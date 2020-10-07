Latest news

2020 ‘Portraits’ launched and eight new writers added to the collection

By Brian Adam
The eight writers who will be added to the Portraits archive next year have also been named

2020 'Portraits' launched and eight new writers added to the collection

The next series of portraits to be added to the digital database was launched yesterday ‘Portraitsfor the year 2020.

Eight writers have been added to the digital archive, as well as hbiographical information and other details about themselves and their work.

Among those writers, there are four women, poet and blogger Áine Durkin, composer and academic writer Pádraigín Ní Uallacháin, poet and writer Áine Uí Fhoghlú and academic writer Máirín Ní Dhonnchadha.

An poet and writer Declan Collinge, translator Gary Hastings, short story writer, poet and novelist Jackie Mac Donncha and academic writer Seán Ó Coileáin, Former Professor of Modern Irish, University College Cork, the other writers who are their portrait has been added to the database of Irish language writers.

The eight writers who will be added to the Portraits archive next year have also been named.

Novelist and translator Antain Mac Lochlainn, short story writer and journalist Deirdre Ní Ghrianna, playwright and screenwriter Diarmuid de Faoite, author Laoise Ní Chléirigh, poet and short story writer Máire Dinny Wren, poet and composer Mícheál Ó Cuaig and two academic writers, Pádraig Ó Riain and Ríonach Uí Ógáin, have been selected for the next series of portraits.

While sending the photos, said Dr Liam Mac Amhlaigh, editor of the site, that he was pleased to have succeeded in “providing beautiful and majestic portraits for Irish language biographers this year”, despite the difficulties of Covid-19.

We put eight a year about portraiture. The Portraidí.ie website provides excellent entries and contains biographies, secondary information, audio files and of course sample excerpts of the writers’ works, ”said Mac Amhlaigh.

The digital archive of Portraits, a project run by the magazine, was established in 2016 Cooperation in association with Foras na Gaeilge. The first collection contained portraits of 107 well – known literary writers, both literary and academic, and eight writers have been added to the database each year since.

The portraits were taken by the late photographer Máire Uí Mhaicín for Foras na Gaeilge in the years 2009-2013.

