200 megapixel camera sensors are right around the corner

According to @UniverseIce, a fairly reliable source on Samsung’s plans, the Korean tech giant plans to introduce a lot of ISOCELL camera sensors this year. Specifically, the source ensures that a 200 MP ISOCELL sensor will arrive very soon, with a resolution much higher than Samsung’s larger 108MP sensor. Although we are still a long way from the 600MP sensor that Samsung has promised for the future, the company is already ready to make the leap to 200MP this year. Unfortunately, there are no details surrounding the rumor, so we will have to wait for Samsung to unveil the characteristics of this sensor. Let’s hope it’s a large sensor because 200 million pixels is a lot of pixels to fit in such a small space… A report from April last year suggested that Samsung is working on a 250MP unit with 1 ″ diagonal, which is considerably larger than the current larger 1 / 1.33 ″ 108MP sensor.

