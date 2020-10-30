178 Google Play deals: free and heavily discounted apps and games for a short time

Halloween is just around the corner and to celebrate it we bring you, like every week, the best deals on apps, games and icon packs from Google Play, no trick or treat. You know, these are paid apps and games that you can get for free or at a heavily discounted price for a limited time.
48 free Android apps
As usual, we start with paid apps, games and icon packs that you can get totally free for a limited time. Some titles that may interest you are the application 1984 Cam or the games Evertale, Let the Pharao FREE or Stone of souls.
Applications
-
Star Link 2: Constellation
€ 1.00free
-
PhET simulations
1.09 eurosfree
-
Gym Pro Home Workouts (No Ad)
1.79 eurosfree
-
QR and barcode scanner PRO
2.29 eurosfree
-
80s Music Radio Pro
0.61 eurosfree
-
Binary Calculator Pro
0.50 eurosfree
-
Luci – Intelligent Dream Journal & Lucid Guide
0.69 eurosfree
-
Temperature Converter Pro
0.59 eurosfree
-
1984 Cam – VHS Camcorder, Retro Camera Effects
1.09 eurosfree
-
Lists
2.19 eurosfree
-
Screenshot Pro 2
1.49 eurosfree
-
p≡p – The pEp email client with Encryption
1.99 eurosfree
-
Video Board
1.89 eurosfree
-
Correlate – Symptom and Habit Diary
2.99 eurosfree
-
Prometheus News Feeds
2.99 eurosfree
Games
-
Cyber Fighters: League of Cyberpunk Stickman 2077
0.59 eurosfree
-
Dead Bunker 3: On a Surface
0.59 eurosfree
-
Evertale
0.50 eurosfree
-
Terra Fighter 2 Pro
0.89 eurosfree
-
Boymate10 Find5X – Brain Card Game
0.59 eurosfree
-
Reading Raven: Learn to read phonics adventure
2.19 eurosfree
-
Timing Hero VIP: Retro Fighting Action RPG
3.79 eurosfree
-
World Of Chess 3D
0.69 eurosfree
-
Live or Die: Survival Pro
1.19 eurosfree
-
Man-Eating Plant VIP
0.99 eurosfree
-
Games How cool is your broom?
2.99 eurosfree
-
Superhero Fruit 2 Premium: Robot Fighting
2.09 eurosfree
-
Terry’s Halloween
0.99 eurosfree
-
Dead Bunker 2 HD
0.59 eurosfree
-
Last Day Survival-Zombie Shooting 24H Dark Dungeon
0.59 eurosfree
-
Stone of souls
0.59 eurosfree
-
Tap Town – Soul Event
1.89 eurosfree
-
Zombie Avengers: (Dreamsky) Stickman War Z-zombie
0.59 eurosfree
-
Isometric Squares – puzzle ²
1.49 eurosfree
-
Let the Pharaoh FREE !!!
0.89 eurosfree
-
Triple Fantasy Premium
4.99 eurosfree
-
Coloring book for preschool children
1.99 eurosfree
-
INFINITY THE BLOCK: HELL BOSS
0.89 eurosfree
-
Lifeline: Flatline
1.09 eurosfree
-
Professional brain games
3.09 eurosfree
-
Speed Math 2018 – Pro
0.79 eurosfree
-
Stories: Your Choice (more resources at start)
0.99 eurosfree
-
Dean The Kid: Action Platformer
0.99 eurosfree
-
Hero’s 2nd Memory: Shooting RPG
0.99 eurosfree
-
Merge Monster VIP – Idle Puzzle RPG
0.99 eurosfree
-
Summer Pro – Ad Free
0.59 eurosfree
-
Warriors’ Market Mayhem VIP
0.89 eurosfree
Personalization
- Black Army Omni – Icon Pack – Fresh dashboard
0.99 eurosfree
130 discounted Android apps
We track our compilation with other paid customization apps, games and apps that are on sale. This week we have several household names, such as Stardew Valley, Baldur’s Gate II, Star Wars KOTOR or the legendary widget Battery Widget Reborn Pro.
Applications
-
ColorMeter camera color picker
3.29 euros0.99 euros
-
EAS Simulator Pro
2.00 euros0.99 euros
-
Cable tables, electrical cables data tables
2.19 euros1.29 euros
-
Incognito Browser Pro – Complete Private Browser
4.99 euros1.59 euros
-
NFC EMV Card Reader
3.09 euros1.89 euros
-
PDF Editor & Creator, Tool, Merge, Watermark
1.59 euros0.99 euros
-
Mayi Pro VPN – Ads Free Vpn – Safe & Secure Vpn
3.29 euros0.69 euros
-
PD Pupil Distance for Eyeglasses & VR Headset
5.99 euros2.69 euros
-
How much can I spend? Premium Expense Control
3.29 euros0.99 euros
-
Premium English tongue twisters with pronunciation
2.59 euros0.69 euros
-
Who Uses My WiFi (No Ad) – WiFi Scanner
2.09 euros1.09 euros
-
WiFi Analyzer (No Ads) – WiFi Test
2.19 euros0.99 euros
-
WiFi router password (no ads)
2.09 euros0.89 euros
-
WiFi Signal Meter (No Ad) – WiFi Scanner
2.09 euros0.89 euros
-
Tequila Radio PRO
1.49 euros0.69 euros
-
Screen Draw Screenshot Pro
2.99 euros0.89 euros
-
All Task Reminder Pro + Widget
2.99 euros0.89 euros
-
AlmostTI – TI Calc Emulator
5.49 euros3.09 euros
-
Alpha Hybrid Launcher Prime Themes
3.49 euros0.69 euros
-
HTTP Redirection trace
1.89 euros0.99 euros
-
National Anthems PRO
1.79 euros1.09 euros
-
Tournament Manager Pro
1.89 euros1.19 euros
-
Wifi Auto PRO
1.89 euros1.19 euros
-
Bass Engineer
2.49 euros1.19 euros
-
Classic eReader – book reader
2.99 euros1.49 euros
-
Flyers, Poster Maker, Graphic & Banner Maker Pro
22.99 euros6.99 euros
-
KnowledgeBase Builder
11.99 euros4.79 euros
-
My Face Shape Meter match and try eyeglass frames
3.09 euros0.99 euros
Games
-
Stardew valley
8.99 euros4.29 euros
-
BonVoyage!
1.99 euros1.09 euros
-
CRAZY CHICKEN strikes back
4.09 euros0.99 euros
-
Lovecraft’s Untold Stories
9.99 euros3.99 euros
-
Lucid Dream Adventure 2: An Adventure Game
3.09 euros1.29 euros
-
Rule with an Iron Fish: A Pirate Fishing RPG
4.19 euros1.99 euros
-
Slenderman Origins 1 Full
3.19 euros0.99 euros
-
Slender Man Origins 2 Saga. Full. Horror quest
2.89 euros0.99 euros
-
SpellKeeper
1.99 euros0.59 euros
-
Heroes of Loot 2
4.79 euros2.39 euros
-
Bermuda Triangle Pro
2.09 euros0.99 euros
-
BuildFall 2: Drag, Stack, Smash
6.49 euros1.39 euros
-
Crossword Puzzles (No Ads)
3.99 euros0.99 euros
-
Dragon Castle: The Board Game
3.49 euros0.99 euros
-
Guppy
2.99 euros0.99 euros
-
Math Workout Pro – Math Games
2.99 euros1.39 euros
-
Misadventures of Laura Silver [Visual Novel]
6.99 euros3.09 euros
-
Potion Explosion
3.49 euros0.99 euros
-
Super Space Shooter
2.69 euros1.49 euros
-
Control Terminal
2.99 euros1.69 euros
-
Type II: Hardcore 3D FPS with TD elements
6.49 euros3.59 euros
-
Baldur’s Gate II
10.99 euros4.89 euros
-
Color Defense – Ultimate TD Tower Base Defense
2.99 euros1.19 euros
-
Holy Potatoes! A Weapon Shop ?!
5.49 euros1.09 euros
-
Kaiju Big Battel Fighto Fantasy
10.99 euros4.59 euros
-
REDDEN
2.79 euros0.89 euros
-
Rising Empires 2 – 4X fantasy strategy
3.49 euros1.49 euros
-
RPG Knight Bewitched
2.29 euros0.99 euros
-
Star Vikings Forever
5.49 euros2.09 euros
-
Star Wars ™: KOTOR
10.99 euros4.99 euros
-
The last warlock
3.59 euros1.79 euros
-
Whispering Willows
5.49 euros2.09 euros
-
ZONE Shadow of Lemansk Post-apocalyptic shooter
1.69 euros0.59 euros
-
Earthlings Beware!
1.49 euros0.59 euros
-
Rogue Master – The Seven Artifacts
1.79 euros0.59 euros
-
One Up – Lemonade Rush!
1.99 euros0.59 euros
-
Rebuild 3: Gangs of Deadsville
5.49 euros1.89 euros
-
River Legends: A Fly Fishing Adventure
4.09 euros0.99 euros
-
Shootout on Cash Island
1.39 euros0.59 euros
-
The Eyes of Ara
4.99 euros2.99 euros
-
Who Are You, Mr. Cooper?
1.39 euros0.59 euros
-
cress pro
1.39 euros0.69 euros
-
Panmorphia
2.39 euros1.19 euros
-
Panmorphia: Enchanted
2.39 euros1.19 euros
-
Bathory – The Bloody Countess
2.99 euros1.49 euros
-
Morgiana: Mysteries & Nightmares (Full Adventure)
2.99 euros1.49 euros
-
Zeon 25
3.49 euros0.59 euros
-
Children Connect the dots Animals
1.99 euros0.99 euros
-
Caapora Adventure – Ojibe’s Revenge
4.99 euros0.89 euros
-
Heal: Pocket Edition
5.49 euros2.79 euros
-
Children’s Puzzle – 82 animals
1.99 euros0.99 euros
-
Kingdom: New Lands
9.99 euros1.99 euros
-
Kings Hero 2: Turn Based RPG
1.99 euros0.59 euros
-
Let’s Break Things! Cousin
2.41 euros1.19 euros
-
Sorcery!
5.49 euros2.69 euros
-
Zombie Night Terror
6.99 euros3.59 euros
-
Battlevoid: Sector Siege
3.99 euros0.99 euros
-
Bubble hero
1.79 euros0.59 euros
-
Hidden Folks
4.99 euros2.99 euros
-
RPG Ascendants: Power Rising
3.59 euros0.89 euros
-
The last Roman people
2.19 euros0.99 euros
-
The School – White Day
7.99 euros2.29 euros
Personalization
-
Arc Launcher Pro
3.49 euros0.59 euros
-
Alexis Pie Icon Pack: Clean and Minimalistic
2.09 euros0.59 euros
-
Bubbles Live Wallpaper
2.49 euros1.09 euros
-
Game of Life Live Wallpaper
2.49 euros1.09 euros
-
GRADION – Icon Pack (SALE !!!)
2.19 euros0.99 euros
-
iOS 14 Black – Icon Pack
1.69 euros0.99 euros
-
iOS 14 Dark – Icon Pack
1.69 euros0.99 euros
-
iOS 14 White – Icon Pack
1.69 euros0.99 euros
-
Lines Live Wallpaper
2.49 euros1.09 euros
-
Knots Live Wallpaper
2.49 euros1.09 euros
-
Dark Pixel – Icon Pack
1.99 euros1.19 euros
-
Earth & Moon in HD Gyro 3D PRO Parallax Wallpaper
3.99 euros0.99 euros
-
Aragon
1.89 euros1.09 euros
-
Arc
2.79 euros1.49 euros
-
B1ack Scorpion
2.19 euros1.19 euros
-
CRiOS X – Icon Pack
1.99 euros1.19 euros
-
Crispy HD – Icon Pack
1.99 euros1.19 euros
-
Dark Desire2
2.19 euros1.19 euros
-
Dark moon
1.79 euros1.09 euros
-
Dark Pixel Professional – Icon Pack
1.99 euros0.99 euros
-
Desire2
2.19 euros1.19 euros
-
Elixir
2.79 euros1.49 euros
-
Was
2.19 euros1.19 euros
-
It was White Flat
€ 1.701.09 euros
-
Evolution
2.39 euros1.29 euros
-
Evolution Gray
2.39 euros1.19 euros
-
Evolution Red
2.39 euros1.19 euros
-
Flixy – Icon Pack
1.99 euros0.99 euros
-
Flyme 8 – Icon Pack
1.99 euros0.99 euros
-
0Ground
2.69 euros1.49 euros
-
0Ground2
2.39 euros1.29 euros
-
One UI Fluo – Icon Pack
1.99 euros0.99 euros
-
Oxigen Square – Icon Pack
1.99 euros0.99 euros
-
Rustic
2.39 euros1.29 euros
-
Rustic Dynasty
2.09 euros1.19 euros
-
White moon
1.79 euros1.09 euros
-
Caelus Icon Pack – Colorful Linear Icons
1.39 euros0.79 euros
-
Emui – Icon Pack
1.99 euros1.19 euros
-
Battery Widget Reborn 2020
4.99 euros1.99 euros
-
World Clock Widget 2020 Pro
4.99 euros1.89 euros
More offers?
If after all these free applications our section on Fridays falls short, you can keep up to date with the main offers of all operating systems through our colleagues at Applesfera and EuroXliveMóvil. You can also see the best prices on mobiles and accessories in our Hunting Bargains today.
We remind you that the comments, as always, are open so that you can add the Google Play offers that you find. And if you want more, see you next week. Good weekend to everyone!