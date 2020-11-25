128GB MacBook Air M1 available for $ 799

Apple has quietly listed a 128GB MacBook Air M1 in the Apple Store for Education, priced at $ 799. This is $ 100 cheaper than the Education Store price on the standard entry-level 256GB model. However, it is not available in the college education store aimed at students.

Apple offers reduced prices to educational institutions such as schools and colleges, but sometimes; it also adds lower spec models at even cheaper prices …

Apple’s standard education discount is $ 100 off the price of base models, with significant additional discounts on upgrades to the standard specification. But it also offers some lower spec options that aren’t available to consumers. For example, the Intel version of the 13-inch MacBook Air was available in 128GB for $ 849.

With the new M1 MacBook Air, Apple is offering an even better deal. Education customers can buy the standard base model, with 256GB SSD, for $ 899, or opt for the special 128GB model for $ 799 instead. Schools very often do not need a lot of physical storage on the Mac. As it is common to erase work from machines once a project is complete, and long-term work is stored on school servers.

Although a $ 100 savings per computer due to smaller storage may sound like a bogus discount. In reality, the savings are really significant, since they can add up to a high amount due to the fact that a school or institute buys large quantities of devices.

At the other end of the comparison, schools can upgrade the base model to the maximum specs of 16GB of RAM and 2TB of storage for $ 1,509. A substantial savings over the retail price of $ 1,999.