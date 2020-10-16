125 Google Play offers: apps and games for free and with great discounts for a short time

Amazon Prime Day is over, but if you’ve gotten a taste for it, they never stop on Google Play. Every week, you can find a multitude of paid applications and games that you can download for free or at a much lower price than normal. All you have to do is hit the download button before the offer ends, but don’t delay because some offers last only a few hours.
56 free Android apps
As always, we start with what will cost you absolutely nothing: the paid apps, games and icon packs that you can download for free. Some games that may interest you are Blossom Clicker, Hills Legend, The House or Dark tower.
Applications
-
Tool For Whatsapp
1.29 eurosfree
-
Manual Camera: DSLR Professional Camera
4.49 eurosfree
-
English for everyone! Pro
0.59 eurosfree
-
SnipBack – Smart PRO HD Voice Recorder
2.99 eurosfree
-
Augustro Music Player (67% OFF)
0.59 eurosfree
-
LoveNeuro: Student-Led Neuroscience App
1.79 eurosfree
-
Password Manager: Store & Manage Passwords.
4.99 eurosfree
-
Sound sampler
1.59 eurosfree
-
Streak Alarm for Snapchat (Streak Reminder)
0.99 eurosfree
-
Fem menstrual calendar
2.29 eurosfree
-
Sendmate (share files using Wifi)
2.29 eurosfree
Games
-
Food Cutter 3D – Cool Relaxing Cooking game
1.39 eurosfree
-
Hills Legend: Action-horror
0.59 eurosfree
-
Merge Attack: Attack on Legion
€ 1.00free
-
The House: Action-horror
0.59 eurosfree
-
Zombie Masters VIP – Ultimate Action Game
1.09 eurosfree
-
DungeonCorp. Q> An auto-earning game!
1.89 eurosfree
-
Final Castle Defense: Idle RPG
1.29 eurosfree
-
Blossom Clicker VIP
0.89 eurosfree
-
Caveman chuck adventure
2.29 eurosfree
-
Dark tower
2.29 eurosfree
-
VIP pixel dungeons and heroes
0.89 eurosfree
-
Galaxy Warrior: Alien Attack
1.09 eurosfree
-
Zombie Age 2 Premium: Survive in the City of Dead
0.59 eurosfree
-
Boss Rush: Mythology Mobile
1.99 eurosfree
-
Deadly Traps Premium – Adventure of Hell
1.29 eurosfree
-
Secret Tower VIP (Super fast growing idle RPG)
1.09 eurosfree
-
Stone Of Souls HD
0.59 eurosfree
-
Idle Poo Factory VIP
0.89 eurosfree
-
Super Oscar Premium
1.99 eurosfree
-
Comeback Golf
2.69 eurosfree
-
WordPuzzle WordSilent
1.49 eurosfree
-
Ball Collect 3D – Best casual endless game
1.39 eurosfree
-
Bricks Breaker Pro: No Ads
4.19 eurosfree
-
Chicken Tournament
2.50 eurosfree
-
Everybody’s RPG: Reborn
0.89 eurosfree
-
Fill Deluxe VIP
1.89 eurosfree
-
Galaxy Attack: Alien Shooter (Premium)
0.99 eurosfree
-
Monkey GO Happy
0.69 eurosfree
-
Race 3D – Cool Relaxing endless running game
1.39 eurosfree
-
2048 – Puzzle Game
3.39 eurosfree
-
Classic Sudoku PRO (No Ads)
2.19 eurosfree
-
Epic Heroes War: Shadow Lord Stickman – Premium
0.59 eurosfree
Personalization
-
Dark Icon Pack
0.99 eurosfree
-
Rest – Icon Pack
0.99 eurosfree
-
Annabelle UI – Icon Pack
0.99 eurosfree
-
Color Gloss – Icon Pack
0.99 eurosfree
-
Hexagon Dark – Icon Pack
1.39 eurosfree
-
Hexagon White – Icon Pack
1.39 eurosfree
-
Flat Pixel Black – Icon Pack
0.99 eurosfree
-
Flat Pixel Dark – Icon Pack
0.99 eurosfree
-
Flat Pixel White – Icon Pack
0.99 eurosfree
-
Hexagon Black – Icon Pack
1.39 eurosfree
-
Fledermaus – Icon Pack
1.59 eurosfree
-
Hexaring – Icon Pack
1.59 eurosfree
-
Planets Live Wallpaper Plus
0.99 eurosfree
69 discounted Android apps
We follow the compilation with the applications, games and paid icon packs that you can get for a much lower price than usual. Some interesting games are Peace, Death !, Story of a Gladiator, Warhammer Quest 2 Y Baldur’s Gate Enhanced Edition.
Applications
-
Ethical Hacking & Quiz: Beginner to Advance 2020
2.99 euros0.69 euros
-
Learn French from scratch full
5.99 euros3.49 euros
-
Learn German from scratch full
5.99 euros3.49 euros
-
Learn Spanish from scratch full
5.99 euros3.49 euros
-
Luggage – PRO Stuff List (NO ADS)
1.69 euros0.59 euros
-
GymACE Pro: Complete Protocol for the Gym
5.99 euros2.39 euros
-
PDF Utility – PDF Tools – PDF Reader
2.09 euros0.99 euros
-
PythonPad PRO: Become a Python 3 Programmer Now
1.79 euros0.89 euros
-
Money Manager (Elephant Bookkeeping)
3.29 euros0.99 euros
-
Screen Lock (No Ads)
7.99 euros5.59 euros
-
Text Neck PRO – Forward Head Posture Correction
2.99 euros2.09 euros
-
Display Calibration Pro
6.49 euros2.89 euros
-
Rapid Notifications Blocker PRO
3.09 euros1.39 euros
-
Screen Repair and Calibrator Pro
6.49 euros2.79 euros
-
drink water – Hydro Coach PRO
4.99 euros2.49 euros
-
NoteLynX Pro Outliner Mindmap Wiki
2.69 euros1.79 euros
-
Private DIARY Pro – Personal journal
1.69 euros0.99 euros
-
Travel Tracker Pro – GPS tracker
4.59 euros2.59 euros
Games
-
Gunslugs 3
5.99 euros3.59 euros
-
Katy & Bob: Safari Café
2.09 euros0.89 euros
-
Learn English – English Listening Master Pro
11.99 euros5.99 euros
-
Mental Hospital III HD
1.69 euros0.59 euros
-
Mental Hospital IV HD
1.79 euros0.59 euros
-
Space battle
2.29 euros0.59 euros
-
SUPER Happy Style
4.89 euros0.59 euros
-
SuperGBC Pro (GBC Emulator)
2.09 euros0.99 euros
-
Slaughter 2: Prison Assault
2.29 euros0.59 euros
-
Warhammer Quest 2: The End Times
5.49 euros1.09 euros
-
Dark quest
1.99 euros0.69 euros
-
Dark quest 2
4.69 euros2.59 euros
-
DRAW CHILLY
1.79 euros0.99 euros
-
Edge Ball
1.49 euros0.59 euros
-
Legacy of Elaed: RPG
2.19 euros0.99 euros
-
OVIVO – Black and White Platformer Game
1.29 euros0.69 euros
-
Peace, Death!
1.79 euros0.99 euros
-
Story of a Gladiator
2.99 euros1.29 euros
-
WHO IS AWESOME
1.79 euros0.99 euros
-
Baldur’s Gate Enhanced Edition
10.99 euros4.89 euros
-
Mortal Crusade: Sword of Knight
4.19 euros2.49 euros
-
Seven Mysteries
3.09 euros0.89 euros
-
Turn It On!
2.29 euros1.09 euros
-
WordMix Pro
2.50 euros1.19 euros
-
DISTRAINT 2
7.49 euros2.99 euros
-
fMSX Deluxe – Complete MSX Emulator
5.49 euros3.09 euros
-
Gnomes Garden 7: Christmas story
2.09 euros1.09 euros
-
Lost Artifacts 3: Soulstone
1.99 euros0.99 euros
-
Lost Artifacts 5: Ice Queen
2.09 euros1.09 euros
-
Mars Electrical
2.09 euros1.19 euros
-
Star Traders: Frontiers
7.49 euros3.09 euros
-
The House of Da Vinci
5.49 euros3.39 euros
-
Zombie Simulator Z – Premium
2.59 euros0.99 euros
-
Angelo and Deemon: One Hell of a Quest (Full)
4.99 euros2.49 euros
-
Data defense
3.89 euros0.79 euros
-
ReactionLab 2 – Particle Sandbox
2.17 euros0.79 euros
Personalization
-
P Icon Pack for Pixel
1.69 euros0.99 euros
-
Athena Dark Icon Pack – Dark Squircle Icons
1.69 euros0.99 euros
-
Visione for KLWP
1.79 euros0.59 euros
-
Alexis Icon Pack: Clean and Minimalistic
2.09 euros0.59 euros
-
Oxigen Circle – Icon Pack
1.99 euros1.19 euros
-
Fiction KWGT
1.59 euros0.79 euros
-
Fiction REBORN
1.59 euros0.79 euros
-
Finesta KWGT
1.49 euros0.79 euros
-
Flamingo KWGT
1.59 euros0.79 euros
-
Flawless KWGT
1.69 euros0.79 euros
-
Mixture for KLWP
1.79 euros0.89 euros
-
Rabbit KLWP Presets
1.79 euros0.89 euros
-
Monotone – Dark Icon Pack
1.39 euros0.59 euros
-
Octane icon pack
1.39 euros0.59 euros
-
Pix Dark Icon Pack
1.69 euros0.99 euros
More offers?
If after all these free applications our section on Fridays falls short, you can keep up to date with the main offers of all operating systems through our colleagues from Applesfera and EuroXliveMóvil. You can also see the best prices on mobiles and accessories in our Hunting Bargains today.
We remind you that the comments, as always, are open so that you can add the Google Play offers that you find. And if you want more, see you next week. Good weekend to everyone!