Tech GiantsGoogle

178 Google Play deals: free and heavily discounted apps and games for a short time

By Brian Adam
0
0

Must Read

Google

178 Google Play deals: free and heavily discounted apps and games for a short time

Brian Adam - 0
Halloween is just around the corner and to celebrate it we bring you, like every week, the best deals on apps, games...
Read more
Car Tech

Serial 1 is the first electric bike to bear the Harley Davidson name

Brian Adam - 0
As is often read in many specialized internet forums, everything what has to do with the mobility of the future "will be electric...
Read more
Tech News

SiFive launches HiFive Unmatched, a perfect board to experience the promise of that theoretical revolution called RISC-V

Brian Adam - 0
The easiest way to explain what RISC-V is is qualify it as the Linux of processors. This Open Source architecture is...
Read more
Apps

Google enters the business of VPN for Android: it will include one in Google One

Brian Adam - 0
Google has announced that it will offer VPN services (data tunnel between servers with greater security and privacy) to Google One customers....
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Halloween is just around the corner and to celebrate it we bring you, like every week, the best deals on apps, games and icon packs from Google Play, no trick or treat. You know, these are paid apps and games that you can get for free or at a heavily discounted price for a limited time.


48 free Android apps

https://www.youtube.com/watch?vsrc=aUnpKEcjfTg

As usual, we start with paid apps, games and icon packs that you can get totally free for a limited time. Some titles that may interest you are the application 1984 Cam or the games Evertale, Let the Pharao FREE or Stone of souls.

Applications

  • Star Link 2: Constellation € 1.00 free

  • PhET simulations 1.09 euros free

  • Gym Pro Home Workouts (No Ad) 1.79 euros free

  • QR and barcode scanner PRO 2.29 euros free

  • 80s Music Radio Pro 0.61 euros free

  • Binary Calculator Pro 0.50 euros free

  • Luci – Intelligent Dream Journal & Lucid Guide 0.69 euros free

  • Temperature Converter Pro 0.59 euros free

  • 1984 Cam – VHS Camcorder, Retro Camera Effects 1.09 euros free

  • Lists 2.19 euros free

  • Screenshot Pro 2 1.49 euros free

  • p≡p – The pEp email client with Encryption 1.99 euros free

  • Video Board 1.89 euros free

  • Correlate – Symptom and Habit Diary 2.99 euros free

  • Prometheus News Feeds 2.99 euros free

Games

  • Cyber ​​Fighters: League of Cyberpunk Stickman 2077 0.59 euros free

  • Dead Bunker 3: On a Surface 0.59 euros free

  • Evertale 0.50 euros free

  • Terra Fighter 2 Pro 0.89 euros free

  • Boymate10 Find5X – Brain Card Game 0.59 euros free

  • Reading Raven: Learn to read phonics adventure 2.19 euros free

  • Timing Hero VIP: Retro Fighting Action RPG 3.79 euros free

  • World Of Chess 3D 0.69 euros free

  • Live or Die: Survival Pro 1.19 euros free

  • Man-Eating Plant VIP 0.99 euros free

  • Games How cool is your broom? 2.99 euros free

  • Superhero Fruit 2 Premium: Robot Fighting 2.09 euros free

  • Terry’s Halloween 0.99 euros free

  • Dead Bunker 2 HD 0.59 euros free

  • Last Day Survival-Zombie Shooting 24H Dark Dungeon 0.59 euros free

  • Stone of souls 0.59 euros free

  • Tap Town – Soul Event 1.89 euros free

  • Zombie Avengers: (Dreamsky) Stickman War Z-zombie 0.59 euros free

  • Isometric Squares – puzzle ² 1.49 euros free

  • Let the Pharaoh FREE !!! 0.89 euros free

  • Triple Fantasy Premium 4.99 euros free

  • Coloring book for preschool children 1.99 euros free

  • INFINITY THE BLOCK: HELL BOSS 0.89 euros free

  • Lifeline: Flatline 1.09 euros free

  • Professional brain games 3.09 euros free

  • Speed ​​Math 2018 – Pro 0.79 euros free

  • Stories: Your Choice (more resources at start) 0.99 euros free

  • Dean The Kid: Action Platformer 0.99 euros free

  • Hero’s 2nd Memory: Shooting RPG 0.99 euros free

  • Merge Monster VIP – Idle Puzzle RPG 0.99 euros free

  • Summer Pro – Ad Free 0.59 euros free

  • Warriors’ Market Mayhem VIP 0.89 euros free

Personalization

  • Black Army Omni – Icon Pack – Fresh dashboard 0.99 euros free

130 discounted Android apps

https://www.youtube.com/watch?vsrc=pHUqhYslji4

We track our compilation with other paid customization apps, games and apps that are on sale. This week we have several household names, such as Stardew Valley, Baldur’s Gate II, Star Wars KOTOR or the legendary widget Battery Widget Reborn Pro.

Applications

  • ColorMeter camera color picker 3.29 euros 0.99 euros

  • EAS Simulator Pro 2.00 euros 0.99 euros

  • Cable tables, electrical cables data tables 2.19 euros 1.29 euros

  • Incognito Browser Pro – Complete Private Browser 4.99 euros 1.59 euros

  • NFC EMV Card Reader 3.09 euros 1.89 euros

  • PDF Editor & Creator, Tool, Merge, Watermark 1.59 euros 0.99 euros

  • Mayi Pro VPN – Ads Free Vpn – Safe & Secure Vpn 3.29 euros 0.69 euros

  • PD Pupil Distance for Eyeglasses & VR Headset 5.99 euros 2.69 euros

  • How much can I spend? Premium Expense Control 3.29 euros 0.99 euros

  • Premium English tongue twisters with pronunciation 2.59 euros 0.69 euros

  • Who Uses My WiFi (No Ad) – WiFi Scanner 2.09 euros 1.09 euros

  • WiFi Analyzer (No Ads) – WiFi Test 2.19 euros 0.99 euros

  • WiFi router password (no ads) 2.09 euros 0.89 euros

  • WiFi Signal Meter (No Ad) – WiFi Scanner 2.09 euros 0.89 euros

  • Tequila Radio PRO 1.49 euros 0.69 euros

  • Screen Draw Screenshot Pro 2.99 euros 0.89 euros

  • All Task Reminder Pro + Widget 2.99 euros 0.89 euros

  • AlmostTI – TI Calc Emulator 5.49 euros 3.09 euros

  • Alpha Hybrid Launcher Prime Themes 3.49 euros 0.69 euros

  • HTTP Redirection trace 1.89 euros 0.99 euros

  • National Anthems PRO 1.79 euros 1.09 euros

  • Tournament Manager Pro 1.89 euros 1.19 euros

  • Wifi Auto PRO 1.89 euros 1.19 euros

  • Bass Engineer 2.49 euros 1.19 euros

  • Classic eReader – book reader 2.99 euros 1.49 euros

  • Flyers, Poster Maker, Graphic & Banner Maker Pro 22.99 euros 6.99 euros

  • KnowledgeBase Builder 11.99 euros 4.79 euros

  • My Face Shape Meter match and try eyeglass frames 3.09 euros 0.99 euros

Games

  • Stardew valley 8.99 euros 4.29 euros

  • BonVoyage! 1.99 euros 1.09 euros

  • CRAZY CHICKEN strikes back 4.09 euros 0.99 euros

  • Lovecraft’s Untold Stories 9.99 euros 3.99 euros

  • Lucid Dream Adventure 2: An Adventure Game 3.09 euros 1.29 euros

  • Rule with an Iron Fish: A Pirate Fishing RPG 4.19 euros 1.99 euros

  • Slenderman Origins 1 Full 3.19 euros 0.99 euros

  • Slender Man Origins 2 Saga. Full. Horror quest 2.89 euros 0.99 euros

  • SpellKeeper 1.99 euros 0.59 euros

  • Heroes of Loot 2 4.79 euros 2.39 euros

  • Bermuda Triangle Pro 2.09 euros 0.99 euros

  • BuildFall 2: Drag, Stack, Smash 6.49 euros 1.39 euros

  • Crossword Puzzles (No Ads) 3.99 euros 0.99 euros

  • Dragon Castle: The Board Game 3.49 euros 0.99 euros

  • Guppy 2.99 euros 0.99 euros

  • Math Workout Pro – Math Games 2.99 euros 1.39 euros

  • Misadventures of Laura Silver [Visual Novel] 6.99 euros 3.09 euros

  • Potion Explosion 3.49 euros 0.99 euros

  • Super Space Shooter 2.69 euros 1.49 euros

  • Control Terminal 2.99 euros 1.69 euros

  • Type II: Hardcore 3D FPS with TD elements 6.49 euros 3.59 euros

  • Baldur’s Gate II 10.99 euros 4.89 euros

  • Color Defense – Ultimate TD Tower Base Defense 2.99 euros 1.19 euros

  • Holy Potatoes! A Weapon Shop ?! 5.49 euros 1.09 euros

  • Kaiju Big Battel Fighto Fantasy 10.99 euros 4.59 euros

  • REDDEN 2.79 euros 0.89 euros

  • Rising Empires 2 – 4X fantasy strategy 3.49 euros 1.49 euros

  • RPG Knight Bewitched 2.29 euros 0.99 euros

  • Star Vikings Forever 5.49 euros 2.09 euros

  • Star Wars ™: KOTOR 10.99 euros 4.99 euros

  • The last warlock 3.59 euros 1.79 euros

  • Whispering Willows 5.49 euros 2.09 euros

  • ZONE Shadow of Lemansk Post-apocalyptic shooter 1.69 euros 0.59 euros

  • Earthlings Beware! 1.49 euros 0.59 euros

  • Rogue Master – The Seven Artifacts 1.79 euros 0.59 euros

  • One Up – Lemonade Rush! 1.99 euros 0.59 euros

  • Rebuild 3: Gangs of Deadsville 5.49 euros 1.89 euros

  • River Legends: A Fly Fishing Adventure 4.09 euros 0.99 euros

  • Shootout on Cash Island 1.39 euros 0.59 euros

  • The Eyes of Ara 4.99 euros 2.99 euros

  • Who Are You, Mr. Cooper? 1.39 euros 0.59 euros

  • cress pro 1.39 euros 0.69 euros

  • Panmorphia 2.39 euros 1.19 euros

  • Panmorphia: Enchanted 2.39 euros 1.19 euros

  • Bathory – The Bloody Countess 2.99 euros 1.49 euros

  • Morgiana: Mysteries & Nightmares (Full Adventure) 2.99 euros 1.49 euros

  • Zeon 25 3.49 euros 0.59 euros

  • Children Connect the dots Animals 1.99 euros 0.99 euros

  • Caapora Adventure – Ojibe’s Revenge 4.99 euros 0.89 euros

  • Heal: Pocket Edition 5.49 euros 2.79 euros

  • Children’s Puzzle – 82 animals 1.99 euros 0.99 euros

  • Kingdom: New Lands 9.99 euros 1.99 euros

  • Kings Hero 2: Turn Based RPG 1.99 euros 0.59 euros

  • Let’s Break Things! Cousin 2.41 euros 1.19 euros

  • Sorcery! 5.49 euros 2.69 euros

  • Zombie Night Terror 6.99 euros 3.59 euros

  • Battlevoid: Sector Siege 3.99 euros 0.99 euros

  • Bubble hero 1.79 euros 0.59 euros

  • Hidden Folks 4.99 euros 2.99 euros

  • RPG Ascendants: Power Rising 3.59 euros 0.89 euros

  • The last Roman people 2.19 euros 0.99 euros

  • The School – White Day 7.99 euros 2.29 euros

Personalization

  • Arc Launcher Pro 3.49 euros 0.59 euros

  • Alexis Pie Icon Pack: Clean and Minimalistic 2.09 euros 0.59 euros

  • Bubbles Live Wallpaper 2.49 euros 1.09 euros

  • Game of Life Live Wallpaper 2.49 euros 1.09 euros

  • GRADION – Icon Pack (SALE !!!) 2.19 euros 0.99 euros

  • iOS 14 Black – Icon Pack 1.69 euros 0.99 euros

  • iOS 14 Dark – Icon Pack 1.69 euros 0.99 euros

  • iOS 14 White – Icon Pack 1.69 euros 0.99 euros

  • Lines Live Wallpaper 2.49 euros 1.09 euros

  • Knots Live Wallpaper 2.49 euros 1.09 euros

  • Dark Pixel – Icon Pack 1.99 euros 1.19 euros

  • Earth & Moon in HD Gyro 3D PRO Parallax Wallpaper 3.99 euros 0.99 euros

  • Aragon 1.89 euros 1.09 euros

  • Arc 2.79 euros 1.49 euros

  • B1ack Scorpion 2.19 euros 1.19 euros

  • CRiOS X – Icon Pack 1.99 euros 1.19 euros

  • Crispy HD – Icon Pack 1.99 euros 1.19 euros

  • Dark Desire2 2.19 euros 1.19 euros

  • Dark moon 1.79 euros 1.09 euros

  • Dark Pixel Professional – Icon Pack 1.99 euros 0.99 euros

  • Desire2 2.19 euros 1.19 euros

  • Elixir 2.79 euros 1.49 euros

  • Was 2.19 euros 1.19 euros

  • It was White Flat € 1.70 1.09 euros

  • Evolution 2.39 euros 1.29 euros

  • Evolution Gray 2.39 euros 1.19 euros

  • Evolution Red 2.39 euros 1.19 euros

  • Flixy – Icon Pack 1.99 euros 0.99 euros

  • Flyme 8 – Icon Pack 1.99 euros 0.99 euros

  • 0Ground 2.69 euros 1.49 euros

  • 0Ground2 2.39 euros 1.29 euros

  • One UI Fluo – Icon Pack 1.99 euros 0.99 euros

  • Oxigen Square – Icon Pack 1.99 euros 0.99 euros

  • Rustic 2.39 euros 1.29 euros

  • Rustic Dynasty 2.09 euros 1.19 euros

  • White moon 1.79 euros 1.09 euros

  • Caelus Icon Pack – Colorful Linear Icons 1.39 euros 0.79 euros

  • Emui – Icon Pack 1.99 euros 1.19 euros

  • Battery Widget Reborn 2020 4.99 euros 1.99 euros

  • World Clock Widget 2020 Pro 4.99 euros 1.89 euros

More offers?

If after all these free applications our section on Fridays falls short, you can keep up to date with the main offers of all operating systems through our colleagues at Applesfera and EuroXliveMóvil. You can also see the best prices on mobiles and accessories in our Hunting Bargains today.

We remind you that the comments, as always, are open so that you can add the Google Play offers that you find. And if you want more, see you next week. Good weekend to everyone!

Related Articles

Communication

Xiaomi launches a Chromecast that you can use on your TV without WiFi

Brian Adam - 0
When even Google itself considered the concept of Chromecast As we knew it with the launch of the Chromecast with Google TV (the new...
Read more
Google

How to get back to old Gmail, Calendar, Photos and Google Drive icons on Android

Brian Adam - 0
This year Google has taken the opportunity to update some of its application icons. First it was Google Maps, then Google...
Read more
Entertainment

Xiaomi presents a Chromecast clone that works without an internet connection

Brian Adam - 0
When Google itself has decided to bury the old design of its latest Chromecast, Xiaomi appears with a system that seems to be taken...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©