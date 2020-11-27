Tech NewsApps

186 Google Play offers: free applications and on sale for a very short time, special Black Friday

By Brian Adam
186 Google Play offers: free applications and on sale for a very short time, special Black Friday
186 Google Play Offers: Free Applications And On Sale For

186 Google Play offers: free applications and on sale for a very short time, special Black Friday

In the middle of Black Friday we not only have sales on mobile phones and accessories, the Google Play Store also has a huge amount of discounted software. Both in the form of free and discounted apps and games: this Black Friday is being brutal in software.


53 free Android apps

https://www.youtube.com/watch?vsrc=Arf6eZyYNEw

Let’s start with the most striking: free apps and games. This Black Friday there is a lot of variety, especially in children’s titles. Take advantage and keep all the applications forever and without costing you a penny.

Applications

  • Money Manager (Elephant Bookkeeping) 3.29 euros free
  • ProCam X (Pro HD Camera) 5.29 euros free
  • Text Neck PRO – Forward Head Posture Correction 2.99 euros free
  • EZ Notes 3.09 euros free
  • Business Calculator Pro 0.59 euros free
  • Decimal to fraction Pro 0.50 euros free
  • Math Fractions Pro 0.61 euros free
  • Determinant of Matrix Pro 0.50 euros free
  • My English Grammar Test PRO 2.09 euros free
  • Number to word converter offline 0.59 euros free
  • PowerAudio Pro € ̶4̶.̶4̶9̶ 4.09 euros free
  • CPU Identifier Pro 4.09 euros free
  • Widgets – CPU | RAM | Battery 4.09 euros free
  • Kosmos – Work Time Tracker, Job Timesheet 2.49 euros free
  • English for everyone! Pro 0.59 euros free
  • Password Manager: Store & Manage Passwords. 1.09 euros free
  • Speed ​​View GPS Pro 0.89 euros free
  • Dog Training with Clicker, No Ads – Puppy Perfect 4.39 euros free
  • Ethical Hacking & Quiz: Beginner to Advance 2020 1.39 euros free
  • Shortcut Manager – Pin shortcuts @ home screen 0.69 euros free
  • Simple Photo Widget – Photo Widget – Gallery photo 0.59 euros free
  • Shortcuts widget – Apps Folder Widget 0.79 euros free

Games

  • ½ Halfway 2.29 euros free
  • Bricks Breaker Pro: No Ads 4.19 euros free
  • Peppa Pig: A day of sports 3.49 euros free
  • Dr. Panda in Space 4.49 euros free
  • Hoopa city 3.49 euros free
  • Dr. Panda’s Ice Cream Shop 4.49 euros free
  • The Lost Fountain 1.09 euros free
  • Monster Numbers Full Version: Addition and Subtraction 2.29 euros free
  • Alice Trapped in Wonderland 1.09 euros free
  • The Secret of Crimson Manor 1.09 euros free
  • Cake duel 5.49 euros free
  • Crisis of the Middle Ages 2.09 euros free
  • Children’s Puzzle – 82 animals 1.99 euros free
  • Children Connect the dots Animals 1.99 euros free
  • Coloring book for preschool children 1.99 euros free
  • 3D Polysphere Flippy Geometry Puzzle 0.89 euros free
  • AceSpeeder3 0.99 euros free
  • Monkey GO Happy 0.69 euros free
  • Tomb Hunter Pro 0.99 euros free

Personalization

  • Shamrock – Icon Pack 0.59 euros free
  • Gray Bloom XIU for Kustom / klwp 1.59 euros free
  • Color Metal – Icon Pack 1.09 euros free
  • Cubemax 3D – Icon Pack 1.09 euros free
  • Cirgus – Icon Pack 1.09 euros free
  • Color Lines – Icon Pack 1.29 euros free
  • Distraction Free Icon Pack 0.99 euros free
  • Black & White HD – Icon Pack 1.09 euros free
  • Blex UI – Icon Pack 1.19 euros free
  • Hex AMOLED Neon Live Wallpaper 3.79 euros free
  • Cuticon Hexa – Icon Pack 1.49 euros free
  • Rocsy Square – Icon Pack 0.59 euros free

133 discounted Android apps

https://www.youtube.com/watch?vsrc=8r3IyR1FdfQ

Let’s see, let’s see … Do you want high-quality software at a lower price? Well take a look: the number of games on sale is abysmal.

Applications

  • PhotoPills (beta) 10.99 euros 5.49 euros
  • IMAGEine Premium 2.29 euros 0.99 euros
  • Electrodoc Pro 3.99 euros 2.39 euros
  • Tunable: tuner and metronome 4.39 euros 1.49 euros
  • Vimu Media Player for TV 2.69 euros 0.99 euros
  • Weather 14 days Pro 3.49 euros 1.99 euros
  • Servers Ultimate Pro 8.99 euros 4.49 euros
  • WiFi Monitor Pro: Wi-Fi network analyzer 3.09 euros 1.49 euros
  • 3D Anatomy 2.99 euros 0.79 euros
  • Unified Remote Full 4.99 euros 1.19 euros
  • WiFi Analyzer Premium 3.99 euros 1.99 euros
  • Easy Voice Recorder Pro 3.99 euros 2.29 euros
  • Poweramp Full Version Unlocker 4.99 euros 2.49 euros
  • Belly Fix – 12 days PRO 4.59 euros 1.39 euros
  • PythonPad PRO: Become a Python 3 Programmer Now 1.69 euros 0.99 euros
  • Franco Kernel Manager – for all devices & kernels 3.89 euros 1.19 euros
  • PingTools Pro 2.49 euros 0.99 euros
  • Learn Python Programming Tutorial – PRO (No Ads) 3.00 euros 1.39 euros
  • Volume Control Panel Pro 1.79 euros 0.79 euros
  • Learn Java Programming Tutorial – PRO (NO ADS) 3.00 euros 1.39 euros
  • Learn C Programming Tutorial PRO – (NO ADS) 3.00 euros 1.09 euros
  • Push to Kindle 5.49 euros 1.99 euros
  • Web Development PRO (HTML, CSS) 3.89 euros 1.09 euros
  • FBReader Premium – Favorite Book Reader 5.49 euros 3.79 euros
  • Network Manager – Network Tools & Utilities (Pro) 5.99 euros 3.29 euros
  • Vitamins and minerals 3.29 euros 0.99 euros
  • IP Tools: Premium Key Buy for 0.99 euros € euros
  • tinyCam Monitor PRO 3.99 euros 1.99 euros
  • Notes 2.59 euros 1.29 euros
  • Geometry PRO 1.99 euros 0.89 euros
  • Gamers GLTool Pro with Game Turbo & Ping Booster 2.79 euros 0.59 euros
  • MasterGear – MasterSystem & GameGear Emulator 5.49 euros 3.09 euros
  • drink water – Hydro Coach PRO 4.99 euros 2.49 euros
  • SuperGBC Pro (GBC Emulator) 2.09 euros 0.99 euros
  • SkySafari 6 Pro 40.99 euros 19.99 euros

Games

  • The Almost Gone 3.99 euros 0.99 euros
  • The White Door 2.99 euros 1.19 euros
  • Monument valley 2 5.49 euros 1.29 euros
  • The Room: Old Sins 5.49 euros 0.99 euros
  • Don’t Starve: Pocket Edition 4.49 euros 0.99 euros
  • Castlevania: Symphony of the Night 3.49 euros 0.50 euros
  • The House of Da Vinci 5.49 euros 0.59 euros
  • Oh … Sir! The Hollywood Roast 3.59 euros 1.19 euros
  • Demon’s Rise 2 6.49 euros 3.09 euros
  • Dragon Castle: The Board Game 3.49 euros 0.99 euros
  • Twice as clever 2.99 euros 1.79 euros
  • Metro – the board game 2.99 euros 1.19 euros
  • AntVentor: Point and Click adventure 1.99 euros 0.99 euros
  • Levelhead 7.49 euros 3.59 euros
  • Crashlands 7.49 euros 3.59 euros
  • Neighbors From Hell: Season 2 3.99 euros 0.99 euros
  • Causality 2.29 euros 0.99 euros
  • Cat lady 2.39 euros 1.19 euros
  • You are hope 4.49 euros 2.39 euros
  • Ordia 4.49 euros 1.99 euros
  • Pocket city 3.29 euros 0.79 euros
  • Lichtspeer 4.49 euros 0.79 euros
  • Lumino city 5.49 euros 0.79 euros
  • Pumped BMX 3 4.49 euros 0.79 euros
  • Trail Boss BMX 4.49 euros 0.79 euros
  • FRAMED 3.19 euros 0.79 euros
  • Wayward souls 7.99 euros 1.59 euros
  • Chameleon run 2.19 euros 0.79 euros
  • Death Road to Canada 9.99 euros 2.29 euros
  • Suzy cube 4.49 euros 0.79 euros
  • realMyst 7.99 euros 1.59 euros
  • Friday – by Friedemann Friese 3.99 euros 1.99 euros
  • Plancon: Space Conflict 2.09 euros 0.99 euros
  • FootLOL: Crazy Soccer! Action Football game 3.09 euros 1.59 euros
  • Treasures of Montezuma 2 2.09 euros 0.99 euros
  • Majesty: The Fantasy Kingdom Sim 1.99 euros 0.99 euros
  • Tempest: Pirate Action RPG Premium 14.99 euros 7.49 euros
  • Farm Frenzy: Time management game 1.99 euros 0.99 euros
  • Death Worm ™ 3.19 euros 0.99 euros
  • Zombie Night Terror 6.99 euros 1.19 euros
  • Magibot 3.99 euros 0.59 euros
  • The Tiny Bang Story Premium 3.09 euros 1.59 euros
  • King of Dragon Pass: Text Adventure RPG 9.99 euros 4.99 euros
  • Persephone 4.99 euros 0.99 euros
  • Agatha Knife 4.99 euros 0.99 euros
  • Alt-Frequencies 6.49 euros 1.09 euros
  • Bury me my love 3.49 euros 0.59 euros
  • A Normal Lost Phone 2.99 euros 0.59 euros
  • Dead In Bermuda 4.19 euros 0.99 euros
  • Another Lost Phone: Laura’s Story 2.99 euros 0.59 euros
  • PHOTONICS 2.99 euros 0.99 euros
  • Slayaway camp 3.19 euros 1.59 euros
  • The Lion’s Song 5.49 euros 2.79 euros
  • Potion Explosion 3.49 euros 0.99 euros
  • Rusty Lake Paradise 3.59 euros 1.79 euros
  • Rusty Lake: Roots 3.59 euros 1.79 euros
  • Rusty Lake Hotel 2.39 euros 1.19 euros
  • ELOH 3.49 euros 1.19 euros
  • Braveland pirate 4.79 euros 0.59 euros
  • Little misfortune 9.99 euros 5.99 euros
  • Fran Bow Chapter 1 1.99 euros 0.79 euros
  • Mystic Vale 5.99 euros 3.39 euros
  • Slaughter 2: Prison Assault 2.29 euros 0.59 euros
  • Slender Last Sleep 1.79 euros 0.50 euros
  • G30 – Memory Maze 3.99 euros 0.99 euros
  • Ultimate Custom Night 3.39 euros 0.99 euros
  • Farming Simulator 20 6.49 euros 3.39 euros
  • Human: Fall Flat 6.49 euros 2.69 euros
  • The Game of Life 2.99 euros 0.69 euros
  • THE GAME OF LIFE 2 – more decisions and freedoms! 4.49 euros 0.50 euros
  • THE GAME OF LIFE Holidays 2.29 euros 0.69 euros
  • Bloons TD 6 4.99 euros 0.99 euros
  • Battle Chasers: Nightwar 9.99 euros 1.99 euros
  • Monopoly 4.49 euros 0.50 euros
  • Samorost 3 4.99 euros 0.89 euros
  • Reventure 2.99 euros 1.19 euros
  • Machinarium 4.99 euros 0.89 euros
  • Very little nightmares 7.99 euros 1.89 euros
  • Dark quest 2 4.69 euros 1.99 euros
  • Quell Reflect + 3.89 euros 1.99 euros
  • Swapperoo 3.89 euros 1.29 euros
  • Her story 5.49 euros 0.99 euros
  • Dead Synchronicity: TCT 3.59 euros 1.19 euros
  • DISTRAINT 2 7.49 euros 2.99 euros
  • Codex of Victory – sci-fi strategy 3.99 euros 0.69 euros

Personalization

  • Outline Icons – Icon Pack – SALE! Black friday 1.59 euros 0.79 euros
  • WalP Pro – Stock HD Wallpapers (Ad-free) 2.59 euros 1.39 euros
  • Pix – Minimal Black / White Icon Pack 2.19 euros 0.99 euros
  • Vibion ​​- Icon Pack 1.49 euros 0.59 euros
  • Vera Icon Pack 1.69 euros 0.99 euros
  • Unicorn Dark – Icon Pack 2.59 euros 0.99 euros
  • Unusual Wallpapers 1.99 euros 0.79 euros
  • Horux Black – Icon Pack Buy for 1.19 euros € euros
  • Delux Black – Icon Pack Buy for 1.19 euros € euros
  • Crayon Icon Pack 1.79 euros 0.69 euros
  • Flora: Material Icon Pack 2.09 euros 0.79 euros
  • Kraken – Dark Icon Pack 2.59 euros 0.99 euros

More offers?

If after all these free applications our section on Fridays falls short, you can keep up to date with the main offers of all operating systems through our colleagues at Applesfera and EuroXliveMóvil. You can also see the best prices on mobiles and accessories in our Hunting Bargains today.

We remind you that the comments, as always, are open so that you can add the Google Play offers that you find. And if you want more, see you next week. Good weekend to everyone!

