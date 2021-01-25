1,372 new cases of crown virus announced, ‘speeding up’

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

The fortnightly rate of the disease is below 1,000 for the third day in a row with the growth of the disease decreasing by 8-10% per day

The Department of Health has announced this afternoon that another seven people have died as a result of the coronary virus. 1,372 new cases of the disease were confirmed.

688 people who were infected with Covid-19 have died so far in January.

There were 1,905 people with the coronary virus in the evening hospitals and 219 of them were in an intensive care unit, one person more than yesterday.

NPHET Professor Philip Nolan said the number of cases of the disease in the community was “improving very rapidly”.

Nolan said the number of people being hospitalized every day due to the virus has been declining for the past two weeks but, nevertheless, he considered that the number of people in intensive care units would remain very high for several more weeks.

Professor Nolan from NPHET said that by the end of next month it is likely that there will still be around 1,000 Covid-19 patients in hospitals each day by the end of next month and that the number of patients in the ICU will be over 100 at that time.

Today ‘s 164 cases involved Cork, 75 in Waterford, 45 in Meath and 34 in Mayo. There were 26 cases in Galway, 18 in Donegal and 15 in Kerry.

502 of the 1,372 new cases today involved Dublin.

The fortnightly rate of the disease is below 1,000 for the third day in a row and the growth of the disease is declining by 8-10% per day. Today was a rate of 766 cases per 100,000 people.

Mayo currently has the second highest rate in the state – 1,214. Waterford had a rate of 991, Galway had 813, Donegal had 839 and Meath had 734. The rate was 703 in Cork and 404 in Kerry.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said vaccines will be made available to the third group in the Government’s vaccination program next month.

Under the Government ‘s Vaccine Distribution Strategy, the needle will be made available to people over the age of 70: 85 and over, 80-84, 75-79, 70-74.

People who are 85 or over will be the next recipient of the vaccine and will be given the GPs at their clinics.

Once AstraZeneca has received a license, that group will be started, although supply may be delayed.

Minister Donnelly said a load of AstraZeneca vaccine would be coming to us in February, although it will be less than prescribed. March is expected to be the worst to reduce the amount of this vaccine available in this country.

“Priority will be given to those in society who are most vulnerable to Covid-19 due to the limited supply of vaccines,” said the Minister.

The Health Service Executive is preparing an information campaign for the public so that everyone knows in advance where to find the needle, where and how to go after it.

143,000 doses have been given to the public in the state to date, according to the latest statistics.

182,355 doses have been given in Northern Ireland to date with 22,732 people receiving the second dose.

The Northern Department of Health confirmed that another 17 people who had contracted the coronary virus had died. 422 new cases of the disease were then announced earlier in the afternoon.

There are 828 Covid-19 patients in Northern hospitals. 74 of them are in intensive care units.

289,664 cases have been confirmed in Ireland to date, 188,923 cases south of the border and 100,741 cases north of it.

4,724 people have died in Ireland to date as a result of the pandemic, 2,977 people south of the border and 1,747 people north of it.