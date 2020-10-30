178 Google Play deals: free and heavily discounted apps and games for a short time

Halloween is just around the corner and to celebrate it we bring you, like every week, the best deals on apps, games and icon packs from Google Play, no trick or treat. You know, these are paid apps and games that you can get for free or at a heavily discounted price for a limited time.





48 free Android apps

As usual, we start with paid apps, games and icon packs that you can get totally free for a limited time. Some titles that may interest you are the application 1984 Cam or the games Evertale, Let the Pharao FREE or Stone of souls.

Applications

Star Link 2: Constellation € 1.00 free

PhET simulations 1.09 euros free

Gym Pro Home Workouts (No Ad) 1.79 euros free

QR and barcode scanner PRO 2.29 euros free

80s Music Radio Pro 0.61 euros free

Binary Calculator Pro 0.50 euros free

Luci – Intelligent Dream Journal & Lucid Guide 0.69 euros free

Temperature Converter Pro 0.59 euros free

1984 Cam – VHS Camcorder, Retro Camera Effects 1.09 euros free

Lists 2.19 euros free

Screenshot Pro 2 1.49 euros free

p≡p – The pEp email client with Encryption 1.99 euros free

Video Board 1.89 euros free

Correlate – Symptom and Habit Diary 2.99 euros free

Prometheus News Feeds 2.99 euros free

Games

Cyber ​​Fighters: League of Cyberpunk Stickman 2077 0.59 euros free

Dead Bunker 3: On a Surface 0.59 euros free

Evertale 0.50 euros free

Terra Fighter 2 Pro 0.89 euros free

Boymate10 Find5X – Brain Card Game 0.59 euros free

Reading Raven: Learn to read phonics adventure 2.19 euros free

Timing Hero VIP: Retro Fighting Action RPG 3.79 euros free

World Of Chess 3D 0.69 euros free

Live or Die: Survival Pro 1.19 euros free

Man-Eating Plant VIP 0.99 euros free

Games How cool is your broom? 2.99 euros free

Superhero Fruit 2 Premium: Robot Fighting 2.09 euros free

Terry’s Halloween 0.99 euros free

Dead Bunker 2 HD 0.59 euros free

Last Day Survival-Zombie Shooting 24H Dark Dungeon 0.59 euros free

Stone of souls 0.59 euros free

Tap Town – Soul Event 1.89 euros free

Zombie Avengers: (Dreamsky) Stickman War Z-zombie 0.59 euros free

Isometric Squares – puzzle ² 1.49 euros free

Let the Pharaoh FREE !!! 0.89 euros free

Triple Fantasy Premium 4.99 euros free

Coloring book for preschool children 1.99 euros free

INFINITY THE BLOCK: HELL BOSS 0.89 euros free

Lifeline: Flatline 1.09 euros free

Professional brain games 3.09 euros free

Speed ​​Math 2018 – Pro 0.79 euros free

Stories: Your Choice (more resources at start) 0.99 euros free

Dean The Kid: Action Platformer 0.99 euros free

Hero’s 2nd Memory: Shooting RPG 0.99 euros free

Merge Monster VIP – Idle Puzzle RPG 0.99 euros free

Summer Pro – Ad Free 0.59 euros free

Warriors’ Market Mayhem VIP 0.89 euros free

Personalization

Black Army Omni – Icon Pack – Fresh dashboard 0.99 euros free

130 discounted Android apps

We track our compilation with other paid customization apps, games and apps that are on sale. This week we have several household names, such as Stardew Valley, Baldur’s Gate II, Star Wars KOTOR or the legendary widget Battery Widget Reborn Pro.

Applications

ColorMeter camera color picker 3.29 euros 0.99 euros

EAS Simulator Pro 2.00 euros 0.99 euros

Cable tables, electrical cables data tables 2.19 euros 1.29 euros

Incognito Browser Pro – Complete Private Browser 4.99 euros 1.59 euros

NFC EMV Card Reader 3.09 euros 1.89 euros

PDF Editor & Creator, Tool, Merge, Watermark 1.59 euros 0.99 euros

Mayi Pro VPN – Ads Free Vpn – Safe & Secure Vpn 3.29 euros 0.69 euros

PD Pupil Distance for Eyeglasses & VR Headset 5.99 euros 2.69 euros

How much can I spend? Premium Expense Control 3.29 euros 0.99 euros

Premium English tongue twisters with pronunciation 2.59 euros 0.69 euros

Who Uses My WiFi (No Ad) – WiFi Scanner 2.09 euros 1.09 euros

WiFi Analyzer (No Ads) – WiFi Test 2.19 euros 0.99 euros

WiFi router password (no ads) 2.09 euros 0.89 euros

WiFi Signal Meter (No Ad) – WiFi Scanner 2.09 euros 0.89 euros

Tequila Radio PRO 1.49 euros 0.69 euros

Screen Draw Screenshot Pro 2.99 euros 0.89 euros

All Task Reminder Pro + Widget 2.99 euros 0.89 euros

AlmostTI – TI Calc Emulator 5.49 euros 3.09 euros

Alpha Hybrid Launcher Prime Themes 3.49 euros 0.69 euros

HTTP Redirection trace 1.89 euros 0.99 euros

National Anthems PRO 1.79 euros 1.09 euros

Tournament Manager Pro 1.89 euros 1.19 euros

Wifi Auto PRO 1.89 euros 1.19 euros

Bass Engineer 2.49 euros 1.19 euros

Classic eReader – book reader 2.99 euros 1.49 euros

Flyers, Poster Maker, Graphic & Banner Maker Pro 22.99 euros 6.99 euros

KnowledgeBase Builder 11.99 euros 4.79 euros

My Face Shape Meter match and try eyeglass frames 3.09 euros 0.99 euros

Games

Stardew valley 8.99 euros 4.29 euros

BonVoyage! 1.99 euros 1.09 euros

CRAZY CHICKEN strikes back 4.09 euros 0.99 euros

Lovecraft’s Untold Stories 9.99 euros 3.99 euros

Lucid Dream Adventure 2: An Adventure Game 3.09 euros 1.29 euros

Rule with an Iron Fish: A Pirate Fishing RPG 4.19 euros 1.99 euros

Slenderman Origins 1 Full 3.19 euros 0.99 euros

Slender Man Origins 2 Saga. Full. Horror quest 2.89 euros 0.99 euros

SpellKeeper 1.99 euros 0.59 euros

Heroes of Loot 2 4.79 euros 2.39 euros

Bermuda Triangle Pro 2.09 euros 0.99 euros

BuildFall 2: Drag, Stack, Smash 6.49 euros 1.39 euros

Crossword Puzzles (No Ads) 3.99 euros 0.99 euros

Dragon Castle: The Board Game 3.49 euros 0.99 euros

Guppy 2.99 euros 0.99 euros

Math Workout Pro – Math Games 2.99 euros 1.39 euros

Misadventures of Laura Silver [Visual Novel] 6.99 euros 3.09 euros

Potion Explosion 3.49 euros 0.99 euros

Super Space Shooter 2.69 euros 1.49 euros

Control Terminal 2.99 euros 1.69 euros

Type II: Hardcore 3D FPS with TD elements 6.49 euros 3.59 euros

Baldur’s Gate II 10.99 euros 4.89 euros

Color Defense – Ultimate TD Tower Base Defense 2.99 euros 1.19 euros

Holy Potatoes! A Weapon Shop ?! 5.49 euros 1.09 euros

Kaiju Big Battel Fighto Fantasy 10.99 euros 4.59 euros

REDDEN 2.79 euros 0.89 euros

Rising Empires 2 – 4X fantasy strategy 3.49 euros 1.49 euros

RPG Knight Bewitched 2.29 euros 0.99 euros

Star Vikings Forever 5.49 euros 2.09 euros

Star Wars ™: KOTOR 10.99 euros 4.99 euros

The last warlock 3.59 euros 1.79 euros

Whispering Willows 5.49 euros 2.09 euros

ZONE Shadow of Lemansk Post-apocalyptic shooter 1.69 euros 0.59 euros

Earthlings Beware! 1.49 euros 0.59 euros

Rogue Master – The Seven Artifacts 1.79 euros 0.59 euros

One Up – Lemonade Rush! 1.99 euros 0.59 euros

Rebuild 3: Gangs of Deadsville 5.49 euros 1.89 euros

River Legends: A Fly Fishing Adventure 4.09 euros 0.99 euros

Shootout on Cash Island 1.39 euros 0.59 euros

The Eyes of Ara 4.99 euros 2.99 euros

Who Are You, Mr. Cooper? 1.39 euros 0.59 euros

cress pro 1.39 euros 0.69 euros

Panmorphia 2.39 euros 1.19 euros

Panmorphia: Enchanted 2.39 euros 1.19 euros

Bathory – The Bloody Countess 2.99 euros 1.49 euros

Morgiana: Mysteries & Nightmares (Full Adventure) 2.99 euros 1.49 euros

Zeon 25 3.49 euros 0.59 euros

Children Connect the dots Animals 1.99 euros 0.99 euros

Caapora Adventure – Ojibe’s Revenge 4.99 euros 0.89 euros

Heal: Pocket Edition 5.49 euros 2.79 euros

Children’s Puzzle – 82 animals 1.99 euros 0.99 euros

Kingdom: New Lands 9.99 euros 1.99 euros

Kings Hero 2: Turn Based RPG 1.99 euros 0.59 euros

Let’s Break Things! Cousin 2.41 euros 1.19 euros

Sorcery! 5.49 euros 2.69 euros

Zombie Night Terror 6.99 euros 3.59 euros

Battlevoid: Sector Siege 3.99 euros 0.99 euros

Bubble hero 1.79 euros 0.59 euros

Hidden Folks 4.99 euros 2.99 euros

RPG Ascendants: Power Rising 3.59 euros 0.89 euros

The last Roman people 2.19 euros 0.99 euros

The School – White Day 7.99 euros 2.29 euros

Personalization

Arc Launcher Pro 3.49 euros 0.59 euros

Alexis Pie Icon Pack: Clean and Minimalistic 2.09 euros 0.59 euros

Bubbles Live Wallpaper 2.49 euros 1.09 euros

Game of Life Live Wallpaper 2.49 euros 1.09 euros

GRADION – Icon Pack (SALE !!!) 2.19 euros 0.99 euros

iOS 14 Black – Icon Pack 1.69 euros 0.99 euros

iOS 14 Dark – Icon Pack 1.69 euros 0.99 euros

iOS 14 White – Icon Pack 1.69 euros 0.99 euros

Lines Live Wallpaper 2.49 euros 1.09 euros

Knots Live Wallpaper 2.49 euros 1.09 euros

Dark Pixel – Icon Pack 1.99 euros 1.19 euros

Earth & Moon in HD Gyro 3D PRO Parallax Wallpaper 3.99 euros 0.99 euros

Aragon 1.89 euros 1.09 euros

Arc 2.79 euros 1.49 euros

B1ack Scorpion 2.19 euros 1.19 euros

CRiOS X – Icon Pack 1.99 euros 1.19 euros

Crispy HD – Icon Pack 1.99 euros 1.19 euros

Dark Desire2 2.19 euros 1.19 euros

Dark moon 1.79 euros 1.09 euros

Dark Pixel Professional – Icon Pack 1.99 euros 0.99 euros

Desire2 2.19 euros 1.19 euros

Elixir 2.79 euros 1.49 euros

Was 2.19 euros 1.19 euros

It was White Flat € 1.70 1.09 euros

Evolution 2.39 euros 1.29 euros

Evolution Gray 2.39 euros 1.19 euros

Evolution Red 2.39 euros 1.19 euros

Flixy – Icon Pack 1.99 euros 0.99 euros

Flyme 8 – Icon Pack 1.99 euros 0.99 euros

0Ground 2.69 euros 1.49 euros

0Ground2 2.39 euros 1.29 euros

One UI Fluo – Icon Pack 1.99 euros 0.99 euros

Oxigen Square – Icon Pack 1.99 euros 0.99 euros

Rustic 2.39 euros 1.29 euros

Rustic Dynasty 2.09 euros 1.19 euros

White moon 1.79 euros 1.09 euros

Caelus Icon Pack – Colorful Linear Icons 1.39 euros 0.79 euros

Emui – Icon Pack 1.99 euros 1.19 euros

Battery Widget Reborn 2020 4.99 euros 1.99 euros

World Clock Widget 2020 Pro 4.99 euros 1.89 euros

More offers?

If after all these free applications our section on Fridays falls short, you can keep up to date with the main offers of all operating systems through our colleagues at Applesfera and EuroXliveMóvil. You can also see the best prices on mobiles and accessories in our Hunting Bargains today.

We remind you that the comments, as always, are open so that you can add the Google Play offers that you find. And if you want more, see you next week. Good weekend to everyone!