

Blox 1.79 euros 0.69 euros

0.69 euros BonVoyage! 1.99 euros 1.09 euros

1.09 euros Codex of Victory – science fiction strategy 3.99 euros 1.49 euros

1.49 euros CRAZY CHICKEN strikes back 4.09 euros 1.19 euros

1.19 euros Jack in Space 2.89 euros 1.79 euros

1.79 euros Jungle Town: Game for Children 1.39 euros 0.70 euros

0.70 euros MACE Space Shooter 2.19 euros 0.59 euros

0.59 euros Mental Hospital III HD 1.69 euros 0.59 euros

0.59 euros Mental Hospital IV HD 1.79 euros 0.59 euros

0.59 euros She Sees Red – Interactive Mystery Movie 3.39 euros 0.99 euros

0.99 euros Spencer 4.19 euros 1.79 euros

1.79 euros Tap Blox Full 1.79 euros 0.69 euros

0.69 euros Tower UP DX 1.79 euros 0.69 euros

0.69 euros Ashworld 4.79 euros 2.39 euros

2.39 euros ForzaTune Pro 4.19 euros 2,09 euros

2,09 euros Legacy of Elaed: RPG 2.19 euros 1.09 euros

1.09 euros Pocket Rogues: Ultimate 1.89 euros 0.99 euros

0.99 euros SuperGBC Pro (GBC Emulator) 2,09 euros 1.09 euros

1.09 euros The Moment: the Temple of Time 2.39 euros 1.19 euros

1.19 euros Trials of H̶a̸r̶mo̷n̷y ~ A Lost Phone Visual Novel 4.73 euros 1.73 euros

1.73 euros Games Logo Quiz Pro 5.49 euros 3,29 euros

3,29 euros Mars Power 2,09 euros 1.39 euros

1.39 euros Mini-Games Pro 4.29 euros 1.69 euros

1.69 euros Planet Genesis 2 – solar systems simulator 3.99 euros 1.19 euros

1.19 euros Space battle 1.49 euros 0.59 euros

0.59 euros ½ Halfway 2.29 euros 0.99 euros

0.99 euros Braveland wizard 3.09 euros 0.59 euros

Bronze Age 2,09 euros 1.19 euros

1.19 euros ColEm Deluxe – Complete ColecoVision Emulator 5.49 euros 3.19 euros

3.19 euros Cooking Trip 3,29 euros 1.69 euros

1.69 euros DISTRAINT 2 7.49 euros 2.99 euros

2.99 euros Hot guns 1.69 euros 0.59 euros

0.59 euros Katy & Bob: Cake Café 2,09 euros 0.99 euros

0.99 euros Lost Artifacts: Golden Island 2,09 euros 1.09 euros

1.09 euros Marble Age 3.99 euros 2.19 euros

2.19 euros Muscle Princess 1.79 euros 0.89 euros

0.89 euros Planescape: Torment: Enhanced Edition 10.99 euros 5.49 euros

5.49 euros Predynastic Egypt 5.49 euros 3.19 euros

3.19 euros Royal Roads 2,09 euros 1.09 euros

1.09 euros Coordinate Master 3,29 euros 2.19 euros

2.19 euros Handy Surveying 2.99 euros 1.89 euros

1.89 euros Orisons of Fate: Indie Offline RPG 1.36 euros 0.77 euros

0.77 euros Green Project 5.99 euros 4.19 euros

4.19 euros Mathematiqa – Math Brain Game Puzzles And Riddles 3.69 euros 1.79 euros

1.79 euros Pictominoes 3,29 euros 1.59 euros

1.59 euros Storm rush 2.29 euros 0.69 euros

0.69 euros Teslagrad 6.99 euros 0.59 euros

0.59 euros Seven Mysteries 3.09 euros 1.29 euros

1.29 euros Slaughter 2: Assault in Prison 2.29 euros 0.59 euros

Personalization