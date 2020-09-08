18% of students did not take Irish for Leaving Certificate 2020

Latest news

By Brian Adam
6% of students did not do English this year and the same percentage did not do Mathematics

18% of students who received their estimated Leaving Certificate grades yesterday did not receive any marks for Irish as they were not registered for any Irish examination.

10,704 students out of 60,419 students who did not study Irish this year.

Usually, between 60-70% of students who do not take any Irish exam are exempt.

There was again a significant difference this year between the number of people who did not take the Irish exam but took an English or Maths exam. 6% of students did not do English this year and the same percentage did not do Mathematics.

Last year saw the end of the continuing decline in the number and percentage of students who do not take any Leaving Certificate Irish examination since 2012.

18% did not take any Irish exam in 2019, the same percentage as 2020.

The percentage of people who do not take any Irish exam for the Leaving Certificate fell to 15% in 2018.

During the period 2004-2019, the number of students in receipt of exemption increased significantly – from 2,391 in 2004 to 6,464 in 2019, an increase of 170%.

Between 2011-2019, however, the number of exemptions was fairly stable. Between 10.99% (2017) and 12.57% (2012) of Leaving Certificate students received exemption from the study of Irish during that period.

11% of 2019 Leaving Certificate students received an exemption from Irish.

The figures in this section relate to the number of students who have taken the traditional Leaving Certificate, the Leaving Certificate Vocational Program and the Leaving Certificate Applied.

The Department of Education states that people who do not have an exemption do not take an Irish examination in the Leaving Certificate for various reasons.

Among the reasons mentioned, some students have no interest in taking the exam. In addition, it was stated that students decide that Irish will not be required in their studies after the Leaving Certificate. These include students intending to study abroad. Other students do not take an Irish examination because they are taking the Leaving Certificate for the second time or because they are external candidates who are not studying Irish.

The Department of Education introduced a new system of exemptions at the end of last year which they claim will ensure that exemptions from the Irish language will be “rare and exceptional” in future.

However, the Department has not given any definition of what was meant by ‘rare and exceptional’ and various education experts are of the opinion that the change will greatly increase the number of exemptions from Irish that will be allowed.

Irish was one of the main subjects in which the highest grades were obtained in this year’s Leaving Certificate.

Four out of five Leaving Certificate students obtained 60% or more in the higher level examination in Irish in 2020 – the basic requirement required in Irish to qualify for the teacher training colleges.

29% of students obtained one of the two highest grades, H1 or H2, in Irish compared with 17.5% for English and 23.5% in mathematics.

81% achieved one of the top four grades in Irish at higher level, compared to 69% in 2019.

71% of students achieved one of the top four grades in the higher level English examination this year and 68% did so in Mathematics.

The highest grade H1 was awarded to 9.1% of the 24,704 students who studied Irish at higher level. This represented a 49% increase in the percentage of people receiving H1 last year.

About 2,200 students received H1 in Irish this year compared to about 1,400 last year.

The percentage of people receiving H1 in English increased by 43% compared to last year ‘s results and Mathematics increased by 31%.

So, although this year’s Leaving Certificate has changed significantly compared to previous years and is based on estimated grades and a standardized system, the news that Irish is the easiest core subject to achieve good results has not changed. out there.

Over 60,000 students received their Leaving Certificate results today and the 2020 class results were higher than any previous ones.

The new marking system introduced this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic resulted in this year’s results averaging 4.4 percentage points higher than last year.

