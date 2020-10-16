Tech GiantsGoogle

125 Google Play offers: apps and games for free and with great discounts for a short time

By Brian Adam
0
8

Amazon Prime Day is over, but if you’ve gotten a taste for it, they never stop on Google Play. Every week, you can find a multitude of paid applications and games that you can download for free or at a much lower price than normal. All you have to do is hit the download button before the offer ends, but don’t delay because some offers last only a few hours.


56 free Android apps

https://www.youtube.com/watch?vsrc=gr7_2TgYtjg

As always, we start with what will cost you absolutely nothing: the paid apps, games and icon packs that you can download for free. Some games that may interest you are Blossom Clicker, Hills Legend, The House or Dark tower.

Applications

  • Tool For Whatsapp 1.29 euros free

  • Manual Camera: DSLR Professional Camera 4.49 euros free

  • English for everyone! Pro 0.59 euros free

  • SnipBack – Smart PRO HD Voice Recorder 2.99 euros free

  • Augustro Music Player (67% OFF) 0.59 euros free

  • LoveNeuro: Student-Led Neuroscience App 1.79 euros free

  • Password Manager: Store & Manage Passwords. 4.99 euros free

  • Sound sampler 1.59 euros free

  • Streak Alarm for Snapchat (Streak Reminder) 0.99 euros free

  • Fem menstrual calendar 2.29 euros free

  • Sendmate (share files using Wifi) 2.29 euros free

Games

  • Food Cutter 3D – Cool Relaxing Cooking game 1.39 euros free

  • Hills Legend: Action-horror 0.59 euros free

  • Merge Attack: Attack on Legion € 1.00 free

  • The House: Action-horror 0.59 euros free

  • Zombie Masters VIP – Ultimate Action Game 1.09 euros free

  • DungeonCorp. Q> An auto-earning game! 1.89 euros free

  • Final Castle Defense: Idle RPG 1.29 euros free

  • Blossom Clicker VIP 0.89 euros free

  • Caveman chuck adventure 2.29 euros free

  • Dark tower 2.29 euros free

  • VIP pixel dungeons and heroes 0.89 euros free

  • Galaxy Warrior: Alien Attack 1.09 euros free

  • Zombie Age 2 Premium: Survive in the City of Dead 0.59 euros free

  • Boss Rush: Mythology Mobile 1.99 euros free

  • Deadly Traps Premium – Adventure of Hell 1.29 euros free

  • Secret Tower VIP (Super fast growing idle RPG) 1.09 euros free

  • Stone Of Souls HD 0.59 euros free

  • Idle Poo Factory VIP 0.89 euros free

  • Super Oscar Premium 1.99 euros free

  • Comeback Golf 2.69 euros free

  • WordPuzzle WordSilent 1.49 euros free

  • Ball Collect 3D – Best casual endless game 1.39 euros free

  • Bricks Breaker Pro: No Ads 4.19 euros free

  • Chicken Tournament 2.50 euros free

  • Everybody’s RPG: Reborn 0.89 euros free

  • Fill Deluxe VIP 1.89 euros free

  • Galaxy Attack: Alien Shooter (Premium) 0.99 euros free

  • Monkey GO Happy 0.69 euros free

  • Race 3D – Cool Relaxing endless running game 1.39 euros free

  • 2048 – Puzzle Game 3.39 euros free

  • Classic Sudoku PRO (No Ads) 2.19 euros free

  • Epic Heroes War: Shadow Lord Stickman – Premium 0.59 euros free

Personalization

  • Dark Icon Pack 0.99 euros free

  • Rest – Icon Pack 0.99 euros free

  • Annabelle UI – Icon Pack 0.99 euros free

  • Color Gloss – Icon Pack 0.99 euros free

  • Hexagon Dark – Icon Pack 1.39 euros free

  • Hexagon White – Icon Pack 1.39 euros free

  • Flat Pixel Black – Icon Pack 0.99 euros free

  • Flat Pixel Dark – Icon Pack 0.99 euros free

  • Flat Pixel White – Icon Pack 0.99 euros free

  • Hexagon Black – Icon Pack 1.39 euros free

  • Fledermaus – Icon Pack 1.59 euros free

  • Hexaring – Icon Pack 1.59 euros free

  • Planets Live Wallpaper Plus 0.99 euros free

69 discounted Android apps

https://www.youtube.com/watch?vsrc=OyGfzHAEk3g

We follow the compilation with the applications, games and paid icon packs that you can get for a much lower price than usual. Some interesting games are Peace, Death !, Story of a Gladiator, Warhammer Quest 2 Y Baldur’s Gate Enhanced Edition.

Applications

  • Ethical Hacking & Quiz: Beginner to Advance 2020 2.99 euros 0.69 euros

  • Learn French from scratch full 5.99 euros 3.49 euros

  • Learn German from scratch full 5.99 euros 3.49 euros

  • Learn Spanish from scratch full 5.99 euros 3.49 euros

  • Luggage – PRO Stuff List (NO ADS) 1.69 euros 0.59 euros

  • GymACE Pro: Complete Protocol for the Gym 5.99 euros 2.39 euros

  • PDF Utility – PDF Tools – PDF Reader 2.09 euros 0.99 euros

  • PythonPad PRO: Become a Python 3 Programmer Now 1.79 euros 0.89 euros

  • Money Manager (Elephant Bookkeeping) 3.29 euros 0.99 euros

  • Screen Lock (No Ads) 7.99 euros 5.59 euros

  • Text Neck PRO – Forward Head Posture Correction 2.99 euros 2.09 euros

  • Display Calibration Pro 6.49 euros 2.89 euros

  • Rapid Notifications Blocker PRO 3.09 euros 1.39 euros

  • Screen Repair and Calibrator Pro 6.49 euros 2.79 euros

  • drink water – Hydro Coach PRO 4.99 euros 2.49 euros

  • NoteLynX Pro Outliner Mindmap Wiki 2.69 euros 1.79 euros

  • Private DIARY Pro – Personal journal 1.69 euros 0.99 euros

  • Travel Tracker Pro – GPS tracker 4.59 euros 2.59 euros

Games

  • Gunslugs 3 5.99 euros 3.59 euros

  • Katy & Bob: Safari Café 2.09 euros 0.89 euros

  • Learn English – English Listening Master Pro 11.99 euros 5.99 euros

  • Mental Hospital III HD 1.69 euros 0.59 euros

  • Mental Hospital IV HD 1.79 euros 0.59 euros

  • Space battle 2.29 euros 0.59 euros

  • SUPER Happy Style 4.89 euros 0.59 euros

  • SuperGBC Pro (GBC Emulator) 2.09 euros 0.99 euros

  • Slaughter 2: Prison Assault 2.29 euros 0.59 euros

  • Warhammer Quest 2: The End Times 5.49 euros 1.09 euros

  • Dark quest 1.99 euros 0.69 euros

  • Dark quest 2 4.69 euros 2.59 euros

  • DRAW CHILLY 1.79 euros 0.99 euros

  • Edge Ball 1.49 euros 0.59 euros

  • Legacy of Elaed: RPG 2.19 euros 0.99 euros

  • OVIVO – Black and White Platformer Game 1.29 euros 0.69 euros

  • Peace, Death! 1.79 euros 0.99 euros

  • Story of a Gladiator 2.99 euros 1.29 euros

  • WHO IS AWESOME 1.79 euros 0.99 euros

  • Baldur’s Gate Enhanced Edition 10.99 euros 4.89 euros

  • Mortal Crusade: Sword of Knight 4.19 euros 2.49 euros

  • Seven Mysteries 3.09 euros 0.89 euros

  • Turn It On! 2.29 euros 1.09 euros

  • WordMix Pro 2.50 euros 1.19 euros

  • DISTRAINT 2 7.49 euros 2.99 euros

  • fMSX Deluxe – Complete MSX Emulator 5.49 euros 3.09 euros

  • Gnomes Garden 7: Christmas story 2.09 euros 1.09 euros

  • Lost Artifacts 3: Soulstone 1.99 euros 0.99 euros

  • Lost Artifacts 5: Ice Queen 2.09 euros 1.09 euros

  • Mars Electrical 2.09 euros 1.19 euros

  • Star Traders: Frontiers 7.49 euros 3.09 euros

  • The House of Da Vinci 5.49 euros 3.39 euros

  • Zombie Simulator Z – Premium 2.59 euros 0.99 euros

  • Angelo and Deemon: One Hell of a Quest (Full) 4.99 euros 2.49 euros

  • Data defense 3.89 euros 0.79 euros

  • ReactionLab 2 – Particle Sandbox 2.17 euros 0.79 euros

Personalization

  • P Icon Pack for Pixel 1.69 euros 0.99 euros

  • Athena Dark Icon Pack – Dark Squircle Icons 1.69 euros 0.99 euros

  • Visione for KLWP 1.79 euros 0.59 euros

  • Alexis Icon Pack: Clean and Minimalistic 2.09 euros 0.59 euros

  • Oxigen Circle – Icon Pack 1.99 euros 1.19 euros

  • Fiction KWGT 1.59 euros 0.79 euros

  • Fiction REBORN 1.59 euros 0.79 euros

  • Finesta KWGT 1.49 euros 0.79 euros

  • Flamingo KWGT 1.59 euros 0.79 euros

  • Flawless KWGT 1.69 euros 0.79 euros

  • Mixture for KLWP 1.79 euros 0.89 euros

  • Rabbit KLWP Presets 1.79 euros 0.89 euros

  • Monotone – Dark Icon Pack 1.39 euros 0.59 euros

  • Octane icon pack 1.39 euros 0.59 euros

  • Pix Dark Icon Pack 1.69 euros 0.99 euros

More offers?

If after all these free applications our section on Fridays falls short, you can keep up to date with the main offers of all operating systems through our colleagues from Applesfera and EuroXliveMóvil. You can also see the best prices on mobiles and accessories in our Hunting Bargains today.

We remind you that the comments, as always, are open so that you can add the Google Play offers that you find. And if you want more, see you next week. Good weekend to everyone!

