Tech GiantsAmazonAppleMobileiphoneTech NewsReviewsSmart Gadgets

13-inch MacBook Air with 256GB SSD on offer for less than 1000 Euros on Amazon

By Brian Adam
0
4
13-inch MacBook Air with 256GB SSD on offer for less than 1000 Euros on Amazon
13 Inch Macbook Air With 256gb Ssd On Offer For Less

Must Read

Tech News

Facebook Messenger: How to recover a deleted message

Brian Adam - 0
If you mistakenly deleted an entire conversation from Facebook Messenger, there is an alternative to recover all lost messages. Thanks to its most recent updates...
Read more
Apps

Google Pay activates its new interface to everyone

Brian Adam - 0
Among all the mobile payment services available, Google Pay It is the best option to pay from our Android device, as long...
Read more
Amazon

13-inch MacBook Air with 256GB SSD on offer for less than 1000 Euros on Amazon

Brian Adam - 0
Go back to offer the Amazon 13-inch MacBook Air. Jeff Bezos' company allows you to bring Apple's laptop home for less than a thousand...
Read more
Social Networks

TikTok will be banned in the United States by order of Trump

Brian Adam - 0
From time to time, everything related to online videos has not stopped growing and evolving, both on PC and mobile. There are many platforms...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

13-inch MacBook Air with 256GB SSD on offer for less than 1000 Euros on AmazonGo back to offer the Amazon 13-inch MacBook Air. Jeff Bezos’ company allows you to bring Apple’s laptop home for less than a thousand Euros, with considerable savings compared to the list price.

In the present case, the 13-inch MacBook Air with Intel Core i3 processor dual-core 10th generation, 8 gigabytes of RAM and 256GB SSD can be purchased for 999.90 Euros, compared to the 1,229 Euros imposed by the American manufacturer for the same variant. Given in hand, the saving is 229.10 Euros, equal to 19%.

On a technical level we are facing a MacBook with 13.3-inch Retina screen equipped with True Tone technology, to which is added the backlit Magic Keyboard and Touch ID for fingerprint recognition and secure payments through Apple Pay. The variant in question is silver.

Amazon also allows you to add the AppleCare + extra warranty directly from the card, by ticking the appropriate box at the top right and paying 249 Euros. It is also possible to purchase an extra accessory such as the USB-C to USB adapter for 23 euros, the Magic Mouse 2 for 74.99 euros and the USB-C to AV multiport adapter for 69.99 euros.

Related Articles

Tech News

Facebook Messenger: How to recover a deleted message

Brian Adam - 0
If you mistakenly deleted an entire conversation from Facebook Messenger, there is an alternative to recover all lost messages. Thanks to its most recent updates...
Read more
Apps

Google Pay activates its new interface to everyone

Brian Adam - 0
Among all the mobile payment services available, Google Pay It is the best option to pay from our Android device, as long...
Read more
Social Networks

TikTok will be banned in the United States by order of Trump

Brian Adam - 0
From time to time, everything related to online videos has not stopped growing and evolving, both on PC and mobile. There are many platforms...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©