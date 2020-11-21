15% of iOS users in the US already customize it

With iOS 14, Apple allows users to customize their iPhone home screens with widgets for the first time, which has become extremely popular. New research from Sensor Tower reveals that nearly 15% of iPhone users in the US have already installed at least one app to change the look of the iOS 14 home screen.

The research company has tracked the download numbers of the five most popular apps available on the App Store that offer multiple home screen widgets: Widgetsmith, Color Widgets, Photo Widget: Simple, WidgetBox, and Photo Widget.

According to Sensor Tower, these apps together have been installed on more than 13 million iPhones in the United States alone since the release of iOS 14 on September 16. On September 21, all of the above apps were downloaded more than 3.8 million times.

Widgets have been common on Android devices for more than a decade. In the past two months, iPhone users have also shown enduring interest in adding these useful shortcuts to their home screens. As the ecosystem continues to grow on Apple devices; Developers have the opportunity to identify innovative ways to meet this new consumer demand and potentially achieve greater engagement through an increase in homescreen real estate.

In September, Pinterest broke its record for daily downloads on the App Store thanks to iOS 14 widgets. Although the app didn’t even offer any kind of widget at the time. That’s because users were downloading Pinterest to find inspiration for the iOS 14 home screen design. The app registered around 616,000 downloads on the App Store on September 21.