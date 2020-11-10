16 more killed and 270 new cases of crown virus announced

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan says it is encouraging that the fortnightly rate of the disease has fallen to 152 cases per 100,000, a 51% reduction in a fortnight

The Department of Health has announced this afternoon that another 16 people who contracted the coronary virus have died.

Fourteen of the deaths related to November, one related to October and precise information on the death of the other has not yet been obtained.

270 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed.

Today ‘s 21 cases involved Donegal, 14 in Meath and 11 in Waterford. There were eight new cases in Cork and fewer than five new cases in Galway, Kerry and Mayo.

82 new cases were announced in Dublin.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said it was encouraging that the fortnightly rate of the disease had fallen to 152 cases per 100,000, a 51% reduction in a fortnight.

The fortnightly rate in Donegal has gone up from 276 yesterday to 285 today. There has been a fall in the rate in all other Gaeltacht counties.

The rate is now 203 in Meath, 160 in Cork and 148 in Mayo. Kerry has a rate of 142, Waterford has 130 and Galway has 109.

There are 282 Covid-19 patients in the hospitals and 40 of them are in an intensive care unit.

The Northern Department of Health announced earlier in the evening that 11 other people who had contracted the coronary virus had died. They all died in the last day. 514 new cases of the disease were confirmed in the North today.

There are 420 Covid-19 patients in Northern hospitals and 50 of them in an intensive care unit.

99% of the beds there were full today and an outbreak of the disease has been confirmed in 146 care centers in the North.

Stormont ministers are still debating proposals for the restrictions in place in Northern Ireland. The restrictions are due to be released this Friday, 13 November, but ministers disagree on adding another fortnight to the restrictions on the hospitality sector.

To date, the pandemic has killed 2,765 people in Ireland, 1,963 south of the border and 802 north.

109,791 cases confirmed in Ireland to date, 65,889 cases in the south and 43,902 north.