186 Google Play offers: free applications and on sale for a very short time, special Black Friday

In the middle of Black Friday we not only have sales on mobile phones and accessories, the Google Play Store also has a huge amount of discounted software. Both in the form of free and discounted apps and games: this Black Friday is being brutal in software.





53 free Android apps

Let’s start with the most striking: free apps and games. This Black Friday there is a lot of variety, especially in children’s titles. Take advantage and keep all the applications forever and without costing you a penny.

Applications

Money Manager (Elephant Bookkeeping) 3.29 euros free

free ProCam X (Pro HD Camera) 5.29 euros free

free Text Neck PRO – Forward Head Posture Correction 2.99 euros free

free EZ Notes 3.09 euros free

free Business Calculator Pro 0.59 euros free

free Decimal to fraction Pro 0.50 euros free

free Math Fractions Pro 0.61 euros free

free Determinant of Matrix Pro 0.50 euros free

free My English Grammar Test PRO 2.09 euros free

free Number to word converter offline 0.59 euros free

free PowerAudio Pro € ̶4̶.̶4̶9̶ 4.09 euros free

free CPU Identifier Pro 4.09 euros free

free Widgets – CPU | RAM | Battery 4.09 euros free

free Kosmos – Work Time Tracker, Job Timesheet 2.49 euros free

free English for everyone! Pro 0.59 euros free

free Password Manager: Store & Manage Passwords. 1.09 euros free

free Speed ​​View GPS Pro 0.89 euros free

free Dog Training with Clicker, No Ads – Puppy Perfect 4.39 euros free

free Ethical Hacking & Quiz: Beginner to Advance 2020 1.39 euros free

free Shortcut Manager – Pin shortcuts @ home screen 0.69 euros free

free Simple Photo Widget – Photo Widget – Gallery photo 0.59 euros free

free Shortcuts widget – Apps Folder Widget 0.79 euros free

Games

½ Halfway 2.29 euros free

free Bricks Breaker Pro: No Ads 4.19 euros free

free Peppa Pig: A day of sports 3.49 euros free

free Dr. Panda in Space 4.49 euros free

free Hoopa city 3.49 euros free

free Dr. Panda’s Ice Cream Shop 4.49 euros free

free The Lost Fountain 1.09 euros free

free Monster Numbers Full Version: Addition and Subtraction 2.29 euros free

free Alice Trapped in Wonderland 1.09 euros free

free The Secret of Crimson Manor 1.09 euros free

free Cake duel 5.49 euros free

free Crisis of the Middle Ages 2.09 euros free

free Children’s Puzzle – 82 animals 1.99 euros free

free Children Connect the dots Animals 1.99 euros free

free Coloring book for preschool children 1.99 euros free

free 3D Polysphere Flippy Geometry Puzzle 0.89 euros free

free AceSpeeder3 0.99 euros free

free Monkey GO Happy 0.69 euros free

free Tomb Hunter Pro 0.99 euros free

Personalization

Shamrock – Icon Pack 0.59 euros free

free Gray Bloom XIU for Kustom / klwp 1.59 euros free

free Color Metal – Icon Pack 1.09 euros free

free Cubemax 3D – Icon Pack 1.09 euros free

free Cirgus – Icon Pack 1.09 euros free

free Color Lines – Icon Pack 1.29 euros free

free Distraction Free Icon Pack 0.99 euros free

free Black & White HD – Icon Pack 1.09 euros free

free Blex UI – Icon Pack 1.19 euros free

free Hex AMOLED Neon Live Wallpaper 3.79 euros free

free Cuticon Hexa – Icon Pack 1.49 euros free

free Rocsy Square – Icon Pack 0.59 euros free

133 discounted Android apps

Let’s see, let’s see … Do you want high-quality software at a lower price? Well take a look: the number of games on sale is abysmal.

Applications

PhotoPills (beta) 10.99 euros 5.49 euros

5.49 euros IMAGEine Premium 2.29 euros 0.99 euros

0.99 euros Electrodoc Pro 3.99 euros 2.39 euros

2.39 euros Tunable: tuner and metronome 4.39 euros 1.49 euros

1.49 euros Vimu Media Player for TV 2.69 euros 0.99 euros

0.99 euros Weather 14 days Pro 3.49 euros 1.99 euros

1.99 euros Servers Ultimate Pro 8.99 euros 4.49 euros

4.49 euros WiFi Monitor Pro: Wi-Fi network analyzer 3.09 euros 1.49 euros

1.49 euros 3D Anatomy 2.99 euros 0.79 euros

0.79 euros Unified Remote Full 4.99 euros 1.19 euros

1.19 euros WiFi Analyzer Premium 3.99 euros 1.99 euros

1.99 euros Easy Voice Recorder Pro 3.99 euros 2.29 euros

2.29 euros Poweramp Full Version Unlocker 4.99 euros 2.49 euros

2.49 euros Belly Fix – 12 days PRO 4.59 euros 1.39 euros

1.39 euros PythonPad PRO: Become a Python 3 Programmer Now 1.69 euros 0.99 euros

0.99 euros Franco Kernel Manager – for all devices & kernels 3.89 euros 1.19 euros

1.19 euros PingTools Pro 2.49 euros 0.99 euros

0.99 euros Learn Python Programming Tutorial – PRO (No Ads) 3.00 euros 1.39 euros

1.39 euros Volume Control Panel Pro 1.79 euros 0.79 euros

0.79 euros Learn Java Programming Tutorial – PRO (NO ADS) 3.00 euros 1.39 euros

1.39 euros Learn C Programming Tutorial PRO – (NO ADS) 3.00 euros 1.09 euros

1.09 euros Push to Kindle 5.49 euros 1.99 euros

1.99 euros Web Development PRO (HTML, CSS) 3.89 euros 1.09 euros

1.09 euros FBReader Premium – Favorite Book Reader 5.49 euros 3.79 euros

3.79 euros Network Manager – Network Tools & Utilities (Pro) 5.99 euros 3.29 euros

3.29 euros Vitamins and minerals 3.29 euros 0.99 euros

0.99 euros IP Tools: Premium Key Buy for 0.99 euros € euros

€ euros tinyCam Monitor PRO 3.99 euros 1.99 euros

1.99 euros Notes 2.59 euros 1.29 euros

1.29 euros Geometry PRO 1.99 euros 0.89 euros

0.89 euros Gamers GLTool Pro with Game Turbo & Ping Booster 2.79 euros 0.59 euros

0.59 euros MasterGear – MasterSystem & GameGear Emulator 5.49 euros 3.09 euros

3.09 euros drink water – Hydro Coach PRO 4.99 euros 2.49 euros

2.49 euros SuperGBC Pro (GBC Emulator) 2.09 euros 0.99 euros

0.99 euros SkySafari 6 Pro 40.99 euros 19.99 euros

Games

The Almost Gone 3.99 euros 0.99 euros

0.99 euros The White Door 2.99 euros 1.19 euros

1.19 euros Monument valley 2 5.49 euros 1.29 euros

1.29 euros The Room: Old Sins 5.49 euros 0.99 euros

0.99 euros Don’t Starve: Pocket Edition 4.49 euros 0.99 euros

0.99 euros Castlevania: Symphony of the Night 3.49 euros 0.50 euros

0.50 euros The House of Da Vinci 5.49 euros 0.59 euros

0.59 euros

Oh … Sir! The Hollywood Roast 3.59 euros 1.19 euros

1.19 euros Demon’s Rise 2 6.49 euros 3.09 euros

3.09 euros Dragon Castle: The Board Game 3.49 euros 0.99 euros

0.99 euros Twice as clever 2.99 euros 1.79 euros

1.79 euros Metro – the board game 2.99 euros 1.19 euros

1.19 euros AntVentor: Point and Click adventure 1.99 euros 0.99 euros

0.99 euros Levelhead 7.49 euros 3.59 euros

3.59 euros Crashlands 7.49 euros 3.59 euros

3.59 euros Neighbors From Hell: Season 2 3.99 euros 0.99 euros

0.99 euros Causality 2.29 euros 0.99 euros

0.99 euros Cat lady 2.39 euros 1.19 euros

1.19 euros You are hope 4.49 euros 2.39 euros

2.39 euros Ordia 4.49 euros 1.99 euros

1.99 euros Pocket city 3.29 euros 0.79 euros

0.79 euros Lichtspeer 4.49 euros 0.79 euros

0.79 euros Lumino city 5.49 euros 0.79 euros

0.79 euros Pumped BMX 3 4.49 euros 0.79 euros

0.79 euros Trail Boss BMX 4.49 euros 0.79 euros

0.79 euros FRAMED 3.19 euros 0.79 euros

0.79 euros Wayward souls 7.99 euros 1.59 euros

1.59 euros Chameleon run 2.19 euros 0.79 euros

0.79 euros Death Road to Canada 9.99 euros 2.29 euros

2.29 euros Suzy cube 4.49 euros 0.79 euros

0.79 euros realMyst 7.99 euros 1.59 euros

1.59 euros Friday – by Friedemann Friese 3.99 euros 1.99 euros

1.99 euros Plancon: Space Conflict 2.09 euros 0.99 euros

0.99 euros FootLOL: Crazy Soccer! Action Football game 3.09 euros 1.59 euros

1.59 euros Treasures of Montezuma 2 2.09 euros 0.99 euros

0.99 euros Majesty: The Fantasy Kingdom Sim 1.99 euros 0.99 euros

0.99 euros Tempest: Pirate Action RPG Premium 14.99 euros 7.49 euros

7.49 euros Farm Frenzy: Time management game 1.99 euros 0.99 euros

0.99 euros Death Worm ™ 3.19 euros 0.99 euros

0.99 euros Zombie Night Terror 6.99 euros 1.19 euros

1.19 euros Magibot 3.99 euros 0.59 euros

0.59 euros The Tiny Bang Story Premium 3.09 euros 1.59 euros

1.59 euros King of Dragon Pass: Text Adventure RPG 9.99 euros 4.99 euros

4.99 euros Persephone 4.99 euros 0.99 euros

0.99 euros Agatha Knife 4.99 euros 0.99 euros

0.99 euros Alt-Frequencies 6.49 euros 1.09 euros

1.09 euros Bury me my love 3.49 euros 0.59 euros

0.59 euros A Normal Lost Phone 2.99 euros 0.59 euros

0.59 euros Dead In Bermuda 4.19 euros 0.99 euros

0.99 euros Another Lost Phone: Laura’s Story 2.99 euros 0.59 euros

0.59 euros PHOTONICS 2.99 euros 0.99 euros

0.99 euros Slayaway camp 3.19 euros 1.59 euros

1.59 euros The Lion’s Song 5.49 euros 2.79 euros

2.79 euros Potion Explosion 3.49 euros 0.99 euros

0.99 euros Rusty Lake Paradise 3.59 euros 1.79 euros

1.79 euros Rusty Lake: Roots 3.59 euros 1.79 euros

1.79 euros Rusty Lake Hotel 2.39 euros 1.19 euros

1.19 euros ELOH 3.49 euros 1.19 euros

1.19 euros Braveland pirate 4.79 euros 0.59 euros

0.59 euros Little misfortune 9.99 euros 5.99 euros

5.99 euros Fran Bow Chapter 1 1.99 euros 0.79 euros

0.79 euros Mystic Vale 5.99 euros 3.39 euros

3.39 euros Slaughter 2: Prison Assault 2.29 euros 0.59 euros

0.59 euros Slender Last Sleep 1.79 euros 0.50 euros

0.50 euros G30 – Memory Maze 3.99 euros 0.99 euros

0.99 euros Ultimate Custom Night 3.39 euros 0.99 euros

0.99 euros Farming Simulator 20 6.49 euros 3.39 euros

3.39 euros Human: Fall Flat 6.49 euros 2.69 euros

2.69 euros The Game of Life 2.99 euros 0.69 euros

0.69 euros THE GAME OF LIFE 2 – more decisions and freedoms! 4.49 euros 0.50 euros

0.50 euros THE GAME OF LIFE Holidays 2.29 euros 0.69 euros

0.69 euros Bloons TD 6 4.99 euros 0.99 euros

0.99 euros Battle Chasers: Nightwar 9.99 euros 1.99 euros

1.99 euros Monopoly 4.49 euros 0.50 euros

0.50 euros Samorost 3 4.99 euros 0.89 euros

0.89 euros Reventure 2.99 euros 1.19 euros

1.19 euros Machinarium 4.99 euros 0.89 euros

0.89 euros Very little nightmares 7.99 euros 1.89 euros

1.89 euros Dark quest 2 4.69 euros 1.99 euros

1.99 euros Quell Reflect + 3.89 euros 1.99 euros

1.99 euros Swapperoo 3.89 euros 1.29 euros

1.29 euros Her story 5.49 euros 0.99 euros

0.99 euros Dead Synchronicity: TCT 3.59 euros 1.19 euros

1.19 euros DISTRAINT 2 7.49 euros 2.99 euros

2.99 euros Codex of Victory – sci-fi strategy 3.99 euros 0.69 euros

Personalization

Outline Icons – Icon Pack – SALE! Black friday 1.59 euros 0.79 euros

0.79 euros WalP Pro – Stock HD Wallpapers (Ad-free) 2.59 euros 1.39 euros

1.39 euros Pix – Minimal Black / White Icon Pack 2.19 euros 0.99 euros

0.99 euros Vibion ​​- Icon Pack 1.49 euros 0.59 euros

0.59 euros Vera Icon Pack 1.69 euros 0.99 euros

0.99 euros Unicorn Dark – Icon Pack 2.59 euros 0.99 euros

0.99 euros Unusual Wallpapers 1.99 euros 0.79 euros

0.79 euros Horux Black – Icon Pack Buy for 1.19 euros € euros

€ euros Delux Black – Icon Pack Buy for 1.19 euros € euros

€ euros Crayon Icon Pack 1.79 euros 0.69 euros

0.69 euros Flora: Material Icon Pack 2.09 euros 0.79 euros

0.79 euros Kraken – Dark Icon Pack 2.59 euros 0.99 euros

More offers?

If after all these free applications our section on Fridays falls short, you can keep up to date with the main offers of all operating systems through our colleagues at Applesfera and EuroXliveMóvil. You can also see the best prices on mobiles and accessories in our Hunting Bargains today.

We remind you that the comments, as always, are open so that you can add the Google Play offers that you find. And if you want more, see you next week. Good weekend to everyone!