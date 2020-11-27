186 Google Play offers: free applications and on sale for a very short time, special Black Friday

In the middle of Black Friday we not only have sales on mobile phones and accessories, the Google Play Store also has a huge amount of discounted software. Both in the form of free and discounted apps and games: this Black Friday is being brutal in software.
53 free Android apps
Let’s start with the most striking: free apps and games. This Black Friday there is a lot of variety, especially in children’s titles. Take advantage and keep all the applications forever and without costing you a penny.
Applications
- Money Manager (Elephant Bookkeeping)
3.29 eurosfree
- ProCam X (Pro HD Camera)
5.29 eurosfree
- Text Neck PRO – Forward Head Posture Correction
2.99 eurosfree
- EZ Notes
3.09 eurosfree
- Business Calculator Pro
0.59 eurosfree
- Decimal to fraction Pro
0.50 eurosfree
- Math Fractions Pro
0.61 eurosfree
- Determinant of Matrix Pro
0.50 eurosfree
- My English Grammar Test PRO
2.09 eurosfree
- Number to word converter offline
0.59 eurosfree
- PowerAudio Pro € ̶4̶.̶4̶9̶
4.09 eurosfree
- CPU Identifier Pro
4.09 eurosfree
- Widgets – CPU | RAM | Battery
4.09 eurosfree
- Kosmos – Work Time Tracker, Job Timesheet
2.49 eurosfree
- English for everyone! Pro
0.59 eurosfree
- Password Manager: Store & Manage Passwords.
1.09 eurosfree
- Speed View GPS Pro
0.89 eurosfree
- Dog Training with Clicker, No Ads – Puppy Perfect
4.39 eurosfree
- Ethical Hacking & Quiz: Beginner to Advance 2020
1.39 eurosfree
- Shortcut Manager – Pin shortcuts @ home screen
0.69 eurosfree
- Simple Photo Widget – Photo Widget – Gallery photo
0.59 eurosfree
- Shortcuts widget – Apps Folder Widget
0.79 eurosfree
Games
- ½ Halfway
2.29 eurosfree
- Bricks Breaker Pro: No Ads
4.19 eurosfree
- Peppa Pig: A day of sports
3.49 eurosfree
- Dr. Panda in Space
4.49 eurosfree
- Hoopa city
3.49 eurosfree
- Dr. Panda’s Ice Cream Shop
4.49 eurosfree
- The Lost Fountain
1.09 eurosfree
- Monster Numbers Full Version: Addition and Subtraction
2.29 eurosfree
- Alice Trapped in Wonderland
1.09 eurosfree
- The Secret of Crimson Manor
1.09 eurosfree
- Cake duel
5.49 eurosfree
- Crisis of the Middle Ages
2.09 eurosfree
- Children’s Puzzle – 82 animals
1.99 eurosfree
- Children Connect the dots Animals
1.99 eurosfree
- Coloring book for preschool children
1.99 eurosfree
- 3D Polysphere Flippy Geometry Puzzle
0.89 eurosfree
- AceSpeeder3
0.99 eurosfree
- Monkey GO Happy
0.69 eurosfree
- Tomb Hunter Pro
0.99 eurosfree
Personalization
- Shamrock – Icon Pack
0.59 eurosfree
- Gray Bloom XIU for Kustom / klwp
1.59 eurosfree
- Color Metal – Icon Pack
1.09 eurosfree
- Cubemax 3D – Icon Pack
1.09 eurosfree
- Cirgus – Icon Pack
1.09 eurosfree
- Color Lines – Icon Pack
1.29 eurosfree
- Distraction Free Icon Pack
0.99 eurosfree
- Black & White HD – Icon Pack
1.09 eurosfree
- Blex UI – Icon Pack
1.19 eurosfree
- Hex AMOLED Neon Live Wallpaper
3.79 eurosfree
- Cuticon Hexa – Icon Pack
1.49 eurosfree
- Rocsy Square – Icon Pack
0.59 eurosfree
133 discounted Android apps
Let’s see, let’s see … Do you want high-quality software at a lower price? Well take a look: the number of games on sale is abysmal.
Applications
- PhotoPills (beta)
10.99 euros5.49 euros
- IMAGEine Premium
2.29 euros0.99 euros
- Electrodoc Pro
3.99 euros2.39 euros
- Tunable: tuner and metronome
4.39 euros1.49 euros
- Vimu Media Player for TV
2.69 euros0.99 euros
- Weather 14 days Pro
3.49 euros1.99 euros
- Servers Ultimate Pro
8.99 euros4.49 euros
- WiFi Monitor Pro: Wi-Fi network analyzer
3.09 euros1.49 euros
- 3D Anatomy
2.99 euros0.79 euros
- Unified Remote Full
4.99 euros1.19 euros
- WiFi Analyzer Premium
3.99 euros1.99 euros
- Easy Voice Recorder Pro
3.99 euros2.29 euros
- Poweramp Full Version Unlocker
4.99 euros2.49 euros
- Belly Fix – 12 days PRO
4.59 euros1.39 euros
- PythonPad PRO: Become a Python 3 Programmer Now
1.69 euros0.99 euros
- Franco Kernel Manager – for all devices & kernels
3.89 euros1.19 euros
- PingTools Pro
2.49 euros0.99 euros
- Learn Python Programming Tutorial – PRO (No Ads)
3.00 euros1.39 euros
- Volume Control Panel Pro
1.79 euros0.79 euros
- Learn Java Programming Tutorial – PRO (NO ADS)
3.00 euros1.39 euros
- Learn C Programming Tutorial PRO – (NO ADS)
3.00 euros1.09 euros
- Push to Kindle
5.49 euros1.99 euros
- Web Development PRO (HTML, CSS)
3.89 euros1.09 euros
- FBReader Premium – Favorite Book Reader
5.49 euros3.79 euros
- Network Manager – Network Tools & Utilities (Pro)
5.99 euros3.29 euros
- Vitamins and minerals
3.29 euros0.99 euros
- IP Tools: Premium Key
Buy for 0.99 euros€ euros
- tinyCam Monitor PRO
3.99 euros1.99 euros
- Notes
2.59 euros1.29 euros
- Geometry PRO
1.99 euros0.89 euros
- Gamers GLTool Pro with Game Turbo & Ping Booster
2.79 euros0.59 euros
- MasterGear – MasterSystem & GameGear Emulator
5.49 euros3.09 euros
- drink water – Hydro Coach PRO
4.99 euros2.49 euros
- SuperGBC Pro (GBC Emulator)
2.09 euros0.99 euros
- SkySafari 6 Pro
40.99 euros19.99 euros
Games
- The Almost Gone
3.99 euros0.99 euros
- The White Door
2.99 euros1.19 euros
- Monument valley 2
5.49 euros1.29 euros
- The Room: Old Sins
5.49 euros0.99 euros
- Don’t Starve: Pocket Edition
4.49 euros0.99 euros
- Castlevania: Symphony of the Night
3.49 euros0.50 euros
- The House of Da Vinci
5.49 euros0.59 euros
-
- Oh … Sir! The Hollywood Roast
3.59 euros1.19 euros
- Demon’s Rise 2
6.49 euros3.09 euros
- Dragon Castle: The Board Game
3.49 euros0.99 euros
- Twice as clever
2.99 euros1.79 euros
- Metro – the board game
2.99 euros1.19 euros
- AntVentor: Point and Click adventure
1.99 euros0.99 euros
- Levelhead
7.49 euros3.59 euros
- Crashlands
7.49 euros3.59 euros
- Neighbors From Hell: Season 2
3.99 euros0.99 euros
- Causality
2.29 euros0.99 euros
- Cat lady
2.39 euros1.19 euros
- You are hope
4.49 euros2.39 euros
- Ordia
4.49 euros1.99 euros
- Pocket city
3.29 euros0.79 euros
- Lichtspeer
4.49 euros0.79 euros
- Lumino city
5.49 euros0.79 euros
- Pumped BMX 3
4.49 euros0.79 euros
- Trail Boss BMX
4.49 euros0.79 euros
- FRAMED
3.19 euros0.79 euros
- Wayward souls
7.99 euros1.59 euros
- Chameleon run
2.19 euros0.79 euros
- Death Road to Canada
9.99 euros2.29 euros
- Suzy cube
4.49 euros0.79 euros
- realMyst
7.99 euros1.59 euros
- Friday – by Friedemann Friese
3.99 euros1.99 euros
- Plancon: Space Conflict
2.09 euros0.99 euros
- FootLOL: Crazy Soccer! Action Football game
3.09 euros1.59 euros
- Treasures of Montezuma 2
2.09 euros0.99 euros
- Majesty: The Fantasy Kingdom Sim
1.99 euros0.99 euros
- Tempest: Pirate Action RPG Premium
14.99 euros7.49 euros
- Farm Frenzy: Time management game
1.99 euros0.99 euros
- Death Worm ™
3.19 euros0.99 euros
- Zombie Night Terror
6.99 euros1.19 euros
- Magibot
3.99 euros0.59 euros
- The Tiny Bang Story Premium
3.09 euros1.59 euros
- King of Dragon Pass: Text Adventure RPG
9.99 euros4.99 euros
- Persephone
4.99 euros0.99 euros
- Agatha Knife
4.99 euros0.99 euros
- Alt-Frequencies
6.49 euros1.09 euros
- Bury me my love
3.49 euros0.59 euros
- A Normal Lost Phone
2.99 euros0.59 euros
- Dead In Bermuda
4.19 euros0.99 euros
- Another Lost Phone: Laura’s Story
2.99 euros0.59 euros
- PHOTONICS
2.99 euros0.99 euros
- Slayaway camp
3.19 euros1.59 euros
- The Lion’s Song
5.49 euros2.79 euros
- Potion Explosion
3.49 euros0.99 euros
- Rusty Lake Paradise
3.59 euros1.79 euros
- Rusty Lake: Roots
3.59 euros1.79 euros
- Rusty Lake Hotel
2.39 euros1.19 euros
- ELOH
3.49 euros1.19 euros
- Braveland pirate
4.79 euros0.59 euros
- Little misfortune
9.99 euros5.99 euros
- Fran Bow Chapter 1
1.99 euros0.79 euros
- Mystic Vale
5.99 euros3.39 euros
- Slaughter 2: Prison Assault
2.29 euros0.59 euros
- Slender Last Sleep
1.79 euros0.50 euros
- G30 – Memory Maze
3.99 euros0.99 euros
- Ultimate Custom Night
3.39 euros0.99 euros
- Farming Simulator 20
6.49 euros3.39 euros
- Human: Fall Flat
6.49 euros2.69 euros
- The Game of Life
2.99 euros0.69 euros
- THE GAME OF LIFE 2 – more decisions and freedoms!
4.49 euros0.50 euros
- THE GAME OF LIFE Holidays
2.29 euros0.69 euros
- Bloons TD 6
4.99 euros0.99 euros
- Battle Chasers: Nightwar
9.99 euros1.99 euros
- Monopoly
4.49 euros0.50 euros
- Samorost 3
4.99 euros0.89 euros
- Reventure
2.99 euros1.19 euros
- Machinarium
4.99 euros0.89 euros
- Very little nightmares
7.99 euros1.89 euros
- Dark quest 2
4.69 euros1.99 euros
- Quell Reflect +
3.89 euros1.99 euros
- Swapperoo
3.89 euros1.29 euros
- Her story
5.49 euros0.99 euros
- Dead Synchronicity: TCT
3.59 euros1.19 euros
- DISTRAINT 2
7.49 euros2.99 euros
- Codex of Victory – sci-fi strategy
3.99 euros0.69 euros
Personalization
- Outline Icons – Icon Pack – SALE! Black friday
1.59 euros0.79 euros
- WalP Pro – Stock HD Wallpapers (Ad-free)
2.59 euros1.39 euros
- Pix – Minimal Black / White Icon Pack
2.19 euros0.99 euros
- Vibion - Icon Pack
1.49 euros0.59 euros
- Vera Icon Pack
1.69 euros0.99 euros
- Unicorn Dark – Icon Pack
2.59 euros0.99 euros
- Unusual Wallpapers
1.99 euros0.79 euros
- Horux Black – Icon Pack
Buy for 1.19 euros€ euros
- Delux Black – Icon Pack
Buy for 1.19 euros€ euros
- Crayon Icon Pack
1.79 euros0.69 euros
- Flora: Material Icon Pack
2.09 euros0.79 euros
- Kraken – Dark Icon Pack
2.59 euros0.99 euros
More offers?
If after all these free applications our section on Fridays falls short, you can keep up to date with the main offers of all operating systems through our colleagues at Applesfera and EuroXliveMóvil. You can also see the best prices on mobiles and accessories in our Hunting Bargains today.
We remind you that the comments, as always, are open so that you can add the Google Play offers that you find. And if you want more, see you next week. Good weekend to everyone!