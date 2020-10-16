125 Google Play offers: apps and games for free and with great discounts for a short time

Amazon Prime Day is over, but if you’ve gotten a taste for it, they never stop on Google Play. Every week, you can find a multitude of paid applications and games that you can download for free or at a much lower price than normal. All you have to do is hit the download button before the offer ends, but don’t delay because some offers last only a few hours.





56 free Android apps

As always, we start with what will cost you absolutely nothing: the paid apps, games and icon packs that you can download for free. Some games that may interest you are Blossom Clicker, Hills Legend, The House or Dark tower.

Applications

Tool For Whatsapp 1.29 euros free

Manual Camera: DSLR Professional Camera 4.49 euros free

English for everyone! Pro 0.59 euros free

SnipBack – Smart PRO HD Voice Recorder 2.99 euros free

Augustro Music Player (67% OFF) 0.59 euros free

LoveNeuro: Student-Led Neuroscience App 1.79 euros free

Password Manager: Store & Manage Passwords. 4.99 euros free

Sound sampler 1.59 euros free

Streak Alarm for Snapchat (Streak Reminder) 0.99 euros free

Fem menstrual calendar 2.29 euros free

Sendmate (share files using Wifi) 2.29 euros free

Games

Food Cutter 3D – Cool Relaxing Cooking game 1.39 euros free

Hills Legend: Action-horror 0.59 euros free

Merge Attack: Attack on Legion € 1.00 free

The House: Action-horror 0.59 euros free

Zombie Masters VIP – Ultimate Action Game 1.09 euros free

DungeonCorp. Q> An auto-earning game! 1.89 euros free

Final Castle Defense: Idle RPG 1.29 euros free

Blossom Clicker VIP 0.89 euros free

Caveman chuck adventure 2.29 euros free

Dark tower 2.29 euros free

VIP pixel dungeons and heroes 0.89 euros free

Galaxy Warrior: Alien Attack 1.09 euros free

Zombie Age 2 Premium: Survive in the City of Dead 0.59 euros free

Boss Rush: Mythology Mobile 1.99 euros free

Deadly Traps Premium – Adventure of Hell 1.29 euros free

Secret Tower VIP (Super fast growing idle RPG) 1.09 euros free

Stone Of Souls HD 0.59 euros free

Idle Poo Factory VIP 0.89 euros free

Super Oscar Premium 1.99 euros free

Comeback Golf 2.69 euros free

WordPuzzle WordSilent 1.49 euros free

Ball Collect 3D – Best casual endless game 1.39 euros free

Bricks Breaker Pro: No Ads 4.19 euros free

Chicken Tournament 2.50 euros free

Everybody’s RPG: Reborn 0.89 euros free

Fill Deluxe VIP 1.89 euros free

Galaxy Attack: Alien Shooter (Premium) 0.99 euros free

Monkey GO Happy 0.69 euros free

Race 3D – Cool Relaxing endless running game 1.39 euros free

2048 – Puzzle Game 3.39 euros free

Classic Sudoku PRO (No Ads) 2.19 euros free

Epic Heroes War: Shadow Lord Stickman – Premium 0.59 euros free

Personalization

Dark Icon Pack 0.99 euros free

Rest – Icon Pack 0.99 euros free

Annabelle UI – Icon Pack 0.99 euros free

Color Gloss – Icon Pack 0.99 euros free

Hexagon Dark – Icon Pack 1.39 euros free

Hexagon White – Icon Pack 1.39 euros free

Flat Pixel Black – Icon Pack 0.99 euros free

Flat Pixel Dark – Icon Pack 0.99 euros free

Flat Pixel White – Icon Pack 0.99 euros free

Hexagon Black – Icon Pack 1.39 euros free

Fledermaus – Icon Pack 1.59 euros free

Hexaring – Icon Pack 1.59 euros free

Planets Live Wallpaper Plus 0.99 euros free

69 discounted Android apps

We follow the compilation with the applications, games and paid icon packs that you can get for a much lower price than usual. Some interesting games are Peace, Death !, Story of a Gladiator, Warhammer Quest 2 Y Baldur’s Gate Enhanced Edition.

Applications

Ethical Hacking & Quiz: Beginner to Advance 2020 2.99 euros 0.69 euros

Learn French from scratch full 5.99 euros 3.49 euros

Learn German from scratch full 5.99 euros 3.49 euros

Learn Spanish from scratch full 5.99 euros 3.49 euros

Luggage – PRO Stuff List (NO ADS) 1.69 euros 0.59 euros

GymACE Pro: Complete Protocol for the Gym 5.99 euros 2.39 euros

PDF Utility – PDF Tools – PDF Reader 2.09 euros 0.99 euros

PythonPad PRO: Become a Python 3 Programmer Now 1.79 euros 0.89 euros

Money Manager (Elephant Bookkeeping) 3.29 euros 0.99 euros

Screen Lock (No Ads) 7.99 euros 5.59 euros

Text Neck PRO – Forward Head Posture Correction 2.99 euros 2.09 euros

Display Calibration Pro 6.49 euros 2.89 euros

Rapid Notifications Blocker PRO 3.09 euros 1.39 euros

Screen Repair and Calibrator Pro 6.49 euros 2.79 euros

drink water – Hydro Coach PRO 4.99 euros 2.49 euros

NoteLynX Pro Outliner Mindmap Wiki 2.69 euros 1.79 euros

Private DIARY Pro – Personal journal 1.69 euros 0.99 euros

Travel Tracker Pro – GPS tracker 4.59 euros 2.59 euros

Games

Gunslugs 3 5.99 euros 3.59 euros

Katy & Bob: Safari Café 2.09 euros 0.89 euros

Learn English – English Listening Master Pro 11.99 euros 5.99 euros

Mental Hospital III HD 1.69 euros 0.59 euros

Mental Hospital IV HD 1.79 euros 0.59 euros

Space battle 2.29 euros 0.59 euros

SUPER Happy Style 4.89 euros 0.59 euros

SuperGBC Pro (GBC Emulator) 2.09 euros 0.99 euros

Slaughter 2: Prison Assault 2.29 euros 0.59 euros

Warhammer Quest 2: The End Times 5.49 euros 1.09 euros

Dark quest 1.99 euros 0.69 euros

Dark quest 2 4.69 euros 2.59 euros

DRAW CHILLY 1.79 euros 0.99 euros

Edge Ball 1.49 euros 0.59 euros

Legacy of Elaed: RPG 2.19 euros 0.99 euros

OVIVO – Black and White Platformer Game 1.29 euros 0.69 euros

Peace, Death! 1.79 euros 0.99 euros

Story of a Gladiator 2.99 euros 1.29 euros

WHO IS AWESOME 1.79 euros 0.99 euros

Baldur’s Gate Enhanced Edition 10.99 euros 4.89 euros

Mortal Crusade: Sword of Knight 4.19 euros 2.49 euros

Seven Mysteries 3.09 euros 0.89 euros

Turn It On! 2.29 euros 1.09 euros

WordMix Pro 2.50 euros 1.19 euros

DISTRAINT 2 7.49 euros 2.99 euros

fMSX Deluxe – Complete MSX Emulator 5.49 euros 3.09 euros

Gnomes Garden 7: Christmas story 2.09 euros 1.09 euros

Lost Artifacts 3: Soulstone 1.99 euros 0.99 euros

Lost Artifacts 5: Ice Queen 2.09 euros 1.09 euros

Mars Electrical 2.09 euros 1.19 euros

Star Traders: Frontiers 7.49 euros 3.09 euros

The House of Da Vinci 5.49 euros 3.39 euros

Zombie Simulator Z – Premium 2.59 euros 0.99 euros

Angelo and Deemon: One Hell of a Quest (Full) 4.99 euros 2.49 euros

Data defense 3.89 euros 0.79 euros

ReactionLab 2 – Particle Sandbox 2.17 euros 0.79 euros

Personalization

P Icon Pack for Pixel 1.69 euros 0.99 euros

Athena Dark Icon Pack – Dark Squircle Icons 1.69 euros 0.99 euros

Visione for KLWP 1.79 euros 0.59 euros

Alexis Icon Pack: Clean and Minimalistic 2.09 euros 0.59 euros

Oxigen Circle – Icon Pack 1.99 euros 1.19 euros

Fiction KWGT 1.59 euros 0.79 euros

Fiction REBORN 1.59 euros 0.79 euros

Finesta KWGT 1.49 euros 0.79 euros

Flamingo KWGT 1.59 euros 0.79 euros

Flawless KWGT 1.69 euros 0.79 euros

Mixture for KLWP 1.79 euros 0.89 euros

Rabbit KLWP Presets 1.79 euros 0.89 euros

Monotone – Dark Icon Pack 1.39 euros 0.59 euros

Octane icon pack 1.39 euros 0.59 euros

Pix Dark Icon Pack 1.69 euros 0.99 euros

More offers?

If after all these free applications our section on Fridays falls short, you can keep up to date with the main offers of all operating systems through our colleagues from Applesfera and EuroXliveMóvil. You can also see the best prices on mobiles and accessories in our Hunting Bargains today.

We remind you that the comments, as always, are open so that you can add the Google Play offers that you find. And if you want more, see you next week. Good weekend to everyone!