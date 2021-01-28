Latest newsTech News

20 hours of traffic chaos from Adobe Flash, Chinese train traffic pulls the plug 01/25/2021

By Abraham
0
0
Computer Error.jpg
Computer Error.jpg

Must Read

Abraham
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

In 2017, Adobe announced that it would discontinue its Flash programming platform at the end of 2020. A train company in Dalian, China, seemed to have missed this. Therefore, she involuntarily went offline for 20 hours.

At the turn of the millennium, the Flash programming platform ensured that websites no longer looked as dull and static as they did in the 1990s, thanks to the integration of multimedia content. But support has sunk rapidly in recent years, and reports of security vulnerabilities have been making the rounds.

Thus, Adobe said goodbye to its platform on December 31, 2020. This was announced back in 2017. Adobe gave its users a grace period until January 12, 2021 – a train company in Dalian, China, still escaped this.

From Adobe Flash brings train traffic to a standstill

According to media reports, the end of Adobe Flash in the northern Chinese city of Dalian paralyzed train traffic for around 20 hours. The Shenyang railway company apparently escaped that Flash was disconnected from the plug. It was unfortunate that they had programmed large parts of their operating software in Flash and that the employees were suddenly sitting in front of black screens.

Since they no longer had access to the train and shunting plans, the company had to put train traffic on hold for a short time. That caused chaos.

Emergency solution with security gaps

Shenyang took a pragmatic approach to solving the problem, even if the alternative is unlikely to last. Instead of a new operating system, the railway company quickly installed a hacked version of the Flash player on all computers, which ignores the setting date set by Adobe and therefore continues to run.

Hopefully the railway company will consider the security gaps, which are likely to be huge with a platform that is not officially supported – otherwise the trains will be back on the network faster than desired.

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Tech News

So you can listen to FM radio with your Bluetooth headphones

Brian Adam - 0
The FM Radio it is important for some people in order to be able to either hear the news or just listen to music....
Read more
Tech News

Do you want to surf the internet without being tracked? This duck can help you

Brian Adam - 0
In these days in which WhatsApp has had some problems due to the announcement of a change in its conditions of use and that...
Read more
Tech News

How to add ‘widgets’ to the home screen of your mobile with Android 11

Brian Adam - 0
Widgets are an element that has practically been with Android since its inception a decade ago, although in recent months they have taken on...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©