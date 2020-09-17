13-inch MacBook Air with 256GB SSD on offer for less than 1000 Euros on Amazon

Go back to offer the Amazon 13-inch MacBook Air. Jeff Bezos’ company allows you to bring Apple’s laptop home for less than a thousand Euros, with considerable savings compared to the list price.

In the present case, the 13-inch MacBook Air with Intel Core i3 processor dual-core 10th generation, 8 gigabytes of RAM and 256GB SSD can be purchased for 999.90 Euros, compared to the 1,229 Euros imposed by the American manufacturer for the same variant. Given in hand, the saving is 229.10 Euros, equal to 19%.

On a technical level we are facing a MacBook with 13.3-inch Retina screen equipped with True Tone technology, to which is added the backlit Magic Keyboard and Touch ID for fingerprint recognition and secure payments through Apple Pay. The variant in question is silver.

Amazon also allows you to add the AppleCare + extra warranty directly from the card, by ticking the appropriate box at the top right and paying 249 Euros. It is also possible to purchase an extra accessory such as the USB-C to USB adapter for 23 euros, the Magic Mouse 2 for 74.99 euros and the USB-C to AV multiport adapter for 69.99 euros.