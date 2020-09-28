17 symptoms that you are a digital old man

Recognizing at first glance and without a doubt an expert TikTok user or a clever food instagramer is no longer complicated. The strange thing is just the opposite: locating a old digital.

Although extremely complicated (and increasingly), there are some tricks to get it. Everything is a matter of looking closely at your environment and your actions in certain situations that might seem normal. Do you recognize a floppy disk? Did you learn a new abbreviation language when you had to summarize SMS like there was no tomorrow?

We got you. Behold 17 symptoms that define you as a true digital old man.

1. The save file symbol you know is a floppy disk

Surely the moment when you feel more digitally old, falling into your own trap, is when you instruct a young man to save a file, you indicate everything innocent you: click the floppy disk icon. The face of “eing“or”what are you telling me piece of digital old man“It is instantaneous, so it is time to explain and detail graphically which icon you mean. Use floppy disk, never again. Obsolete metaphors of computing

2. You have known an advanced machine that allows you to write and print at the same time

Technology is not always an advance in how we work. The typewriter it is a perfectly clear example. Okay, the corrections are better now with a word processor and the computer. Also, you have to be very clumsy or gross so that two keys are stuck on a PC keyboard as it happened with typewriters.

But who can beat the fact that with a typewriter we could accomplish the task of printing the document at the same time we were typing? State-of-the-art analog technology.

3. The BIC pen was THE TOOL for time travel

There came a time when you could do it with the player itself, but by then, you were already a master at the noble and forgotten art of rewinding a cassette tape with a pen, preferably a BIC.

Saving the player’s battery was the key. Or maybe something hypnotizing? If there has even been a recent championship organized by Retrobytes that to the disgrace of the old digital ones, a 15-year-old boy won with the following mark: 51 laps in 30 seconds.

4. Copying the contents of a folder required hacker level 7

Although there are very realistic hacker series, such as Mr Robot, for many people the idea of ​​a hacker is sometimes limited to understanding and being able to perform tasks with command lines. If possible with a mechanical keyboard that sounds loud at every click.

An old digital man has felt this powerful until the arrival of operating systems with a user interface, if only to see the contents of a folder … you know where? … Exactly, on a floppy disk! We are already on level final boss of old june.

5. It took you longer to think about what to say in an SMS than to write it

Now try to explain to a teenager that sending text messages to his friends costs money and the eternal threads of WhatsApp to meet on a Saturday night a group of 3 friends could not pay them or Lebron James with his new contract of 100 million dollars .

That the languages ​​of some countries remain whole. Definitely.

6. The sound of the modem connecting: a drug that raised our pulsations

When you see a young man complain that he has run out of data or that the coverage is not 4G in a secluded corner of the Pyrenees, think how sweet it would be a sentence of one week in a “connected” house from more than 20 years, when the process to connect to the Internet followed an exciting ritual:

Yelling at our parents to hang up the phone so we can connect. Dialing the modem and holding your breath for a few long seconds until it seemed to start connecting. Pulsations a thousand to the rhythm of the sound of the modem. Pray a lot that the connection was not lost or it would be necessary to call Murcia’s aunt.

7. The GIF was a resource, not entertainment

Messaging systems, social networks … nothing escapes the GIFs. Go out, ask, and with the answers you get, you can draw a fairly reliable line between the old digital ones and the others. The older people of the place enjoy the funny GIFs that flood the network, but they will also be able to remember what these kinds of “shaky” images have done to give some animation to old personal websites.

8. The sweet wait for photo development

It is true that today, with smartphones, Instagram and filtersThere are those who take longer to get a photograph ready for social media than a few years ago we had to wait for the 36 photos to be revealed in the neighborhood store. But to see who is the handsome man or the pretty one that can endure today the 24 hours of waiting that an old digital man enjoyed until she could see the fruit of her role as a photographer.

9. The twist was the tactile

If memorizing a phone number is something that is not fashionable today, what can we say about the handling of the old wheel telephones. Those who have not had to use one in their day to day will try to press the keys, boot the disk or even ask Siri to dial a phone rather than think that, before, the twist was the tactile.

10. Giant CDs are parents

Take any child that could give you gallifantes (If you know what they are, add an extra life like old man in general) and show them a vinyl. You will surely be surprised by such a large CD that you would not know where to put it. Or maybe they would place it on a shelf where their parents keep giant CDs like gold on cloth with covers that they don’t stop looking and looking at. And don’t even think about calling him vinyl because they will try to stick it to the wall of their room to decorate it.

Choosing revolutions, carefully placing the needle … oh, what rituals we have lost over time.

11. A few bits win over clans

Candies, bugs that we have to hunt, clans or birds that we throw into the air. So anyone is entertained at home or waiting for the dentist. Only the oldest digital ones appreciate the aftertaste and the pleasure of a few bits that had to be moved around the screen of the unbreakable Nokia, with even more value due to the reduced screen size and absurd resolution. But what a battery!

12. Porn (and football) was imagination

What the Internet has done for the distribution and enjoyment of adult content (including football) cannot be denied. But now it’s all too easy. A digital old man is capable of deciphering secret codes or even QR codes with just a little wink. The encoded Plus of Friday night / Sunday afternoon, or the risque photos that were half displayed on the PC screen with our 56 kbps connections are not appreciated by everyone. Nor the millennials They have as much imagination as before, when we were able to “guess” the name of the scorer of a goal between noise and horizontal lines.

13. When the “selfie” was who passed by

In recent years, few details have shown me more clearly that I am a digital old man. Not choosing the selfie as a way to have a group photo or with your partner / child, but asking someone who was passing by to take the photo (and look at you badly) is the most reliable way to make you feel like an old man. who likes more self-portrait than selfie.

14. Alarm clock on the bedside table

An unmistakable beep as an alarm, some blinding red numbers or even a mesmerizing tick that you ended up hearing as soon as you closed your eyes. Was the alarm clock which now the smartphone or a smartwatch have replaced.

Some even carried AM / FM radio and probably even all.